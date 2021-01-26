The Royal Family Wants Your Help With Social Media

If you’re a serious royals enthusiast and can’t believe that you missed out on the chance to work as a personal assistant at Buckingham Palace in December, you’re in luck, as the royal family is hiring for another coveted position. Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Household is looking for a Senior Employee Communications Assistant at Buckingham Palace, and those with a special interest and talent with social media should definitely apply.

The new communications assistant will manage all parts of palace employee communications, according to the job listing on the royal family’s website. It appears that many of the royal household employees are working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, so one of the most important aspects of this job is keeping everyone “informed, connected, engaged and able to work effectively regardless of their location.”

Subscribe to Observer’s Royals Newsletter

The day-to-day workload includes managing the social intranet and coordinating news, as well as supporting local editors. The new hire will have a major role in all internal communications, including creating content for all digital platforms.

Social media is a key part of the job, as the Senior Employee Communications Assistant is “just as focused on our external audience” and is a “brand ambassador” that will be in charge of developing the Palace’s web and social media presence. That means you’ll be involved with Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Family Instagram and other social media accounts, because even the royals need help with their grid!

The ideal candidate has previous experience in communications as well as editing websites and social media channels, and should be digitally fluent, with top copywriting skills. The applicant should also be very organized and have experience filming and editing video content, which we sincerely hope means that the royals are staying on the Instagram Reels train.

The position is full-time, and the annual salary is £27,000 (about $37,000), plus benefits. It’s usually based at Buckingham Palace, but the job listing acknowledges that flexible work situations are very likely a big part of the future. If this sounds like your dream job, get your resume ready, as the application window closes on February 7.