13 Best Christian Dating Sites and Apps: Meet Christian Singles Near You

As a Christian, it can be hard to find people that share your values on mainstream dating apps like Tinder, sometimes you might want a site exclusive to Christians – or a platform where you can filter potential matches by religion.

Yet, with Christian dating sites a bit tucked away on the web, it can be hard to find the good ones with the most Christian singles available.

So in this article, we’ve compiled a list of the leading Christian dating sites with the most members so you can focus on finding your ideal match.

Top 5 Dating Sites for Christians, by Type

Best site overall, most members – eHarmony Best Christian only dating site – Christian Mingle Best Christian dating site for finding love – Bigchurch.com Best Christian dating site for busy professionals – Elite Singles Best for Christians over 50 – Silver Singles

1. eHarmony – Best Christian Dating Site Overall (Most Christian Members)

Marriage-centered relationships

Compatible matches

A community of single Christians

Meet possible partners locally

Communicate with potential matches for free

Are you looking to date a Christian who’s committed? eHarmony could help you find one. The platform was founded by a Christian psychologist, who knows the drill when it comes to finding Christ-centered men and women online.

Which, probably, explains why the site boasts an entire section dedicated to Christian singles. Here, you’ll access a ton of online dating tips so your love journey becomes a breeze.

eHarmony matches you with potential partners based on personality compatibility. This not only boosts your chances of finding a match but also weeds out any incompatible folks that might be lurking on the way.

The believers at eHarmony are into marriage-centered relationships, too, just in line with your Christian values. And it couldn’t be more convenient communicating with possible dates free of charge. Click here to read the full eharmony review.

2. Christian Mingle – Best Christian Only Dating Site

Caters to Christian singles

Compatible matches

Millions of visitors per month

Stern verification system

Free registration

Dating Christians couldn’t be easier thanks to Christian Mingle, a platform that’s dedicated to serving believers. You get compatible matches here, based on your personality, making it likely to find a partner.

In addition to receiving enormous monthly traffic, Christian Mingle has a large user base. Meaning, you have an entire hunting ground clenched in your fist. And the balanced gender ratio means there’s someone for everyone.

Thanks to the platform’s stern verification system, which screens profiles thoroughly, it’s unlikely you’re going to bump into a bot.

Register with your email address for free and access daily match suggestions.

3. Elite Singles – Best Christian Dating Site for Marriage

Members seek committed relationships

Active users

Access verified profiles

A good gender ratio

Complimentary matches every day

Are you a single Christian seeking a marriage-focused connection? Elite Singles could be worth a try. The Christians here, who’re also educated, seek committed relationships. Something you’re after, right?

And because the members on the platform are active enough, they’re likely to contact you when you’re least expecting it. This is a plus, especially if breaking the ice isn’t your thing.

The verified user profiles, which are also detailed, come in handy. It’s good to know you’re communicating with a real human! Throw in the platform’s proportional gender balance and you could be on your way to finding a life partner!

Elite Singles lets you access free matches daily, too.

4. Bigchurch.com – Best Christian Dating for Finding Love

Dedicated to serving believers

Compatible matches

Offers safety dating tips

A magazine with informative content

Free membership

Ask me about a Christ-centered platform that caters to like-minded singles and I’ll tell you it’s Bigchurch.com. Here, you’ll find Christians dating compatible believers based on preferences.

The platform boasts a section of safety online dating tips to shield you from online fraudsters. We all know these are dotted across the web!

But what sets Bigchurch.com from the pack is their magazine. It’s loaded with useful stuff, including articles and answers to your questions, equating it to a one-stop-info spot.

Sign up using your email address (for free) and browse this easy-to-navigate website, which offers its members Bible groups, among other features.

5. Silver Singles – Best Christian Dating Site for Seniors

Devoted to Christian seniors

Members seek long-term relationships

Compatible matches

Safe to use

Free membership

And now look at this — a place that helps Christian senior singles find love again. The members at Silver Singles are not only aged over 50 but also looking for serious connections, as pertains to Christianity.

The platform uses a personality compatibility matching system. Which boosts your chances of finding a match, hence, a partner.

Silver Singles understands that, given your age, you’re likely to fall prey to fraudsters. They’ve put in place fraud detection systems, including SSL Encryption, to counter it.

Join with your email address and access daily matches, all for free.

6. Christian Cupid – Best Dating Site for Christian Single Men

Members seek serious relationships

More females than males

Detailed profiles

Users are Christ-centered

Free membership

It can be difficult finding a dating platform that favors male Christians, gender wise, but Christian Cupid has got you covered. The site boasts more women than men, meaning you’ll bump into more-than-enough women here.

The members here are Christ-centered, too, and are looking for serious relationships. Which doesn’t compromise your Christina faith, right?

Christian Cupid features pretty detailed profiles, for you. It couldn’t be handier skimming through potential matches’ details before throwing in the opening line. It also lets you contact the members you’re “slightly familiar with.”

Using your email address, join this less-crowded site for free and search for possible partners.

7. Christian Café – Best for Christian Interracial Dating

Exclusive to Christians

Membership is multinational

An active user base

Millions of members

Filter matches for free

Christian Cafe helps Christian singles find potential interracial partners. The platform boasts members from several different nationalities so you choose accordingly.

The user base here couldn’t be more active. Which only means you could be contacted by potential matches when you’re least expecting it.

And the fact that you’ve got millions of members (with an equal gender proportion) to check out is a bonus.

Christian Cafe boasts a dozen freebies, too, including filtering matches and participating in online forums.

8. BlackPeopleMeet – Best for Black Christian Dating

Filter members by religion

A large user base

Near-proportional gender balance

The site is easy to use

Free membership

In an era where the Christian African-American community isn’t well represented in mainstream dating spots, BlackPeopleMeet could help seal the gap. Like OurTime, this platform lets you filter users based on useful metrics, such as religion.

And thanks to the large user base here, potential match options are limitless — increasing your chances of running into a partner. This site boasts uncountable visitors per month, too.

Another plus is the near-proportional gender balance, which creates an almost-equal opportunity for every member. Join this easy-to-navigate for free, with your email address, and get the ball rolling.

For the Christian singles looking to hit the dating scene at 50+, you might want to look no further than OurTime. While the site doesn’t cater to Christians exclusively, they let you filter members based on religion, among other parameters.

Considering the platform has a large user base (with millions of visitors per month), you have a ton of potential matches for your pick, which boosts the likelihood of finding a partner.

The video-chat feature is a bonus, and the detailed user profiles give a quick picture of potential dates before you even get to know them.

And did we say membership at OurTime is complimentary? You only need to join with your email address.

Are you a believer seeking a spot with a reliable gender balance? Then you might want to give Match.com a shot. The platform’s good gender ratio means there’s a man for every woman, and vice versa.

And while this site isn’t exclusive to Christians, you can filter users by religion.

Member activity couldn’t be higher at Match.com, making for hassle-free communication with potential matches. And the platform gives you six free membership months should you fail to find a match in your first three months.

This site boasts a large user base, too. You can cast your net as wide as possible, boosting your chances of finding a match.

11. Catholic Match – Best Catholic Dating Site

Dedicated to serving Catholics

Members are active

The gender ratio is proportional

Detailed profiles

Complimentary membership months

Believers of the Catholic faith, raise your hands! Catholic Match could be holding your life partner. The members here are pretty active — and it couldn’t be easier for them to make the first move, just in case you don’t.

And because there are just as many men as women on the platform, it’s unlikely you’re going to be fighting potential dates. Another plus is the detailed user profiles on the platform – these make for a quick assessment of possible partners before breaking the ice.

And should you, in any case, fail to land a match in your first six months, Catholic Match gives you extra membership months, for free.

12. Christian Dating for Free – Best Free Christian Dating Site

Members disclose their religion

Compatible matches

Reliably safe

Unlimited daily matches

A ton of free features

Have you ever wondered if dating a Christian online could be done almost free of charge? Wonder no more, for this platform avails most of its functionalities for free. This includes messaging other users and participating in forums.

Christian Dating For Free also requires members to disclose their religion. This only means you’ll rarely bump into non-Christians here.

Another plus is you’re matched with dates that are compatible with your personality. This helps do one thing: increase your chances of finding a companion.

This platform is reliably safe to use, limiting fraudulent cases. They offer you unlimited matches every day, too.

13. Zoosk – Best Christian Friendly Dating App

Filter users by religion

High member activity

Compatible matches

A reliable gender split

Free membership

If you’re a single Christian who fancies apps, Zoosk might come in handy. While the app isn’t exclusive to Christians, you can filter members based on religion, among other metrics. The platform’s behavioral matchmaking system ensures compatible matches, which is a plus.

Thanks to the high member activity at Zoosk, other users could make the first move easily, boosting your chances of finding a match. And the reliable gender balance means there’s someone for everyone.

Account validation is strict so you hardly bump into a bot. Sign up for free and access dating advice on this platform that’s accessible on the go, both on Android and iOS devices.

Dating Sites for Christian Singles: Your Questions Answered

How to Choose the Best Dating Site for Christians

Just in case you want to dig for more platforms, in addition to what we’ve listed above, here are some pro tips to consider.

Read feedback from real users to get an overview of a potential platform.

For safety purposes, ensure a potential site processes payments securely — and verifies user accounts.

Decide whether you want a platform that caters to Christians exclusively or one that lets you filter users based on religion like the top dating site for singles allows.

Pick a site with a dating app, if you’re always on the go.

Choose a site with a reliable gender balance; it boosts your chances of finding a match.

Go for a spot with a large user base, if you’re looking to cast your net wide.

What Are the Advantages of Christian Dating Sites?

While there’s a ton of non-religious dating spots, here’s why you want to stick to sites that help you find Christian dates:

You’re likely going to get a Christian match, hence, someone who shares the same faith as you.

If you’re a staunch Christian, who believes in purity before marriage, you could find a compatible partner hassle-free.

You’ll probably raise your kids in a Godly way, should you ultimately tie the knot.

Some of these platforms match you based on Biblical principles, and divorce is unlikely.

What Are the Most Popular Christian Dating Sites?

Dating for Christians couldn’t be more religious with these popular spots you might want to get started with:

Are All the Singles on Christian Dating Sites Truly Believers?

Not really. While the vast majority of folks on these online dating platforms are true Christians, it’s not uncommon to bump into a few who’re not.

Some people could be in these spots for totally different reasons. Some could be adventurous, and some more might be fraudsters looking to prey on innocent Christians.

Which is why you should not trust a match at first sight, or during your initial meetups.

The Takeaway on Christian Dating Sites

Dating as a Christian need not be complicated! We, therefore, hope the above entries help you find compatible men and women, and, ultimately, a Christ-centered life partner.

Our Winner is eHarmony. The platform boasts a section of Christian singles, who’re seeking marriage-focused connections. The first and second runner-ups are Christian Mingle and Elite Singles, respectively. Both sites boast verified user profiles.

Now, go mingle with Christ-centered singles online; you could be walking down the aisle in just a few months.

The reviews and statements published here are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of Observer.