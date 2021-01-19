Home Set: Simple and Chic Style Picks for January

If you've ever wanted a sweater for your feet, please look no further than these pink knit slipper socks. $44, Eberjey.

Hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipes are still at the top of our shopping lists, and Megababe's new wipes manage to get rid of 99.9 percent of germs without stripping your skin raw, thanks to a combination of natural botanicals. $8, Megababe.

It's always important to know what's actually in your beauty products, especially when it comes to what you're putting near your eyes. Naturopathica only uses non-toxic ingredients, and their new eye serum is so good. It contains vitamin K, which helps to brighten dark undereye circles to give you a little morning lift. $82, Naturopathica.

A stylish lace-up rain boot is a welcome alternative to the same knee-high galoshes we're seeing everywhere, and this pair keeps your feet nice and warm. $155, Bernardo.

Summer Fridays' latest product launch definitely lives up to the hype. This moisturizer contains *three* types of hyaluronic acid (think tons of moisture and hydration), all in a lightweight, oil-free formula that's great for all skin types. $42, Summer Fridays.

Sometimes, a classic crew sweatshirt is the best way to go, like this Champion style that's an sure to be an immediate athleisure staple. $45, Academy Sports & Outdoors.

As much as we love our leggings, it's rather refreshing to put on a really good pair of jeans. We're very into this wide-legged denim style, with a super flattering high waist in the perfect charcoal shade. $199, DL1961.

Let's be honest, we could all use a bit of extra protection and luck right now. This evil eye bracelet features a single ethically-sourced diamond, and is such a good choice for everyday jewelry. $129, Magal.

Katherine Power's luxe new clean beauty brand is all about tailoring your makeup routine, and we're obsessed with this perfecting complexion stick. Aside from the very chic packaging, the stick is the ideal mix of foundation and concealer, so it gives you just the right amount of coverage by enhancing your features. $38, Merit.

Welcome to Home Set. Scroll through to see our favorite style, wellness, beauty and home items and accessories right now.











Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a sustainable retro-inspired sweater and lace-up rain boots to the best wide-legged jeans and your favorite new clean beauty brand, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.