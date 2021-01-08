Gundry MD Olive Oil: Polyphenol Powerhouse—2021 Reviews

You may not typically consider olive oil a supplement, however, Gundry MD Olive Oil contains a long list of healthy ingredients that may change your mind. Olive oil is one of the most popular ingredients in the world used for cooking, seasoning, garnishing, and to add appeal to a wide variety of dishes.

Dr. Steven Gundry, a New York Times best-selling author, claims that one of the “best health tonics ever found” is already stored in the pantry. He is talking about the ancient, but staple ingredient known as olive oil.

What makes olive oil so effective is the large amount of polyphenol, a strong antioxidant, it contains. These antioxidants can reduce the chance of some serious health issues.

Cooking with olive oil is considered by some to be damaging to health due to its high fat content, but that’s inaccurate, as there are good and bad fats and olive oil is packed with healthy fats.

Gundry MD Olive Oil Quality (82 %) 4.1/5 Rating (98.4%) 4.92/5 Price (70 %) 3.5/5

What Is Gundry MD Olive Oil?

Gundry MD Olive Oil is an olive oil filled with 30 times more hydroxytyrosol polyphenols than conventional olive oil. It’s plant-based and designed to promote a healthier heart, smoother skin, stronger muscle, and joint tissues, and immune system. Olive oil has been certified organic by the USDA and is loaded with healthy fats that support your overall health, youth, and longevity.

It is cultivated from olives grown in the harsh environments of Moroccan deserts. The purpose for choosing the North African country, bordering the harsh environments of the North Atlantic and the Mediterranean, are because the olive trees produce olives with healthier polyphenols – a chemical that has a variety of purported health benefits.

Pros

Accurate Polyphenol amounts

90-days 100% money-back guarantee

Health benefits

Excellent Customer Service

Cons

Considered more expensive than regular, store brand olive oil

Exclusive offers access only by VIP

Gundry MD Olive Oil contains 30 times more polyphenols than the regular olive oil and claims to have several health benefits such as joint pain relief and a strengthened immune system.

Dr. Steven Gundry often witnesses the problems people face as they escalate down an unhealthy path. Instead of turning to prescribed medication, Dr. Gundry, on the verge of scientific concern, believes there are simpler ways to bring the body back to a state of health and well-being.

Holobiotics, a food plan and holistic lifestyle created by Dr. Gundry, is the solution he believes can be used by many to get on a path to holistic health and wellness.

Gundry MD Olive Oil Ingredients

Gundry MD Olive Oil is sourced, cultivated, and extracted to the highest purity standards. It includes nutrients such as oleic acid (omega 9), linoleic acid (omega 6), omega-three, and palmitic acid. It also contains antioxidants with vitamin E, making it a long-lasting and stable cooking oil.

Health Benefits & Side Effects

As mentioned, a major benefit of this olive oil is that Gundry MD claims that this oil has 30 times the amount of polyphenols found in traditional olive oil bottles.

Polyphenols are a micronutrient that contains a rich antioxidant profile. In addition to its ability to gradually reduce the risk of heart disease, it appears to be effective in increasing energy levels, supporting weight control goals, and treating digestive disorders. Gundry MD Olive Oil also tastes delicious.

The additional polyphenols bring subsequent benefits. Gundry MD’s website states these benefits are –

Boosts your immune system

Soothes worn joints and tired muscles

Promotes healthy arteries and better blood circulation

Makes skin softer and more hydrated

Supports crystal-clear concentration

How To Use Gundry MD Olive Oil

You should use Gundry MD Olive Oil the same way you would use any other form of olive oil bought at your local grocery store. This product has no restrictions and there is no wrong way to use Gundry MD Olive Oil.

Suggestions on how to use Gundry MD Olive Oil are to use it when making homemade salad dressings, pesto, yogurt, simply drizzled over cooked vegetables and proteins, or as a finishing oil on your favorite dishes. The descriptor “extra virgin” is essential as it means the olive oil has not been blended with different oils and maintains the nutritional advantages it has from the olives it’s made from.

Regardless of how you choose to take your olive oil, keep in mind what Dr. Gundry says, the purpose of meals is to have olive oil in your mouth. Gundry MD Olive Oil doesn’t just make food taste amazing it also makes you feel amazing.

Where To Buy & How To Save?

Gundry MD’s polyphenol rich Olive Oil can be purchased directly from the official website. Gundry MD also sells a variety of other products such as skin care products, hair care products, supplements, and dog food products.

Gundry MD’s polyphenol rich Olive Oil and other products may seem a bit pricey, however, you can save up to 40% by subscribing to their newsletter or becoming a brand ambassador. Gundry MD also offers a 100% 90 day money-back guarantee.

How Gundry MD Olive Oil Compares To Other Olive Oils

Finding polyphenol-rich olive oil is difficult. Gundry MD’s high polyphenol olive oil is said to be formulated for heart health, smoother skin, and muscle strengthening. Gundry MD’s high polyphenol olive oil contains hydroxytyrosol, a naturally occurring polyphenol that neutralizes free radicals.

This olive oil is made from olive trees grown in harsh desert environments. This triggers a “nutrient boost” that gives the olive oil 30 times more polyphenols than traditional brands.

Final Thoughts

Gundry MD Olive Oil has a considerable advantage over common olive oil. Gundry MD’s polyphenol rich Olive Oil can be enjoyed with every meal, drink, and smoothie while giving you 30 times more polyphenols for more effective antioxidant power and a flavorful taste you can’t resist.

Lastly, be sure to speak with your healthcare professional if you start experiencing symptoms this product claims to benefit. While Gundry MD Olive Oil is safe to use, unusual symptoms may be the result of an underlying condition needing medical attention.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Steven Gundry a real doctor?

Steven R. Gundry is an American doctor and author, a former pediatric cardiac surgeon, one of the largest and most controversial names in the healthcare world. He is also the director and founder of his running clinic, The International Heart & Lung Institute for Palm Springs and Restorative Medicine in Santa Barbara.

Is Gundry Olive Oil good?

Yes. The polyphenol concentration is the obvious strength of the product, coupled with the fact that even the common olive oil has health benefits unrelated to polyphenols, so you can enjoy additional antioxidants with fantastic flavor.

How much olive oil does Dr. Gundry recommend consuming?

Olive oil is a different way to improve your polyphenol intake. It is Dr. Gundry’s preferred oil. He recommends taking 1 or more tablespoons a day. It pairs well with soups, protein, yogurt, salads, and mixed in drinks.

What are the 3 Foods Dr. Gundry says to avoid?

Dr. Steven Gundry popularized the lectin-free diet, being a former heart surgeon who has shifted his focus to meals and supplements, he describes lectins as the main threat identified in the American weight loss program.

Dr. Gundry indicates complete avoidance of the following ingredients:

Meat from corn-fed animals

A1 milk

Corn

Are coupons, promo codes, or vouchers available?

Gundry MD offers exclusive coupons by subscribing to their newsletter. You’ll get Gundry MD coupons of up to 40% off delivered straight to your email.

What it the Gundry MD Olive Oil scam?

When it comes to olive oil, the only scam is that most of them are not 100% pure extra virgin olive oil as claimed.

