Questions to Ask a Psychic: What to Ask a Psychic About Love, Relationships, Career, Family and the Future

When you’re getting a psychic reading, you need to make the most of your time. The best way to do that is to ensure that you have specific questions to ask a psychic or medium before you sit down in your session.

But what makes a good question to ask a psychic? In this article, we’ll look at the types of questions that psychics can answer for people, how to phrase them, and how to get the best experience from your psychic reading.

General Questions That a Psychic Can Answer

What do I need to know about my life right now?

When you get a psychic reading, you don’t always have a particular question in mind. This query lets the psychic or medium tune into your circumstances in the moment and tell you key information.

What advice do you have for me as I move forward?

This question focuses the psychic reader’s energy on proactive steps you can take to improve your life and circumstances. If you are uncertain what part of your life you should focus on, this question can direct your audience (the reader) more specifically.

What energy is surrounding me right now?

Psychics and mediums work by tuning into the energy around people. By asking specifically about this energy, you provide them with the most open-ended way of describing your situation, issues facing you, and general advice.

Questions About Love and Relationships That You Can Ask Your Psychic

What path should I take in my love life?

Whether you are single or in a relationship, posing this question to a psychic or medium will help you get the information you need about key choices related to romance.

What should I know about my relationship with my partner or partners?

This question focuses the psychic reader’s energy on possible blind spots within your love relationship, letting you know about vital information you may not otherwise have picked up on.

What needs to happen before I meet my perfect partner?

If you are single, sometimes work needs to be done on your own self before you can attract the ideal love relationship. Asking this question in a psychic reading will allow you to understand exactly what steps you can take (such as getting over an ex) to find the love you’re looking for

Career-Related Questions for a Psychic

What should I know about my career path?

Whether you are currently happy or unhappy with your work, posing this question in a psychic reading will allow you to get answers about your career as a whole. It will help the advisor focus not only on your current job, but also on your career arc more generally.

What needs to happen so I can grow in my career?

If you are feeling stuck in your work, asking this question will let your advisor tune into key steps you can take to progress. It is also useful if you are unsure whether you should leave your job or need to make more of your current opportunities.

What Questions Can I Ask Psychics About My Health?

What energy is linked to my physical health right now?

Psychics are usually not qualified to discuss or diagnose particular medical issues. However, because they are experts at tuning into energies, many will be able to answer questions about physical energy in an accurate and helpful way.

How can I best support my body’s health?

Whether or not you are experiencing health issues at the moment, this question will let psychics tune into customized steps you can take to maximize your health.

What Are Good Questions to Ask About My Friends and Family?

What social energy surrounds me right now?

If you are worried about your social life in general, this is a good question to ask because it lets the advisor tune into your circumstances in a broad way, describing the situation as a whole.

What do I need to know about my loved ones?

This is a helpful question to ask when you are curious about friends and family generally. If you have a query about a specific person or group, you can replace “loved ones” with “family members,” “friends,” or even the initials of a particular person.

FAQs About the Best Questions to Ask a Psychic

In What Way Should I Ask Questions to a Psychic?

Asking psychics and mediums questions during a reading is an art, not a science. It’s key to understand that the same questions won’t work for everyone in all psychic readings. However, you can adapt the questions in this guide to your particular situation and issue based on the tips below.

Be specific. The biggest problem that people consulting psychics encounter is getting the specificity right. Questions to your audience should be specific, focusing on one topic, yet also be broad enough to let the reader access energies about aspects of the issue you may not have anticipated. Choose a single issue. A good question to ask in psychic readings or readings with a medium will focus on one issue. Asking “What do I need to know about my relationship with X?” is better than asking, “What’s going on in my love life?” Leave room for the unexpected. Within a reading, it is also key to ask questions that leave room for the psychic’s own interpretation. Because of that, “What do I need to know about my relationship with X?” makes a better question than “Will X leave me?” Refer to others correctly. If you are asking about a person or people, the best practice is to use their initials, rather than their full name(s) or a general description. This is more specific than asking about an ex or a current partner, while still protecting privacy and avoiding conflicts of interest.

Overall, more accurate questions to readers will result in narrower responses. The key to phrasing your question is to be as specific as you can while still leaving room for unexpected information to come up.

Can I Ask Psychic Questions About My Present, Past, and Future?

Absolutely! However, asking about your whole life may not provide the kind of detailed insights from your psychic advisor or medium that you would like.

You’ll find that the most helpful experience will come when you can narrow the topic of past, present, and future readings down to a single area of your life in a particular session. For example, you may want to ask about the arc of your love life, including your ex or current partner relationships, or your career, including past and future jobs.

What Topics Can I Discuss During One Psychic Reading?

While in theory you could discuss unlimited topics in a single psychic reading, depending on how long it was, in practice, you should narrow your topics down to 2-3 specific questions.

These questions can be related to each other or focus on specific aspects of one situation. For example, you may want to know about your love life generally but also ask about a particular person, loved one, or event.

Similarly, you may want to know about your career path as a whole, but also be curious about specific events, people, or things that crop up in your work.

The key to getting the reading experience you want is to brainstorm anything you might want to ask the psychic beforehand, then narrowing it down based on the kinds of answers that you need.

Can I Ask Psychics a Free Question?

Several sites offer trial readings with advisors for free. To benefit from free psychic reading offers, it’s most useful to have a single question in mind about a person or event, rather than trying to get an overview of how things are in your life more generally.

What You Should Know About Psychic Queries

Even if the specific questions in this post aren’t the most helpful in your current circumstances, they should give you a good idea of the types of questions you should be asking someone during your psychic reading.

Open-ended questions asking about energies, situations, and people are most useful, as they’ll allow the psychic or medium to tune into the issue, providing you with insights you may not have thought to ask for. And don’t forget that the best online psychic readings mentioned above can answer your questions with the most accuracy.

How helpful did you find this list? Let us know in the comments and share if you found it useful!

