Serena Williams Teamed Up With Away on a New Collection to Inspire Your Next Getaway

It’s been almost exactly one year since tennis champion Serena Williams launched her first limited-edition collection with Away, and now the 23-time Grand Slam-winner is releasing a second collab with the cult-favorite luggage brand.

Travel has changed in a major way over the past several months amid the coronavirus pandemic, and for many of us, a staycation is the new jet-set getaway. The new Serena Williams x Away collection takes our current stay-at-home situation into account, as the entire collab is all about inspiring your future trips, while also celebrating the international locales we so, so miss right now.

Williams co-designed the entire collection with Away; she wanted the pieces to encourage people to dream about returning to their favorite destinations and influence future travel.

The collection includes four new colorways of the classic Away polycarbonate suitcase (coral, aqua, periwinkle and an exclusive swirl print), as well as the packing cubes, pet carrier and toiletry case in limited edition colors. Williams is also introducing two brand-new product silhouettes for Away; a convertible backpack tote and a jewelry sleeve.

While Williams has traveled (and quarantined) in order to compete on the tennis circuit, she kept this campaign local. The iconic athlete recreated two of her favorite locales, Paris and Rome, for the campaign, all from the safety of her own home. The very cheerful snaps include photos of Williams in her kitchen, donning a beret and surrounded by many a French pastry in front of a screen modeled after a chic Parisian café, as well as pictures of Williams in her backyard, posing next to a Vespa with a backdrop of the Trevi Fountain.

Below, take a peek at the brand-new, limited-edition Serena Williams x Away collection, before it officially launches January 28 at Away.