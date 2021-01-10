The Hemsworth Brothers Sold Their Malibu Beach Home for $4.25 Million

The brothers have been spending most of their time in Australia as of late.

The Hemsworth brothers have parted ways with their Malibu family home. Luke, Liam and Chris Hemsworth jointly purchased the 4,612-square-foot beach house together for $3.45 million in March 2016, and used it as a family getaway for the past several years.

The three Australian brothers have now sold the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home for $4.25 million. It’s a discount from the $4.9 million the Hemsworths (all actors, by the way!) were hoping for when they first listed the 1.31-acre estate for sale in September, but they did still net a profit, especially considering it doesn’t appear there were any major renovations completed during their ownership.

The modern retreat features polished high ceilings, concrete floors, wood accents and marble details throughout.

There are floor-to-ceiling sliders that create an indoor-outdoor entertaining space. The open kitchen is equipped with Viking, Wolfe and SubZero stainless steel appliances, as well as white cabinetry, a center island and quartz countertops. There’s also a 750-bottle refrigerated wine cellar, per the listing held by The Agency broker Eric Haskell.

The living area is outfitted with a marble fireplace, while a home theater is currently furnished with comfy couches.

The owner’s suite contains double walk-in closets with built-ins, in addition to a large bathroom with a steam shower, freestanding tub, double vanity and Calcutta gold marble finishes.

An airy deck is outfitted with an al fresco dining situation overlooking the ocean, complete with an outdoor fireplace and seating areas.

For now, it seems the Hemsworths are taking a break from California, as it appears all three brothers are spending most of their time in Australia’s Byron Bay. Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, relocated to the area a few years ago, while Liam and Luke both recently scooped up pricey homes in the beachside enclave.