10 Totally Free Reverse Phone Lookup With Name (No Charge)

A reverse phone lookup search allows you to figure out who’s calling you in seconds. It can answer some pressing questions:

Are you being targeted by a telemarketer or a scammer?

Is your loved one in touch with a suspicious someone?

Can you trust the phone-number owner?

You can make a reverse phone lookup with the help of an appropriate free phone number lookup service. The market is full of them. Unfortunately, not all of them are reliable, nor will they always bring you valid information.

We’ve gathered 10 user-verified, well-established free phone lookup (no charge) services for you here. You can trust them and the information they bring you.

TruthFinder – Best In-Depth, Accurate Reports CocoFinder – Best for User Friendliness Instant Checkmate – Best for Your Wallet Intelius – Most Mobile Friendly

1. TruthFinder – Offers Depth of Information and Accuracy

TruthFinder is currently one of America’s most trusted – and used – free phone number lookup (by name) services. It processes over 9 million queries each month. The business has garnered an A+ rating on BBB, which is hard to come by.

While you may be able to get a free trial of TruthFinder and make a free phone number lookup, usually you need to pay a monthly membership fee. It costs $4.99 for one month.

What You Get From a TruthFinder Report

The reverse phone lookup report offers a wealth of detail:

Personal details: You’ll see the caller’s first name, last name, known aliases, and other related information.

Social media info: The search engine will scour popular social media sites for information. This includes Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Jobs and education: Is the phone number owner employed? Where did they study? All details noted in public records will be shared with you.

Location info: The site is able to turn up an approximate area location for the phone number owner.

Background info: The background report is an advanced feature. It gives you access to everything on public record about the person, from their criminal history to financial status.

If the reverse lookup doesn’t offer the information you need, you can upgrade to a full membership for more information. If you wish to download a report in PDF format, you need to pay $2 extra. The full membership is about $30.

TruthFinder Official Website: www.truthfinder.com/

TruthFinder Gets a Lot Right

a. It’s extremely accurate

Background check services can be notoriously inaccurate. That’s because they pull information from public sources, many of which are out-of-date. However, TruthFinder doesn’t have that problem. This is one of the most accurate, reliable engines out there.

b. The user experience is good

Looking up a phone number or finding background information on someone is easy. You can generate a report simply by visiting the website, typing in the phone number, and creating an account. It’s stress-free and fast.

c. It’s upfront

In line with the FCRA (Fair Credit Recording Act), there are limits to how and when you can use the information you obtain from a reverse phone search. Unlike some shady sites, TruthFinder is upfront about this. They explain everything clearly.

TruthFinder Cons

a. It costs money

You may be able to find a free trial for TruthFinder and make a free reverse number lookup that way. However, free trials are rare. TruthFinder is a premium service and they charge you a significant amount of money each month. That being said, you can sign up for a single month only.

b. You need a membership

You can make reverse phone lookups with the $4.99 monthly membership TruthFinder offers. Or you can purchase the full monthly membership (about $30) for background checks. There is no way to purchase an individual report, unfortunately.

Overall, TruthFinder is a great service and gets top marks where it matters – information accuracy.

2. CocoFinder – User-Friendly, Fast, and Free

CocoFinder is next up on our list. It offers completely free reverse lookup with name searches. This search engine has an excellent reputation. It’s been featured by several popular media channels, and is frequently praised for its user-friendliness.

CocoFinder Offers Reliable Data

a. You get on-point information

Like TruthFinder, CocoFinder is one of those rare services that actually manage to dig up relevant, up-to-date data. They pull their searches from billions of databases, including public records and privately-owned ones. You will receive in-depth info.

b. It’s unlimited free phone lookups

You can look up phone numbers completely free. The service supports US-based numbers, both landline and mobile. You get information on the phone user like their name, aliases, location, and current place of residence. You may need a background report for more data.

c. Your privacy is guaranteed

This service doesn’t track your personal data or store it. Any search you make with CocoFinder will be fully anonymous and safe. Further, if you wish, you can contact them and opt out of having your information being found by their search engine.

CocoFinder Drawbacks

a. There is no mobile app

At the moment, the service doesn’t offer a mobile app for Android or iOS (TruthFinder does). However, we didn’t really think it’s a dealbreaker. The site is well-optimized for mobile devices. You can access all its features from any small-screen phone or tablet.

b. You pay a (reasonable) fee for advanced info

The reverse phone lookup returns a limited amount of information. If you would like more details – like a thorough background check on the person – then you need to purchase a report separately. It’s a reasonable fee compared to what other similar services ask for.

3. Instant Checkmate

Instant Checkmate was founded in 2010. It’s based out of San Diego, California, and offers its services to over a million people around the country. They were in the news for the wrong reasons in 2014, for violating the FCRA. They’ve cleaned up their act recently, though.

Instant Checkmate Highlights

a. Instant Checkmate is user-friendly

The Instant Checkmate user-interface is well-designed and intuitive. You can run a free reverse phone lookup search in seconds, and have the information in your hands in the next few minutes. You can access the website from any device, be it your PC or smartphone.

b. They have an attractive five-day-trial

The service comes with a five-day trial that you pay only $1 for. Sometimes they offer it for free. Essentially, you can run completely free reverse phone number lookups, not to mention try out the various other reports they offer – like background checks.

c. They are legit

Instant Checkmate thoroughly explains how and when you can use the information you obtain from their website. There is no shady business here (anymore). You will receive what you pay for, and have clear guidelines on how not to use the information (like for employment screening).

Instant Checkmate Shortcomings

a. It’s a little slow

Out of all the websites we’ve tried out, Instant Checkmate is amongst the slowest. Their reports take a long time to generate. If you want to generate multiple reports, you will need to wait just as long for each one.

b. The customer service leaves something to be desired

The Instant Checkmate customer service isn’t the best. They are frequently late to respond. If you want to cancel a membership, we recommend doing it well in advance of the final date. Otherwise, you can expect a recurring charge on your card.

4. Intelius

Intelius is one of the oldest, most established background check services. It was founded back in 2003 and is based out of Washington. This service has some mixed reviews, which is why it’s featured lower down on our list.

You can use Intelius to get information on any US-based numbers. Their reverse phone lookup searches are generally reliable. If you need information about the phone owner, you have to opt for an advanced background check report.

Cons: The company won’t always turn up accurate information. They also can be a little sneaky about the pricing, but it’s not a dealbreaker. A premier membership costs $19.95 per month, which is on the lower end.

5. TruePeopleSearch

TruePeopleSearch is one of the only totally free reverse cell phone lookup with name services on the internet. They are a comparatively new company, founded in 2017. The people at the helm have over 20 years of people finding experience, though.

You can look up any US-based number for no charge on this website. They can turn up details like the owner’s name, their location, associated social media accounts, and email addresses. You need to pay for an in-depth background report.

Cons: There aren’t many cons with this service. They don’t offer in-depth services or reports like some other websites. A full background check with criminal history option, for example, isn’t present on their site. They also don’t have an iOS app.

6. SpyDialer

SpyDialer is one of the more reputable free phone number lookup services. It’s appeared on media channels like Fox News, Men’s Journal, and Wiki How. It was founded by a well-known private investigator and writer, Griffin W.

With SpyDialer, you can make 10 reverse phone number searches a day for free. It supports all US-based numbers, fixed and mobile. They offer information like the owner’s personal details and available pictures. If the number has a voicemail, SpyDialer will play it.

Cons: The site allows you to generate in-depth reports but only if you pay for them – $20 per month. Further, it gives you the option of trading in your address book for 100 free searches. It’s not something we can recommend.

7. ZabaSearch

ZabaSearch is a company that’s based out of Salinas, California. They have been around for a while and have a generally positive reputation. It used to offer a completely free reverse phone lookup service. However, it’s now become semi-premium.

What can you expect from ZabaSearch? They allow you to lookup 10-digit US numbers for free. Besides reverse lookups, the service supports people, area, ZIP code, and address lookups. Their website is well-designed and easy-to-use.

Cons: ZabaSearch links to Intelius, which has its pros and cons. Further, looking up cell phone number is now a premium service. The information you receive is generally reliable, but you will need an advanced report for truly useful data.

8. ZoSearch

ZoSearch is a free people search engine. The company has tie ups with well-known information brokers. Further, they can look up billions of public records to bring you the information you’re looking for. ZoSearch is accessible on PCs and smartphones.

You will receive data on the phone owner’s personal details, including available names, email addresses, and social media. The service also offers in-depth background reports for a fee. The phone number lookup is completely free.

Cons: The service doesn’t have a mobile app, which is a minor drawback. Further, you have to pay to receive truly valuable data (this is true for all people search engines).

9. White Pages

White Pages is one of the most popular people search and phone number lookup engines on the planet. It’s been around almost as long as the internet – 1997 – and always offers solid data. It’s used by 35 million people monthly.

They offer a diverse array of services. Besides the reverse phone lookup, you can conduct extra searches on the website – for example bankruptcy history, mobile numbers, contact details, and criminal records. They also offer a unique tenancy screening service (be sure to stick to the FCRA).

Cons: White Pages has a BBB rating of B, which isn’t the best, but not the worst either. The service charges you upward of $29 per month for reports/advanced information. Every additional inquiry costs $18.95, which isn’t exactly cheap.

10. Spokeo

Spokeo has been in the people search business for over 14 years. They are one of the biggest such engines on the internet. They have offices in California, and a BBB rating of A+. Spokeo has recently been in the news for taking over most of the competition.

With Spokeo, you can generally expect accurate reports in quick time. They give you personal information, address records, and other publically available data. You can track any US-based number without trouble.

Cons: Unless there is a free trial on offer, Spokeo is expensive. You pay $13.95 for a 100 searches per month. If you want a single report, it costs $49.95, which is astronomically expensive. Their subscription options are cheaper.

Conclusion

You can get a free phone number lookup from the services we’ve mentioned through free trials. Some of them are completely free. We recommend sticking to the first few entries for best results – these services have a sterling reputation and deliver accurate data 9 times out of 10.

Finding a fully free phone number lookup service may not be possible in 2021. Many such services have been phased out. Retrieving data from an information broker or a local municipality costs money. So, unless it’s a scam, you will have to pay a reasonable fee for information.

The reviews and statements published here are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of Observer.