Liam Payne Finally Sells Calabasas Compound for $10.16 Million

By
Liam Payne finally sold his Calabasas mansion. Scroll through to see inside.
Courtesy Compass
Payne bought the home in 2015.
Courtesy Compass
He's been trying to find a buyer for the past three years.
Courtesy Compass
There are wood beamed ceilings throughout.
Courtesy Compass
Advertisement
The living room contains a fireplace.
The double-height library is one of the most impressive rooms in the mansion.
Courtesy Compass
The eat-in kitchen.
Courtesy Compass
Advertisement
The formal dining room.
Courtesy Compass
Payne sold the home for $10.16 million.
Courtesy Compass
The home is composed of five bedrooms.
Courtesy Compass
Advertisement
The movie theater.
Courtesy Compass
The wine cellar.
Courtesy Compass
There's an outdoor fireplace and lounging area.
Courtesy Compass
Advertisement
There's also a koi pond and plenty of gardens.
Courtesy Compass
The very crucial meditation house.
Courtesy Compass
And a private bridge, of course.
Courtesy Compass
Advertisement
There's also a pool and a pool house.
Courtesy Compass
Slideshow | List
- / 17

At long last, Liam Payne has bid adieu to his Los Angeles mansion. The British musician has been searching for a buyer for his Calabasas estate for three years, and now he’s sold the home for $10.16 million.

The former One Direction-er barely eked out a profit from the $10 million he paid for the property back in 2015, and he had to seriously lower his expectations from the nearly $14 million he was initially hoping for when he listed the California home for sale in January 2018.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

The home was most recently listed for $10.75 million, which seems to have been more palatable to potential buyers. The sale was first reported by Forbes.

Liam Payne has moved on from his Calabasas compound. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

The palatial five-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom compound is composed of a number of separate structures. The main residence spans 9,700 square feet, with wood-beamed ceilings and plenty of imposing stone fireplaces.

The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, wood cabinetry and a center island with counter seating, as well as a breakfast nook. There’s also a formal living room and dining room, per the listing Compass broker Tomer Fridman shared with Hilton & Hyland broker Jonah Wilson.

The wood-paneled, double-height library definitely stands out, with walls of built-in bookshelves and a large fireplace. There’s also a movie theater and a wine cellar.

Elsewhere on the nearly five-acre estate, there’s a meditation-slash-massage house, a recording studio, a private guest house and a pool house that’s currently outfitted with a full gym and a guest room.

There’s also a large pool, outdoor fireplace and lounging area, a koi pond and gardens.

The erstwhile boyband-er, who announced his engagement to Maya Henry over the summer, now primarily resides across the pond. He is reportedly spending most of his time in a rented Buckinghamshire mansion, so that he can be closer to his son, who lives nearby with his ex, Cheryl Tweedy.

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Real Estate, slideshow, celebrity real estate, celebrity homes, Los Angeles, celebrity news, Compass, California

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]