The Five Best CBD Oils and How to Choose the Right One

Journeying into the world of CBD can be exciting, frustrating, and sometimes overwhelming. Today’s market is packed with different brands that offer an array of products in varying strengths, flavors, scents, and sizes. In our most recent update, we will help take the guesswork out of selecting both the best brand and product.

Thanks to the 2014 Agricultural Act, industrial hemp was made legal to grow, and with the passing of the 2018 Hemp Farming Act, hemp — cannabis containing less than 0.3% THC — was taken off of the Schedule I Controlled Substances List. In short, CBD creators were now legally able to sell their products throughout the United States.

In recent years, CBD has fast grown in popularity thanks to more people realizing that the compound has many beneficial healing properties. In fact, many avid CBD users report using the compound to help with chronic pain, sleep issues, migraine headaches, epilepsy, stress, anxiety, depression, skin issues, and much more.

As stated earlier, by law, CBD products must contain less than 0.3% THC in order to be sold and purchased within the United States. And since the current rise in CBD’s popularity, numerous research studies have proven the therapeutic benefits of the compound and of CBD products in general.

While this may seem like great news, the drawback is that now, the market has become flooded with both reputable as well as sub-par brands. Indeed, lots of these dishonest brands seek to scam unsuspecting buyers by selling products that are packed with dangerous toxins, pesticides, herbicides, and other dangerous chemicals.

So which reputable brands are the best and have most effective oils? You will find an answer to that question by continuing to read below to see our top three picks.

Top 3 CBD Oil Companies:

How We Came Up With Our CBD Oil List

Always exercise care and discernment when purchasing CBD oil online because not all brands are created equal. While there are a great many reputable brands that sell wonderful, clean, and potent CBD oils, there are still many brands out there who are only interested in making a quick buck.

Those companies whose products seem to go easy on your pocketbook may also sell products that are laden with pesticides, solvents, herbicides, and other unnecessary and dangerous chemicals. So, not only are these products dangerous, they’re also less potent in the long-run.

In order for us to come up with our top five CBD oil brands, we had to put in countless hours of research. Only in setting up specific criteria and parameters were we successfully able to take the potential confusion and frustration away from our readers. We also looked deeply into scientific studies so that we could provide proof of CBD oil’s effectiveness against certain health issues.

Finally, we put forth our information to readers in a way that was easily understandable and free from any sensationalism and outrageous claims.

In selecting our top five CBD oil brands, we looked very closely at:

Hemp Source and Quality: When it comes to selecting a CBD product, brands that create their oils from organic hemp are the best. Even though hemp is grown and cultivated in many places around the world, not all places follow the same laws and standards. Therefore, you should always go with brands that source their organic hemp from within the United States.

Extraction Process: While there are many different ways in which CBD can be extracted, the Co2 method is the best and cleanest way. Other methods can potentially leave dangerous solvents and other chemicals in the end product. Co2 extraction ensures that extracts are safe and clean.

Full-Spectrum, Broad Spectrum, or CBD Isolate: Not all brands offer the same types of CBD oils. Some brands solely craft full-spectrum or broad spectrum oils while others only offer CBD isolate products. Full-spectrum products contain less than 0.3% THC as well as other health boosting cannabinoid compounds, terpenes, and phytonutrients. Broad spectrum products are very much the same as full-spectrum products except they do not contain any THC. Finally, CBD isolates are just as the name suggests as they only contain 100 percent pure CBD and nothing else.

Third-party lab testing: Most all reputable brands use an independent third-party lab to test its products for purity, potency, and quality. The certified results are then made available for customers to find on the brand’s website. By having its products tested by an independent lab, not only is the brand showing customers that it cares about them, but it’s also establishing trust and transparency.

Oil Potency: Brands specifically create oils in different strengths and potencies. This is done so that users can effectively help their difficult health issues. Typically, stronger oils are used for tougher health issues such as chronic pain, while less potent oils are used for more minor issues.

Brand Reputation: In searching through different brands, it’s important to examine the brand’s reputation. A brand with a solid reputation will be highly transparent, use organic hemp, make its products from high-quality ingredients, have superior customer service, hire a third-party lab to test its products, among other things.

Price: Keep in mind that cheaper is not always better. When purchasing CBD from reputable brands, you should expect products to be priced accordingly. The old expression, “you get what you pay for,” definitely applies here. It’s also a good idea to look at the amount of CBD that you’re getting for the price.

As we sifted through all of our criteria, we found that our list grew quite long. Therefore, we spent a great deal of time honing in on what our top five CBD oil brands would look like. We feel that our top five brands far outweigh other brands out on the market today. Moreover, they are a great starting point for those new to the world of CBD to begin.

5 Best CBD Oil Companies [Full Reviews]

#1 FAB CBD Oil: High Quality & Top Voted

The team at FAB CBD has been in the CBD oil game since 2017. As such, the brand has built up a solid reputation as having clean, potent products, amazing customer service, and wonderful transparency with its customers.

FAB CBD has a strong, loyal customer base that outshines that of many of its competitors. Aside from making some of the highest quality CBD products around, the brand also puts the needs and concerns of its customers to the top of its list. FAB CBD continues to be an innovator in the industry by regularly pushing the envelope with its products and formulations.

The brand’s full-spectrum oils come in a host of delicious natural flavors and an exceptional rage of strengths. Everyone who works for FAB CBD refuses to waver on quality, transparency, customer service, and work ethic. To that end, all of FAB CBD’s full-spectrum products are full of terpenes, beneficial cannabinoids, and other phytonutrients.



Organic hemp grown in Colorado is used by FAB CBD in all of its full-spectrum products. The FAB CBD team controls the whole creation process from seed to sale.

An independent third-party lab is used to test all products. FAB CBD uses independent lab, ProVerde Laboratories to test all of its products to ensure that they are potent, pure, and consistent in quality. All of those results are then made available for customers to find on FAB CBD’s website.

FAB CBD’s full-spectrum products all contain less than 0.3% THC in them, per the law. The law states that all CBD products must have less than 0.3% THC in them in order to be legally sold within the United States.

FAB CBD believes in variety. All of FAB CBD’s full-spectrum oils come in a great selection of natural flavors that include berry, mint, citrus, vanilla, and natural. Many customers prefer flavored oils over ones with no flavoring because sometimes the taste of the natural hemp can be a touch off-putting.

An amazing number of strength options. FAB CBD has a line of clean and effective full-spectrum oils in potencies of 300mg, 600mg, 1200mg, and 2400mg.

Since exploding onto the CBD market in 2017, FAB CBD has quickly grown to be a favorite brand among those who regularly use CBD. Moreover, FAB CBD is highly respected within the CBD industry. Along with creating clean and potent products, the team at FAB CBD works hard to ensure that customers are also getting CBD products that they can afford.

Pros:

Organic, Colorado-grown hemp

Regular product testing by a third-party laboratory

A variety of different oil strengths

An array of natural flavors for all full-spectrum oils

Affordable products

#1 CBD oil for sleep and CBD oil for pain

Free shipping within the United States

International shipping is offered

All customers of FAB CBD can take advantage of its 30-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

Free shipping can sometimes be slow and expedited shipping can be costly

Lowest oil potency may not be as effective on tough health issues

Customer Experience:

FAB CBD has a solid collection of verified customer reviews on its website. These reviews come from customers from all over the United States as well as from around the world. In our research, we have found that overall, customers appear to really love FAB CBD’s products, its relaxed and fun product approach, and commitment to educating customers about CBD’s many health benefits.

Customers also report that not only are FAB CBD’s products effective, they’re also affordable. In short, many customers feel that they are getting exactly what they are paying for. In addition, customers really love the fact that FAB CBD’s oils come in an array of flavors and strengths.

A host of verified customer reviews also give high praise to FAB CBD’s customer service department. In short, the brand’s customers feel that they are being well taken care of. Moreover, customers have also posted glowing reviews about how fast they have been receiving their FAB CBD products.

Overall, customers are extremely pleased with just about every aspect of FAB CBD.

#2 NuLeaf Naturals: Clean and Potent Products

NuLeaf Naturals made its first appearance onto the CBD market in 2014. NuLeaf Naturals sources all of its organic hemp from Colorado. To that end, the founders, experts in plant medicine, seek to provide high quality CBD to everyone who wishes to improve their wellness and health.

To date, NuLeaf Naturals have helped thousands of customers gain access to pure, quality CBD products. As such, all of the brand’s oils are 100 percent pure and use organic hemp oil as a carrier oil.

Everyone who works with NuLeaf Naturals adheres to stringent quality control procedures and uses the best possible manufacturing processes. Like many other top-rated brands, NuLeaf Naturals is involved with the CBD creation process from seed to sale. Every bit of the brand’s organic hemp comes directly from Colorado.

Organic, Colorado-grown hemp is the base for all of NuLeaf Naturals high-quality products. The brand ensures that all of its products are high-quality and pure by controlling the entire creation process from seed to sale.

NuLeaf Naturals uses an independent lab to test its products. In doing this, the brand confirms to customers that its products are clean as well as potent. It also alerts customers that the brand cares deeply about transparency.

NuLeaf Naturals’ oils are free of additives. The brand only uses whole plant extracts in its products. Therefore, NuLeaf Naturals is able to create oils that are packed with CBD, terpenes, phytonutrients, and other beneficial cannabinoids.

NuLeaf Naturals crafts pure, clean products. NuLeaf Naturals’ oils solely contain organic hemp oil and CBD.

NuLeaf Naturals offers customers a variety of oil strengths. The brand’s CBD oils come in 300mg, 900mg, 1800mg, 3000mg, and 6000mg. The 6000mg is one of the strongest and most potent oils on today’s market.

Many customers trust NuLeaf Naturals thanks to the brand’s strong commitment to consistency over the years.

Pros:

NuLeaf Naturals uses organic hemp grown and harvested in Colorado

The brand employs a third-party lab to regularly test all of its products

NuLeaf Naturals broad spectrum products are suitable for those who want to use CBD in order to have access to CBD, terpenes, cannabinoids, and phytonutrients without any THC.

Many oil strengths are offered

Free shipping in the United States

International shipping is available to well over 40 different countries

Cons:

No other flavor options available other than natural

Prices are a touch on the high side

Customers frequently say that the brand needs to work on its refund policy

Customer Experience

Most of the customer reviews on the brand’s website are positive. A common comment among customers is that even though the brand’s prices are somewhat high, the quality of the products is well worth the price that is paid.

It should be noted that higher oil strengths might be needed to help tackle difficult health issues while lower strengths are best for maintaining general health and wellness. Therefore, customers remarked that the brand’s 6000mg CBD oil helped to improve difficult health issues, while the 300mg oils also produced general positive results.

#3 CBDistillery: Large Product Range

CBDistillery introduced itself into the CBD industry in 2016. The brand was founded by Colorado natives who strongly felt that quality, fairly priced, hemp-derived CBD products should be available to everyone.

CBDistillery offers a large product variety including full-spectrum CBD oils, softgels, gummies, topical creams, and CBD powders. The products, though somewhat expensive, are high-quality and effective.

The team at CBDistillery believe in accountability, team work, respect, a can-do attitude, a drive to succeed in the right way, and the ability to enjoy your work. The brand even has its own hashtag of #CBDMOVEMENT in order for customers to find them on social media. The brand uses both its hashtag as well as its website to spread education and awareness about CBD.

All of CBDistillery’s tinctures are certified by the US Hemp Authority. The brand offers oils in an array of strengths and varieties.

CBDistillery offers free 3-7 day shipping on orders of $75 and up.

CBDistillery is based in Denver, CO. The brand has a vision of being an extremely transparent company that creates high-quality, affordable CBD products. All of the brand’s hemp is sourced from over 900 acres of farmland in Colorado and Kentucky. CBDistillery uses the Co2 extraction process to obtain all of its extracts. Additionally, the brand also uses an independent third-party lab to test all of its products.

Pros:

CBDistillery’s oils come in natural flavor in strengths of 250mg, 500mg, 1000mg, 2500mg, and 5000mg

All of the brand’s tinctures are certified by the US Hemp Authority

CBDistillery uses an independent third-party lab to test all of its products

Customers can take advantage of free 3-7 day shipping on all US orders of $75 and up

Cons:

Customers have commented that they’ve experienced shipping delays

There is a $5 shipping fee on orders below $75

The brand’s oil droppers tend to be somewhat flimsy, which causes product waste over time

CBDistillery’s contact info is somewhat difficult to find on the brand’s website

Customer Experience

Overall, customer reviews are overwhelmingly positive regarding the brand’s products. Even with all of those positive reviews, CBDistillery still displays transparency to its customers by also publishing the negative reviews it received.

Most of the negative reviews, however, come from customer issues with customer service. Many customers have remarked that they have been disappointed with their customer service experience.

Overall, many customers are quite pleased with CBDistillery’s product quality and product selection. The brand tries extremely hard to be transparent with its customers, and thus, employs an independent laboratory to test all of its products. Those results can then be found on the QR codes that are printed on the product labels. By doing this, customers have access to specific batch results from the items that they buy.

#4 Spruce: Potent Products

Spruce is a family-operated brand that was first founded in 2018. To that end, the brand creates high-quality, lab grade CBD products. Spruce offers CBD tinctures crafted from organic hemp that is extracted using ethanol as a natural solvent. All products are then tested by an independent third-party laboratory.

The brand truly believes that CBD is a wonderful alternative to the dangerous pharmaceuticals that are in the world today. As such, Spruce seeks to educate its customers on all of the many health benefits that CBD affords.

As far as CBD oils go, the brand is somewhat limited. Spruce offers lab quality, highly potent CBD oils in strengths of 2400mg and 750mg. And while it’s great to have those two strong potencies available, those seeking lower strengths are out of luck. Also, Spruce does not offer a variety of flavors in their oils, as natural and peppermint are currently the only options. The brand, however, is offering a limited release gingerbread flavored oil in 750mg.

Potent Products: Spruce’s full-spectrum oils are lab-grade and come in higher strengths of 750mg and 2400mg.

Affordable Products. Spruce’s products are relatively affordable. All of the brand’s products are full-spectrum and made from organic hemp.

Locally Sourced Hemp. Spruce sources all of its organic hemp from farms located in Kentucky and North Carolina.

Strong Customer Service Department. Spruce offers free 2-4 day shipping on all US orders. The brand’s customer service department is available on weekdays from 9am to 5pm EST, and all new customers receive a 30-day free trial. Spruce also offers a 30-day return policy for all unused products.

Every one of Spruce’s full-spectrum products is clean, 100 percent natural, lab grade, is made in the USA, free from dangerous pesticides, and is regularly tested by an independent third party laboratory.

Pros:

Spruce is a family-run business that has been around since 2018.

The brand’s products are relatively affordable and come in two highly potent strengths.

Spruce sources all of its hemp within the United States and crafts its oils to contain beneficial cannabinoids such as CBD, CBD, and CBC along with other health-boosting phytonutrients.

Free 2-4 day shipping on all US orders, along with a strong customer service department, and a 30-day return policy for unused products.

Cons:

Oils only come in peppermint and natural flavors.

Spruce does not ship its products outside of the United States.

Customer Experience

Customers generally are pleased with Spruce’s offerings as well as the quality of the brand’s full-spectrum products. According to a host of verified reviews, customers also like the fact that the brand’s products have helped them with numerous difficult health issues.

#5 Sabaidee: High-Quality Ingredients

Sabaidee was founded by Alon Shabo in 2018. Shabo was driven to create the company after he saw how well his stepmother felt while taking CBD as she battled breast cancer. To that end, the brand’s mission is to help people live healthier and happier lives through the use of hemp-based CBD products.

Sabaidee does not have a huge product selection, but the brand does create a line of oils, creams, and rubs. All of the brand’s oils are broad spectrum and extracted from industrial hemp that is grown in Colorado.

The brand tests all of its products on site for quality and consistency. The products are then shipped out to an independent third-party lab to further confirm the original test results.

Sabaidee uses high-quality ingredients. All of the brand’s industrial hemp comes from Colorado.

The brand is charity-based. Sabaidee partners with a charity that plants a tree for every Sabaidee product that is sold.

Double tested products. Not only does the brand test its products in-house, it also sends products out to be tested by a third-party laboratory to confirm its in-house results.

Clean, broad spectrum products. The brand uses a very clean Co2 extraction process to obtain its broad spectrum extracts. Moreover, Sabaidee creates oils in strengths of 250mg, 1000mg, and 2500mg.

Sabaidee is on a mission to never compromise on quality. According to the brand’s website. Its hemp is sustainably grown at a registered Colorado farm. After it’s harvested, the hemp is then rigorously tested on site for quality, purity, and consistency. In order to ensure that customers get the very best products available, Sabaidee takes the extra step of having its products tested once again by a third-party lab.

Pros:

High quality ingredients are used

Sabaidee is extremely transparent with product testing and those results are made available on the brand’s website

Organic hemp from Colorado hemp is used to create products

The brand works with a charity that plants a tree for every Sabaidee product sold

A variety of strengths is offered for the brand’s broad spectrum oils

Free 3-7 day shipping on all US orders

Cons:

Oils only come in mint flavor

Product selection is very limited

Potency could be better

Overall oil taste could be better

Customer Experience

Sabaidee’s customers have left many verified reviews attesting to the effectiveness of the brand’s products. Overall, customers are extremely satisfied with the results they’re experiencing from the products they’ve purchased from the brand.

Many customers say that Sabaidee’s products help them achieve relaxation, calm, and a better, more restful sleep. When compared with other brands, customers report that Sabaidee’s prices are fairly mid-range. Despite having a limited product selection, the brand’s most popular products are its broad spectrum CBD oil tinctures and topicals.

Sabaidee works hard to be extremely transparent with its customers. Therefore, all third-party testing results are available on the brand’s website. Sabaidee publishes all lab reports by batch on its dedicated transparency website page. Customers simply need to locate the lot number on the product they purchased and match it with the lot number on the list of lab reports. For those who have not yet purchased a product, the most recent lab report for any specific product can still be downloaded.

Lastly, customers like the fact that the brand has a military and first responders discount program. Active military service members, veterans, and first responders can receive a 30% discount on all products. They simply have to visit Sabaidee’s Assistance Program page to send the brand a message that includes proof of service. Upon approval, a unique discount code is given to be used at checkout.

What You Should Consider When Purchasing CBD Oil

Before purchasing any type of CBD oil, you should do your research and spend some time looking deeply into different brands and products. When researching brands, you should research:

The Brand’s Reputation — If a brand does not have a strong reputation, then chances are the products will also be substandard. Always look for brands with a strong reputation and that have been in the industry for a lengthy period of time.

Strength and Potency — The strength of the oil is important, especially if you are just beginning to use CBD as part of your daily health regimen. If you’ve never taken CBD before, then you should start by taking a lower strength. You can always increase the dose and the potency if needed. In taking a lower dose, you will have more control over the amount of CBD that you put into your body. Lower strengths are great for general health and wellness, while higher strengths are best if you are trying to tackle difficult health issues like insomnia and chronic pain.

Flavored or Unflavored — For some, the taste of a CBD oil is very important. Some people simply cannot stomach the earthy taste that natural CBD has. And that is perfectly fine! Lots of brands, like FAB CBD, use natural flavorings to mask the flavor that natural CBD has. So, if taste is a huge issue for you, then look for brands that have a variety of natural flavors to choose from. As an aside, always go with brands that use natural ways of flavoring their oils. The last thing you want to do is put harmful chemicals into your body. If you are unsure of what flavor oil to choose from, some popular flavors are vanilla, berry, citrus, and mint.

Brand Transparency — Not all CBD products are created equal. Sadly, there are a lot of sketchy brands out there that have no regard for the health and safety of their customers. Typically, oils from these brands are laden with harmful chemicals, pesticides, and herbicides. The THC content may be over the legal limit as well. By law, all CBD crafted and sold within the United States must contain less than 0.3% THC. Any brand that cares about the products it creates will also use an independent third-party lab to test all of its products. Those results should then be posted on the brand’s website for all customers to easily find.

Extraction Method — The most reputable brands will use the cleanest methods to obtain all of their CBD extracts. Currently, the Co2 extraction process is the cleanest method of extracting CBD from the hemp plant. When you are shopping for CBD oil, purchase products that have been extracted from hemp that is free of pesticides, herbicides, and other chemicals, and that is grown on local farms within the United States.

Price — The price of a product matters. Keep in mind that the saying, “You get what you pay for,” truly does apply here. Oils that are extremely cheap and inexpensive are probably not of the highest quality. Also, even though some products may seem cheaper, you might not be getting that much CBD in the bottle. Products that have been crafted to be a higher potency tend to be a touch more expensive due to how it was crafted, the quality of the hemp, and the amount of beneficial cannabinoids, terpenes, vitamins, and minerals in the bottle.

Customer Service — Brands that have a great deal of respect for their customers always are great to go with. A reputable brand will have a strong customer service record. Nothing is more frustrating than having an issue with a product and needing help, only to discover that the customer service department of the brand you went with is rude and unhelpful. Go with brands like FAB CBD who have a stellar reputation for having an amazing customer service department. Likewise, shipping is also a part of the customer service experience. If you have been suffering with chronic pain and are looking forward to beginning your CBD regimen, then nothing is worse than slow shipping. Any reputable CBD brand will know the importance of timely and/or expedited shipping and work hard to get you your order in a timely manner.

Closing Thoughts: Which CBD Company is the Best?

Shopping online for a reputable CBD product shouldn’t be difficult, frustrating, or painful. If you take the time and effort into researching the brands that have caught your attention, then the process should be fairly smooth as well as an enjoyable experience. In taking the time to do your research, you will ensure that you’re going with a trusted, reputable brand that crafts high-quality, potent, clean, and effective products.

Lastly, you should never be tempted to buy from the first brand that you come across. After all, flashy pages that feature extremely cheap products touting claims that seem too good to be true will only lead to more frustration and disappointment in the long-run. Reputable brands put all the facts about their products and about CBD out on their websites for everyone to see.

Moreover, all reputable brands will have their products tested by an independent third-party laboratory and those results will be made easy for customers to find on their websites. So, whether you’re shopping CBD for the first time or are a regular CBD user who is looking for a different brand, take the time and do the research so that you can shop smarter and not harder.

