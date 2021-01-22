Prince William and Kate Set Up a New Office in the Queen’s Sandringham Home

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been isolating at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, amid the U.K.’s third coronavirus lockdown, and have once again taken up homeschooling duties while transitioning back to remote engagements.

While Prince William and Kate Middleton have plenty of space in their 10-bedroom mansion, the Cambridges have now been granted special permission to use Queen Elizabeth’s personal home, Sandringham House, to carry out their royal duties.

The Queen is letting Prince William and Kate use Sandringham House, which is located just a few miles from Anmer Hall on Sandringham Estate, to use for work during the lockdown.

Prince William and Kate have now set up a temporary home office with their staff in the truly palatial abode, and it’s where they’ve been completing many of their video call engagements, reports the Daily Mail.

It allows the Cambridges to carry out their calls and virtual events without any potential interruptions from Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, which is surely much appreciated, especially since the youngest Cambridge apparently has a penchant for pressing the “red button” on video calls.

This week, Kate started using her new temporary office, as she spoke with nurses working at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, per People, to check in with them and thank the healthcare workers for all they’ve done throughout the COVID-19 crisis. “You hear time and time again about the amazing things nurses up and down the country are doing, going that extra mile,” Kate said. “It’s the things that, you know, it’s not part of the training and the things you’re taught but the things that come from your heart…I think that’s what matters so much now; these acts of kindness to the patients you’re looking after.”