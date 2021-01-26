Prince William and Kate Are Staying Very Involved With Homeschooling Their Children

The U.K. is still under a strict lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means many families have transitioned back to remote learning. That includes Prince William and Kate Middleton, who have once again taken over homeschooling duties for their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been homeschooling George and Charlotte at the family’s Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall, where they’ve been staying during the current lockdown, and the royals have been very hands-on with the whole process.

Subscribe to Observer’s Royals Newsletter

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are “studious and love to learn, so they are pretty self-sufficient when it comes to Zoom learning,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK, but their school, Thomas’s Battersea, also likes the children to take on “practical projects.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are staying very involved, and make sure to incorporate whatever their children are learning into their daily routines, like integrating the kids’ lessons on rivers and the sea into the family’s daily walks, according to Nicholl. Prince William and Kate want their children to be outside in nature and get fresh air, and often take the kids into the family’s garden to pick veggies together. Plus, now that the Cambridges’ have a new pup in the family, surely Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are spending even more time outside with the adorable puppy.

Duchess Kate, in particular, takes into account what she has seen firsthand through her charity work around early childhood learning, as she knows the importance of how much children can benefit from outdoor learning. Per Nicholl, she tries to limit her children’s screen time and make sure they spent time playing outside. Kate’s also the “more creative” parent, and loves to paint with her children.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are lucky enough to have assistance, though, as their longtime nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, is there to help out . The Cambridges also have a newly set-up home office that gives them some separation from their kids, as they’re now working out of Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham House, located just a few miles away from Anmer Hall.