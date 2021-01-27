Matthew Perry Sold His Oceanfront Malibu Home for $13.1 Million

Matthew Perry is officially leaving his oceanfront Malibu home behind. The Friends actor just sold his airy beach getaway for $13.1 million, just five months after listing the property for sale.

Perry, who spent much of the coronavirus lockdown at the four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom abode, was initially hoping to net $14.95 million in the sale. He didn’t manage to earn quite that haul, but still came out with a profit from the $12 million he paid for the two-story beach retreat a decade ago.

The 5,500-square-foot home features walls of glass and exposed wood beamed ceilings throughout. It’s an open layout, with a large great room composed of a living room, dining room and a galley-style kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, white countertops and wood cabinetry.

The owner’s suite is outfitted with a sitting area, direct access to the deck and a large bathroom with a freestanding soaking tub. There’s also a movie theater elsewhere in the home, per the listing shared by Rodeo Realty brokers Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd. Douglas Elliman broker Luis Robledo represented the buyer.

There’s an outdoor spa, complete with a small pool and wood deck, on one of the terraces, and a fire pit and lounging area on the other.

Perry already has his next home situation figured out, as he purchased a $6 million bachelor pad in Pacific Palisades last year. He still owns a sleek four-bedroom penthouse in Los Angeles, which he’s been trying to part with since 2019, when he listed the palatial aerie for $35 million. The apartment was last on the market at a seriously discounted $23 million in November, but it doesn’t look like Perry’s found any takers just yet.