CBD Reviews: 10 CBD Oils & Tinctures for Sale That You Need

Here you will find CBD reviews on some of the best CBD oil products in the market. CBD is the short form of cannabidiol. Cannabidiol is one of many naturally occurring cannabinoids found in plants and even in the human body.

Many people know that cannabinoids can be found in cannabis plants like marijuana and hemp, but are unaware that other plants like black pepper, broccoli, and even carrots produce CBD as well. However, the main plants used to extract CBD are hemp and marijuana.

Marijuana has a lower concentration of CBD than hemp but a higher concentration of THC. THC is another cannabinoid and is commonly known as the compound that makes people high when they smoke marijuana. Most CBD products come from industrial hemp with only 0.3% THC or lower.

There are many ways to take CBD. For example, you may buy CBD oil, CBD gummies, CBD tinctures, and many more. To help you make an informed decision on which brands are the best when it comes to these products, here is our top 10 list of the best CBD reviews of 2021.

The Best CBD Reviews of 2021

Many great selling points with Penguin CBD oil make the best CBD oil producer out there:

Their products come in various flavors, namely natural, mint, citrus, cookies & cream, and strawberry. You are assured that you are getting the freshest available CBD oil as their oil is made to order. They use broad-spectrum CBD, which means you have no fear that your employee will find THC in your system during the next drug test. Besides CBD, the primary cannabinoids their formula contains is CBG, CBN, and CBC.

Their CBD oil is available in four different strengths, 250 mg, 600 mg, 1000 mg, and 2500 mg. To make the CBD oil more bioavailable, they use MCT oil as a carrier oil. They grow their hemp in Oregon without pesticides, chemical fertilizers, or solvents. You can easily get their COA for proof of purity as the lab reports are available on their websites. Finally, if the reviews are anything to go by, this is definitely the first CBD oil you should try.

2. Medterra

Medterra grow their hemp in the USA. In fact, they’re partnered with the Hemp Pilot Research Program in Kentucky. They follow the strict guidelines set by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, which ensures that their products are made with the highest standards possible. Their process not only includes growing hemp and extracting the cannabinoids, but also making sure that every batch is thoroughly tested by independent third-party labs.

You can get their CBD in several different unique formulas. First there is their original CBD oil, which is a CBD isolate that has all of the other hemp compounds stripped out completely. If you’d like some additional cannabinoids other than CBD, then you should check out their broad-spectrum or CBD + CBG tinctures. The biggest downside to their selection is that only their broad-spectrum formula comes in any additional flavors aside from unflavored. Regardless, Medterra is a brand trusted by many customers, and has received countless reviews praising the high quality of their products.

3. NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals is another fantastic company that offers American-grown, excellent quality CBD oil in the USA. Their hemp is grown right in the state of Colorado. They use CO 2 extraction to extract their products yielding extracts with the complete range of terpenes, cannabinoids, essential oils, and other phytonutrients found in the plants. To assure you of purity, their products are lab tested by third-party labs. These labs confirm that their products contain no harmful chemicals like mold, fungi, pesticides, herbicides, or heavy metals.

The main difference between their CBD oil and those mentioned above is that they use full-spectrum CBD instead of broad-spectrum or CBD isolate. This means that if you are going to get tested for THC, they may find trace amounts in your system. Don’t worry about getting high, though, as it contains less than 0.3% THC as per regulations. The concentration of their CBD oil is 60 mg/ml, and you can buy the oil in distinct size bottles. The only downside may be the lack of flavors since some people find the taste of CBD to be strong. Otherwise, their CBD reviews are positive.

4. Green Roads

One of Green Roads selling points is that they are led by a compounding pharmacist with 25 years of experience in the CBD industry. They source their raw materials from several hand-picked farms in the USA. Once they receive these raw products, they have them tested by independent labs to ascertain their origin as well as analyze them for contaminants. They have certificates showing that their products have no pesticides, heavy metals, or other pollutants.

They use cutting edge technology to extract their ingredients, which are also tested for quality and safety. They boast that their products are pharmacist-formulated and that they are award-winning. They use either full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD oil to make their products, and they have distinct size bottles for different concentrations and flavors. For example, their flavored CBD oils range from 300 mg to 1500 mg dosages and include apple kiwi and mint breeze flavors. They have some of the best CBD oil reviews in the market.

Just as the name suggests, Premium Jane offers premium CBD oil. They grow organic hemp in Kentucky, USA, and extract their own CBD ingredients. They use the best extraction methods (CO2 extraction), meaning they do not use any solvents in the extraction process.

Their products are lab tested for any contaminants. These labs also analyze the content of the ingredients. To make their CBD oil, they use full-spectrum CBD oil, which contains the full range of cannabinoids as well as natural terpenes, phytocannabinoids, and flavonoids.

One unique selling point about Premium Jane is their customer engagement. They welcome their customers to interact with them and ask questions about their products, including their production and extraction practices. Their lab reports are readily available on their website. They have five different flavors, including lemon-lime, citrus, and mint chocolate, and they come in different bottle sizes. If you are highly sensitive to THC, this product may not be for you.

6. PureKana

This is another top-tier CBD product company you should try. They, too, source their hemp in the USA. Their non-GMO high-CBD industrial hemp is farmed without pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers, making it organic. They, too, use CO2 extraction, which is excellent as it uses no solvents. Their products are lab tested by independent labs, and you can find the lab reports easily on their websites.

In making their CBD oil, they infuse it with the highest-grade MCT oil, making it more bioavailable in the body. They have a wide range of flavors to pick from, namely mint, fruity pebbz, vanilla, citrus, and mint. These different oils are packaged in different size bottles ranging from 300 mg to 5000 mg. They use full-spectrum CBD oil with less than 0.2% THC to make their products and have many favorable reviews from their customers.

7. Charlotte’s Web

Ready for another great CBD oil product? Try Charlotte’s Web. Initially, Charlotte’s Web started by creating and giving away CBD oil for people to test out its numerous benefits. Unlike many other producers, Charlotte’s Web uses its own original formula, which is labor-intensive and uses alcohol extraction.

Because of the way their extraction process is, they produce their products in small batches. The process yields products with a rich mix of cannabinoids and other phytonutrients, and afterward, the alcohol is removed from the extract. The product is then tested for quality assurance.

They sell their CBD oils in four assorted flavors: olive oil, orange blossom, mint chocolate, and lemon twist. You can buy the oils in bottles of varied sizes and with different concentrations. You can find the lab reports from lab tests on their products on their websites. They have a reputation for having a wide variety of high-quality oils and CBD products, which, according to customer reviews, are effective. If your desire is CBD oil extracted from organic, non-GMO, USA based hemp, this is a brand to consider.

8. Kanibi

The first thing you have to commend Kanibi for is their beautiful packaging. Thankfully, there is no disconnect between the product and the packaging. They use USA-grown, organic phytocannabinoid-rich (PCR) hemp to get their ingredients.

They have expert extraction techniques, and their products are double independent lab tested to ensure that there are no unwanted chemicals in the final products. They use Good Manufacturing Compliant practices (GMP) to ensure that their products have no unnecessary flavors, artificial, colors, or preservatives in their product.

Their CBD oils are made with Full Spectrum CBD oil so that you can benefit from the entourage effect. They have a full spectrum CBD tincture that comes in several flavors like skittles, lemon-lime, choco mint, and cinnamon.

Also, you can get it in different potencies. One unique selling point about Kanibi CBD oil is that it is gluten-free. For more information, you can easily converse with their helpful customer service representative. Just like other products on this list, they have favorable reviews.

9. Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs is a Florida-based CBD company that offers CBD lovers a wide array of products to pick from, including CBD oil and CBD tinctures. Independent labs test their products for quality, and the returns of these tests and Certificates of Analysis are available on the website.

Their products come in various flavors, including Orange Creamsicle, Acai Berry, Peppermint, and Watermelon. These products come in bottles of different sizes ranging from 125 mg to 4000 mg and different dosages.

Hemp Bombs products are reasonably priced and use broad spectrum CBD oil. The downside of this company is that they do not offer refunds for their products.

10. Take Spruce

Last but not least, there is Take Spruce. This company offers the most potent CBD oil in the market. They produce their CBD oil from organic, pesticide-free hemp. They use the Moonshine extraction method to extract the terpenes, the best combination of CBD and low THC levels. Their lab-grade CBD oils have no artificial flavors or additives. Unlike most of the products on this list, they do not add any flavors to their products as they may reduce their potency, so be prepared for the strong taste of CBD.

The potency of their CBD is one of their unique selling points, which is why their 30 ml CBD oil contains 2400 mg of cannabidiol. The other unique selling point with this product is that their product is vegan and gluten-free. Because they use full-spectrum CBD oil, you should be careful with this product if you are highly sensitive to THC or are frequently drug tested. Finally, if you like flavor in your CBD oil, try for any of the other CBD oils on this list.

CBD Buyer’s Guide

Why you need this guide.

Before the legalization of CBD in the USA, many people imported CBD products and swore by them. However, after the signing of the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, there was an explosion in demand and the use of CBD and CBD products. Many people were talking about it, and many industries were incorporating it into their products. Now you can find everything from CBD oil facial creams to CBD gummy worms and everything in between.

This explosion of products means that it may be hard for people to pick from the many products available in the market. That is why, in this guide, you will find information on selecting criteria you can follow, the best CBD oil out there, CBD oil reviews as well as a list of frequently asked questions and answers. Hopefully, by the end of this piece, you will have all the information you need to make an informed decision. Before going to the selection criteria, here are a few terms you need to know.

Terms you need to know.

Cannabidiol – It is also known as CBD. This is a phytocannabinoid (a cannabis plant-derived cannabinoid) with many anecdotal testimonials. There is still a lot of ongoing research about the effects of CBD. It is non-intoxicating.

Tetrahydrocannabinol – This is another cannabinoid predominantly found in marijuana. It is intoxicating and is often referred to as THC.

Hemp – This is a cannabis plant species that is mainly cultivated for industrial purposes. It typically has low THC levels and high CBD levels.

Marijuana – Another cannabis plant species cultivated for its high THC content.

CBD oil – This is an extract from cannabis plants that is diluted with a carrier oil. It may or may not contain other cannabinoids, flavonoids, terpenes, and flavors depending on the product.

Flavonoids – Flavonoids are what give plants their flavor. Because different strains of cannabis and hemp have different flavonoid profiles, they have assorted flavors.

Terpenes – Terpenes are what give plants their aroma. Just like flavor, different strains of cannabis and hemp have different terpenes giving them different scents.

How to select the best CBD oil for you.

The quality of the ingredients:

This factor is an umbrella for a few elements

a. Where does the producer grow their hemp, and with what chemicals?

b. Does a third party test the products for pesticides, heavy metals, and mold, among other unwanted elements?

c. What additives are added to their product, and are they high-quality?

The taste:

Some producers add flavors to their products to alter the taste. Some flavors are natural, while others aren’t. Examples of flavors are mint, citrus, and mango. Flavors are added because the taste of CBD can be very strong and overwhelming for some.

The cost:

How much are they charging per mg of CBD? The cost varies depending on several factors like the manufacturing costs, where they source their hemp, and even the costs of testing.

The producer’s transparency:

The producer should be willing to produce a Certificate of Analysis of the tests performed on their products. For example, it should show that their products contain less than 0.3% THC as per regulations. They should also be transparent about their production methods as well as their sales and return policies.

The producer’s reputation:

If a company produces high-quality products, their CBD reviews will bear witness to that. Be wary of product reviews that seem too good to be true.

The producer’s customer service:

How responsive are their customer service personnel to your questions? If they aren’t willing to answer your questions or direct you to those who can, stay away.

Personal preference:

You also get to decide what type of CBD oil you want, the potency you want for your CBD oil, and CBD oil with additives like turmeric and vitamins. Also, you can choose to buy CBD oil in liquid form or infused into edibles.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CBD, and how is it different from THC?

CBD or cannabidiol is a cannabinoid found in cannabis plants. THC is also a cannabinoid found in cannabis plants. However, there are some critical differences between the two.

a. THC is psychoactive and intoxicating, while CBD is not. Many people who smoke or use marijuana use it for its high THC content as it results in being ‘high’ and often leads to ‘munchies.’ CBD, on the other hand, is not intoxicating and those who take it often say that it makes them feel relaxed and calm.

b. The primary source of CBD is hemp, while that of THC is marijuana. This does not mean that both plants don’t have both cannabinoids. It just means that hemp typically has high CBD and low THC content, while marijuana has low CBD content and high THC content.

c. You could say that THC is illegal, while CBD is not. However, it’s not THC that is illegal but marijuana, which is considered a schedule one drug by the Controlled Substances Act. For hemp to be considered legal according to the Agricultural Farm Act of 2018, it has to contain no more than 0.3% THC.

Possible benefits of CBD

Because hemp was only recently legalized (2018), there is still much that is unknown about it. There are many anecdotal testimonials about it, but many are yet to be scientifically proven. While not approved or regulated by the FDA, many people swear by CBD. Personal testimonials abound for some anecdotal benefits cited by CBD users.

a. It may help those working during the day by improving their alertness during the day as well as their focus.

b. It may support uplifted moods.

c. It may help the user feel calm and relaxed.

d. It may help the user feel more balanced in their overall well-being.

e. It may help with unwinding at the end of a long day.

Is it legal?

As of 2018, the Agricultural Farm Bill was signed, making it legal to grow and sell hemp and its derivative products in the US. The laws in each state may vary, so you may need to see what your state’s federal laws say. It is imperative to note the CBD oil source as you may either have hemp-derived CBD oil or marijuana-derived CBD oil. This is because the possession and sale of either product varies depending on the state.

Does CBD oil make you high?

As was mentioned, THC is the cannabinoid that is generally responsible for making you high. It is worded like that because THC and CBD are the most researched cannabinoids of all the phytocannabinoids.

It is, therefore, unknown if the other cannabinoids make you high. For CBD oil to make you high, it will need to have a high THC content. If you are using legal hemp-derived CBD oil, the THC content should be less than 0.3%, meaning that you will most likely not get high from it.

Different types of CBD oil

You may have seen the words like full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate mentioned in the different CBD oils mentioned in this article. These are the three types of CBD oil available. Here are their differences.

Full Spectrum CBD – When a company uses its preferred method to extract ingredients from hemp, it will initially end up with full-spectrum CBD. It has most of the plant extract compounds, including all the phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and other plant nutrients. If the hemp meets the current standards set by the Agricultural Farm Bill of 2018, it will contain no more than 0.3% THC. Many people who chose Full Spectrum CBD do so because they believe that the benefits derived from CBD oil result from all the phytonutrients and phytocannabinoids found in the plant working together, not just CBD. This is called the entourage effect .

CBD Isolate – CBD isolate is the purest form of CBD found in the market. The plant extract from hemp goes through a distillation process where all the phytonutrients and phytocannabinoids in the extract except for CBD are removed. CBD isolate is excellent for people who believe that CBD oil benefits come from CBD itself and not the other compounds.

Broad Spectrum CBD – This type is for those who want the best of both worlds. They want to reap the benefits of the entourage effects without having THC in their CBD oil. There are two ways of making broad spectrum CBD. The producers can remove THC from full-spectrum CBD oil, or they can add all the phytocannabinoids excluding THC and the phytonutrients they want back into CBD isolate. Many people who chose this type of CBD either get frequent drug tests and don’t want THC to appear in these tests, or they are highly sensitive even to trace amounts of THC and would therefore not want it in their products.

There is no right or wrong type of CBD, as it is a matter of personal preference or necessity.

How do you know how potent the CBD oil is?

Calculating your CBD oil’s potency is so easy, even people who don’t love math can do it. You only have to do it if the producers of the CBD oil you are buying have not indicated the concentration of each ml of the CBD oil on the bottle.

Let’s say you have bought a 30 ml bottle of CBD oil, and they have indicated that it contains 600 mg of CBD. To calculate the potency of each ml of CBD oil, you simply divide the amount of CBD by the size of the bottle like this.

600 mg of CBD/ 30 ml = 20 mg of CBD / ml

This means that each ml of the oil will contain 20 mg of CBD. Many times, if the oil comes with a dropper, they will tell you how much oil goes into the dropper, or the dropper will have a scale indicating how much CBD it has.

How do you use CBD oil?

There are four different ways of using CBD oil. Each method has a different absorption rate. Sometimes, how much CBD you take is not the same amount that gets into your bloodstream or your body. Here are the four different methods.

Sublingually – This is the most common method of taking CBD oil. You simply measure the amount of CBD you want to take then drop it under your tongue. You let it rest for a few minutes before swallowing so that it is absorbed into your blood through the cast network of capillaries found under your tongue. The rate of absorption for this method is extremely high. However, when taking natural CBD oil, you may find the raw taste of CBD oil to be overwhelming.

Orally – You take CBD oil orally by infusing it into or coating it onto something you can eat. For example, you can infuse it into a capsule or coat it on a gummy then eat the capsule or gummy. The amount absorbed into your body may be lower than what you eat as part of the CBD eaten is broken down in the digestive process. The absorption rate is also lower as the edible has to go through digestion.

Inhalation – This method is very controversial. The CBD oil is burnt, and you inhale the product directly into your bloodstream. It has the fastest absorption rate.

Topical – Topical application means you are applying the CBD to your skin. Your skin then absorbs the CBD into your bloodstream. This has the lowest absorption rate, and you may not feel it at all.

How much CBD oil should one use?

The dosage amount of CBD oil to use varies from person to person. This is because everyone is different, and the body characteristics and reasons for use vary from person to person. For this reason, you should never take someone’s dosage and apply it for yourself. The best thing to do is test out different dosages on yourself until you find the one that works for you.

To do it, start with the lowest dosage, then gradually increase it until you find the one that works. Start with the smallest concentration offered during the testing period; you can then increase the concentration later. Be sure to try it during a safe time of day and make note of any side effects that you might be feeling.

In this article, you have learned about some of the best CBD oils in the market. You have also learned some criteria for selecting the best CBD oil and have received answers to some of the most frequently asked questions by skeptics and users alike. All that’s left is to try out the CBD products yourself and find the one that works the best for you.

