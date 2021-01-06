Best Nootropics: Top 3 Brain Supplements of 2021  

If you find that you are frequently unable to concentrate, struggling to remember certain things, finding that your productivity at work is decreasing, or maybe that your mind is just all over the place in general, then you are not alone. We have all had times where our brains just aren’t working as well as we’d like them to.

Perhaps you have already considered using nootropics in order to deal with these issues but weren’t able to find the right one for your needs. There are many different kinds of nootropics out there, and it can be difficult to find the right one.

Today, we will be looking at several different nootropics and nootropic-related topics with the goal of helping you select the best nootropics. We will also be going over some of the various ingredients you should look for in a nootropic supplement and giving you some tips on how to build your own nootropic stack.

Best Nootropic Supplement Stacks [Reviews]

Nootropics are becoming increasingly popular, and the number of commercially available nootropics is only increasing. This only makes it more difficult to pick the best nootropic for your personal needs.

To narrow down the selection, we’ll be taking a look at just three popular nootropic supplements.

1. NooCube – Most Effective Nootropic

NooCube is a supplement produced by Wolfson Berg Limited, a company with a good amount of experience in the field of dietary supplements.

The NooCube formula is validated by scientific research, which is freely available via the official NooCube website. You can view multiple studies showing the effectiveness of each ingredient used.

You can order NooCube from anywhere in the world, and this supplement comes with free shipping no matter where you live. You also get a 60-day money-back guarantee, which you can claim if you find that this product isn’t up to your standards.

One container of NooCube holds 60 capsules, which is a one-month supply. You also have the option of purchasing more than one container of NooCube at once in exchange for additional containers at no extra cost.

Features and Ingredients

Wolfson Berg claims that you’ll see the following benefits from using NooCube:

Improved ability to remember details

More mental stamina

Increased ability to multitask

Increased ability to concentrate

This nootropic works through a couple of different modes of action:

It boosts your body’s production of neurotransmitters, allowing your nerves to send signals to your other cells more effectively.

It helps new neurons grow within your brain and lessens the impact of cognitive problems due to old age.

How is NooCube able to do this? It all comes down to this combination of ingredients:

Alpha glycerylphosphorylcholine – Also known as alpha-GPC, this substance helps raise the levels of acetylcholine in your brain. Acetylcholine is what’s known as a neurotransmitter, and your brain needs neurotransmitters in order to send and receive signals among its cells.

Huperzine A – This is an extract derived from the Chinese club moss plant. It serves as an acetylcholinesterase (AChE) inhibitor. AChE is responsible for breaking down acetylcholine, and this ingredient prevents that from happening.

Cat’s claw extract – This ingredient comes from the cat’s claw plant, a vine that grows in South American rainforests. Cat’s claw contains a high concentration of antioxidants, which protect your brain cells from oxidative damage.

Bacopa monnieri – This plant extract contains compounds called “bacosides,” which help repair damaged neurons and enable the growth of new neurons.

Oat straw – Oat straw is a popular medicine that has been used in holistic healing for centuries. The reported benefits of oat straw include relieving stress and enabling you to think clearly. It may also be effective at treating inflammation.

L-theanine & L-tyrosine – These two ingredients are both amino acids. They help relieve stress and also stimulate your neurotransmitters, helping you feel alert but not anxious.

Pterostilbene – This substance is a type of polyphenol, a nutrient that is filled with antioxidants. Polyphenols like this can potentially be used to treat a variety of conditions, including digestive issues, cardiovascular diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases, among others.

Resveratrol – This plant-derived ingredient is another example of a polyphenol. Resveratrol has neuroprotective effects and may also offer a wide variety of other health benefits.

Click here to See the Full List of Ingredients in Noocube on the Official Website.

The manufacturer recommends taking two capsules of NooCube with breakfast each morning for the best results. On average, it takes about 30-45 minutes for this nootropic to kick in, and the effects last for about 8-10 hours.

Pros:

Includes a powerful combination of nootropic ingredients

This supplement can improve your overall cognitive function.

Manufactured by an established brand

Includes a money-back guarantee

Contains only natural ingredients

The effectiveness of each ingredient is backed up by scientific evidence.

Most users report overall positive experiences from using this product.

It doesn’t cause side-effects.

Free shipping is available worldwide.

Cons:

This supplement is only available for purchase through the Official Website

The manufacturer doesn’t explain the role and function of all ingredients.

User Experience

Users of NooCube reported that this supplement enabled them to focus more on completing various tasks. Some customers reported that using NooCube helped them be more productive at work, particularly in challenging situations.

No customers reported experiencing side-effects from using NooCube, which suggests that it’s pretty safe overall.

Click here to Get the Best Deal on NooCube from the Official Website.

2. Mind Lab Pro – Best for Brain Fog & Anxiety

Mind Lab Pro is manufactured by Opti-Nutra, another established producer of dietary supplements. First introduced in 2015, this supplement has been updated several times to make it even more effective.

Like NooCube, you can only purchase this nootropic supplement from the official product website. Also, like NooCube, one container contains a month’s supply of capsules, and you can also place bulk orders to become eligible for discounts and free items.

And if you’re unhappy with the results you get from Mind Lab Pro, you, of course, have the option of requesting a full refund within 60 days of the purchase date.

Features and Ingredients

Opti-Nutra claims that using Mind Lab Pro can improve your memory, enhance your ability to focus, help you stay calm in times of stress, increase your motivation, and many other benefits besides.

The manufacturer states that these benefits are all down to this combination of 11 ingredients:

Citicoline – Citicoline is a chemical found in your brain. It helps your brain produce more phosphatidylcholine, another chemical that your brain needs to produce memories. Mind Lab Pro is made with a branded version of citicoline called Cognizin.

Phosphatidylserine – Another naturally-occurring chemical in your body, phosphatidylserine helps your brain release neurotransmitters, and it also contains docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), which is vital for your cerebral health.

Lion’s mane mushroom – This mushroom is well-known for its beneficial effects on cerebral health. Research suggests that this mushroom can increase your cognitive function and can help repair damaged nerves.

Bacopa monnieri

L-theanine and L-tyrosine

Rhodiola Rosea – This plant is considered to be an “adaptogen” (a substance that can adapt its function depending on your body’s needs). Some evidence suggests that R. rosea may be effective at relieving mental fatigue.

Maritime pine bark extract – This extract has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.

Vitamin B6 – This vitamin is used in the synthesis of various chemicals that your brain needs.

Vitamin B9 – Also known as folate, your body uses vitamin B9 to make DNA and RNA and metabolize amino acids.

Vitamin B12 – This vitamin also helps your body produce new DNA, and it helps keep your nerve and blood cells healthy.

Click here to See the Full List of Ingredients in Mind Lab Pro on the Official Site.

The manufacturer recommends taking two capsules of Mind Lab Pro either in the morning or in the early afternoon. You’ll reportedly feel the effects within just a few hours.

Pros:

Made entirely with natural ingredients

Can be used by all types of people of all ages

Helps improve your overall cerebral health and cognitive function

Enables your brain to resist more stress

Comes with a money-back guarantee

Provides both short- and long-term benefits

The formula has been validated by third parties.

Can be purchased from anywhere

Cons:

Relatively expensive

Difficult to stack this supplement with other nootropics

User Experience

Most users reported satisfactory results from using Mind Lab Pro. Common praises were that Mind Lab Pro helped users focus, increased their motivation, and improved their memory. Users say the results were on-par with what they were expecting.

Click here to Get the Best Deal on Mind Lab Pro from the Official Website.

3. Qualia Mind – Helps Improve Focus

Produced by Neurohacker Collection, Qualia Mind’s effectiveness was evaluated through a pilot study; you can view the results of this study on their Official Website.

While it’s always a bonus to see a company publish research on their own products, you should take the results with a grain of salt; Neurohacker Collection funded the study, so the results may be slightly biased.

Qualia Mind can be shipped worldwide; however, there is no option for free shipping at all. The manufacturer also offers a 100-day money-back guarantee, but this only applies to your first purchase of Qualia Mind. One container holds 154 capsules, which seems like a lot but will only last you 22 days.

Features and Ingredients

Like other nootropics, the manufacturers of Qualia Mind claim that this supplement can help improve your cerebral function by supporting the health of your neural pathways.

Qualia Mind’s formula is quite complex, consisting of 28 different ingredients:

Vitamin C – Also known as ascorbic acid, vitamin C is an essential vitamin and an antioxidant.

Vitamin D3 – Another essential vitamin that offers neuroprotective and antioxidant benefits.

B-complex vitamins (vitamin B1, B3, B5, B6, and B12) – The primary function of all B-complex vitamins is to convert nutrients into energy within your body.

Acetyl-l-carnitine HCI – This is another type of amino acid, which stimulates your brain’s production of neurotransmitters.

Artichoke leaf extract – This plant extract is an antioxidant and helps stimulate bile production in the gut.

Bacopa monnieri leaf extract

Rhodiola rosea root extract

DL-Phenylalanine – This substance helps your body produce a variety of other substances like epinephrine that function as neurotransmitters.

Uridine monophosphate – This substance is part of what makes up RNA.

N-acetyl-tyrosine

Taurine – Another amino acid.

L-theanine

Alpha-GPC

Cognizin

Organic coffee berry – A potent antioxidant.

Velvet bean seed extract – A popular treatment within the Ayurvedic medical system, velvet bean seeds have antioxidant effects.

Phosphatidylserine

Theobromine – Theobromine is a mild stimulant similar to caffeine. It can increase your alertness, lower your blood pressure, and improve your mood. The stimulant effects of theobromine are milder yet longer lasting than those of caffeine.

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) – DHA is a type of omega-3 fatty acid that is most beneficial to cardiovascular health.

Celastrus paniculatus seed extract – Another component of Ayurvedic medicine, this seed extract may have neuroprotective and nootropic effects.

Ginkgo biloba – This plant extract contains high amounts of antioxidants and may be effective at improving one’s cognitive function as well.

Coleus forskohlii – The extract from this perennial plant may help to inhibit acetylcholinesterase.

Pyrroloquinoline quinone – This substance is found in a variety of fruits, vegetables, and human breast milk. It has antioxidant and neuroprotective effects.

Huperzine A

Click here to See the Full List of Ingredients in Qualia Mind on the Official Website.

One serving of Qualia Mind consists of seven capsules, which you should take in the morning on an empty stomach. The manufacturer recommends taking Qualia Mind each weekday but skipping it on weekends.

Pros:

This supplement’s effectiveness has been confirmed by at least one study.

Better memory, concentration, willpower, and creativity

Boosts energy

Provides mental clarity

Natural ingredients

Reliable brand

Strong money-back guarantee

Cons:

Very expensive

At seven capsules, the serving size is excessively large.

User Experience

Many users report Qualia Mind as being one of the better natural nootropic stacks they’ve tried. Users report that Qualia Mind helped lessen feelings of anxiety and improved their concentration and motivation. Some users also report that taking Qualia Mind was able to enhance their creativity.

Click here to Get the Best Deal on Qualia Mind from the Official Website.

Best Individual Nootropics

Aside from these premade nootropic stacks, you can also build your own stacks using individual nootropic ingredients. Let’s take a look at some of the best ingredients in this category.

Citicoline

Citicoline is a prodrug for uridine and choline, meaning it gets converted into both of these substances after it is consumed. It is also a nootropic substance in and of itself.

Choline in your brain is converted to acetylcholine, a vital neurotransmitter. Your body also converts citicoline into phosphatidylcholine, which is a phospholipid (more on those in a bit).

Citicoline is effective in a nootropic stack when it’s combined with phosphatidylserine and tyrosine.

Bacopa Monnieri

B. monnieri has long been used as a treatment for a variety of conditions. In terms of its ability to improve your cognitive function, it’s said that supplementing your diet with B. monnieri extract can help you remember more information, improve your spatial awareness, and enable your brain to process information more quickly.

B. monnieri helps your nervous system communicate by increasing your body’s production of dendrites. Dendrites are branches coming off of your nerve cells that are responsible for receiving information from your other nerve cells.

Try and look for B. monnieri extracts that contain high levels of bacosides; these are the active compounds in B. monnieri that give it its beneficial effects.

If you’re looking to add B. monnieri into your nootropics stack, consider combining it with phosphatidylserine and citicoline.

Phosphatidylserine

This substance is a type of phospholipid, an important compound of every cell’s membrane. Phosphatidylserine also helps cells transmit messages between each other, making it a neurotransmitter as well.

Phosphatidylserine also helps regulate your emotional state and can potentially alleviate some of the effects of depression.

DHA

DHA is a variety of omega-3 fatty acids. Your brain and body need omega-3 fatty acids in order to function, and DHA is, in fact, the primary omega-3 fatty acid found in the human brain. Having enough DHA in your system also helps regulate your mood and can help manage feelings of depression and anxiety.

DHA can be found in many food sources, including fatty fish, but it is also frequently taken on its own as a dietary supplement. DHA is effective in nootropics stacks when combined with citicoline, vitamin B12, and maritime pine bark.

Rhodiola Rosea

R. rosea is a plant that can be found in cold, elevated areas throughout Europe and Asia. R. rosea can potentially alleviate feelings of anxiety and depression, which is beneficial to your overall cognitive function. This plant extract can also help stave off fatigue, and it may have anti-inflammatory benefits as well.

R. rosea works well when it’s stacked with other nootropics like DHA, B. monnieri, and tyrosine.

Tyrosine

Tyrosine is a type of amino acid that your body needs to produce substances like dopamine, noradrenaline, and adrenaline. Dopamine is an important neurotransmitter, and both adrenaline and noradrenaline are both hormones that play a vital role in regulating your fight-or-flight response.

Tyrosine can also help your brain deal with anxiety more effectively, which can do a lot to improve your overall cognitive performance.

Tyrosine is most effective as a nootropic substance when it is stacked with R. rosea, citicoline, and ashwagandha.

Ashwagandha

In Ayurvedic medicine, ashwagandha is one of the most revered herbs. This plant is mostly known for its adaptogenic properties, making it a suitable treatment for a variety of issues.

As a nootropic, ashwagandha can help improve your ability to perform tasks under stress, and it also inhibits the hormone cortisol, which can cause excessive stress in high enough concentrations.

Ashwagandha is an effective nootropic substance, and it is also effective as a stress-reliever. Other nootropic substances that stack well with ashwagandha include tyrosine and lion’s mane extract.

Ginkgo Biloba

Ginkgo biloba is a frequently used ingredient in nootropic supplements, particularly ones like ProMind Complex that target cognitive issues caused by old age.

Ginkgo biloba is loaded with antioxidants, has anti-inflammatory effects, and can improve your cardiovascular health. Ginkgo biloba can help increase blood flow to your brain, which is vital for providing your brain with the oxygen and nutrients that it needs. A healthy brain leads to better cognitive function, after all.

You can combine ginkgo Biloba with ingredients like B. monnieri, citicoline, and phosphatidylserine for an effective nootropic stack.

Lion’s Mane Mushroom

The lion’s mane mushroom has long been used as traditional medicine, particularly in ancient Chinese culture. The main feature of this mushroom is that it contains certain compounds that help with the growth of new brain cells.

These compounds cause your body to produce more nerve growth hormones (NGH). NGH is responsible for the growth, repair, and proliferation of brain cells. And of course, the healthier your brain cells are, the greater your cognitive function is.

It’s been suggested that extracts taken from this mushroom can potentially be used to treat symptoms of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s.

Perhaps the best part about the lion’s mane mushroom is that it’s an adaptable nootropic that can easily be stacked with other nootropics, including maritime pine bark extract, tyrosine, and citicoline.

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is one of the B-complex vitamins and is an essential vitamin for human health. Getting enough vitamin B12 helps you focus and improves your mental clarity, improves your mood, gives you energy, and supports your overall cognitive function.

The best part about vitamin B12 is that it’s relatively easy to get enough of it through your diet, so you often don’t have to supplement with extra vitamins. As a nootropic, this vitamin stacks effectively with caffeine, DHA, and maritime pine bark. It is found in many nootropic supplements including Synapse XT and others.

Maritime Pine Bark Extract

Maritime pine bark extract is an antioxidant, which like other antioxidants, helps protect your cells from free radical damage.

Maritime pine bark extract helps repair your brain cells and enables your body to release more nitric oxide, which increases the flow of oxygenated blood throughout your body. Maritime pine bark is effective when paired with citicoline and tyrosine.

Pterostilbene

Pterostilbene is an antioxidant that is actually fairly similar to resveratrol, another substance we previously mentioned.

The main difference between pterostilbene and resveratrol is that pterostilbene has a higher level of bioavailability, meaning your body can process more of it at once. Combining pterostilbene with DHA and vitamin B12 makes for an effective nootropic stack.

Caffeine

Caffeine is one of the most widely consumed nootropics out there. A popular stimulant that occurs naturally in a few types of food, caffeine can increase your alertness, give you an energy boost, and improve your productivity.

However, you should take note of how much caffeine you consume each day; too much of it can cause jitters or even a dependency. Caffeine is a highly versatile nootropic that can be stacked with a variety of other nootropics.

How to Make Your Own Nootropics?

There are plenty of premade nootropic supplements available, but it is also possible to create one of your own.

You may choose to do this if you are familiar with most kinds of nootropic substances and want to create a personalized nootropic stack. Here are some things to keep in mind if you intend to do this.

Elements of a Functional Nootropic Stack

While it’s possible to build many different types of nootropic stacks, there are certain elements that every nootropic stack should have.

All the ingredients in your stack should be included at the correct dosages

None of the ingredients in your stack should interact poorly with each other

Your nootropic supplement should be in the form that suits your needs the best (pills, tablets, capsules, liquids, or powders)

What Your Nootropic Stack Needs

Ideally, your nootropics stack should feature the following ingredients:

Ingredients that work together to enhance each other’s effects

Ingredients that do the same thing but through different means

Nootropics Buyer’s Guide

We have included a step-by-step buyer’s guide to help you pick the right nootropic for your needs.

1. Determine Your Goals

Before deciding what nootropics to add to your stack, consider the aspects of your cognitive function that you want to enhance. Whether it’s your ability to focus or your ability to remember things, the nootropics you choose will make a considerable difference in helping you achieve your goal.

2. Perform Research

You can never perform enough research when searching for a new dietary supplement. Ensuring that the nootropics you’re using are actually effective beforehand is one of the most important things you can do to build a solid nootropic stack.

3. Choose Between Natural or Synthetic Nootropics

When picking a nootropic to use, you have the option of choosing between natural or synthetic nootropics. While synthetic nootropics may be effective at times, the risk of side-effects is higher.

4. When Starting, Take It Easy

If you are just starting to take nootropics, then it is advisable to begin with small doses. Monitor yourself for any adverse side-effects. If you become more comfortable with smaller doses, then you can attempt to take larger ones. But in many cases, small doses are enough to get the full effects.

5. Don’t Always Use the Same Nootropics

You should try and use a variety of nootropics in your stack; this can help you gain additional health benefits, and it is also handy to have something else to fall back on if you do not have access to your preferred nootropic.

6. Try Different Types of the Same Nootropics

Many of the ingredients present in nootropic stacks can be found in multiple forms. Some of these forms have more bioavailability, meaning your body can absorb them more easily. Try experimenting with different forms of each ingredient and see what combination works best.

7. Use Sleeping Aids

One of the most important things you need to do for optimal cognitive function is to get enough sleep each night. That’s why, aside from ingredients that improve your cognitive function, you should also include ingredients in your nootropic stack that will help you sleep.

8. Don’t Be Impatient

Building your own nootropics stack is a process of trial and error. Don’t be discouraged if you do not come up with an effective stack on your first try! It may be a good idea to keep a log of your experiences when trying out a new nootropic stack to help you keep track of what works and what doesn’t.

9. Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle

While nootropics can potentially improve your cognitive function, they won’t be nearly as effective if you are not living a healthy lifestyle. Following healthy habits is ultimately the best way to keep your brain healthy and to function well.

Eating balanced meals, managing stress effectively, drinking enough water, and getting enough sleep are all things you can do to stay healthy.

FAQs about Nootropics

Let’s discuss some of the more frequently asked questions that consumers have about nootropics.

What are nootropics, and what do they do?

Nootropics are supplements intended to improve cognitive function in healthy individuals.

There are several ways in which they are able to do this:

Nootropics can increase the metabolic activity within your brain cells. In addition, they help your brain cells receive more oxygen, nutrients, and vital fatty acids.

Nootropics help your body produce neurotransmitters, chemicals that transmit signals between your various cells. Nootropics also prevent neurotransmitters from breaking down over time.

Nootropics can help dilate your blood vessels, improve blood flow to your brain, and prevent oxidative damage.

Nootropics help flush toxins from your brain and increase your brain’s capacity to absorb antioxidants.

Nootropics can help your body repair its nervous tissues by supporting the health of cell membranes.

Do nootropics actually work?

Nootropics can work, but it often depends on the quality of the ingredients used. It’s worth your time to find out what the best nootropics available are before trying any of them out.

What are the effects of nootropics?

Taking nootropics regularly can potentially:

Improve your ability to remember details

Improve your mood

Improve your motivation and creativity

Improve your ability to concentrate on tasks

Increase your mental stamina

Improve your brain’s ability to process new information

Improve your verbal fluency

How long does it take for nootropics to start working?

Depending on what ingredients are used, nootropics can start working within anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours.

Are nootropics safe to use?

In general, nootropics are safe to use because most of them use natural ingredients that do not cause side-effects. However, this also depends on the quality of the ingredients used in each nootropic.

How often should I take nootropics?

That depends on what type of nootropic you want to try. In general, though, most nootropic supplements need to be taken daily.

How do nootropics compare to Adderall?

Adderall is a medication designed to aid with memory and attention span issues. It might be perceived as similar to nootropics, except most nootropic supplements use natural ingredients, while Adderall is essentially amphetamines.

Do nootropics cause weight loss?

Some ingredients in nootropic supplements may cause you to feel full for longer after eating, potentially helping you lose weight. However, nootropics are not intended to be used for weight loss, so if that is your main goal, then you should consider a different type of supplement.

Will using nootropics make me lose sleep?

Unless your nootropic supplement contains high amounts of caffeine, odds are it will not affect your ability to sleep.

Will using nootropics increase my IQ?

Nootropics are designed to improve aspects of your cognitive function like your memory, motivation, and creativity, but they will not increase your IQ.

Will using nootropics make me fail a drug test?

Nootropic supplements do not contain banned substances, so using them won’t make you fail a drug test. That being said, you should look for nootropic supplements made by more reputable brands to avoid using supplements made with undisclosed ingredients.

Can nootropics be addictive?

With the exception of caffeine, which can be mildly addictive, most nootropics are not habit-forming.

Is coffee nootropic?

Because coffee contains fairly high amounts of caffeine, it is considered to be a nootropic substance.

Conclusion: What Nootropic Supplement Should You Buy?

Nootropics are becoming increasingly popular as a natural way of improving your focus and increasing your mental clarity. Because most of the ingredients used in these nootropics are derived from natural sources, this makes them safe to use for pretty much anyone.

The nootropics we have covered in this article are some of the best ones available today, and any one of them may be worth considering if you are looking for a supplement to help improve your cognitive function.

We also covered the topics of how to build your own nootropic stack, as well as what kinds of ingredients you should look for in a nootropic supplement.

We have also answered some of the more commonly asked questions that people have about nootropics, so after reading the contents of this article, you should have all the knowledge you need to make an informed choice when deciding what nootropics you want to try.

And of course, you can’t have a healthy mind if you do not live a healthy lifestyle, so in addition to using nootropics to improve your mental abilities, you should do your best to adopt healthy routines and habits in your everyday life.