Matt Damon Is Listing His Very Zen Pacific Palisades Mansion for $21 Million

Matt Damon is listing his Pacific Palisades mansion for sale. Scroll through to see inside.
Damon purchased the seven-bedroom house in 2012.
He's now listing it for $21 million.
The actor is moving his family to New York.
The atrium features 35-foot mahogany ceilings.
The house spans over 13,500 square feet.
The kitchen.
It's open to a family room and breakfast area.
The media room.
There are walls of glass throughout.
There's wine storage and a tasting room.
The gym.
The owner's suite.
And a personal massage room.
It has a private terrace.
The home sits on 0.68 acres.
The pool and spa.
There are lots of outdoor seating and lounging areas.
A covered al fresco dining situation.
Academy Award-winner Matt Damon is ready to part with his sprawling seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom Pacific Palisades mansion. The actor and his wife, Luciana Barroso, are listing their palatial 13,508-square-foot Los Angeles home for sale, with a hefty $21 million price tag attached.

Damon purchased the 0.68-acre California estate for $15 million in 2012, so he stands to make a major profit if he scores the entire ask.

Matt Damon is heading to the East Coast. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Zen-inspired estate was designed by Grant Kirkpatrick of KAA Design, with plenty of warm woods and natural stone, according to the listing held by The Agency broker Eric Haskell.

The light-filled, airy atrium, with 35-foot mahogany vaulted ceilings, is surely one of the most noteworthy spaces in the home. The open great room is composed of a living area with a stone fireplace as well as a dining space, with clerestory windows and Asahi glass walls.

The open kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, custom mahogany cabinetry and bluestone countertops.

The owner’s suite features double dressing rooms with built-ins, a bathroom with a soaking tub and separate shower, a private terrace and even a massage room.

Elsewhere in the home, there’s a game room, office, bar and gym, as well as a movie theater. There’s also wine storage and a tasting room.

The pool and spa are surrounded by wood deck and lounging areas, including a lanai and an al fresco dining terrace, for a very resort-esque vibe. The backyard is also outfitted with a children’s play area and a koi pond.

Damon and Barroso, who have four children, are selling this Pacific Palisades property because they’ve decided to make a move across the country, as they’re planning on relocating to New York. Haskell told the Wall Street Journal that the family “really love[s] it there, even with everything going on with Covid.” The Barroso-Damon family already has their New York home situation figured out, as they reportedly paid $16.75 million for a Brooklyn Heights penthouse just over two years ago.

