The Best Workout Jumpsuits to Liven Up Your Activewear Wardrobe

This strappy bodysuit is on our workout wishlist right now, and it's so reasonably priced, too. It's made of Aerie's signature Real Me supersoft material, so you don't need to worry about any restricting fabric. $38.97, Aerie.

This minimalist black playsuit is great if you want to test out the jumpsuit trend without spending a ton of money. We love the feminine spaghetti straps and low back, too. $57, Meshki.

If you're still not sure about the whole jumpsuit phenomenon, then consider this simple ribbed design as a way to dip your toes into the trend. $160, Year of Ours.

Ultracor's new unitard is on the pricier side, for those looking to splurge on a sleek new jumpsuit. This onesie features a high neckline and gradient colorway, though we think one of the best features is the silky smooth two-way stretch material, which offers very important UV protection. $225, Ultracor.

This bodysuit is just fitted enough, with a contoured middle for a cinched waist. There's no built-in bra, so you can wear your favored style underneath. $95, Universal Standard.

Add a little fashionable flair to your workout attire with this stretch-knit playsuit. It has a built-in padded bra, so you'll feel supported, and adjustable shoulder straps and criss-cross in the back. $188, Intermix.

If you're ready to make a serious investment in your next jumpsuit, consider this chic black style, with lace detail that hits right at the mid-calf mark. It's definitely a splurge, but Eres' clothing is so high quality, so you'll have this one forever. We recommend this spaghetti-strap style for lower impact workouts, and we love that you can wear it all the time. $540, Eres.

We love that this navy ribbed bodysuit is fitted and supportive enough (with a built-in shelf bra) for an intense workout. It's such a sleek and classic silhouette, and so comfortable, too. $79, Onzie.

Nike is a reliable go-to for workout apparel, like this scoop neck jumpsuit that's perfect for your next yoga class. It's made of stretchy, moisture-wicking compression fabric, with a looser fit on top. $110, Nordstrom.

This stylish shorts-style jumpsuit is so cute for a low-impact workout. We love the jacquard-knit material, and the double v-neck in the front and back. Don't worry, there's an extra strap in the back to keep everything secure. $158, Lanston.

This racerback jumpsuit has a built-in bra for support, with a flattering scoop neck and white paneling at the waist. It's super lightweight, and features New Balance's moisture-wicking material for when you get a little extra sweaty. $129.99, New Balance.

For those on the hunt for a simple and classic jumpsuit, look no further than this chic style from Girlfriend Collective. The spaghetti strap-unitard is made of recycled water bottles, so you'll feel good about your purchase. $88, Nordstrom.

Still trying to find the motivation to workout in the new year? Well, why not try updating your athleisure wardrobe with the workout jumpsuit you should definitely consider in 2021. Scroll through for a few of our favorite one-pieces to try out right now.















Athleisure has become one of the top fashion trends over the past few years, and it’s not going anywhere. Stylish yet comfortable activewear has become all the more important as of late, considering many of us are still spending way less time out and about, so it’s no wonder that the workout jumpsuit is having a real moment.

You’ve likely spotted a variation of the workout jumpsuit (also known as a one-piece, onesie, catsuit, unitard or bodysuit) while scrolling through your Instagram feed, because sometimes a matching sports bra-and-leggings set just doesn’t cut it. Also, new year new you, which in 2021 means wearing a workout jumpsuit.

If you’re not yet sold on the workout onesie, now’s the time to reconsider. While certain styles might be a little avant-garde, there are also classic silhouettes that are so easy to wear, and also seamlessly transition from your favorite Pilates workout to a lunch date—it’s like getting two outfits in one. We’re also very into how little effort is required when dressing in a workout onesie, as not only are there zero concerns about coordinating your top with your leggings, but you can also just throw on a sweatshirt, tee or sweater and you have a whole other look.

There’s a workout jumpsuit for everyone, whether it’s a simple black one-piece for the classic dresser, a bright statement-making biker-shorts style for the fashionista or a backless ankle-length onesie for the most daring fitness lover. Scroll through for a few of our favorite workout jumpsuits to try out right now, because why not update your athleisure wardrobe in the new year?