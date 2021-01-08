Home Set: The Self-Care We All Deserve in 2021

Tatcha the Dewy Serum
Clean beauty brand Tatcha, and they did not disappoint with the latest addition to their Dewy collection. Tatcha has been working on this serum for years, and it's inspired by the Japanese concept "shinsei," which means "new birth," and is something we're all very into for 2021. The Dewy Serum is one of those magical three-in-one products that actually works, thanks to the combo of Hadasei-3 (Tatcha's trademark ingredient to improve skin texture), hyaluronic acid (for hydrating and plumping) and squalane (so much moisture). $88, Tatcha.
Schwanen Garten Multi-Active Antioxidant Ampoule
This K-beauty brand launched last year, with a major focus on antioxidants. The brand's products are the result of 20 years of research, and the pièce de résistance of the line is its antioxidant ampoule, which is like a supercharged serum. The highly concentrated product can be used in place of your usual serum or as an extra skincare step (it'll help boost the effects of your serums), and it helps protect against free radicals to prevent signs of aging. $52, Schwanen Garten.
B New York Ultimate Sweater Duster
A sweater duster is a crucial piece in our wardrobe right now, because it easily transitions from lounging on the couch to heading out for an errand. It's also a way more pulled-together Zoom look than your go-to sweatshirt. $160, B New York.
Supergoop Daily Dose Vitamin C Serum SPF 40
Vitamin C and SPF are two very important ingredients to include in your daily skincare routine, so imagine our excitement over Supergoop's new serum that combines these two essential steps. The oil-free formula applies so smoothly, and the combo of Vitamin C and SPF helps to simultaneously brighten skin and block UV and blue light. $46, Supergoop.
Felina High-Waisted Legging With Hidden Pockets
A comfortable and flattering legging is a wardrobe staple, and we love that this über soft pair features pockets to keep essentials like your phone and keys. $29.95, Felina.
Sol de Janeiro Triple Brazilian Butter Hair Repair Treatment
This hair treatment uses a mix of Brazilian butters including cupuaçu, murumuru and tucumã to give your hair a hydration boost, which is especially appreciated during this time that many of us are skipping the salon. It also helps heal split ends, which is a major bonus for those of us in serious need of a trim. $36, Sol de Janeiro.
Korres Apothecary Wild Rose Night-Brightening Sleeping Facial
We love the mixture of Vitamin C, wild rose extract and hyaluronic acid in this nighttime cream. It's ultra-moisturizing and non-greasy, and gives your skin such a smooth, bright glow—even if you didn't get in the eight hours of sleep you promised yourself in the new year. $48, Korres.
Farmacy Whipped Greens Cleanser
This refreshing oil-free cleanser, with moringa and papaya, is ideal for those with skin that's more on the oily or combination side, as it really gets out the excess oil and dirt without drying out your skin. $28, Farmacy.
Artis Hyperblend Pro Finishing Pens
Each makeup pen in this four-piece set offers an individual effect of shadow, matte, gloss or light. The pens are actually very muted in terms of color, so they're great when you just want a quick refresher pre-Zoom, and they're so natural looking. $50, Artis.
Favorite Daughter Cable Mini Skirt
Sick of sweatpants? Us, too, which is why we're so into this cozy knit skirt. It's a new year, so why not upgrade your WFH aesthetic? $198, Favorite Daughter.
Ilia Lip Wrap Hydrating Mask
The clean beauty brand's new lip mask is exactly what your pout needs during these winter months. Apply it just before you go to sleep to get a full night's hydration, and wake up with the softest lips thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid, papaya enzyme, mango butter and sea succulent. $26, Ilia.
Murad Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum
Dark spots are one of the more annoying and stubborn skin afflictions. They're also an irritating reminder of too much time spent in the sun, a past acne breakout or other skin situation Murad's new dark spot correcting serum is composed of a mix of antioxidant resorcinol and glycolic acid to help fade marks, and we actually found that the product works great for hand spots, too. $72, Murad.
Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a rejuvenating rose-infused nighttime facial and cozy sweater duster to a lush dewy serum and chic cable knit skirt, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.