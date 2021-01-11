Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Finds Its Season 3 Sparrow Cast

We here at Observer are big fans of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy. The dysfunctional Fantastic Four family dynamic, the ear-worm musical choices, the wonky time travel — the show has personality for days. With production gearing up to begin on Season 3 next month, now is a great time for a much-needed update.

When last we saw our merry band of apathetic, broken and quite possibly psychotic superheroes, they had narrowly avoided yet another self-created apocalypse in the 1960s. But their return to the present revealed an alternate timeline in which they may not even exist. Their adopted father, Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), now oversaw the Sparrow Academy led by one familiar face—Justin H. Min’s Ben, though completely unlike the character we’ve come to know—and a collection of newcomers. Oh how the plot doth thicken.

Today, Netflix has announced the official cast of the Sparrow Academy for Season 3 and, in typical Umbrella Academy fashion, there are some unexpected curveballs.

Justin Cornwell (Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, I Am the Night) will play MARCUS, Sparrow #1.

A charming, chiseled, colossus. Honest, virtuous, and demanding, Marcus keeps the family together. Graceful but lethal, calculated but compassionate, he is as smart as he is strong. Marcus is disciplined, rational and in control. He oozes confidence and leadership without ever having to raise his voice.

Justin H. Min (After Yang, The Umbrella Academy) will play BEN, Sparrow #2.

This is not the sweet Ben we know and love. This Ben is a Machiavellian tactician, wrapped up in a pretty boy body with a rumbling inner-squid. Vicious, pragmatic, and hyper-vigilant — Ben is determined to gain his status as the leader at all costs.

Britne Oldford (The Path, Hunters) will play FEI, Sparrow #3.

Fei sees the world in a special way. She comes across as a misanthrope who would rather be alone than spend even a second with you. But truth be told, Fei wishes she had a friend. Most of the time, Fei is the smartest person in the room and willing to work things out. But if you cross her there’s no looking back because Fei won’t stop until the job is done.

Jake Epstein (Designated Survivor, Suits) will play ALPHONSO, Sparrow #4.

Years of crime fighting have left his face and body with countless visual reminders of his battles. To compensate, Alphonso is armed with a caustic and biting sense of humor. The only thing he likes better than verbally battering anyone foolish enough to get in his face, is a good pizza and a six-pack of beer.

Genesis Rodriguez (The Fugitive, Big Hero 6) will play SLOANE, Sparrow #5.

A romantic and a dreamer who feels a higher cosmic calling leaving her eager to see the world and experience a life beyond her upbringing. But obligations to her family keep Sloane tethered to the Academy, as does her fear of crossing the family line. But Sloane has plans… and one day she might just be brave enough to act on them.

Cazzie David (86’ed, NY Times best-selling author of “No One Asked for This”) will play JAYME, Sparrow #6.

Jayme is a loner hidden under a hoodie. She doesn’t say much because she doesn’t have to. Jayme has a fear-inducing snarl. Catch a glimpse of it, and you’ll run across the street to avoid what follows. Smart and sharp as a knife, she spends most of her time hanging with Alphonso, her only friend.

EXISTENTIAL DREAD INDUCING PSYKRONIUM CUBE (Newcomer) will play CHRISTOPHER, Sparrow #7. [Eds. note: Again, this comes straight from Netflix.]

Christopher is a telekinetic cube of unknown origin. He can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear. He acts as the Sparrows’ consulted oracle who hands out incredible advice and serves as the family mediator. Trustworthy, loyal, and is treated by the Sparrows like any other sibling, Christopher is a force to be reckoned with.

Created by Steve Blackman and based on the comic books from Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy is one of Netflix’s most popular original series.