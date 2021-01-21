Halsey Bought Liam Payne’s Calabasas Compound for $10.16 Million

Halsey is moving to Calabasas. Scroll through to see inside her new home.
She bought the compound from Liam Payne.
She paid $10.16 million for the mansion.
The two-story library.
The home spans 9,569 square feet.
There are high ceilings and wood accents throughout.
The home is composed of five bedrooms.
The eat-in kitchen.
The home theater.
The wine cellar.
The compound is made up of a number of separate structures.
Ah, the meditation house.
Very Zen.
There are plenty of al fresco lounging areas.
The pool and spa.
At the beginning of the year, erstwhile One Direction member Liam Payne *finally* sold his Calabasas compound. The British musician didn’t have the easiest time offloading the Los Angeles estate, but after three years on the market and a substantial price reduction, Payne managed to find a $10.16 million buyer.

And it turns out that another musician is moving into the five-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom mansion, as according to Variety, the new owner is none other than Halsey.

It’s rather fitting that someone so musically-inclined is moving into the home, as per the listing Compass broker Tomer Fridman shared with Hilton & Hyland broker Jonah Wilson, there’s a private recording studio on the property.

The main residence spans 9,569 square feet. The kitchen is fitted with wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a center island, as well as breakfast bar seating. There’s also a formal dining room with a fireplace.

The living room features another large fireplace and wood beamed ceiling, though the most noteworthy room in the house is surely the two-story library, with mahogany wood paneling, built-in bookshelves and yet another fireplace.

Elsewhere in the home, there’s a movie theater and a wine cellar.

There are a number of structures on the property, as aside from the aforementioned recording studio, there’s also a meditation house, koi pond, gardens, a guesthouse, a private bridge and a pool house.

Halsey (real name: Ashley Frangipane) was in the market for a new home, as last March, the Grammy-nominated pop star sold her Beachwood Canyon abode for $2.38 million. She does, however, continue to own a four-bedroom house in Sherman Oaks, for which she paid $2.4 million in 2019, and it appears she’s hanging onto that property, at least for now.

