The UK’s Best CBD Oil for Dogs—Top Products of 2021

CBD oil is the latest wellness trend taking over the UK market. It’s becoming so popular in fact, that there is now CBD oil available for your dogs. Most pet owners might be wary of giving their pets CBD before doing the proper research which is why we’ve done it for you. Can CBD help with your dog’s quality of life? How do you find quality products?

What exactly is CBD oil?

CBD, otherwise known as cannabidiol, is one of the many compounds found in the hemp plant. According to AKC’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Jerry Klein, CBD contains little to no THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the compound found in cannabis plants and the reason why you experience psychoactive effects when you smoke it. Many people get CBD and THC mixed up but the truth is, CBD is extracted from the hemp plant and not from marijuana itself.

What are the effects of CBD on dogs?

Unfortunately, there haven’t been any studies done on the effects of CBD on dogs. What researchers do know however, is that the cannabinoids affect the endocannabinoid receptors and endocannabinoid system in our central and peripheral systems. Combined, the effects maintain balance in the body.

There are currently no CBD products in the UK that have been authorized for use in animals as an official medicine. CBD oil has not been approved by the Veterinary Medicines Directorate or Food Standards Agency. If you are considering trying CBD oil for your dog or pets, speak to a vet first. As of 2021, legally, only your vet can prescribe a legal human CBD product for your pet.

However, based on anecdotal evidence, many users in the UK have been trying their own choice of CBD oil products for their dogs and pets with good success. Below, we’ll take a look at some of the best rated CBD oil products in the UK today. Please note the brands listed below do not market their CBD products for dogs or pets – so customers buying will have to use at their own discretion.

Best CBD Oil for Dogs – The UK’s Top 4 Products of 2021

This is a UK-based brand that is not only family run, but also responsible for some of the most potent CBD oil on the market. In fact, Blessed CBD’s products range from 500mg and can go up to 1800mg. As a result, many people use this product as a form of stress and chronic pain reliever.

Blessed CBD’s products are also of the highest quality possible thanks to the fact that they use organic hemp on top of using the CO2 extraction process to obtain their oil. This means it’s as pure as it gets. Because Blessed CBD’s products are full-spectrum CBD oil, they contain a strong terpene profile along with other cannabinoids like CBDA and CBG that help users get the entourage effect.

Blessed CBD also uses third-party labs in order to test their products to prove to their customers that they are just as good as they say. The results of these tests are available on the brand’s website, along with dozens of positive customer reviews.

Blessed CBD is certainly the top choice when looking for a CBD product thanks to how pure their products are as well as the impressive strength they contain. If you want the best, highest quality CBD oil in the UK, go with Blessed CBD.

Learn more at BlessedCBD.co.uk

Unlike Blessed CBD, Vibes CBD is a new brand but is also based in the UK. Because the company is new, their operation is much smaller. However, this isn’t to say that their products don’t live up to their competitors.

Vibes CBD is already off to a great start with their products, which use oil extracted via the supercritical CO2 extraction process. The oil is also heavily regulated to make sure that it doesn’t contain any harmful chemicals, pesticides or fertilizers to it as well as being non-GMO with absolutely no additives in it.

In terms of products, Vibes CBD has a small selection of options. However, their products come in a variety of strengths as well as selling their broad-spectrum CBD in tinctures and even capsules. In terms of strengths, the products start at 1000mg and go to 2000 mg, which may be intense for some but perfect for those in pain.

Because they are a small company, Vibes CBD tends to sell out of their products a lot. However, you can always sign up to be on their waiting list.

Learn more at VibesCBD.co.uk

3. Endoca Raw

If you’re a fan of vegan and organic products, then Endoca Raw is right for you. They are a vegan and gluten-free brand that uses a CO2 extraction process to get the CBD from the hemp, which means the oil is as pure as it gets.

If you’re not a fan of the tinctures, Endoca Raw also has capsules available, which may be a good option for people who don’t like the taste of CBD. Because Endoca’s products are so pure, they tend to taste a bit pungent compared to other CBD products.

Endoca’s industrial hemp is sourced from Colorado, one of the best places to grow and produce hemp oil. They also offer a variety of carrier oil options ranging from hemp seed oil to coconut oil. Older dogs are usually less picky with the carrier oil, but you might also want to look into flavoured CBD oil drops or edibles if your pet is fussy with food.

4. Select CBD

Select CBD is an American brand that has recently started shipping to the UK. This brand also uses the CO2 extraction process to make sure the oil they extract is in its purest form. Those who aren’t a fan of THC in any amounts will also be glad to know that Select CBD’s products contain absolutely no traces of THC in them.

Select CBD uses third-party labs to have their products tested and the results of the tests are available online. They also include certificates so that you know exactly what you are getting yourself into.

If you’re a fan of flavored-CBD products, you’re in luck. Select CBD offers a large variety of flavors for their products which also come in many different strengths. Those who prefer to ingest CBD via oil will be pleasantly surprised as the taste won’t be as strong as it is with other brands.

One of the only downsides of Select CBD’s products is that they come from the US, so if you live in any other part of the world it may take some time before you get your delivery. Otherwise, Select CBD is a great choice when choosing a brand of CBD for your furry friend.

How may CBD help treat health problems in dogs?

Although there isn’t any proven research that CBD has any proven health benefits or anti-inflammatory properties in dogs, there have been instances where owners did give their dogs CBD and saw positive results in them. In fact, some people even claimed that CBD helped manage their dogs’ seizures, loss of appetite, osteoarthritis, separation anxiety and pain relief.

The use of CBD has risen to popularity in the UK because of the fact that it may help relieve symptoms caused by inflammation, heart conditions, and cancer. CBD can also be used to help with anxiety and stress while also helping stimulate appetite and preventing nausea.

Because of the benefits of CBD, in the United States, the AKC has decided to join forces with Colorado State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences to perform a study to see whether dogs with epilepsy may benefit from CBD. In the USA, the FDA has also allowed the sale of CBD products for dogs. The use of CBD on dogs is also increasing in popularity in other markets, such as the Netherlands.

Can CBD have negative effects on my dog?

Again, there hasn’t been any clinical trials or research done on CBD and the effects that it has on dogs. As a result, there is no way to know whether or not CBD will have any negative effects on dogs. However, based on the side effects of CBD on humans, we can conclude that dogs may suffer from similar issues.

For example, CBD has been known to cause dry mouth in humans and could potentially have the same effect on dogs. If this is the case, dogs could end up suffering from extreme thirst. CBD can also reduce blood pressure in humans thus causing dizziness. Again, this could also be the case with dogs. People with anxiety use CBD to manage their symptoms. However, this could result in a feeling of lightheadedness and even drowsiness. If you give your dog CBD, chances are they could also undergo these side effects.

Because of the lack of research there is on CBD pet products and the effects it will have on dogs, no one can really say whether or not it would affect dogs negatively. This also means that experts aren’t sure about what amount of CBD would be too much for dogs.

If you’re a dog owner and plan on giving your dog CBD, be sure to start out with the smallest dose possible before moving up and always go with a high-quality CBD brand. For extra precaution, be sure to talk to your dog’s veterinarian first before you give your pet CBD.

What to look out for when buying CBD for dogs

If you can, try and get your dog or pet a CBD product that is organic. Organic CBD has less of a chance of having pesticides, solvents and chemicals in it that may not be good for your dog. Unfortunately, the cheaper brands of CBD tend to have more chemicals in them than the more expensive brands.

Many CBD companies will provide the consumer with a lab report containing the ingredients of their products. These reports will also be able to tell you whether or not the CBD you are using contains THC. In order for CBD to be sold legally, it must contain less than a certain amount of THC in it (0.2%) and be sold as a food supplement. But when it comes to CBD hemp oil for dogs, you may want to look for a product that contains no THC in it at all.

Remember, cannabis oil – which contains very high contents of THC – is still illegal in the UK.

CBD is sold in many forms, including CBD dog treats. However, it can be easier for dosing if you use a CBD oil dropper instead as these allow you to control the doses of CBD.

The reviews and statements published here are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of Observer.