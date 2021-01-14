Liam Payne Finally Sells Calabasas Compound for $10.16 Million

The double-height library is one of the most impressive rooms in the mansion.

He's been trying to find a buyer for the past three years.















At long last, Liam Payne has bid adieu to his Los Angeles mansion. The British musician has been searching for a buyer for his Calabasas estate for three years, and now he’s sold the home for $10.16 million.

The former One Direction-er barely eked out a profit from the $10 million he paid for the property back in 2015, and he had to seriously lower his expectations from the nearly $14 million he was initially hoping for when he listed the California home for sale in January 2018.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

The home was most recently listed for $10.75 million, which seems to have been more palatable to potential buyers. The sale was first reported by Forbes.

The palatial five-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom compound is composed of a number of separate structures. The main residence spans 9,700 square feet, with wood-beamed ceilings and plenty of imposing stone fireplaces.

The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, wood cabinetry and a center island with counter seating, as well as a breakfast nook. There’s also a formal living room and dining room, per the listing Compass broker Tomer Fridman shared with Hilton & Hyland broker Jonah Wilson.

The wood-paneled, double-height library definitely stands out, with walls of built-in bookshelves and a large fireplace. There’s also a movie theater and a wine cellar.

Elsewhere on the nearly five-acre estate, there’s a meditation-slash-massage house, a recording studio, a private guest house and a pool house that’s currently outfitted with a full gym and a guest room.

There’s also a large pool, outdoor fireplace and lounging area, a koi pond and gardens.

The erstwhile boyband-er, who announced his engagement to Maya Henry over the summer, now primarily resides across the pond. He is reportedly spending most of his time in a rented Buckinghamshire mansion, so that he can be closer to his son, who lives nearby with his ex, Cheryl Tweedy.