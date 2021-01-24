Best Stretch Mark Creams 2021: Top Lotions for Stretch Mark Removal & Prevention

Stretch marks can be caused by a number of things, including pregnancy, weight or muscle gain, and growth spurts. Most adults have at least a few of these scars, but some of us find stretch marks embarrassing and would prefer to get rid of them.

Luckily, there are stretch mark creams on the market that can help. However, not all stretch mark creams are created equal and some don’t even work at all – especially the over-the-counter brands that are available in most local stores.

We’ve reviewed over 13 different stretch mark lotions to see which ones work best and which ones are a complete waste of money. Each product was evaluated based on its ingredients, effectiveness, customer reviews, and price. We narrowed down the list of 13 products to 3 that work head-and-shoulders above the rest.

Whether you’re looking to remove stretch marks or prevent them from occurring, here are the top products on the market.

Top 3 Best Stretch Mark Creams of 2021

Skinception : Best for Stretch Mark Removal

TriLASTIN Prevention : Best for Preventing Stretch Marks

Revitol – Best Value

Skinception – Best for Stretch Mark Removal

Skinception is the best stretch mark cream for removing stubborn stretch marks. It’s clinical studies showing that it reduces the appearance of stretch marks by up to 72.5%. This scientifically formulated cream works wonders on restoring skin’s vitality, evening skin tone, reducing wrinkles, and fading discoloration.

This cream is the best overall for addressing both old and new stretch marks, using a mixture of patented ingredients and natural oils to help ramp up the skin’s healing and regenerating process.

Try Skinception for just two months and you’ll have beautiful, healthy skin with stretch marks that you can barely see anymore. Finally, you’ll be able to wear a bikini or shorts without having to worry about what people will think.

How Does Skinception Work?

Skinception stretch mark cream reduces the appearance of stretch marks by binding to the skin and stimulating the production of hyaluronic acid, collagen, and elastin using patented peptides Regestril™ and Darutoside™. The ingredients are formulated to penetrate deep into the skin thanks to sodium lactate.

This powerful formula renews skin, restores elasticity, and stops inflammatory reactions that lead to stretch mark development. It also drastically reduces visible grooves and discoloration.

Active Ingredients:

Regestril™

Palmitoyl Oligopeptide

Sodium Lactate

Isopropyl Palmitate

Darutoside™

Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7

Pro-Sveltyl®

Phaseolus Lunatus (Green Bean) Extract

Pro-Coll-One+®

Citrus Grandis (Grapefruit) Peel Oil

Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil

Directions for Use

Smooth on to affected skin twice daily. If you don’t see results in 60 days, return for a full refund (less shipping and handling).

Who Should Buy Skinception?

Skinception is perfect for those looking to improve skin health and elasticity and reduce the appearance of prominent stretch marks and other scars caused by pregnancy, gaining of weight, growth spurts, or surgery.

Reduces Stretch Marks By Up to 72.5%

Results Beginning In Just 4 Weeks

Free Shipping For Orders Over $150

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

TriLASTIN Prevention – Best for Preventing Stretch Marks

TriLASTIN Prevention is a stretch mark prevention cream for pregnant women. One of the first things many pregnant women worry about is how to prevent stretch marks during pregnancy. TriLASTIN Prevention is one of the best products we’ve found for preventing stretch marks before they even happen, whether due to pregnancy or any other reason.

The TriLASTIN Prevention system consists of a thick Maternity Cream that moisturizes and improves skin elasticity, as well as a warming Hydro-Thermal Accelerator serum that opens the skin’s pores so the cream can penetrate more deeply. In addition to effectively preventing stretch marks, the warming serum and rich cream make for a relaxing spa-like experience, which can be a welcome respite for someone about to become a new mom.

This stretch mark prevention cream and accelerating serum use naturally occurring ingredients like shea butter and plant extracts. They are also hypoallergenic and fragrance-free, making them perfect for those with sensitive skin.

How Does TriLASTIN Prevention Work?

TriLASTIN Prevention uses natural ingredients like shea butter to protect skin and keep it healthy. The Hydro-Thermal Accelerator goes on first, maximizing the Maternity Cream’s effectiveness, while the cream hydrates and helps to improve skin elasticity. This unique two-step approach makes the product more effective than most others on the market.

Active Ingredients:

BeauPlex VH™

Hydromanil H.GL™

D-Stria™

BVOSC™

Collagen and Elastin

Hydrolyzed Soy Protein

Zea Mays (Corn) Kernel Extract

Chlorella Vulgaris Extract

Shea Butter

Directions for Use

Apply both products twice daily to clean, dry skin. Apply TriLASTIN-HT Accelerator and wait for one minute, then apply TriLASTIN-SR in a circular motion until absorbed.

Try for 90 days and return for a full refund if you’re not satisfied with your results.

Who Should Buy TriLASTIN Prevention?

If you’re pregnant or expecting a drastic increase in size due to bodybuilding or gaining weight, TriLASTIN Prevention is a smart investment. It’s also ideal for those adverse to artificial fragrances. Regular use will prevent stretch marks from forming and reduce the appearance of any that are already there.

2-in-1 Maternity Cream and Hydro-Thermal Accelerator

Maternity Cream Effective To Prevent Pregnancy Stretch Marks

Paraben-Free and Hypoallergenic

90 Day Money Back Guarantee

Revitol: Top Cream for Stretch Marks on Thighs

Revitol Stretch Mark Solution is the best stretch mark cream for decreasing the appearance of stretch marks. Watch your stretch marks fade from sight and memory after just a few weeks of using this powerful cream. This product fades discoloration and reduces the size of those unsightly scars once and for all.

Revitol helps skin look as good as new by increasing collagen and elastin to improve skin health overall and promote a clear, bright complexion. A little goes a long way with this cream, so if you need a massage lotion for stretch marks that won’t require frequent costly replacements, this is one to check out.

With its natural ingredients and fast results, Revitol is one of the best stretch mark creams that we tried, so the fact that it also happens to be a good value is just icing on the cake. You can use it to improve the look of your skin no matter how old your stretch marks are, or put it on as a preventative measure if you’re anticipating any extreme size changes due to pregnancy or bodybuilding.

How Does Revitol Work?

Revitol Stretch Mark Solution uses an effective blend of oils, vitamin E, and other natural ingredients to increase production of elastin and collagen to promote skin tone, strength, and health. This can both guard against new stretch marks and reduce the appearance of existing ones for beautiful, smooth skin.

Active Ingredients:

Squalane Oil

Grapefruit Seed Extract

Aloe Vera

Vitamin E

DL-Panthenol

Directions for Use

Massage into affected skin twice a day. If you don’t like your results, return within 90 days for a full refund.

Who Should Buy Revitol?

Revitol is the best stretch mark cream for those looking to get the most for their money. It can prevent and reduce the appearance of stretch marks caused by pregnancy, weight and muscle gain, and growth spurts. It’s free of artificial fragrances and other irritants, making it a good choice for those with sensitivities.

Effectively Prevents New Stretch Marks

Decreases The Appearance of Existing stretch Marks

Helps Increase Collagen Production

Increases Elastin In The Skin Surfaces, Tightening and Reducing Marks

What Are Stretch Marks?

Stretch marks are small scars that occur when the skin is forced to accommodate an extreme change in shape, which can be due to:

Pregnancy

Weight gain or loss

Muscle gain

Growth spurts

Puberty

These sudden changes in size cause tiny tears in the skin to form, and stretch marks appear as the skin heals itself. They appear as multiple parallel lines that are usually red or purple initially, fading to white or silver over time. Severe they may also cause grooves in the skin similar to wrinkles.

Factors to Consider When Buying a Lotion for Stretch Marks

Finding the perfect stretch mark cream can be daunting with so many to choose from. Should you go with skincare oil or body butter? Should you worry about getting the best organic ingredients you can find? Do you want a nice scent, or should you stick with a fragrance-free product?

Focusing on the following considerations will help you narrow down your choices and make shopping for a stretch mark cream less stressful. The sooner you find a product you like, the closer you’ll be to beautiful clear skin you can be proud of.

Ingredient Quality

It’s crucial that any stretch mark cream you use contains high-quality ingredients. Make sure to only buy skin products from companies you trust that have a reputation for using pure, clinically tested ingredients.

It’s also worth researching each individual ingredient used in a product so you get the full picture of what it is, why it’s in the product, and whether it might be associated with any side effects.

Customer Reviews

Reading customer reviews is almost a given these days. Getting an idea of what other customers are saying about a product will give you the best idea of a product’s strengths and weaknesses.

Price

Just because something’s more expensive doesn’t always mean that it’s better quality, but it’s also true that you sometimes get what you pay for. Don’t break the bank on a product you can’t afford, but do try to find the best product in your price range.

Side Effects

Make sure to take note of any reported side effects of any skin product you’re considering. Stretch mark creams usually don’t have many side effects, but it’s possible to have an allergic reaction to anything, so keep an eye out for ingredients that you may be sensitive to.

Guarantee

The best stretch mark creams come with money-back guarantees. If a company is so sure that its product will do what it’s supposed to do, it should back up its claim with a trial period. Don’t waste your time with products that don’t include full refunds—if they won’t work, you’ll be left in the lurch.

How Do Stretch Mark Removal Creams Work?

Stretch mark removing creams work in a variety of ways, depending on whether their focus is on prevention or treatment.

They prevent new marks from appearing by keeping the skin strong and supple, allowing it to stretch as needed without tearing and forming scars. They can fade discoloration by activating the skin’s healing and regenerative properties, usually by increasing the production of collagen and elastin.

Stretch mark products do more than improve the appearance of stretch marks; regular use can improve the skin’s overall health, making it look more toned and youthful.

Common Ingredients Used in Stretch Mark Creams

Every stretch mark cream is a little different, of course, but there are several ingredients, like vitamin E and shea butter, that show up in many of these skincare solutions. They’re often found in skin-soothing body oils and body butter as well, due to their role in improving overall skin health.

Hyaluronic acid is produced by the human body and is also available in synthetic form. Its main function is to hydrate and lubricate the body’s tissues.

Shea butter is a wonder ingredient, moisturizing the dermis, reducing inflammation, and providing fatty acids and vitamins.

Vitamin E is a powerfully regenerative antioxidant that can provide a more youthful appearance.

Cocoa butter hydrates and nourishes with fatty acids while lightening dark spots.

Macadamia nut restores elasticity and contains antioxidants and fatty acids.

Jojoba butter absorbs quickly to restore and regenerate skin.

Sweet almond supports healing and regeneration.

As you can see, all of these products can be found in nature, which just goes to show that you can improve the look of your skin using something like natural vitamin E or cocoa butter instead of resorting to harsh chemicals that you can’t even pronounce.

Where Can You Apply a Stretch Mark Lotion?

You can apply stretch mark cream anywhere on the body, as long as you keep it away from the face and genitals. Common areas where stretch marks appear are:

Stomach: during weight gain or pregnancy

Thighs: during weight or muscle gain and growth spurts

Butt: during weight or muscle gain and puberty

Hips: during weight gain or puberty

Breasts: during weight gain, puberty, or pregnancy

In cases of extreme weight or muscle gain, people sometimes also have stretch marks on their arms or calves. Stretch mark cream or stretch mark oil can be applied to these places as well.

How to Prevent Stretch Marks During Pregnancy

Women have been applying body butter, cocoa butter, plant extract oils, vitamin E, and stretch mark creams during pregnancy for decades, if not centuries, in an effort to battle the inevitable stretch marks that appear as the belly swells.

To prevent stretch marks during pregnancy, it’s important to find the stretch mark cream products that work best for you. The best stretch mark products for many women are those that promote skin elasticity and hydration while providing a pleasant user experience with the best organic or natural ingredients and subtle or fragrance-free blends.

As soon as you know you’re pregnant, find a stretch mark cream that fits your preferences, whether that’s an organic stretch mark product or a cream with a thick almond oil and cocoa butter formula, or a product like TriLASTIN Prevention that’s designed for just this occasion. Rub the product intothe your belly morning and night during and after the pregnancy to minimize new marks while reducing existing ones.

Are Topical Creams Effective for Pregnancy Stretch Marks?

Topical creams are highly effective for pregnancy stretch marks, whether you’re looking to prevent them or treat existing ones. Regular use keeps the skin strong and healthy with the suppleness needed to stretch while accommodating a growing pregnancy belly.

Using a cream after pregnancy can facilitate healing, allowing the skin to repair itself and fade the color of fresh stretch marks.

It’s a myth that women who have had babies have to be riddled with unsightly stretch marks—preventing or eliminating them is as easy as applying a topical cream twice a day. With a solution that simple, it’s a wonder that people ever think they have to live with these embarrassing scars.

Final Thoughts – Are Stretch Mark Removal Creams Right for You?

If you’re tired of being ashamed of your skin, choosing outfits based on what hides your stretch marks rather than on fashion, it might be time to look into finding a product designed to give you the beautiful smooth skin you’ve always dreamed of.

Very few other products can improve the look of your skin as easily as these creams, which take less than a minute to apply. You can have dramatic results after just a few weeks of regular use, so it’s worth trying out. No more hiding your skin on the beach or during intimate moments; you’ll be able to wear short shorts or bikini tops with confidence.

Even people with skin allergies or fragrance sensitivities can usually find a stretch mark product that’s suitable for them—just look for creams that are hypo-allergenic and fragrance-free.

