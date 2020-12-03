Tarot Card Reading Online Vs. Tarot Card Reading by Experts: Which Is Better?

With all the ups and downs that we face in our life, it is not uncommon to feel lost and in search of guidance. The difficulties and problems that plague us can keep us up at night with confusion and desperation. If you are feeling such an impasse in your life, you can turn to a trustworthy and quick tarot card reading. Tarot reading is an age-old practice that can help us reach answers to the most burning questions of our life. From love to family to career, everything can be answered with the help of a few turns of tarot cards.

With tarot card reading online, you will be able to get an insight into your future and your present. A deeper understanding of your life will help you make better decisions, increasing the quality of life. Better decisions and reassurance regarding your future can also help you attain peace of mind.

There are tons of online tarot reading sites. Some of these may even be fake and set up only to get your money. If you are searching for an online tarot card reading site, then you should do proper and extensive research so that your questions are answered by the best tarot card readers.

We have tried various online sites and have concluded that the sites that are listed here are the best ones. We have listed their key features so that you can make an informed decision and get your peace of mind immediately. Compare and find the best and most accurate online tarot card reading sites handpicked for you with special deals and offers.

Get personal advice on life’s important questions, from the everyday to relationships, love, financial or spiritual.

The Best Tarot Card Readings Online – Live, Accurate, Tarot Readers!

Kasamba – Best For Love Tarot Reading by Experienced Psychics (3 Free Minutes + 70% Off)

Keen – Cheapest Tarot Card Readings Online By Experts (10 Minutes For Just $1.99!)

Psychic Source – Accurate Tarot Readers To Uncover Your Past, Present and Future (Only $0.66 per minute + 3 first minutes free)

Oranum – Best Live Video Chat Spiritual Tarot Card Readers Angel Cards and Cartomancy (Special Promo – 10 minutes free trial)

Kasamba – Best Love Tarot Readings from Experienced Psychics

Kasamba has been providing tarot card readings since 1999. In the following two decades, it has gathered a firm customer base for itself by providing trustworthy services from the best readers and psychics. The site hires the most experienced and authentic tarot card readers. The advisors are available at any time of the day. So, even if you live in a different time zone, you can get an appointment with them anytime that is suitable for you.

The Kasamba website is well divided into sections that help you easily navigate and reach what you are searching for in no time. The tarot card readings have a page of their own where all the readers and advisors are listed for your benefit. You can go through their profile to know their experience, reviews, and specializations. Such information is provided so that you can shortlist the best tarot card reader for you.

The past customers have left ratings and reviews for the readers which can help you know what kind of service they provide and does it suit your needs or not. You can also compare the rates of each tarot card reader to get one that fits your budget.

Once you have found the best psychic reading online for you, you can choose to get a tarot card reading in whichever medium is comfortable for you. Whether you want a phone call reading or you prefer a video call, you can choose it and get a hassle-free tarot card reading.

The site is popular for offering the first three minutes with an advisor for free. You can try and sample their services before you decide to pay. Along with that, new users get a flat 50% off for their first session. Kasamba provides tarot card readings from the most experienced readers at low rates. You can get the perfect answer to all your burning questions from home.

The site also offers flexible ways for payment. If you like the services after the first three free minutes, you can choose to pay through credit card, debit card, and PayPal.

Key Features:

Kasamba is one of the only websites that offer online tarot readings through email. It can be best for those who do not want to reveal their identity and still get the best answers to their queries.

You will find a plethora of tarot card readers on the website. Some even hold decades of experience.

Kasamba also offers a user-friendly app that is available on both Android and iOS devices.

The first three minutes of a session are on the site. You do not have to pay for them.

You get 70% off for your first session and 3 first minutes for free .

Keen Psychics – Cheapest Tarot Card Readings Online

Keen is One of the other long-standing competitors in the field of online tarot card readings. Keen has served over 30 million people through their two decades of services. Their services are open 24 hours a day, no matter what the day is. You never have to worry about closing or opening times once you sign in with Keen. You can get your answers at any time of the day, even if your questions plague you on a holiday.

The website ensures that all your information is kept confidential at all times and is not shared even with the tarot card readers. You can get all your answers while keeping your identity anonymous. The website offers you the option to get your tarot card reading through various options such as online chat, email, phone psychics and video call. As you browse through the website, you will find the Chat Now button on the profile of all tarot card readers. If it’s green, you can get into a chat with them immediately.

The service also offers the first three minutes of the service for free. New users just need to sign in and provide their payment details to get into a conversation with their advisor. They will not be charged even a penny for the first three minutes. If you like the services, then you can choose to extend the session and pay for it accordingly.

You can get the answers to the most important and burning questions in the first three minutes but if you want to get an in-depth insight into your life situation, then at least a 30-minute session is advised. Though, you can choose to end a session whenever you feel like and pay for it by the minute.

You will not be charged for anything without your knowledge. As soon as you are near the end of your session, you will get a notification regarding the same.

The website offers a wide range of tarot card readers that have been working in the field for years and have been verified by the website. you can choose a reader as per the reviews of the past customers, their ratings, rate, services, and specializations. Along with that, you can choose the advisor as per their availability. If you want an online chat or call, then you can make your choice accordingly.

Keen offers its customers a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If you do not like the services you received or you did not get the answer that you were searching for, then you can get in touch with customer support through the page available on the website and get a cash back.

Key Features:

Along with the first three minutes for free, the site offers one of the cheapest rates for an online tarot reading . You can get a reading for as low as $1.99 for 10 minutes.

Through the filtering tool, you can shortlist the tarot card reader that meets your requirement in no time.

Various media such as phone, online chat, and others available to get a tarot card reading.

They also have a smooth mobile app that supports both Android and iOS.

All your reading and well information will be treated with the utmost care and will be kept confidential.

Psychic Source – Most Accurate Tarot Readings Online

Psychic Source has been providing and ensuring the best psychic services including online tarot card readings for around 3 decades. They are trusted by a large customer base for an array of services including astrology, tarot, and other psychic services. They recruit new tarot card readers regularly to meet the requirements of their customers. All the readers are verified and tested to ensure that you get the most authentic experience of tarot card reading.

The website is designed in a way that makes it easier for you to go through the profiles of the plethora of tarot card readers available. Once you sign in, you can connect to any advisor that you find matches your requirements. You can compare their rates, experience, ratings, and other such factors to choose the best one.

Psychic Source offers you the first three minutes of a session completely free. You can try to get an answer and insight from any advisor and you will not be charged for the first three minutes. If you like the services of the tarot card reader, then you can choose to continue the session and get an in-depth understanding of your questions.

The website hosts online tarot card readers that specialize in various fields such as life, relationship, career, education, family, future, etc. you can filter them as per their specialization as well. The website is divided among various sections to help you reach the best tarot card reader for you in no time.

You have the option to choose from a variety of decks available and get answers to all the questions that have driven you to seek out help from experts. Tarot readings help you reach the answers that are based on your present. With options such as angel card readings, you can make any decision of your life with perfect clarity.

Key Features

After the first three free minutes, the website offers very low rates. You can choose a tarot card reader for a rate as low as $0.66 per minute.

The Psychic Source offers you a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If you do not like your reading or feel that you should get better for your payment, then you can get a reimbursement in no time.

Get an insight into your life over a phone call, online chat, or video call.

The website hosts only the most-trusted and experienced tarot card readers for your satisfaction.

Oranum – Best Live Video Chat Spiritual Tarot Card Readers

Oranum, though the website offers a wide range of services ranging from hand reading to dream interpretation, it is their tarot card reading that is the most popular among the customers. Oranum offers the most personal experience through a live video chat. You can interact with the tarot card reader face-to-face that can provide you with an in-depth understanding of the reading. Furthermore, through video calls, your reader will be able to see you and judge your situation more accurately.

You can go through the profiles and reviews for each tarot card reader available on the website. Oranum encourages finding a reader that can match your soul and the answers that it seeks. For this purpose, the website is equipped with filter tools, and it is divided among various sections to make the navigation easier.

Oranum is currently offering a special offer under which it provides the first 10 minutes of services for free. You can book an appointment with the tarot card reader of your liking and will not have to pay anything for the first ten minutes of the session. If you think that you have received the answers that you needed, you can end the session after the free trial ends. Or, if you need a better understanding of the situation, you can extend the free trial.

The payment process at Oranum is pretty straightforward, as well. You can buy the credits available on the website through credit or debit cards. With this credit, you can pay for the tarot card reading sessions. The website offers you an initial credit of $9.99 when you log in for the first time. You can get sessions in a bundle for a much cheaper price starting from $27.99. No deductions of the credit are made without your knowledge. You can enjoy the free credit and free trial before paying for a service.

Key Features:

You can use the filtering option available on the website to reach the best tarot card reader.

The website hosts tarot card readers who are well-versed in various languages. You do not have to face the barrier of language for getting advice and guidance.

Form a personal connection with your tarot card reader through live video chat.

Get the first 10 minutes of a session free.

What is a Tarot Card Reading?

People believe that online tarot card reading gives them insight regarding their future. In truth, tarot card reading has nothing to do with the future of a person. It is based on the decisions of the present. It provides an understanding of the hidden knowledge that a person possesses. They help a person conclude a particular situation that is currently worrying them. It provides a window to the inner wisdom of the person. tarot cards can be a perfect way to get the best guidance for any issue or situation.

They can provide you the knowledge regarding how you can tackle a situation in a way that can be the most beneficial to you. A good deck and a proficient reader can help a person lead the path that will lead to their success and peace of mind.

Many experienced tarot card readers consider these cards nothing more than a mirror to the soul. They work on intuition to help you understand and envision the path that you want to opt for yourself. Once you have a clear understanding of your desires and the path, you can feel empowered with the knowledge and take firm steps to reach your goals.

Tarot card reading may not be able to answer how you can meet your lover or when you will get a promotion, but it will surely let you find the answer to know which of your actions will lead you to have the perfect family in the future and which actions will lead to your promotion.

Tarot Card Decks

There is an array of tarot card decks available. The standard deck has 78 cards in total. Each card has its imagery, symbolism, and tale. Out of the 78, 22 are Major Arcana cards that can give you an insight regarding the spiritual lessons of life. The rest cards are Minor Arcana cards. These cards represent the trials that we face in day-to-day life. Among the Minor Arcana cards, 16 cards represent various personalities of a person.

A tarot card reader experiments with various decks before settling on one that suits them perfectly. A deck should speak to the reader so that they can understand the slight messages that it portrays. Each kind of deck that is available in the market comes with its specialties and stories. Tarot cards are not just pretty pictures on a card, they show you your subconscious. Thus, it is necessary to understand its language. May readers spend years before choosing a deck permanently. Listed below are some of the timeless decks that have been tried and tested by many famous and prominent tarot card readers around the world.

Rider-Waite Tarot Deck

The Wild Unknown Tarot Deck

Modern Witch Tarot Deck

Mystic Mondays Tarot Deck

Ethereal Visions Illuminated Tarot Deck

Forest of Enchantment Tarot Deck

Santa Muerte Tarot

Everyday Witch Tarot

The Fountain Tarot Card Deck

Golden Tarot of Marseille

Love Tarot

Most people are plagued with questions that surround love. Whether you will find your love or not, whether you will lead a happy married life with your partner, whether you should break up with your partner or patch up things with your ex. Such questions are the most common ones asked during a tarot online card reading. Most sites provide readers that are well-versed in the subject of love and can provide you the insight that can lead to a happier love life.

Whether you are single, in a relationship, or are married, you may need some guidance if you feel lost in the knots of love. Love tarot card reading can be your gateway to a brighter, better love life that you have been yearning for.

The most common love tarot card reading is of two types. The first is a three-card spread, and the other is six cards spread. These cards can reveal what you have been searching for in a life partner and lead you to the way to attain your happiness.

Things to Keep in Mind While Getting a Tarot Card Reading

One should not seek out answers to the things that are yet to happen through a tarot card reading. Tarot card reading is not meant to tell you the future. Even if the reader agrees to provide an answer, you will not get much out of it. Seeking answers for the future can be at most a waste of money.

Before an online tarot card reading, you should first decide the subject that is troubling you. Make sure that you know exactly what is raising all the questions inside your head. You should ask the reader open-ended questions. Avoid asking ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ questions. These will lead to a dead-end, and you will not be able to get a proper reading. Instead of asking, “Will I ever meet my life partner?” ask something like, “How can I meet my life partner?”. Give the tarot card reader an opening to your mind so that they can better assess your cards. When you are open to judgment, you provide the reader as well as the cards the chance to find the path that can lead you to your destiny the best.

Make your questions personally. The tarot cards laid in front of you are currently telling your story. Own the story and ask questions whose subject is you. When you lead the story, you can get an in-depth look at your subconscious.

Furthermore, ensure that you do not rush the reading to save money. Though, it is completely understandable to cut short a session if you do not feel comfortable or you do not like the answers. You should avoid ending the session after getting a short answer. An in-depth reading will help you reach into your subconscious the best.

How Online Tarot Card Reading is Better than Getting an In-Person Reading

When it comes to personal reading, you have a lot of things to keep in mind before you enter a reading session. The first and foremost issue is that you will have a limited option while finding a tarot card reading near you. There may not be many readers located around your area, making your pool of choice much narrower. Additionally, once you book an appointment with a tarot card reader, you will need to reach their place of service during the time of their services. For working people, this can become impossible.

In-person reading also has the issue of your information or reading getting leaked. With an online tarot card reading, you do not have to leave the comfort of your home to get an insight regarding your life and its decisions. Most of the tarot card websites offer complete anonymity while getting a reading, making sure that your information remains private and hidden even from the readers.

For the people who are anxious about meeting new people, these websites offer services such as online chat and phone calls. Through these methods, you can get insightful reading without needing to meet someone face-to-face. Online readings are short enough to fit into your busy schedule without disturbing it.

The sites that we recommended host various tarot card readers that carry decades of experience and have been highly rated by their past customers. You can reach such acclaimed readers through these websites. You can also find the tarot card readers who specialize in the field that has been worrying you.

Such opportunities like the free trial, profile details, etc., are not provided in a live reading. Once you sign up for a live, in-person meeting, no matter if you like the service or not, you will have to pay for the services. In an online tarot card reading, you can ask for payback if you are not completely satisfied.

Along with tarot card reading, you can find the following services through these psychic services websites.

Dream interpretation

Relationship advice

Divination

Energy healing

Love compatibility

Horoscopes

Astrology

Angel cards

How Accurate Can the Live Tarot Cards Reading Be?

The precision of an online tarot card reading depends upon the connection that you and your reader share. The stronger the connection, the better the reading will be. No matter if you are meeting the reader face-to-face or are talking to them over chat, if you fail to make a connection then you will get vague answers from the reading at best.

To make sure that you find a reader with a firm and strong connection, you should check their profile in detail. Check their specializations, their experience, and what the other customers felt when they appointed them for reading. Once you go through these details and find someone whose profile fits everything that you can ask for, then you can try out the free trial. The free trial will further cement the proof that you and the tarot card reader share a connection.

You can avail of the services of the most gifted and experienced tarot card readers. Their experience ensures that you get the most accurate reading whether it is over an online chat or live video.

Free Tarot Card Readings: Can They be Trusted?

Some various apps and websites offer free tarot card readings. They do not ask for any payment and are completely free to use, unlike the websites listed here that offer a free trial. A free trial can be trusted as it is provided to gain more popularity and trust among the new customers. Free trials are offered so that people can see for themselves that the service provider offers the most authentic experience only.

Whereas, when it comes to free tarot card readings, these apps and websites lack the personal touch that is the essence of a tarot card reading. These apps and websites work based on the data that is collected and is processed by artificial intelligence and bots. They provide you the result that is the most common, not the one that is right for you.

The responses and readings that you get from these free services are a shadow of the real reading. They are automated responses that are the same for everyone, no matter the question that they have in mind or their situation in the world. If two or people choose the same card, their response will be the same, irrespective of where they stand in their life and what they seek.

If you are new to online tarot card reading, then these apps and websites can be a fun way to try out how the technique works. Though, if you need satisfactory answers to the most burning questions of your life, then these free services will not be able to help you. They lack the very thing that makes tarot card readings work: a tarot card reader. A tarot card reader is someone who understands the cards convey their message to you. Without someone to interpret the message, you cannot get an answer that is a direct reflection of your hidden thoughts.

Can Online Tarot Card Readings Provide You an Accurate Insight for the Future?

Online tarot card readings provide you access to the most experienced professionals in the field. They can provide you an answer just by the interpretation of your language and the words you use to ask them your questions. They are so well-versed in the language of the tarot cards that they can convey their message without even looking at you. They are as accurate as someone who provides you an in-person reading.

Along with their experience, the connection between you also plays an important role when it comes to tarot card reading. In a face-to-face reading, you can never determine the connection until after you pay for the session and are in the midst of the session.

With online tarot card reading, you can try before paying. You can ensure that the reader understands you and your problems perfectly before you pay them. The connection will help you reach the answer your soul is seeking.

