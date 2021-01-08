Home Set: The Self-Care We All Deserve in 2021

Tatcha the Dewy Serum

Clean beauty brand Tatcha, and they did not disappoint with the latest addition to their Dewy collection. Tatcha has been working on this serum for years, and it's inspired by the Japanese concept "shinsei," which means "new birth," and is something we're all very into for 2021. The Dewy Serum is one of those magical three-in-one products that actually works, thanks to the combo of Hadasei-3 (Tatcha's trademark ingredient to improve skin texture), hyaluronic acid (for hydrating and plumping) and squalane (so much moisture). $88, Tatcha.