Home Set: Simple and Chic Style Picks for January

By
Welcome to Home Set. Scroll through to see our favorite style, wellness, beauty and home items and accessories right now.
Julia Cherruault for Observer

Merit The Minimalist

Katherine Power's luxe new clean beauty brand is all about tailoring your makeup routine, and we're obsessed with this perfecting complexion stick. Aside from the very chic packaging, the stick is the ideal mix of foundation and concealer, so it gives you just the right amount of coverage by enhancing your features. $38, Merit.

Courtesy Merit

Magal Jewelry Diamond Evil Eye String of Love Bracelet

Let's be honest, we could all use a bit of extra protection and luck right now. This evil eye bracelet features a single ethically-sourced diamond, and is such a good choice for everyday jewelry. $129, Magal.

Courtesy Magal

DL1961 Hepburn Wide Leg High Rise Vintage Lark

As much as we love our leggings, it's rather refreshing to put on a really good pair of jeans. We're very into this wide-legged denim style, with a super flattering high waist in the perfect charcoal shade. $199, DL1961.

Courtesy DL1961
Champion Boyfriend Crew Sweatshirt

Sometimes, a classic crew sweatshirt is the best way to go, like this Champion style that's an sure to be an immediate athleisure staple. $45, Academy Sports & Outdoors.

Courtesy Academy Sports & Outdoors

Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Oil-Free Gel Cream Moisturizer

Summer Fridays' latest product launch definitely lives up to the hype. This moisturizer contains *three* types of hyaluronic acid (think tons of moisture and hydration), all in a lightweight, oil-free formula that's great for all skin types. $42, Summer Fridays.

Courtesy Summer Fridays

Bernardo Wiley Rain Boot

A stylish lace-up rain boot is a welcome alternative to the same knee-high galoshes we're seeing everywhere, and this pair keeps your feet nice and warm. $155, Bernardo.

Courtesy Bernardo
Outerknown Sidney Sweater

This sustainable short-sleeved sweater is made of eco-friendly fibers, and we're loving the retro-inspired look. $168, Outerknown.

Courtesy Outerknown

Naturopathica Vitamin K Brightening Eye Complex

It's always important to know what's actually in your beauty products, especially when it comes to what you're putting near your eyes. Naturopathica only uses non-toxic ingredients, and their new eye serum is so good. It contains vitamin K, which helps to brighten dark undereye circles to give you a little morning lift. $82, Naturopathica.

Courtesy Naturopathica

Neu Apparel Graphite Grey Ribbed Seamless Long Sleeve Shirt

A long-sleeved cropped workout top that's supportive enough to exercise in, and stylish enough to wear with your favorite jeans. $39, Neu Apparel.

Courtesy Neu Apparel
Megababe Squeaky Clean Antibacterial Wipes

Hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipes are still at the top of our shopping lists, and Megababe's new wipes manage to get rid of 99.9 percent of germs without stripping your skin raw, thanks to a combination of natural botanicals. $8, Megababe.

Courtesy Megababe

Eberjey Scout Slipper Socks

If you've ever wanted a sweater for your feet, please look no further than these pink knit slipper socks. $44, Eberjey.

Courtesy Eberjey
