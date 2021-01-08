Prince Harry and Meghan Are Happier Than Ever With Their New Life in Montecito

It’s been exactly one year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their intention to step down as senior royals, and over the past 12 months, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California, purchased their first home together, signed a huge Netflix deal and launched their nonprofit, Archewell.

The Sussexes are reportedly happier than ever now that they’ve settled into their new Montecito home with their son, Archie, and feel like they’ve become an even stronger couple during the past several months, Prince Harry is “thriving,” per Us Weekly, and has “grown in confidence…Harry isn’t looking back.”

Subscribe to Observer’s Royals Newsletter

While Prince Harry and Meghan’s move was dubbed “Megxit” by a number of media outlets, that term seems to be a major misnomer, as it was actually Prince Harry who was the main force behind the final move, according to a new report in Vanity Fair. Meghan was “simply the catalyst,” as it “came to the point where [Prince Harry] wanted a different way of life.”

Prince Harry and Meghan’s announcement last year came as a shock to many, though, and the royal family was reportedly taken aback by the Sussexes’ decision to release a statement before the details of the exit deal had been finalized. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had actually been carefully working on the plan for months, per Vanity Fair, and only had to make their announcement in such a way because the news had been leaked to the press.

The royals weren’t thrilled with the way the whole situation unfolded, and the already tense relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry only worsened, as the Duke of Cambridge was reportedly so angry with his brother that he refused to join Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth for lunch prior to the now-infamous Sandringham Summit.

Over the past several months, however, the brothers have been working to repair their relationship, and though they haven’t been able to see each other in-person in nearly a year due to the COVID-19 crisis, they’ve been talking more regularly, and are hoping to reunite in the U.K. in the next few months, in time for Prince Philip’s milestone 100th birthday celebration in June, as well as for the unveiling of a statue in Princess Diana’s honor in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace over the summer. Prince William and Kate Middleton are also reportedly planning on making a big trip to the Sussexes’ side of the pond, as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are hoping to travel to Santa Barbara to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new home before the end of the year.