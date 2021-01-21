Halsey Bought Liam Payne’s Calabasas Compound for $10.16 Million

The compound is made up of a number of separate structures.

At the beginning of the year, erstwhile One Direction member Liam Payne *finally* sold his Calabasas compound. The British musician didn’t have the easiest time offloading the Los Angeles estate, but after three years on the market and a substantial price reduction, Payne managed to find a $10.16 million buyer.

And it turns out that another musician is moving into the five-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom mansion, as according to Variety, the new owner is none other than Halsey.

It’s rather fitting that someone so musically-inclined is moving into the home, as per the listing Compass broker Tomer Fridman shared with Hilton & Hyland broker Jonah Wilson, there’s a private recording studio on the property.

The main residence spans 9,569 square feet. The kitchen is fitted with wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a center island, as well as breakfast bar seating. There’s also a formal dining room with a fireplace.

The living room features another large fireplace and wood beamed ceiling, though the most noteworthy room in the house is surely the two-story library, with mahogany wood paneling, built-in bookshelves and yet another fireplace.

Elsewhere in the home, there’s a movie theater and a wine cellar.

There are a number of structures on the property, as aside from the aforementioned recording studio, there’s also a meditation house, koi pond, gardens, a guesthouse, a private bridge and a pool house.

Halsey (real name: Ashley Frangipane) was in the market for a new home, as last March, the Grammy-nominated pop star sold her Beachwood Canyon abode for $2.38 million. She does, however, continue to own a four-bedroom house in Sherman Oaks, for which she paid $2.4 million in 2019, and it appears she’s hanging onto that property, at least for now.