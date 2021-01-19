The Best True Wireless Earbuds of 2021—New Year Sale

With the omittance of the standard 3.5mm headphone jack from major smartphones, the focus towards wireless bluetooth earbuds has been spectacular. More so, with the introduction of the first-generation Apple AirPods back in 2016, the concept of a true wireless design has kicked off with numerous brands jumping on the bandwagon.

Unsurprisingly, the wireless earbud market also happens to be the densest now with countless products designed for the same purpose. What isn’t the same, however, is the technology used in each product and that’s the primary defining factor for the quality of the earbud and its price.

Since there are so many products out there, it can become cumbersome to choose which one is the best for you. If you were to go and buy the best wireless earbuds, you may end up spending over $300, which is premium headphone money. Therefore, the price also needs to be taken into consideration to know if the product is worth it given its specs.

Thankfully, that decision won’t have to be difficult anymore, as we’ve prepared a list of the best true wireless earbuds of 2021, from lowest price to highest.

Exclusive Update:

Treblab TWS earbuds available at unbelievable rates.

Treblab XGO $39.97

Buy on Amazon Now

Bluetooth Version: 5.0

Supported OS: iOS & Android

Battery Life: 6 hours (30 hours with Case)

Noise Cancellation: Microphone Only

Audio Passthrough: No

Water Resistance: IPX4

Charging: Micro-USB

The least expensive offering from Treblab in their TWS earbud department is the XGO. Coming in at just $39.97, they are the cheapest offering in this list. However, that does not mean that they compromise on quality as we shall now see.

The earbuds are compact, probably one of the most compact earbuds here. They have an in-ear design and have silicone tips (different sizes come in the box). On the outer edge, there’s a button instead of touch sensors that control the music playback and can bring up Siri or Google Assistant depending on what device you use them on. Similarly,

Similarly, the case is also simple. It has a button in front to open it and the earbuds have a specific slot inside for charging. It is important to note that the case has a micro-USB port for charging instead of USB-C, so it probably won’t work with your smartphone charging cable. Thankfully, however, Treblab also includes a micro-USB cable in the box for your convenience.

As expected, the sound quality isn’t top notch and probably won’t please audiophiles. However, if you’re a normal person who wants decent performing and inexpensive earbuds to jam to their favorite songs, you’ll have no issue with these.

Treblab XFIT $49.97

Buy on Amazon Now

Bluetooth Version: 5.0

Supported OS: iOS & Android

Battery Life: 5 hours (30 hours with Case)

Noise Cancellation: Microphone Only

Audio Passthrough: No

Water Resistance: IPX6

Charging: Micro-USB

Water Resistance: IPX4

Charging: Micro-USB

If you aren’t into fitness buds and have an additional $20 to spare over the price of the XFIT, you might as well consider the Treblab X5. These are designed for everyday, general purpose use with enough quality improvements to justify the increased price tag.

The X5 earbuds feature a different design compared to their less expensive siblings. Insead of being compact, they are big and have a stalk similar to the Apple AirPods. There are individual, physical buttons on the stalk for playback and volume controls. The tips are silicone in-ear and they come with in-ear fins so that they don’t slip out.

The case of the X5 is large as well and it allows for the earbuds to be charged 4 times, giving you a total playback time of 35 hours. This is an improvement over the XGO and XFIT as they only managed 30 hours. Unfortunately, you get micro-USB so be prepared to change out the cables.

The sound quality has definitely improved from the previous 2 offerings from this brand. The bass is sublime and doesn’t fade at louder volumes. You also get decent mids and highs for an overall better music listening experience. In addition to that, you also get a CVC 8.0 noise cancellation microphone for better call quality.

Treblab X3 Pro $69.97

Buy on Amazon Now

Bluetooth Version: 5.0

Supported OS: iOS & Android

Battery Life: 9 hours (45 hours with Case)

Noise Cancellation: Microphone Only

Audio Passthrough: No

Water Resistance: IPX7

Charging: USB-C

Have the money for the X5 but want something fitness oriented in the same range. Well, look no further as the Treblab X3 Pro has your back. Costing the same as the X5, these buds offer something completely different.

Looks wise, the X3 Pro earbuds are awfully similar to the Powerbeats Pro. They are massive in size and have the same outer fin design to keep them planted in your ear. Like the X3, they have physical buttons on the buds for playback and volume controls. The playback time is exceptional at 9 hours and the IPX7 water resistance rating gives you that peace of mind that they won’t go wrong if they get wet.

The case is also huge and can charge the earbuds 4 times for a total of 45 hours of playback. Finally we get USB-C with a Treblab product so you will be able to charge it with your phone charging cable (unless you have an iPhone).

The sound quality is similar to the X3 and considering how good they were, these will help you power through your workouts as well. Also like the X3, they have CVC 8.0 noise cancelling microphone so phone calls will be crisp.

Treblab X3 Pro $69.97

Buy on Amazon Now

Bluetooth Version: 5.0

Supported OS: iOS & Android

Battery Life: 9 hours (45 hours with Case)

Noise Cancellation: Microphone Only

Audio Passthrough: No

Water Resistance: IPX7

Charging: USB-C

Have the money for the X5 but want something fitness oriented in the same range. Well, look no further as the Treblab X3 Pro has your back. Costing the same as the X5, these buds offer something completely different.

Looks wise, the X3 Pro earbuds are awfully similar to the Powerbeats Pro. They are massive in size and have the same outer fin design to keep them planted in your ear. Like the X3, they have physical buttons on the buds for playback and volume controls. The playback time is exceptional at 9 hours and the IPX7 water resistance rating gives you that peace of mind that they won’t go wrong if they get wet.

The case is also huge and can charge the earbuds 4 times for a total of 45 hours of playback. Finally we get USB-C with a Treblab product so you will be able to charge it with your phone charging cable (unless you have an iPhone).

The sound quality is similar to the X3 and considering how good they were, these will help you power through your workouts as well. Also like the X3, they have CVC 8.0 noise cancelling microphone so phone calls will be crisp.

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 $39.99

(Check New Year Sale Price on Amazon)

Bluetooth Version: 5.0

Supported OS: iOS & Android

Battery Life: 8 hours (30 hours with Case)

Noise Cancellation: Microphone Only

Audio Passthrough: No

Water Resistance: IPX8

Charging: USB-C

You can get the least expensive true wireless earbuds in this list for just $39.99 thanks to Amazon’s amazing Black Friday sale. There are two options available at this price point and one of them happens to be the TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79. These thrifty earbuds are amazing considering some of the features they have for so less.

It’s no secret that the best feature of the TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 is their battery life. On a single charge, an earbud will give you 8 hours of constant music playback. Charge it with the case and you have a total of 30 hours with your favorite songs which, for $40, is an absolute bargain. That’s not all, however, as the SoundLiberty 79 also has an IPX8 water resistance rating which means that this can be submerged in water of depth deeper than 1 metre and it’ll still work.

The case is pretty basic but is made from durable plastic and has Battery Indicator LED lights on it. Charging is done via USB-C, which is a slap in the face of some more expensive rivals who still use Micro-USB.

DuoTen Wireless Headphone $39.99

(Check New Year Sale Price on Amazon)

Bluetooth Version: 5.0

Supported OS: iOS & Android

Battery Life: 10 hours (156 hours with Case)

Noise Cancellation: Active Noise Cancelation

Audio Passthrough: Yes

Water Resistance: IPX7

Charging: USB-C

The second option that you can go for $39.99 is the DuoTen Wireless Headphones. Now, the TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 had a solid battery life and it was one of their best features. These, however, leave those in the dust. With each earbud individually lasting for over 10 hours on a single charge and a whopping 156 hours if you have a case on you and keep recharging them.

This is thanks to a very impressive 2200mAh battery inside the case giving the DuoTen earbuds all the juice they need. Also thanks to this massive battery, the case has a proper LED display inside the clamshell that shows you the remaining battery life of the case and each earbud. The lid is translucent which means that the display is visible through it.

The DuoTen earbuds also have an IPX7 water resistance which means they can be submerged in water for upto a metre and only for 30 minutes. They have active noise cancellation which is unheard of in this price range and the only drawback that they have seems to be the brand name as it’s not that well known.

JBL Tune 225TWS $49.95

(Check New Year Sale Price on Amazon)

Bluetooth Version: 5.0

Supported OS: iOS & Android

Battery Life: 5 hours (25 hours with Case)

Noise Cancellation: Microphone Only

Audio Passthrough: No

Water Resistance: Not Specified

Charging: USB-C

JBL, a brand better known for making speakers and high end audio systems, also makes TWS earbuds and they are called the Tune 225TWS. At an amazing Black Friday deal price of $49.95 they offer a quality sound experience for not much money.

The on paper specs of the JBL Tune 225TWS earbuds may seem a bit overwhelming. You get 5 hours of music with each earbud and 25 total hours if you use the charging case to charge the earbuds. It isn’t mind blowing but it easily gets through a day so a lot of people are going to be happy about it. JBL hasn’t mentioned any water resistance rating but they’ll probably be okay with a little sweat.

What the Tune 225TWS lacks in features, it makes up for it in quality. The materials used in the making of the case and the earbuds are premium and you can feel that while holding them. The audio quality is also superior compared to its less expensive rivals. The bass levels are on the next level thanks to JBL’s signature Pure Bass technology.

Aukey T10 $89.99

(Check New Year Sale Price on Amazon)

Bluetooth Version: 5.0

5.0 Supported OS : iOS & Android

: iOS & Android Battery Life : 7 hours (24 hours with Case)

: 7 hours (24 hours with Case) Noise Cancellation : Microphone Only

: Microphone Only Audio Passthrough : Yes

: Yes Water Resistance : IPX5

: IPX5 Charging: USB-C & Qi Wireless

Starting off this list, we have the Aukey T10 wireless bluetooth earbuds. Even though they are the least expensive item on this list, they do offer some premium features that make them one of the best budget wireless earbuds.

For under $90 you get USB-C charging and Qi Wireless charging case which is a rarity at this price point. The case itself is made from a premium material that is durable and offers ample grip in the hand but that’s not the best thing about it. It’s the way it operates with its rotating mechanism that reveals and hides the earbuds, which makes it a unique experience of its own.

The earbuds themselves are compact and don’t have any stalk hanging down. They are made of the same durable and grippy material as the case, which gives them an edge over their plastic-bodied rivals. On top of that, you get an IPX5 water resistance rating, which is close to the best out there and will provide protection against low-pressure jet sprays and sweat during workouts.

Unfortunately, despite having Bluetooth 5.0, it’s impossible to pair multiple devices with these, and let’s not forget the absence of active noise cancellation. However, the lack of these features can be forgiven after considering their price and the number of other features that you get with them.

Audio Technica ATH-CK3TWBK $99.00

(Check New Year Sale Price on Amazon)

Bluetooth Version : 5.0

: 5.0 Supported OS : iOS & Android

: iOS & Android Battery Life : 6 hours (30 hours with Case)

: 6 hours (30 hours with Case) Noise Cancellation : Microphone Only

: Microphone Only Audio Passthrough : No

: No Water Resistance : IPX2

: IPX2 Charging: USB-C

The Audio Technica name is quite popular among dedicated audiophiles which is why the ATH-CK3TWBK earbuds have a lot to live up to in the audio department. Although they’re the cheapest wireless earbuds in the Audio Technica range, they still are $10 more expensive than the Aukey that we saw earlier.

The absence of a better water resistance rating, audio passthrough, and Qi Wireless charging seems to go against these budget earbuds. However, it does make it up in an area where true audiophiles will appreciate it, the sound quality.

The ATH-CK3TWBK earbuds have the signature deep bass that Audio Technica products are famously loved for and with decent midtones and controlled treble, they can give you the best audio experience for under $100.

The mic is also better than that of the Aukey T10 thanks to the inclusion of Qualcomm cVc but it’s still far from being the best mic on a true wireless earbud. The battery life is excellent and will give over a day of music playback with the case.

Overall, the Audio Technica ATH-CK3TWBK provides a richer sound experience while sacrificing on some convenient tech features. One could even make the case for these being the best budget wireless earbuds out there, especially for audiophiles. What could’ve been better, however, was the atrociously complicated model name.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 $99.99

(Check New Year Sale Price on Amazon)

Bluetooth Version : 5.0

: 5.0 Supported OS : iOS & Android

: iOS & Android Battery Life : 7 hours (28 hours with Case)

: 7 hours (28 hours with Case) Noise Cancellation : Microphone Only

: Microphone Only Audio Passthrough : No

: No Water Resistance : IPX5

: IPX5 Charging: USB-C & Qi Wireless Charging

For less than $100 the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 wireless earbuds do seem to be the perfect pair to buy. Like the Aukey T10, that we saw earlier, these also have USB-C charging on the case along with Qi Wireless Charging option. On top of that, the Liberty Air 2 does support fast charging with USB-C. It is rare to find these features on budget wireless earbuds such as these, which makes them a great value.

The battery life is also up there with some more expensive models. You get 7 hours from the earbuds on a single charge and 28 hours total with the case, which means that charging it once will easily last the whole day, possibly even more with light usage. The water resistance rating is also great. There will be a peace of mind knowing that your Liberty Air 2 earbuds will survive some sweat and even rain.

However, things aren’t all that great as these do lack Audio Passthrough. Since they have an in-ear design, they’ll offer some passive noise isolation, which is great for listening to music but is inconvenient for everything else. Having this feature can come in handy during situations where you need to be aware of some ambient sounds and it’s a shame that they don’t have it.

Regardless, at this price point, some sacrifices had to be made. Thankfully, Anker did not cut corners when it comes to the audio quality. In fact, most people claim the audio quality to exceed some of the more expensive earbuds, which is good news for audiophiles out there looking for inexpensive wireless earbuds.

Amazon Echo Buds $129.99

(Check New Year Sale Price on Amazon)

Bluetooth Version : 5.0

: 5.0 Supported OS : iOS & Android

: iOS & Android Battery Life : 5 hours (20 hours with Case)

: 5 hours (20 hours with Case) Noise Cancellation : Active Noise Reduction

: Active Noise Reduction Audio Passthrough : Yes

: Yes Water Resistance : IPX4

: IPX4 Charging : Micro USB

From the same company that has one of the largest ecommerce websites, we get the Amazon Echo Buds. Now, to Amazon’s credit, they have made a significant advancement in technology with their Alexa personal assistant so we should expect the Echo Buds to deliver as well.

And we’re not disappointed, quite the contrary actually. The Amazon Echo Buds are probably the least expensive truly wireless earbuds that have anything close to an active noise cancellation. Developed by Bose, it’s called the Active Noise Reduction and, as the name suggests, it reduces the background noise on the go.

Now, it’s not as good as a proper Active Noise Cancellation that we’ll see on some more expensive earbuds, it’s totally worth it for some people. In fact, at this price, it’s actually a bargain. However, things like a Micro-USB port instead of USB-C and the lack of Qi Wireless Charging are things that demerit the Echo Buds.

As far as the audio quality is concerned, it’s surprisingly good, especially after considering the price tag. By default, the audio is bass heavy but that can be adjusted via the Alexa app for iOS and Android. That app also helps with fast pairing that’s similar to what AirPods do on iPhones.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ $149.00

(Check New Year Sale Price on Amazon)

Bluetooth Version : 5.0

: 5.0 Supported OS: iOS & Android

iOS & Android Battery Life: 11 hours (22 hours with Case)

11 hours (22 hours with Case) Noise Cancellation : Microphone Only

: Microphone Only Audio Passthrough : Yes

: Yes Water Resistance : IPX2

: IPX2 Charging: USB-C & Qi Wireless

At under $150, Samsung gives us an upgraded version of its original Galaxy Buds. These offer some minor yet substantial improvements that propel them into the realm of best budget wireless earbuds, so much that these might just offer the best value for their price on this list.

The largest and the most welcome improvement is the battery life as the Galaxy Buds+ can give you an 11-hour continuous music playback without any charge. This blows the previous two entries out of the water and even some more expensive rivals in this list. The case, however, isn’t as potent as it can only max it out to 22 hours total.

That can be forgiven as we see the return of Qi Wireless charging along with the standard USB-C port. What makes this even better is that it supports wired fast charging as well, which is a massive plus in the convenience department.

The audio is tuned by AKG, which results in an incredible sound with ample bass and incredible mids and highs. Thankfully, there’s an adjustable audio passthrough but active noise cancellation is still absent, which is okay at this price.

What’s disappointing is the IPX2 water resistance rating, which means that the Buds+ aren’t recommended to be used in rain. At almost $150 an IPX5 rating should be standard but, unfortunately, this is where Samsung decided to cut corners. Regardless, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are amazing all-rounders, possibly even the best here.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless $159.96

(Check New Year Sale Price on Amazon)

Bluetooth Version : 5.0

: 5.0 Supported OS : iOS & Android

: iOS & Android Battery Life : 4 hours (12 hours with Case)

: 4 hours (12 hours with Case) Noise Cancellation : Microphone Only

: Microphone Only Audio Passthrough : Yes

: Yes Water Resistance : IPX4

: IPX4 Charging: USB-C

Sennheiser is a big name in the world of audio instruments and is synonymous with premium quality headphones and earphones. Since we need to keep budget in mind, we’ll be looking at its last generation MOMENTUM True Wireless earbuds as they can easily compete with all the other products on this list without being a strain on your pockets.

Being last generation, the MOMENTUM True Wireless earbuds do have their flaws and the biggest one has to be the battery life. On a single charge, each earbud will only last 4 hours which is, by far, the worst battery life on this list. The charging case doesn’t make it any better as it can offer up to only 12 hours. That’s not even a full day.

However, you do have a USB-C port on the charging case although it’s missing Qi Wireless Charging. Speaking of the charging case, it is unique in the sense that it has a cloth lining on top of it. Not only does it make the case feel premium compared to rivals, but it’s also much grippier, making it less prone to slipping out of your hands. The build quality extends to the earbuds as well with the solid metal finishes that feel premium.

Out of the box, the audio quality is considered to be natural and one of the best out there in the world of wireless earbuds. However, since audio preferences vary between people, Sennheiser has a Smart Control smartphone app that allows users to toggle the Transparency Mode and fine tune the audio output from their earbuds.

Huawei FreeBuds 3 $159.99

(Check New Year Sale Price on Amazon)

Bluetooth Version : 5.1

: 5.1 Supported OS : iOS & Android

: iOS & Android Battery Life : 4 hours (20 hours with Case)

: 4 hours (20 hours with Case) Noise Cancellation : Active Noise Cancellation

: Active Noise Cancellation Audio Passthrough : Yes

: Yes Water Resistance : IPX4

: IPX4 Charging: USB-C & Qi Wireless

Huawei has recently gained a bad reputation due to its smartphones losing Google Services. However, that doesn’t mean all of its other products have become practically useless. The FreeBuds 3 are the third iteration of the brand’s true wireless earbuds and are taking the market by storm despite the previous two models going under the radar.

In this list, these are the least expensive wireless earbuds that’ll offer active noise cancellation and the best part is that they cost under $160. It’s important to note, however, that the quality of noise cancellation isn’t on par with its more expensive rivals. That is partly because of Huawei choosing to go with a hard-plastic design instead of soft silicone, which doesn’t offer passive noise isolation.

That being said, the battery life isn’t FreeBuds 3’s strong suit either. You get just 4 hours on a single charge with the Active Noise Cancellation turned off and less than that when turned on. The case provides a total of 20 hours, which lags behind some of its way less expensive rivals.

On the flip side, the case supports both wired USB-C charging and Qi Wireless charging, which gives these a high convenience score. However, what makes these unique on this list is the FreeBuds 3’s ability to fast charge while charging wirelessly. In addition to that, these are also the only earbuds on this list with the latest and greatest Bluetooth 5.1.

The audio quality is as good as it gets with a non in-ear design but most users complain about the lack of bass. Thankfully, the audio along with the noise cancellation toggle and levels can be fine-tuned with the Huawei AI Life smartphone app.

Jaybird Vista $179.99

(Check New Year Sale Price on Amazon)

Bluetooth Version : 5.0

: 5.0 Supported OS : iOS & Android

: iOS & Android Battery Life : 6 hours (16 hours with Case)

: 6 hours (16 hours with Case) Noise Cancellation : Microphone Only

: Microphone Only Audio Passthrough : No

: No Water Resistance : IPX7

: IPX7 Charging: USB-C

Next up, the Jaybird Vista are here to give us a truly wireless earbuds experience at $179.99, which might seem a bit expensive for some of their features or lack thereof. At just a hair under $180, they miss out on audio passthrough which seems absurd considering come of its less expensive rivals have it.

The battery life isn’t the best either as the buds are rated to last 6 hours on a single charge and a total of 16 hours with a case. This isn’t that bad but for heavy users, that can translate to less than a day of total battery life. The absence of a Qi Wireless charging case doesn’t make things any better either.

However, things aren’t all that bad as these do have a standard USB-C port that, like the Samsung Galaxy Buds+, does support fast charging. What’s even better is the IPX7 water resistance rating which is the best you’ll ever get at this price point. You can basically submerge your Jaybird Vistas in up to 3ft of water for a maximum of 30 minutes without expecting any malfunction.

As far as the sound quality goes, most people do complain about the bass being a bit too dominant for their taste with the mids and the highs being perfect. Thankfully that can be changed via the intuitive equalizer settings on the Jaybird MySound smartphone app.

Jabra Elite 75T $179.99

(Check New Year Sale Price on Amazon)

Bluetooth Version : 5.0

: 5.0 Supported OS : iOS & Android

: iOS & Android Battery Life : 7 hours (28 hours with Case)

: 7 hours (28 hours with Case) Noise Cancellation : Microphone only

: Microphone only Audio Passthrough : Yes

: Yes Water Resistance : IP55

: IP55 Charging: USB-C

Jabra is a brand that most people aren’t familiar with which might push some of you to question why they’re on this list. However, their Elite 75T wireless earbuds are a force to be reckoned with as they trade blows with the Jaybird Vistas after coincidentally being priced similarly.

The area where the Jabra Elite 75T demolishes the Jaybird Vista is the battery life. You get a whopping 7 hours of music on a single charge and that can be extended up to 28 hours with the charging case. That actually makes these better than some more expensive wireless earbuds out there.

That being said, the Elite 75T does have an inferior water resistance rating of IP55 compared to Jaybird Vista’s industry leading IPX7. But rest assured as these will be able to endure a low-pressure jet spray. This means there should be a complete peace of mind while wearing them during a workout or in the rain.

The wireless charging case may not have the Qi Wireless Charging feature but it does have a USB-C port, which really should become a standard in all electronic devices. On top of that, however, the Elite 75T also supports quick charging, which can speed up the charging process, adding to the convenience.

Active Noise Cancellation isn’t expected at this price so there’s no surprise that these lack that feature. What’s staggering is the quality of noise cancellation on the microphone. The Jabra Elite 75T can block out background noise better than any other wireless earbud in the same ballpark.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0 $195.00

(Check New Year Sale Price on Amazon)

Bluetooth Version : 4.2

: 4.2 Supported OS : iOS & Android

: iOS & Android Battery Life : 4 hours (16 hours with Case)

: 4 hours (16 hours with Case) Noise Cancellation : Microphone Only

: Microphone Only Audio Passthrough : Yes

: Yes Water Resistance : No Rating

: No Rating Charging: USB-C & Qi Wireless

Bang & Olufsen is a brand synonymous with premium sound systems in luxury cars. Needless to say, it won’t be the first brand you think of when it comes to true wireless earbuds. But here we are with the B&O Beoplay E8 2.0, which are the second generation of earbuds in the Beoplay E8 lineup.

Now, in terms of the features present, the E8 2.0 earbuds are in a confusing place especially considering the $195 price tag. So far, these are the only products in this list with Bluetooth 4.2 instead of 5.0, which each of its less expensive rivals has. Surprisingly, despite that, the E8 2.0 can connect up to 8 devices but has the inferior range of Bluetooth 4.2.

The battery life isn’t great either with the earbud giving a maximum of 4 hours on a single charge and a total of just 16 hours with the case. What would really be a dealbreaker for many is the lack of an IP Rating from B&O. Some users claim that they can handle water comparable to an IP54 rating but it would’ve been better to have peace of mind with an official rating at this price point.

On the flip side, you do get probably the most premium feeling case which is finished in leather. The buds themselves have metal accents, making the overall build quality excellent. The charging case supports both USB-C fast charging and Qi Wireless charging.

Just like its premium car sound system counterparts, the E8 2.0 wireless earbuds have an excellent overall sound with balanced low and high tones. Some people do complain about the lack of bass but that can be adjusted via the Bang & Olufsen smartphone app.

Sony WF-SP800N $198

(Check New Year Sale Price on Amazon)

Bluetooth Version : 5.0

: 5.0 Supported OS : iOS & Android

: iOS & Android Battery Life : 13 hours (26 hours with Case)

: 13 hours (26 hours with Case) Noise Cancellation : Active Noise Cancellation

: Active Noise Cancellation Audio Passthrough : Yes

: Yes Water Resistance : IP55

: IP55 Charging: USB-C

Sony may have been one of the largest electronic brands but it was never known for its audio products until the introduction of WH-1000XM headphones. The hallmark of those wireless headphones was an incredible active noise cancellation which can also be found in the WF-SP800N wireless earbuds.

Yes, these are the second wireless earbuds in this list to feature active noise cancellation and they come in at under $200. The quality of the noise cancellation may not be comparable to other more expensive products by Sony but it’s good enough to be used while traveling or sitting in a noisy environment.

Apart from that, the battery life is also on the next level with these earbuds as they can last up to 9 hours on a single charge with noise cancellation activated. Turn it off and you can get up to 13 hours, which is out of this world. The charging case only has USB-C with no Qi Wireless charging and can charge both earbuds once.

The water resistance rating is IP55, which is good for workouts and using in rain but isn’t quite on the level of Jaybird Vistas. The microphone noise cancellation is also the best in this list so far and you’ll easily be heard on a phone call with high background noise.

Bose SoundSport Free $199.00

(Check New Year Sale Price on Amazon)

Bluetooth Version : 4.1

: 4.1 Supported OS: iOS & Android

iOS & Android Battery Life : 5 hours (15 hours with Case)

: 5 hours (15 hours with Case) Noise Cancellation : Microphone Only

: Microphone Only Audio Passthrough : No

: No Water Resistance : IPX4

: IPX4 Charging: Micro USB

In the world of audio devices, Bose is considered a royalty which makes us set high expectations for their SoundSport Free wireless earbuds especially when prices start to reach close to $200. Unfortunately, on paper, the specs do seem underwhelming.

The Bose SoundSport Free earbuds come with Bluetooth 4.1 which is ancient in today’s day and age. Granted it can simultaneously connect to 7 devices and can easily switch between them, but the latency and range of a Bluetooth 5.0 device will just be superior.

There is no audio passthrough but that’s probably because these Bose wireless earbuds don’t provide passive sound isolation in the first place. The battery life isn’t the worst, but the inclusion of a Micro-USB port is genuinely appalling in 2020. Regardless, you do have USB quick charge to make up for all that.

Now, Bose products weren’t always known for their technical innovations, instead what people loved them for is the sound experience and that’s where the SoundSport Free earbuds truly shine. According to most users, these have the best-balanced sound with excellent midtones and conservative bass making them one of the best earbuds out there.

The microphone is also praiseworthy as it’s reported to give the best in class clarity during phone calls. This shows that clearly, you’d want to go with these earbuds if you’re more of an audiophile than a tech enthusiast.

Beats Powerbeats Pro $199.95

(Check New Year Sale Price on Amazon)

Bluetooth Version : Class 1

: Class 1 Supported OS : iOS & Android

: iOS & Android Battery Life : 9 hours (24 hours with Case)

: 9 hours (24 hours with Case) Noise Cancellation : Microphone Only

: Microphone Only Audio Passthrough : No

: No Water Resistance : Not Rated

: Not Rated Charging: Lightning

Beats used to be one of the most sought-after brands when it came to headphones thanks to the strong affiliation with the rapper, Dr. Dre. However, the hype slowly died down and the brand was eventually bought by Apple as it is today. The Powerbeats Pro are the company’s first attempt at true wireless earphones and they do deliver.

Beats has been really vague regarding what Bluetooth version the Powerbeats Pro uses but we do get to know that it’s Class 1 Bluetooth (supports a range of 66-98ft) which means it’s good enough. Despite that, however, these earbuds don’t support simultaneous multiple device connectivity.

Even though Beats claims that these are water-resistant, we don’t have an official IP rating that would’ve given us peace of mind while using the Powerbeats Pro in wet conditions.

However, we’re certain that these are fully sweat-resistant because they are targeted towards athletes. Additionally, this particular focus earns them the reputation of being one of the best wireless earbuds for working out.

Despite being so close to $200, it’s disappointing to see that such upscale earbuds don’t come with wireless charging when there are cheaper alternatives that do have it. The wired charging for these Beats wireless earbuds is also not USB-C. Instead, you get a Lightning port (no surprises as it’s owned by Apple). To be fair, it does support wired fast charging to make things better.

If you’re an iPhone user then you’ll be happy to know that the Powerbeats pro, like the AirPods have the H1 chip that means instantaneous pairing as soon as the lid is opened.

The sound quality is well balanced with a signature heavy bass that all Beats products are known to have. Nevertheless, despite some missing features, the Powerbeats pro are one of the best wireless earbuds on the market.

Sony WF-1000XM3 $228.00

(Check New Year Sale Price on Amazon)

Bluetooth Version : 5.0

: 5.0 Supported OS : iOS & Android

: iOS & Android Battery Life : 8 hours (24 hours with Case)

: 8 hours (24 hours with Case) Noise Cancellation : Active Noise Cancellation

: Active Noise Cancellation Audio Passthrough : Yes

: Yes Water Resistance : No Rating

: No Rating Charging: USB-C

Next up, we have another product from Sony, and this time it’s the WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds. Yes, Sony does need to rework its naming convention as it can get confusing. However, what isn’t confusing is the fact that these are some of the best earbuds for noise cancellation.

Like the WF-SP800N that we saw earlier, these also feature Sony’s famous active noise cancellation except that it’s better on these thanks to better hardware. But then it better be as you’re spending $228 for them. Regardless, they are perfect for using outdoors or in transit where there’s a lot of background noise.

The battery life is good as well, not as good as the WF-SP800N though. You get 6 hours on a single charge with the noise cancellation on and 8 hours with it off. The case can charge both earbuds 3 times on a single charge.

What’s disappointing is the lack of Qi Wireless charging and an official IP Rating. These earbuds aren’t even recommended to use during the gym so do keep that in mind. They do have a USB-C port that supports fast charging but then, at this price, they should.

The sound and mic quality are areas where the WF-1000XM3 truly shine with incredible adjustments offered by the Sony Headphones Connect smartphone app.

Apple AirPods Pro $234

(Check New Year Sale Price on Amazon)

Bluetooth Version : 5.0

: 5.0 Supported OS : iOS & Android

: iOS & Android Battery Life : 5 hours (24 hours with Case)

: 5 hours (24 hours with Case) Noise Cancellation : Active Noise Cancellation

: Active Noise Cancellation Audio Passthrough : Yes

: Yes Water Resistance : IPX4

: IPX4 Charging: Lightning & Qi Wireless Charging

Lastly, we have the famous Apple AirPods Pro. Unsurprisingly, they are the most expensive wireless earbuds on this list but they can be had for under $250, which is why they’re included in this list. As mentioned earlier, the original AirPods pioneered the true wireless earbud design so we do expect the next generation, premium version of those to deliver.

And deliver they do as these earbuds offer a unique experience that justifies the high price tag. Just like the Powerbeats Pro, if you have an iPhone, you’ll have the benefit of instant pairing and activating Siri using only the earbuds.

These are the first Apple products in which active cancellation was introduced and it’s safe to say that they outperform the Sony WF-1000XM3 in that department. The sound experience, however, isn’t as good as Sony but it’s still better than most other products on this list.

Thankfully, these do have an IPX4 water resistance rating which means they can handle sweat and some light rain as well. If you are already in the Apple ecosystem, these are definitely one of the best wireless earbuds for the iPhone.

Buy Now on Amazon.

The reviews and statements published here are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of Observer.