Psychics Near Me: Best Sites to Find Accurate Psychics, Mediums and Tarot Readers

When searching online for “best psychic readings near me”, you’ll likely come across several different psychics, mediums, and tarot readers in your local area to choose from. Unfortunately, the pandemic has made it more difficult than ever to meet with a psychic face-to-face, which is why many people are turning to distant psychic readings for guidance.

Distant readings are psychic readings that take place via phone, online chat, or live video call. Online psychic readings are just as accurate as meeting with a clairvoyant in person, but they’re MUCH more convenient and accessible.

Here is why you should consider an online reading instead of a local psychic.

Online psychics are available 24/7, so you can get answers to your questions immediately without waiting days or weeks for an appointment.

Most online psychic networks screen their psychics for authenticity and offer a satisfaction guarantee, so you never have to worry about scammers.

Readings by phone or online chat are much less intimidating, making it easier to be honest about what’s really going on in your life.

Since psychics online have to compete with each other for your business, you’ll often find cheaper rates and better deals!

If you’re ready to get an amazing psychic reading experience without driving to your local parlor shop and without waiting days or weeks for an appointment, here are the best psychic reading sites to try.

Best Online Psychic Sites For Accurate Readings By Phone, Chat, or Video

Psychic Source : Best For Love Readings (3 Free Minutes + 75% Off)

Keen Psychics : Best For Guidance on Big Life Decisions (10 Minutes For Just $1.99)

Kasamba : Best For Tarot Readings and Astrology (3 Free Minutes + 70% Off)

Psychic Source: Accurate Love Readings

With over 30 years in business and thousands of satisfied customers, Psychic Source is our top choice for the best love readings. Whether you need relationship insights, have questions about infidelity, or need help finding your soulmate, Psychic Source has experienced advisors that can give you the clarity you need.

For your convenience, Psychic Source offers a range of options to choose from including phone readings, online chat sessions, and live video readings. Since their psychics are highly skilled and can channel your energy no matter your location, the contact method you choose is mostly just a matter of preference and what you feel most comfortable with.

With over 200+ online advisors within the Psychic Source network, you’ll have no shortage of options to choose from. The best part is that all psychics, mediums, and tarot readers are screened and tested for authenticity – so you can rest assured that your chosen psychic is 100% real.

If you need answers right now, you’ll be happy to know that there are always multiple advisors available 24/7 to call or chat with, so you’ll never have to worry about booking appointments far in advance. Just browse their list of available psychics, pick the one you like, and click a button to connect instantly.

Psychic Source also offers a money back guarantee as well if you don’t absolutely LOVE your reading. Good luck finding a money back guarantee at your local psychic shop!

And if things couldn’t get any better, the first 3 minutes of your psychic reading are completely free. This gives you the chance to see if you feel an instant connection with your psychic or to ask a free question before the session starts.

Accurate Insights on Your Love Life, Relationships, and Your Future

Connect 24 Hours A Day By Phone, Chat, and Video

All Advisors Are Screened and Tested For Authenticity

3 Free Minutes + 75% Off For First Time Customers

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Click Here To Get 3 Free Minutes + 75% Off With Psychic Source

Keen: Best Clairvoyants and Mediums

Keen is one of the best psychic websites to find clairvoyants and mediums. This company has been in business since 1999, providing accurate readings by phone, chat, or email to millions of customers over the past two decades.

With over 1,700 advisors inside the Keen network, they have almost every type of psychic reader you can imagine including tarot readers, mediums, pet psychics, astrologists, energy healers, and more.

To help you get the best psychic reading possible, Keen provides plenty of filtering options to narrow down your search by subject expertise, customer reviews, price, and availability.

Keen allows you to easily see which online psychics are available to chat with at any given time via their website directory or mobile app. Their mobile app allows you to connect anytime and anywhere for on-the-go readings. Whether you’re sitting on the couch at home or in a coffee shop, an authentic psychic reading experience is only a couple clicks away.

Keen offers a variety of different services including tarot, dream interpretation, mediumship, aura cleansing, numerology, spiritual readings, cartomancy, and more.

Is Keen better than finding mediums near me? Yes, absolutely! No matter what kind of information you need or questions you have, Keen’s advisors have many years of experience providing accurate online readings. They offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee in case you’re not completely satisfied.

Keen also has the cheapest deals that you’ll find online. For just $1.99, you can get a 10 minute reading with the advisor of your choice. It doesn’t get any better than that!

Connect 24/7 By Phone Call, Chat, or Email

Mobile App For On-The-Go Readings

Over 3 Million Satisfied Customers Since 1999

100% Private and Confidential

10 Minutes For Just $1.99

Click Here To Get 10 Minutes For Just $1.99 With Keen

Kasamba: Best Tarot Card Readers

Kasamba is the best psychic site for tarot readings. They’ve been serving customers since 1999 and have provided online psychic readings to over 3 million customers.

Each psychic registered on Kasamba has their own profile page with detailed descriptions so you can learn more about their ability and their specialties. This also lets you read reviews from previous clients, giving you a more intimate understanding of their process and what they could offer you.

Kasamba provides you readings via online chat or email, specializing in:

Tarot readings

Astrology

Fortune telling

Numerology

Career Forecasts

Dream Analysis

While Kasamba doesn’t offer the option for a phone psychic reading, their online psychics are available via chat reading or email.

The first three minutes of every reading are free, providing a nice incentive to get started with their services. Additionally, new members get 70% off, allowing you to jump in for just a fraction of the traditional price.

Is Kasamba a better alternative than visiting tarot readers near me? Yes, of course! Kasamba has dozens of tarot experts in their network, each one highly experienced and gifted. Since each psychic gets to set their own rates, you’ll have a variety of options to fit any budget.

Best Place To Get A Tarot Reading Online

3 Free Minutes At The Beginning of Every Session

New Clients Get 70% Off Standard Rates

Click Here To Get 3 Free Minutes + 70% Off With Kasamba

Why is Getting an Online Psychic Reading Better than Visiting a Local Psychic Near Me?

Perhaps the biggest incentive for getting your readings done online is the sheer number of psychic readers at your disposal. With the ability to filter through a litany of professionals and psychic services, you are more likely to find the best psychic to meet your needs.

If you are a first-time customer, all of these sites offer you discounts on your first session, and nearly all provide free minutes at the start of each phone reading. Just sign up with your email address and you are ready to learn about your horoscope, get your cards read, and utilize countless other services.

The variety of contact methods and the information at your disposal are merely secondary to the convenience of visiting the best psychics online from the comfort of your home. Chat readings are simple and easy to execute, while options like live video readings allow you to have more intimacy with your reader.

Regardless of the session type, there is no more reliable way to find readers with the most experience than picking them from psychic reading sites, as each site has a thorough vetting and screening process, ensuring you meet with the best online psychics. There are thousands of mediums to choose from, but with the tools available at each service, narrowing your choices down is more than manageable.

Couple all of this with renowned customer service and a satisfaction guarantee, something consistent with the best psychic websites and not available with your local psychics, and you have easily the most reliable and efficient way to meet readers online. Likewise, all these services are private and anonymous, keeping you and your information discreet and safe all throughout the reading process.

Types of Psychic Readings Online

Unlike traditional psychic readings, online readings are completely tailored to your experience as the user. Whether your questions are big or small, there is a medium for you (in more ways than one). While some sites offer unique app services, there are traditionally four types of contact methods you can expect to find among the best online psychic sites:

Phone readings

Online chat readings

Video chat readings

Email readings

Each option is as good as the last, so it is more about what type of customer experience you want. You can get all types of readings from each of these formats, including horoscope readings, love tarot readings, tarot card readings, and many more. With the unbeatable value per minute at each of these sites, you may find yourself mixing and matching different techniques and session types.

These formats often charge competitive per-minute rates (and the psychics on this list all offer free minutes as you get started). Signup is straightforward, requiring just your phone number or email address. From there, you are ready to consult with a bevy of professional psychics who are the best in their business at lending insight into your life.

Are Phone Readings as Accurate as Psychics Near Me?

Not only are they as accurate, but sifting through the best psychic readers on each site gives you a chance to diversify the talent available to you—an option not present at an in-person psychic reading. With psychic readings by phone, you are getting a quality service backed by psychics with years of experience that you can see right on their site.

With options for chat and face-to-face video readings, your experience can be personalized to meet your needs, which is not a luxury your local reader can provide. Each site has resources available to you so you can read up on the process of psychic readings and even get a sense of your future before you begin your first session. Your future will begin to declutter the moment you click onto their pages.

Altogether, finding accurate psychic readers online is an effortless process. This is amplified by the fact that these online formats offer more options than in-person sessions, as well as access to a range of professional psychics who employ different techniques and styles. With the ability to check each psychic’s history and user reviews, consulting a psychic online is a no-brainer.

Whether you are looking for phone psychics, an online tarot card reading, or a medium, these sites have the information necessary to make your experience quick, convenient, and the best value per minute of any type of psychic or medium service. Each site has simple signup methods requiring either your phone number or email address. From there, get ready to receive the best phone readings from the best online psychic service providers.