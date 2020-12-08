SpaceX Launches 1st Starship High-Altitude Test Flight: Watch It Here

On Tuesday, SpaceX is expected to fly the latest prototype of its future Mars-colonizing spaceship, Starship, to an altitude of about 8 miles (12.5 kilometers) for the first time in a major test from the rocket company’s Boca Chica test site in southern Texas.

The launch webcast will begin at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT) on SpaceX’s official YouTube channel (embedded below). Liftoff could happen anytime between 2pm and 5pm.

The suborbital flight test is a key milestone in the Starship project. And the high-altitude test has been rescheduled multiple times due to regulatory and technical reasons. Tuesday is the latest “no-earlier date” for the test, meaning that the actual flight could be delayed again at the last minute.

“The schedule is dynamic and likely to change, as is the case with all development testing,” SpaceX said in a statement on Monday.

SpaceX has completed two low-altitude flight tests with previous prototypes (SN5 and SN6) and multiple static fire tests with the new SN8 prototype. Tuesday’s high-altitude test will provide crucial information about how Starship’s three Raptor engines perform during suborbital flight, the spacecraft’s overall aerodynamic entry capabilities and how it manages propellant transition.

A lot of things could go warn, warned SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. In a Twitter conversation with reporters last week, the entrepreneur said there’s “maybe 1/3 chance” that flight will be successful.