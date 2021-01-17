Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Reviews: Proven Weight Loss Powder?

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is a weight management supplement that targets weight loss and digestion through the use of an ancient Japanese-island drink recipe powder that is loaded with antioxidants and digestive enzymes that support vitality and heightened clean energy levels.

By taking one scoop of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic per day, you can purportedly give your body the probiotics it needs to lose weight. Just mix the powder with water, a shake, or any other beverage, then drink it for energy and vitality. This is an early morning metabolism triggering formula that is to be taken before 10am per day, at least that is what Mike Banner, formulator behind the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic recipe recommends to get the necessary metabolic assistance to burn fat, lose weight and get more energy from purely-sourced ingredients.

Plenty of supplements claim to help with weight loss, but does Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic actually work? How can a probiotic powder help you lose weight? Let’s take a closer look at Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic drink recipe and how the ingredients work, making this formula one of the leading go-to weight management supplements for healthy antioxidant-rich benefits.

About Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is a weight loss supplement available exclusively online through FlatBellyTonic.com.

The manufacturer of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic recommends taking one scoop of the powder before 10 am. By taking it daily, Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic gives you the antioxidants, digestive support, and metabolic support you need throughout the day.

Like other probiotic supplements, Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic contains billions of colony-forming units (CFUs) of beneficial bacteria (probiotics) for your digestive tract. Many people take probiotic supplements daily for digestion, bloating, and other effects.

Unlike other probiotics, however, Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic contains plant extracts, herbal compounds, and other antioxidant sources, helping you lose weight and support metabolism in multiple ways.

The supplement is called Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic because it is based on research from the Japanese island of Okinawa. Online, you’ll see Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic advertised as an “ancient Japanese tonic,” among other buzzwords.

How Does Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Work?

Here’s how the official website describes how Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic works:

“The powerful antioxidants formula to support a healthy inflammation response and balance energy levels.”

By taking it daily, you can support digestion, leading to noticeable effects throughout your body.

Some of the advertised benefits of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic include:

Supports Metabolism: Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic supports metabolism, which increases fat oxidation (i.e., fat burning) while supporting healthy digestion. Your metabolism plays a crucial role in how many calories you burn and how your body creates energy. By boosting metabolism, you could burn more calories at rest, which means easier weight loss.

Supports Digestion: Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic targets digestion using digestive enzymes. Digestive enzymes have similar benefits to probiotic supplements, but they work differently. Your body needs enzymes like lactase to break down lactose protein in dairy, for example. If you struggle to digest certain foods, then a digestive enzyme supplement could help. Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic contains a range of digestive enzymes to help with different aspects of digestion.

Energizes your Body: Finally, Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic claims to energize your body using antioxidants, plant-based extracts, and other formulas. These antioxidants can support a healthy inflammation response while balancing energy levels, according to the official website. Antioxidants sound fancy – but in reality, most plant-based extracts are rich with vitamin C, a powerful and popular antioxidant. The result? You’ll feel energetic, confident, and revitalized, according to the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic website.

Together, these three effects lead to other benefits.

The makers of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic claim you should start experiencing all of the following benefits within the first few weeks of taking Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic:

Improved energy, digestion, and metabolism “from the very first time you take it”

Increased clarity

Better control over food cravings

Support a healthy inflammation response

Balance energy levels

Whether trying to lose weight or searching for more energy, Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic may be the right choice for you.

Obviously, any dietary supplement can claim to offer all of the benefits above – but few have the ingredients to back it up. Let’s take a closer look at the ingredients within Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Ingredients

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic contains dozens of ingredients, most of which are fruit and plant extracts. These ingredients are separated into three different blends. The blends are all proprietary formulas, which means we don’t see individual dosages. However, Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic’s overall dosage seems comparable to other diet supplements in this price range.

Key ingredients in Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic include:

Polyphenol Blend: Each scoop of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic contains 2,150mg of a polyphenol blend. Polyphenols are plant-based antioxidants linked to healthy inflammation response. Crucial plant-based extracts in this blend include cherry, carrot, papaya, and Aronia berry extracts. These four extracts are all rich in vitamin C. In fact, Aronia berry and cherry are two of the most vitamin C-rich fruits found in nature. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant, and the other plant-based extracts in the polyphenol blend provide their own antioxidant effects.

Metabolic Boosting Blend: Many diet pills claim to work by boosting your metabolism. Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is like adding a diet pill to the middle of your formula. Each scoop contains 465mg of a metabolic boosting blend with shilajit extract, ginger root, cinnamon bark extract, green tea extract, white tea extract, turmeric extract, and bitter melon and black pepper fruit extract. These ingredients are commonly found in other diet pills – and they’re often taken on their own for weight loss. Ginger, cinnamon bark, green tea, and turmeric are also known for supporting inflammation (as antioxidants), so they could support the polyphenol blend listed above.

Probiotic & Prebiotic Blend: Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic contains 100mg of prebiotics (fiber) and 3 billion CFUs of probiotics. Probiotics are good bacteria in your digestive tract. They help your body break down and process the foods you eat. If you struggle with bloating, indigestion, and other issues, then it could be linked to imbalanced probiotic bacteria in your digestive tract. Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic also contains 100mg of fiber (organic blue agave inulin). This is considered a prebiotic because it feeds the probiotic bacteria in your digestive tract.

Oddly, the sales page for Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic mentions digestive enzymes, although we don’t see any digestive enzymes listed on the ingredients label. Typically, digestive enzyme supplements contain ingredients like lactase (to digest dairy) or protease (to digest protein). Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic supports digestion using prebiotics and probiotics, although we don’t see digestive enzymes on the label.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Benefits: What Does Science Say?

Obviously, any diet pill can claim to offer fast, easy, and effective weight loss. The sales page for Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is filled with stories of people using Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic to lose huge amounts of weight.

But does Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic actually work? What do scientists say about Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic? Has the supplement completed any clinical trials?

Let’s take a look.

First, we can find no evidence that any clinical trials or studies have been performed using the exact Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic drink recipe – despite what the sales page seems to suggest, it is often the in-depth research of individual ingredients that gets highlighted. The sales page for Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic suggests that a highly-successful trial has verified the safety and efficacy of the formula of many different ingredients found in the weight loss promoted formula. However, we can’t find any evidence that the trial took place, but the antioxidant loaded Flat Belly Tonic supplement from the island of Okinawa, Japan has plenty of science to support its notions of being a needle mover on whole body health in terms of energy, metabolism and burning fat more efficiently.

Fortunately, many studies have verified the individual ingredients within Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic, including the antioxidants, probiotics, and plant-based extracts.

In this 2018 study, researchers reviewed dozens of trials on probiotics, prebiotics, and weight loss. After reviewing the evidence, researchers found a connection between weight loss and probiotic supplementation. Researchers concluded there were “significant decreases in BMI, weight and fat mass” compared to a placebo when participants used prebiotics and probiotics. In other words, probiotics and prebiotics led to meaningful weight loss. The study was published in Genes and is frequently cited by probiotic and prebiotic supplement companies to justify using the supplements for dieting.

Plenty of ingredients in Flat Belly Tonic can be found in ordinary supplements – like turmeric or fiber. However, the supplement contains unique ingredients like Aronia berry that are less common.

In this 2016 study published in the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry, researchers found that Aronia juice led to a significant improvement in gut health and fat burning. The study was performed on mice – not humans. However, it suggests Aronia berry could be a powerful weight loss aid. Aronia juice is also significant because it’s one of the richest natural sources of vitamin C, one of the world’s best-known antioxidants.

Flat Belly Tonic also makes many of its polyphenols, which are plant-based antioxidants that give fruits a certain color. There are anthocyanins in acai berry, for example, that are linked with various effects. In this 2008 study, researchers gave participants acai juice that was rich with anthocyanins. Researchers found that people drinking acai juice had 2.3 to 3 times higher antioxidant levels than a placebo group.

Other studies have validated the use of polyphenols for weight loss and overall health and wellness. In this 2017 study, for example, researchers found a connection between body weight and polyphenol levels. Researchers tracked the diet habits of a group of older adults over a 5 year period. Researchers found that adults with a diet rich in polyphenols tended to weigh less than adults with diets lacking in polyphenols.

As with any study, correlation does not equal causation. However, it’s no secret that a diet rich in fruits and vegetables (both contain polyphenols) is healthier than a diet lacking in fruits and vegetables. It’s unclear how many servings of fruits and vegetables are in Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic.

In 2010, researchers found an association between polyphenols and obesity. Researchers found that polyphenols could help with weight loss and that it was particularly linked to fat tissue burning (adipose fat burning).

These studies on polyphenols are important because polyphenols make up a significant amount of the Flat Belly Tonic formula. 2,150mg of each 2,800mg scoop consists of polyphenol-rich fruit and plant extracts.

Ultimately, Flat Belly Tonic is similar to other high end superfood supplements available today. Using antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables, Flat Belly Tonic could support weight loss and other benefits.

How Much Does Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Cost?

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is priced at $69 per bottle, although the price drops to $49 or $59 per bottle when ordering multiple units. Here’s how pricing breaks down:

1 Jar (30 Servings): $69 + $9.95 Shipping

3 Jars (90 Servings): $177 + Free Shipping

6 Bottles (180 Servings): $294 + Free Shipping

Visit the Official Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic drink recipe website for the best price online

Flat Belly Tonic Bonus eBooks

As part of a new promotion, Flat Belly Tonic isgiving away bonus eBooks with all purchases.

You receive The Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic 21 Day Flat Belly Blueprint and Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Drinks: CRP Lowering Smoothies if you purchase any of the packages above. The books complement your weight loss routine, helping you maximize weight loss while supplements with Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic.

Bonus eBooks include:

Quick Start Nutrition Plan: In the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Quick Start Nutrition plan, readers discover the basic principles of the Flat Belly Tonic system, including which foods to incorporate, which foods to remove, and how to maximize weight loss results while taking Flat Belly Tonic.

100 Fat Burning Recipes: This 126-page eBook gives you no excuses for eating unhealthy foods at home. You get 100 recipes linked with fat burning, including grilled chicken recipes, vegetarian lasagna, and even roasted bacon meatloaf, among others.

Energy Boosting Smoothies: In Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic’s Energy Boosting Smoothies, you learn about smoothies that could boost your energy, accelerate fat burning, and support various benefits. The 25-page eBook features recipes for 20 smoothies.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Drinks: This eBook works similar to the Energy Boosting Smoothies eBook above, but it focuses specifically on smoothies that target C-reactive protein, or CRP. The creator of the Flat Belly Tonic program is a big advocate of linking CRP with weight loss. The smoothies in this book purportedly target CRP levels, helping you lose weight.

The Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic 21 Day Flat Belly Blueprint: This guide is a crash course in the Flat Belly Tonic weight loss system. It’s a 46-page eBook that walks you through the system and how it works. It explains the benefits of intermittent fasting and weight loss, how stress is linked to weight gain and other issues.

Whether you buy one bottle of Flat Belly Tonic or several bottles, you receive all of the digital products listed above.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Refund Policy

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee, which is better than other products sold through Clickbank.

Typically, Clickbank offers a 60-day refund policy. With Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic, you have 90 days to try the supplement and return it for a full refund (minus shipping) if you’re unsatisfied.

Ultimately, if you don’t lose a significant amount of weight within 90 days of buying Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic, then you are entitled to a complete refund.

Who Created Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic?

There’s surprisingly limited information online about who formulated Flat Belly Tonic, where the supplement is made, or where the ingredients are sourced.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is marketed online by a Toronto-based company. However, the company seems to manufacture the formula at an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility in the United States.

All Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic eBooks are written by a man named Mike Banner. However, there’s limited information online about his medical experience, nutritional certifications, or other information that makes him qualified.

In any case, you can contact the makers of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic through email:

Email: support@flatbellytonic.com

For all refunds, contact Clickbank customer service.

Final Word

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is a weight loss supplement consisting of probiotics, plant-based extracts, and antioxidant-rich fruits.

By taking Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic daily, you can purportedly lose weight, boost energy, and support digestion, among other benefits.

Overall, Flat Belly Tonic should work as advertised, although you may be able to find cheaper superfood formulas available online with higher dosages. However, if you like the Flat Belly Tonic system, want the bonus eBooks, and appreciate the generous 90-day refund policy. Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is available to order online today through FlatBellyTonic.com.

In closing, the question of whether or not the Flat Belly Tonic recipe is a proven weight loss powder is still up for debate. However, the odds are certainly in favor of the consumer and end user to supply the body with freshly formulated ingredients that do have a high affinity for being rooted in science regarding its beneficial effects of helping the body maintain itself optimally. Mike Banner’s Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is a risk-free weight loss drink powder to try today as there is a three month refund policy that allows users to get a literal 90 day trial run or your money back guarantee is still on the table.

Mike Banner and the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic supplementation program offer not just a superfood formula, but a lifestyle wellness plan to integrate into your daily routine and health protocols. Check out the official website to buy Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic to ensure customers get the real fat burning weight loss powder for boosting antioxidant capacity to fight free radicals and supply the necessary daily energy to produce a positive life.On the official website for Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic at FlatBellyTonic.com, consumers will see the exact quote from Mike Banner himself saying, “I’m so confident you’ll enjoy life-changing results that I’m prepared to back up the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic with a 100% satisfaction guarantee for the next 3 months. Start taking the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic when you receive it at your home in a few days. You should notice your energy, digestion and metabolism improving from the very first time you take it.”

There is no other fact to know about the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic recipe for losing weight in 2021. The onus is on the product’s tested ingredients full of high ORAC scores to defend itself from cellular activity waste byproducts and regenerate the resting metabolic rates to optimal levels for more energy and healthy weight management.

The reviews and statements published here are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of Observer.