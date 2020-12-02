The Ultimate Royally Approved Holiday Gift Guide

Meghan is a longtime wearer of these slipper-esque loafers, which we highly recommend for both their serious comfort level and stylish simplicity. $140, Birdies.

This dainty Meghan-approved earring is made using recycled 18-karat gold and lab grown diamonds, and it's so cute. $655, Kimai.

Queen Elizabeth will reportedly only wear Essie nail polish (her go-to is Ballet Slippers), while Duchess Kate prefers to mix two shades, including this neutral Allure color, which is perfect for a classic mani. $9, Essie.

This incredibly chic structured leather bag is a dream holiday gift, and not only has Meghan Markle worn it in the past, but it was originally inspired by an overnight case that the designer specially made for Grace Kelly. $2,390, Mark Cross.

This simple and stylish padded velvet headband is a perfect stocking stuffer, and it just so happens that Kate Middleton is a fan of this particular hair accessory. $65, Bloomingdale's.

Meghan likes to switch between a few different fragrances, including this woodsy, earthy scent from Jo Malone. Clearly, the royals are big fans of the brand. $72, Nordstrom.

She'll absolutely love this grey wrap coat during the colder months. Kate wore this exact style during a royal tour of Canada, and it's by one of her sister-in-law Meghan's go-to designers. $1,095, Sentaler.

Charlotte Tilbury's celeb-adored products are always a great gift idea, and her mascara comes royally approved, as Princess Eugenie told Harper's Bazaar that her get-ready routine includes the iconic mascara. $29, Charlotte Tilbury.

She'll love these pretty silver pangolin earrings, which the Duchess of Cambridge recently wore when she met with Sir David Attenborough at Kensington Palace with her family. Plus, 10 percent of the proceeds are donating to pangolin preservation. $245, Patrick Mavros.

Meghan often wears pieces from her pal Misha Nonoo's line, including this classic white button-down that the future Duchess donned when she attended the Invictus Games with Prince Harry back in 2017. The timeless white top is such a good gift, because it's so versatile. $185, Misha Nonoo.

Duchess Meghan loves a teddy-style wrap coat, and she's especially fond of Sentaler's fashionable jackets—she owns at least six, including this cuddly blue version she wore for a Remembrance Day service with Prince Harry last year. $1,795, Sentaler.

Your royal-obsessed friend will so appreciate these timeless white Superga sneakers, which the Duchess of Cambridge wears all the time. Kate's not the first royal to wear the Italian lace-ups, though, as Princess Diana was also partial to the brand. $65, Nordstrom.

Meghan Markle loves these solid gold geometric earrings, which can be worn in so many ways. $195, Cuyana.

Meghan is a strong supporter of ethical fashion brands, and she really loves sustainable designer Cuyana. She's worn their timeless leather bags several times over the years, especially this structured bag that she's used on so many occasions, including at Wimbledon last year. $195, Cuyana.

Speaking of wedding days, Kate Middleton requested that a plethora of Jo Malone candles in Orange Blossom be burned inside Westminster Abbey when she married Prince William in 2011, so the entire church would smell of her favorite scent from the British brand. $69, Nordstrom.

Princess Diana famously chose to wear this floral perfume (her signature scent) on her wedding day, and reportedly accidentally spilled a bit of the fragrance down her dress when the bottle came unscrewed, just before she walked down the aisle. $105, Nordstrom.

Meghan Markle is such a fan of Away that she reportedly gave everyone at her glitzy New York baby shower one of the brand's suitcases. She and Prince Harry often use the luggage, and were spotted carrying this exact style when they landed at a Canadian airport in February, after announcing their plans to step down from their senior royal roles. $245, Away.

A timeless (and sparkly) necklace is a foolproof gift. Meghan Markle loves this particular designer, and has worn this necklace on multiple royal trips. $475, Bloomingdale's.

The Duchess of Sussex is a longtime yoga devotee; her mother, Doria Ragland, is a yoga instructor who introduced her daughter to the practice years ago. Meghan loves this yoga mat from female-founded, Canadian brand B Yoga, and it's such a good gift for the yogi in your life. $84, B Yoga.

The Duchess of Cambridge chose this pretty blue cardigan during a video call with one of the participants of her Hold Still photo project this year. $110, Boden.

Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice have both worn the ladylike designs from this London-based brand. We recommend this cozy coat, which Princess Beatrice wore in camel for the royal family's Christmas celebrations last year. $795, The Fold.

Buckingham Palace is filled with plenty of priceless antiques and classic furniture, but the royals have also added modern day luxuries to their regal dwellings. Queen Elizabeth, for one, uses the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool, which acts as an air purifier, heater and cooler, all in one sleek machine. The Queen's Dyson was spotted in the background of photos taken of the monarch at Buckingham Palace during the London heat wave last summer, and the pricey product is so worth it. We recommend upgrading to the fancy version, with the latest purifying technologies. $749.99, Dyson.

Kate Middleton loves Ray Ban sunglasses, and she's particularly partial to these classic tortoiseshell wayfarers, which she wore on three different days of matches at Wimbledon last year. The frame is so flattering. $204, Sunglass Hut.

Meghan wore this exact lipstick on her wedding day, so even if a custom Givenchy gown is out of the question, your royal-adoring pal will still feel like a princess with this pretty lip color. $34, Charlotte Tilbury.

Prince Harry and Meghan like to light Diptyque's Tuberose candles at their new Montecito home. Even if you can't get an invite to the Sussexes', you can still make your house smell just like theirs. $68, Diptyque Paris.

Meghan Markle has carried Strathberry's chic leather bags quite a few times, but this chic green purse is one of our favorites—she chose to wear it during one of her first public engagements with Prince Harry, during an official trip to Edinburgh, before they tied the knot. $595, Strathberry.

A pretty and feminine black velvet bow hair tie that instantly pulls a whole look together. Kate Middleton is a fan of this particular style, which she's worn out to multiple regal events. $22.50, J. Crew.

We all have that friend who can’t get enough of the royal family, and while you might not be able to take them to tea at Buckingham Palace or present them with a diamond-encrusted tiara, you can still find them the perfect, regally approved gift this holiday season.

Whether your pal is obsessed with Kate Middleton’s endless array of chic chapeaus or Meghan Markle’s envy-inducing coat collection, or prefers to follow the late Princess Diana’s iconic style, these luxe gifts will make them feel like royalty. We found the most stylish assortment of fashion, beauty, home, travel and wellness gifts that all have the royal stamp of approval.

Scroll through for the most princess-worthy presents, including the Duchess of Cambridge’s sunglasses of choice, Queen Elizabeth’s favorite high-tech home device, the Duchess of Sussex’s go-to shoes and Princess Diana’s signature scent.