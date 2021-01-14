Psychic Source Review: How to Get the Best Psychic Reading Experience

How do you choose the best psychic platform? Founded in 1989, Psychic Source has thousands of fans that swear by its guides. However, a few users found it didn’t work for them.

In this Psychic Source review, I’ll give you the information you need to decide whether to try it out.

Psychic Source First look:

👍 What We like

Wide variety of psychics

Cheap introductory offer

Positive Psychic Source reviews from users

👎 What We Don’t Like

Guides’ style varies

Some advisors are expensive

🎟️ Specials Available

Bottom Line

People choose to get a reading from an online psychic for two main reasons: either to answer a particular question about their life or to get a broader overview of the energies, facts, and issues facing them at the moment.

Unlike visiting a reader in person, choosing a reader from the Psychic Source website lets you view reviews and average ratings, sort by specialty, and identify the best, most experienced psychic from among many.

How to Use Psychic Source?

First, find a psychic using the “Our Psychics” menu. This will let you find the right advisor by choosing a method (phone, chat, or video). If you’re not sure which method is right for you, or you’d prefer to sort psychics by specialty instead, choose “All Reading Types.”

You’ll then see various guide’s profiles. You can filter them by their reading services: specialties, subject and expertise, tools and methods they use, and their psychic reading style.

Once you’ve filtered them, you can sort them by price, availability, star rating, and other methods to find the best experienced psychic for you.

When you’ve found your chosen psychic, click the “Call Me” or “Chat” button beneath their picture to start a reading immediately, or schedule an appointment for a later time. This will take you to the sign-up page.

As a new customer, you will have the chance to select an introductory offer for sessions at $1 per minute, including 3 minutes free. After the initial offer, plan to spend between $4.99 and $14.99 per minute for a phone reading, chat, or video call.

Once you’ve signed up, you will be redirected to connect with the chosen psychic.

Types of Readings Available on Psychic Source

Because Psychic Source is a platform for psychic readers, you can find many types of psychics on the site. Here are some of the psychic services Psychic Source offers.

Angel Card Readings

With an angel card reading, advisors use a deck of specialized cards. This helps them get answers to your queries from their own spiritual advisors, including angels and other guides.

Tarot Readings

For tarot sessions, psychics use a 78-card deck to interpret the energy surrounding your inquiry. Psychic Source classifies “Love Tarot Readings” as a separate specialty, so you can narrow down advisors to those specifically possessing expertise as love psychics for love readings if they interest you.

Astrology Readings

Horoscope readings use your birth chart to see where the planets were at the time of your birth, now, and in the future. With this information, astrologers can answer either general life questions or specific inquiries related to love, career, finances, and other areas.

Dream Interpretation

Psychic Source psychic dream interpreters will explain the meaning of your dreams to you. They do this primarily using symbols you saw during the dream. This can help bring up memories, emotions and answer questions about your current life.

Numerology Readings

Numerologists use your name and date of birth to perform calculations. These numbers have special significance to you, explaining what your strengths, weaknesses, and potential are.

Other Reading Types

Psychic Source psychic readers also offer other types of sessions. These range from the very specific (lost objects, past lives)) to the more general (energy work, spiritual readings).

You will also find advisors who can perform other types of cartomancy readings in addition to tarot and angel cards. Finally, some psychics specialize in love psychic readings, either with tools or without.

Best Psychics Available on Psychic Source

When selecting from among the psychic readers on the site, you’ll need to sort through the types of psychics to find the best one for you. To help you, I’ve picked out some of the top guides on the site from among the listings.

Tivon

Tivon is an intuitive/empath with clairvoyant abilities who also offers energy readings. With 563 reviews averaging five stars, she focuses on readings via chat. Customers endorse her “wise readings,” particularly applauding her love, relationships, and family readings.

Mackenzie

Mackenzie is a guide specializing in energy healing, love, and career questions. She uses angel card readings and tarot readings but can also read without tools. Noted for her “expressive” style, she has 2034 reviews with an average five-star rating. She works by phone, chat, and video.

Constance

With clairsentient, clairvoyant, and medium skills, Constance provides “compassionate” readings with crystals, tarot cards, or without tools. Working by phone, she has 404 reviews with an average of five stars. Customers particularly respond to her love and career readings.

Leota

An intuitive empath with clairsentient and clairvoyant skills, Leota has 360 reviews averaging five stars. She works with the tarot, angel cards, and crystals for “expressive” readings. Clients endorse her career and financial readings, as well as her readings about life, destiny, and meaning. She works by chat and phone.

Click Here to Find an Experienced Psychic Online

Psychic Source Free Trial

If you’re not sure whether the website is right for you and want to try them out, they have an introductory offer you can use for a free psychic reading.

The service provides you with 3 minutes free when you purchase one of their introductory packages. These packages have a rate of $1 per minute and come in 10, 20, and 30-minute bundles.

This is a better deal than most sites offer. While three free minutes are not unusual, the added discount Psychic Source provides sets them apart. In addition, their choice of packages means you don’t have to commit to buying more minutes than you will use.

During these three minutes, you can introduce your question to the psychic. Then, in the minutes you purchased as part of the offer, you can listen to their answers and ask follow-up questions.

Because the site deducts funds from your account balance, you will not receive any surprising charges for your intro reading. However, if you run out of minutes during a call or chat but want to continue, you can use their QuickBuy option to add more money to the balance.

Psychic Source Reviews from Users

To get a sense of the pros and cons of the service, I’ve looked all over the internet for reviews Psychic Source users have left. On the whole, Psychic Source reviews were positive. Here are a few user reviews you can use to see how the site could work for you.

What Alternatives to Psychic Source Are Available?

Kasamba is a psychic platform connecting you to readers with different specialties. Their psychics work by phone, chat, and email but don’t use video.

Kasamba provides new users with an introductory offer of three free minutes for each new psychic they try. After that, their prices range from $1.99 to $20+ per minute.

Founded in 1999, Kasamba screens its psychics before allowing their profiles on the platform. This ensures that they have actual psychic abilities. Kasamba reviews can help you decide if they are right for you.

AskNow also offers phone and chat online psychic readings. They do not offer video readings.

The site offers new users 30 minutes for $30 or 20 minutes for $20. Both packages include five free minutes with an elite or master psychic. After the offer is up, you can select a less expensive psychic or continue with the elite/master for $10+ a minute.

With around-the-clock customer support available, AskNow also provides a satisfaction guarantee.

Keen gives new users three free minutes after they register. When the introductory offer is over, you can anticipate paying between $1.99 and $9.99+ a minute for additional guidance.

Keen’s readers conduct psychic readings by phone calls, chat, and email. If you choose the chat option, you’ll get a free transcript of the session afterward.

With more than 20 years’ experience, Keen screens all psychics before putting them on the platform. Reading a Keen review before trying it can help you decide.

FAQs About Psychic Source and Their Readings

What Should I Expect From an Online Psychic Reading on Psychic Source?

When you begin the session, you will share your question with the psychic. Even if you have multiple questions, start with the most important one. This will help focus the psychic’s energy in one area at a time.

If you want a more general life reading, you can ask a question like, “What should I know about my life right now?”

The psychic will then use their abilities to tune into your energy field. They may also use specific tools to help them answer your query, in addition to their natural talents.

Then, the psychic will answer your question. If you are not doing a reading by chat (which provides you with a free transcript), consider taking notes about what they say and your questions.

How Is Psychic Source Different From Other Psychic Services?

Psychic Source is one of the oldest and most popular psychic platforms currently available. This is in part due to the wide variety of services they offer.

First, their customer services set them apart. Unlike most psychic platforms, this service has a loyalty program that rewards returning clients. They also have 24/7 customer service available. In addition, they offer a satisfaction guarantee.

Psychic Source also makes connecting with a psychic, starting, and continuing a reading simple. They have one-click calling to psychic phone numbers, letting you avoid frustrating phone experiences.

Finally, the service is rare in that it offers video readings, in addition to chat and phone.

Is There Customer Support on Psychic Source?

Yes! Psychic Source provides around-the-clock customer support.

If you have an issue, you can either submit a support request or take part in a live chat with a representative.

In addition, the service has a library of answers available to its customers for quick responses to frequent questions.

Does Psychic Source Have an App?

Psychic Source does have an app. Once you download it, you can browse and chat or call psychics on the platform from your phone.

The app also lets you get notifications on your mobile. These let you know when advisors are available and what place you have in their queues, when you have received a message from a psychic, and when you have an upcoming appointment.

What Payment Methods Does Psychic Source Accept?

You can pay for a Psychic Source reading with a major credit card or debit card. You can also use PayPal.

Can I Request a Refund from Psychic Source and How?

Psychic Source offers a satisfaction guarantee. If you have an unsatisfactory psychic reading for any reason, by phone or chat, they will refund your money in the form of account credit.

If you’re unhappy with your psychic reading, make sure to contact the service right away. You can request a refund for the last session you had if you contact them within one business day by calling 1.800.965.3049.

Psychic Source Review: The Takeaway

When you’re feeling lost or have an issue in your life that you need help with, an advisor can help you unpack the energies surrounding you and give you advice. Their platform’s search, sorting, and rating functions let you find the best psychic for you.

As this review shows, Psychic Source guides use tools and talents to answer life questions. While some have a reading style that might not be right for you, the site’s Customer Guarantee ensures that you can find a psychic that does.

What are your experiences with Psychic Source?

Click Here to Claim 3 Free Minutes With Any New Advisor

The reviews and statements published here are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of Observer.