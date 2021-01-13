The 10 Best Online Seed Banks That Ship to the US (2021 Update)

There are many cannabis seed banks today, but if you live in the United States you need to find a legitimate company to deliver to you. This is because federal legal guidelines prohibit the purchase of cannabis seeds for growing your plants, and cannabis seeds also cannot be shipped across state borders.

If you are looking for a quality online seed bank, you’re in luck. There are many reliable sperm banks out there that will ship the seeds to you in a discreet package and will offer extra coverage and replacements if your seeds are stopped at customs. In this list, we have included both the most respected seed bank in the US and internationally.

Here’s everything you need to know about buying cannabis seeds online in the US and the top quality seed banks to find them at.

10 Best Cannabis Seed Banks That Ship to the USA

I Love Growing Marijuana (ILGM)

Cons

A limited selection of strains

Poor customer service

Tracked shipments are not free; you got to pay an extra $25.

Selling unbranded seeds

ILoveGrowingMarijuana (or ILGM for short) is one of the most popular best online seed banks for several reasons. ILGM offers incredible customer service, a wide variety of seeds to choose from, excellent sales and discounts, and an extensive collection of free growing resources for the brand new and professional grower online.

ILGM is based in the Netherlands and is run by Robert Bergman, an incredibly skilled professional marijuana grower who has been developing marijuana and growing strains for ten years. They offer cheap prices, very high-quality marijuana seeds, and deliver to so many different countries. This high-quality seed bank provides a wide range of marijuana seeds. No matter what your tastes, you will find something you will love in this quality place to buy marijuana seeds.

If you want cannabis seeds ship to the USA, this company is the way to go, which offers tons of marijuana seeds and offers advertisements to find what you like. If you’re not sure what to try, the breeder has a variety of professional and amateur starter and value packs. That way you can try them out by size to see what you like.

The company accepts a variety of pricing options, including using bitcoin, credit card, bank transfers, or cash as payment. The seeds are delivered free of charge and all seed products come with a germination guarantee. If your seeds fail to germinate, we will send another one for free. Over 100 different varieties are available and the website is well worth a visit.

Crop King Seeds

Pros

Extensive growth and plant knowledge base

High-quality CBD strain for medicated patients

80% germination guarantee

Global shipping including USA and Canada

Multiple payment methods

Cons

Not offer free shipping

Limited stock selection of strain compared to other seed banks

Poor customer support

Crop King Seeds is one of the best seed banks in North America, which has been providing superb seeds for nearly 15 years located in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2005, Crop King Seeds has perfected the genetics of the cannabis plant for clinical and industrial growers looking for the ultimate in THC levels and crop size.

This company is slowly starting to make its mark – and build its reputation – as a top-notch seed bank shipping to the United States. Their seeds are perfect for novice and advanced growers who want an excellent yield. The company allows you to choose various filters to find the variety that best suits your needs and also provides a section of the website that tells you all about how you germinate your new seeds.

The company does not have a free shipping policy, the least expensive delivery choice is around ten dollars However, there are 31 unique varieties to choose from, all with an excellent germination rate of 80% or more. If your seeds fail to germinate, the company will resend you new seeds.

They supply cannabis seeds both in the US and worldwide. All global orders are guaranteed to be delivered, and if not, resend them yourself, even adding random things like pens and flashlights to their orders to keep them discreet and easy. You can pay them with Bitcoin, Credit Card Visa, or Mastercard.

MSNL Seedbank

Pros

Low-price cost packs available that will help you save money

Best for commercial buyers

High-quality cannabis strains

Offers Stealth shipping

Different Payment Methods available

Cons

No free shipping unless shopping for in bulk

Average consumer service

MSNL Seed Bank is outstanding among other online seed banks shipping to the United States region. A Netherlands based company that has been in business since 1999. The company offers top-quality seeds that the cannabis community likes and values. Also, they are one of the BEST ONLINE SEED BANKS with an online platform that is appropriately structured, contains all the important information, and is easy to use.

In the company, the experts develop marijuana seeds to obtain a germination percentage higher than 90%, and they go through exhaustive tests with manual tests, along with quality control elements.

Most packages offer exceptionally fast shipping and take less than 3 weeks to be delivered. MSNL Seeds has received a ton of awards for its marijuana genetics. They offer excellent seeds that are guaranteed to be top-notch. The seeds are handled and developed by first-class specialists in their company. So you don’t have to worry about damaged seeds or other problems. The professional inspector checks all normal seeds manually before sending them to you.

The package contains a random product in which the seeds are placed. The company is committed to ensuring that you receive the seeds in every possible way. With every purchase, you make sure you get free seeds. A good example is for anyone who orders from you regularly and receives 5 free seeds. There are wholesale packages available that contain twice the amount of seeds added and are great for commercial buyers.

Seedsman

Pros

A wide selection of strains

Discreet packaging

Highly rated, with reviews of individual strains

Easy navigation on the website

Loyalty program and good promotions

Cons

Limited germination guarantee

Expensive seeds

Poor customer service

Seedsman, a UK-based seed bank, is widely recognized as the most trusted seed bank founded in 2003. Since then she has been a well-known supplier in the high-quality seeds market. These are some of the best seeds on the internet banks that deliver seeds to the United States.

The good thing about them is that they have a group of over 3,000 specialty cannabis seeds. The company collects from 65 sperm banks around the world. So when you shop with Seedsman you cannot only buy their seeds but also buy those from different growers.

Seedsman offers a range of the most affordable seeds but still manages to offer a top-quality product. You’re sure to find something that suits you, the right cannabis seed for yourself.

You can even buy medicinal seeds that offer cures for many different aches and pains. Some of these are depression, inflammation, anxiety, insomnia and a lot more check out their medicinal seeds page to see more facts about them.

The company also offers customers a guaranteed shipping option where you are guaranteed delivery of the seeds no matter what. Also, offer regular discounts and they even offer loyalty points so you can save money on your subsequent buying trip.

Quebec Cannabis Seeds

Pros

20% Bitcoin Payment Discount

80% germination rates

Various strain selections options

Fast and discreet shipping

Good customer service

Cons

Only one option for $10 regular shipping

Minimum order amount of $70

Website is slightly less sophisticated than some others

Quebec Cannabis Seed Bank is one of the largest producers and carriers of cannabis strains. Quebec Cannabis Seeds was founded in 2012 and is operated out of Montreal. This Canadian seed bank carries only the best of the best strains and also offers great customer service.

Not Quebec Cannabis Seeds only has fifty of the world’s best strains of marijuana seeds, but you can find 50 exclusive species of the world’s largest cannabis seeds, including auto-flowering, regular, and feminized marijuana seeds.

The seed bank has been in operation for more than 15 years and mainly focuses on the quality of the marijuana they offer. When looking for recreational or medicinal cannabis, you can be sure that you have quality strains with the stated amounts of CBD and THC.

Some of the best-selling brands of their product are Jack Herer feminized, Quebec gold 2.zero feminized, AK47, and QC black gold marijuana seeds. Although the seed bank is located in Canada, it delivers the weed seeds all over the world via fast and secure courier service.

You can buy marijuana seeds online with no concern about their stealth service program. They will cleverly hide the seeds in things like very ordinary CDs, birthday cards, and the like. It will be tracked along with your order so you know exactly when it will arrive too. You will experience high-quality strains ideal for recreational and medicinal uses.

Gorilla Seeds

Pros

The different option of payment methods

Excellent customer services

Worldwide shipping

Discreet shipping

A wide selection of strains

Cons

No Germination guarantee

No loyalty program

This seed bank is located in the UK and has made a name for itself in the marijuana market in a very short time. Gorilla Seed’s bank was established in 2011 and the owners of the company have incorporated their cannabis experience, which adds to more than 40 years of serve the public.

Gorilla Seed Bank offers a variety of strains that are among the most popular worldwide and from exclusive growers, has more than 2500 marijuana lines from over 60 seed growers. At the moment the company does not grow its strains and sell seeds from companies including Barney’s Farm, Greenhouse Seeds, Bomb seeds, DinaFem, Psalm, and Big Buddha.

There are many different strains and varieties of seeds, such as auto-flowering seeds, feminized seeds, and medicinal strains. Pineapple Chunk, Cash Crop, AK49, Super Cheese, OG Kush, and the Widow are their bestselling marijuana strains.

The costs for Gorilla seeds are excellent, even without taking into account the free seeds you get as part of each order and the free delivery they offer. They sell high quality and most popular seeds at costs that are up to 30% lower than that of authentic growers. Pay them with bitcoin, debit or credit, cash or wire transfers, and you’ll be ready to have your marijuana seeds right at home.

Herbies Seeds

Pros

Worldwide shipping

Fast shipping to the US

Stealth option available

Various choices for payment method

Offer in Discreet Package

Cons

No cash payments

Established 20 years ago, Herbies Seeds is dedicated to imparting clients with top-notch hashish seeds for longer than maximum companies.

Herbies ensure first-rate readability by providing you with a particular product description and all the records you need about your weed seeds. Herbies Seeds prides itself on a choice of top-notch cannabis seeds online. Herbies seeds come from at a minimum 70% contained for your germinate properly and make a great product.

This cannabis seed company has over 2,000 distinct marijuana strains to select from, each with specific marijuana strains. Herbies Seeds offer feminized seeds, automatic flowering, high THC, even strain for beginners. In short, regardless of what you’re looking for, Herbies’ excellent choice of strains will help you find the quality seeds that appeal to you. You can buy your preferred seeds in the manner you feel most comfortable with even transfer.

Herbies Seeds offer international shipping services from across the world. Shipping to the USA will take about 5-8 days. All orders come with free cannabis seeds. The seeds are hidden in the product. Choose the stealth shipping option for maximum security. In stealth bags, seeds are removed from their original packaging and placed in nothing special Ziplock bags, disguised as a regular buy that will help you avoid undesirable attention.

In addition to the anonymity option, anonymous bills through Bitcoin help ensure safe, invaluable purchases. Herbies Seeds prides itself on reliability and prompt service. No, matter where you are global, Herbie guarantees that you will receive your seeds in less than weeks. Visit Herbies customer service team for help.

Seed Supreme

Pros

Stores seeds from reputable seed banks

A large variety of strains

Big rewards and discounts

Guarantee delivery offers free seeds

Descriptive blog information

Cons

A separate charge for guaranteed delivery and stealth packaging delivery

Poor Customer Service

Limited payment options

Seed Supreme offers all marijuana seeds to many well-known breeders around the world, offering their seeds at very low prices and reasonable prices. This seed bank that ships to the United States are relatively new, established in 2013 in England and has since provided the world the first best marijuana seed in the business.

One of the best things about SeedSupreme Seed Banks is that they have a very good loyalty program. If you shop on their website, you will get free kush cashpoints. These kush currency points can be used as real money to buy most of their items. They have a total value of 4000+ one of a kind of collection collected from more than 100 breeders worldwide. So you have a wide variety to choose from.

When ordering, they will cover your marijuana seeds inside things like pens, T-shirts, toys, etc. If you are an order from the United States, it will take between 15 and 30 days for the seeds to reach you. You will need to pay $ 15 for delivery. If the order does not reach you, they will happily send someone else. One of the latest marijuana varieties they promote is Somango, White Widow, Sticky Zkittle Glue, Gorilla Glue, and Purple haze.

Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds AMS

Pros

Free shipping

Guaranteed Shipping

Large strains of high-quality products

Excellent team of customer service

A lot of payment options

Cons

Not offers any discount codes

AMS Seed Bank is an Amsterdam based company founded in 2002. One of the excellent seed banks that ship high-quality cannabis seeds worldwide. They have gathered several experiences in germination and strain genetics; you could get lots of exclusive kinds of strains on their website.

They are strain experts and only bring hand-selected strains. They only promote the best strains, resulting in a handful of strains available on their website. AMS sells around 135+ strains specific to cannabis. Although they have a smaller quantity of strains, the available strains are the best of the best.

As with all the top quality online seed banks that ship to the USA, this AMS seed bank also gives various payment methods like bank transfer, cash, credit and debit cards, western union, bitcoin, etc.

They have free shipping worldwide which is stealthy and discreet. Plus, they’ll always provide you with free seeds in case you buy more than 10 seeds from them, and they also have a detailed grow guide available for anyone new to growing marijuana on their own and with a guarantee. 21-day shipping or they will resend the seeds for free.

Attitude Seeds

Pros

Trusted Brand Company

Wide range strain selection

Inexpensive seeds

Worldwide shipping

Lots of discounts and promotion

Cons

No Germination guarantee

Attitude Seed Bank is the UK-based retail distributor of cannabis seeds and goods. According to its website, it is the largest hemp seed bank globally. There are over two hundred brands of cannabis seeds on the market on their websites. Whatever you like, we are sure that you will find it on their website.

Ordering in the USA will take approximately one to three weeks and they allow you to select individual seeds of different types and order them that way. In one order, you can have as many individual seeds of different brands and types as you want.

They have 9 special cannabis brands selling things like bags and other cannabis-related apparel. You can pay with cash, debit card, credit card, money order, or prepaid Visa cards. They also have different shipping alternatives that are discreet and stealthy. Several different types of stealth packages are offered.

Is It Legal to Buy Cannabis Seeds?

There are some key exceptions to the legality of cannabis seeds in the United States. Specifically, you can legally buy or own seeds to use as bait for fish or birdseed. The caveat here is that the seeds that fit this description generally tend to be commercial hemp seeds with fairly low percentages of THC. In other words, you can’t use the seeds to grow plants that will give you the high associated with cannabis.

Interpretations of legal guidelines have also changed over the years. Interpret legal guidelines to indicate that cannabis seeds are legal, provided they are not sprouted. This lack of germination is key.

To further complicate the whole question of the legality of cannabis seeds, some states allow you to legally possess the seeds but not grow them. Only fewer than 20 states allow you to grow cannabis plants legally, so even if you can legally own the seeds in other states, you can’t do anything with them.

How to Know Your Cannabis Seeds are Real

As with any harvest, a successful cannabis harvest starts with quality seeds, but even for long-time growers, it can be difficult to choose the best. To give you a concept of what to look for when preparing your seeds for your Marijuana Garden, here we are talking about the ability to identify high-quality cannabis seeds by sight.

Appearance and Color: Viable seeds are brown, brown, or even black, their immature seeds are lighter colors such as white, yellow, and light green

Size and shape: Round or teardrop is the best quality.

Hardness and durability: smooth outer shells and non-cracked surface

Age: Store seeds in a cool, dark place (even in a freezer) to keep them from rot or getting moldy.

Float Test: Just enough distilled water to see if it has enough bulk to sink in an hour or two, and if it does, it generally has a better chance of germinating than Seeds that float.

Seed Bank Payment Options

Payments over the internet are very common these days. People pay almost everything through online payment systems. Hence, marijuana seeds are no exception.

Seed banks have different ways of paying for your order. The various methods are available to you here:

Online Bank Transfers

PayPal

Payment through cash

Seed banks that Accept Visa

Cryptocurrency

A debit card or Credit card

Conclusion

Whether you need to improve the genetics of what you are already growing or you are hoping to grow from the very best fine cannabis seeds, it is essential to realize where to start. Many online cannabis seed banks may disappoint you, but not the ones on this list. The top-notch seed banks of 2020 can cover almost any grower today.

Although we love all of the high-quality seed banks listed online that ship to the US, we tend to lean more towards I Love Growing Marijuana, because they have a huge variety of stress of very high quality and we’ve heard all the positives about them everywhere. They offer a lot of information to new marijuana growers on their website.

Make sure you are certainly buying seeds from a reputable legitimate seed bank. This will help ease any fears you may have and will not only make the purchasing system less stressful but will also make it completely enjoyable.

Overall, all of the online seed banks from a standard that lists delivery to the United States in this post, and all of them are good at the quality of seed and germination success ratios. If you love a few other seed banks from this list, then worry-free and order the seeds today.

F.A.Q

Q: Are there any seed banks in the United States?

A: In parts of the United States, there is a huge thriving cannabis market, and American breeders are growing world-famous cannabis strains. The issue has to do with the US federal government and the current legal status of cannabis. Marijuana and its derivatives (including seeds) are counted as a Schedule 1 drug with little or no legal use, making it difficult, if not impossible, for a seed bank to operate in the United States, as it does in the United States, the Netherlands, Spain or Canada (which have legal loopholes or full legalization).

Q: What seed bank has the best genetics?

A: When it comes to buying cannabis seeds, making sure you get the best possible genetics is essential if you want to get the most out of your plant. A great way to make sure of this is to look at the reputation of the seed bank you are buying from because if anything is an indication of quality, it will satisfy customers. With this in mind, we have put together a list of the 10 best selling seed banks here chosen by growers for growers.

The reviews and statements published here are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of Observer.