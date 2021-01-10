The Hemsworth Brothers Sold Their Malibu Beach Home for $4.25 Million

Chris, Liam and Luke Hemsworth just sold their shared Malibu beach home. Scroll through to peek inside.
Courtesy Alexis Adams/The Agency
The home spans 4,612 square feet.
Courtesy Alexis Adams/The Agency
There are polished concrete floors throughout.
Courtesy Alexis Adams/The Agency
It's very light and airy.
Courtesy Alexis Adams/The Agency
It's composed of four bedrooms.
Courtesy Alexis Adams/The Agency
The brothers purchased the home in 2014.
Courtesy Alexis Adams/The Agency
They used the property as a family getaway.
Courtesy Alexis Adams/The Agency
They've now offloaded the California estate for $4.25 million.
Courtesy Alexis Adams/The Agency
The open kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances.
Courtesy Alexis Adams/The Agency
The owner's suite.
Courtesy Alexis Adams/The Agency
It contains a large walk-in closet with built-ins.
Courtesy Alexis Adams/The Agency
The home theater.
Courtesy Alexis Adams/The Agency
There's a picturesque dining deck.
Courtesy Alexis Adams/The Agency
There's an outdoor fireplace and a fire pit.
Courtesy Alexis Adams/The Agency
The brothers have been spending most of their time in Australia as of late.
Courtesy Alexis Adams/The Agency
The home sits on 1.31 acres.
Courtesy Alexis Adams/The Agency
The Hemsworth brothers have parted ways with their Malibu family home. Luke, Liam and Chris Hemsworth jointly purchased the 4,612-square-foot beach house together for $3.45 million in March 2016, and used it as a family getaway for the past several years.

The three Australian brothers have now sold the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home for $4.25 million. It’s a discount from the $4.9 million the Hemsworths (all actors, by the way!) were hoping for when they first listed the 1.31-acre estate for sale in September, but they did still net a profit, especially considering it doesn’t appear there were any major renovations completed during their ownership.

The modern retreat features polished high ceilings, concrete floors, wood accents and marble details throughout.

The Hemsworth brothers are leaving Malibu behind. Barry King/Getty Images

There are floor-to-ceiling sliders that create an indoor-outdoor entertaining space. The open kitchen is equipped with Viking, Wolfe and SubZero stainless steel appliances, as well as white cabinetry, a center island and quartz countertops. There’s also a 750-bottle refrigerated wine cellar, per the listing held by The Agency broker Eric Haskell.

The living area is outfitted with a marble fireplace, while a home theater is currently furnished with comfy couches.

The owner’s suite contains double walk-in closets with built-ins, in addition to a large bathroom with a steam shower, freestanding tub, double vanity and Calcutta gold marble finishes.

An airy deck is outfitted with an al fresco dining situation overlooking the ocean, complete with an outdoor fireplace and seating areas.

For now, it seems the Hemsworths are taking a break from California, as it appears all three brothers are spending most of their time in Australia’s Byron Bay. Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, relocated to the area a few years ago, while Liam and Luke both recently scooped up pricey homes in the beachside enclave.

