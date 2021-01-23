27 Best Male Sex Toys: A Guide to the Most Popular Sex Toys for Men

Men don’t really talk about sex toys with each other. While women openly admit to owning vibrators, a guy talking about his pocket pussy is often seen as a big no-no.

But sex positivity should include sex toys for men too!

If you’re not too familiar with male sex toys, you’re not alone. But don’t worry – our resident sex expert has independently selected his top 27 sex toys for men.

There’s also a quick guide to different types of male sex toys, just in case you want to know more.

Let’s go!

First Look

The 27 Best Sex Toys For Men

1. Kiiroo KEON – Best Automatic Male Masturbator

Looking for an automatic male masturbator? Look no further than the KEON. Lots of men have heard of the Autoblow AI, but the Kiiroo KEON is significantly better. This blowjob machine automatically strokes your penis for you at up to 230 strokes per minute, using a Fleshlight-style penis stroker for your pleasure.

It’s mental.

The Kiiroo KEON can connect to VR (virtual reality) porn sites, stroking your cock in sync with the porn on-screen. It’s also USB rechargeable, has a battery life of up to 2 hours, and it’s one of the best sex toys I’ve ever used in terms of engineering. The $249 price tag is steep, but my God, you get a lot for it!.

2. Quickshot Launch – Best For Hands-Free Orgasms

A slightly cheaper automatic male masturbator, this sex toy for men uses Fleshlight’s interchangeable “Quickshot” penis stroker toys to milk your cock automatically. Going up to 250 strokes per minute, this is one of the fastest automatic sex toys for men on the market.

It even comes with a universal smartphone holder for watching porn. Nice.

Okay, so when you think of a Fleshlight, this is probably the thing you have in mind. This is the classic “pink vagina” Fleshlight – the OG masturbation sleeve before all the other weird and wonderful variations came about. It might not be the most intense Fleshlight ever crafted, but it’s a classic.

Respect it. Love it. Show this legend a good time.

4. THRUST Ella Mini – Best Cheap Pocket Pussy

Clocking in at less than $20, Ella is one of the cheapest masturbation sleeves that still delivers an excellent experience. Super tight, you can plow this plastic pussy all night long to your heart’s content, and it’s super easy to clean after.

Add a little water-based lube and let the good times roll.

5. Tenga Eggs – Best Cheap Male Sex Toy

In case you’ve never heard of a Tenga Egg, these are unique penis strokers made by Japanese adult toy company Tenga. Designed to be disposable, each Tenga Egg comes with a little penis stroker and a packet of water-based lube inside. When you’re done, simply throw it all away.

It’s like a Kinder Surprise, but massively inappropriate.

6. Lelo Tor 2 – Best Vibrating Cock Ring

Whether you’re using them solo or with a partner, cock rings can be a great asset in the bedroom. This vibrating cock ring from Lelo is 100% waterproof, rechargeable, and incredibly powerful, delivering orgasmic vibrations to both you and your partner.

The Lelo Tor 2 sends powerful vibrations to the base of your penis and your partner’s clitoris – she’ll love it. Lelo makes some of the best sex toys on the market, and the Lelo Tor 2 is no exception. Show her a great time.

7. Lovense Max 2 – Best For Remote Male Toy

When searching for the best sex toys for men, you’ll see the Lovense Max 2 come up a lot, and for good reason. This masturbation device uses vibrations and 360-degree contractions to pleasure your penis, giving a very different experience to the typical high tech men’s sex toys.

Even better – you can connect this device to the Lovense Remote app, allowing you or your partner to control the device from a smartphone – including long-distance control via Wi-Fi. We truly are living in the future.

Many people have enjoyed the porn of adult star “Stoya,” but now you can get nasty with a Fleshlight taken directly from a mold of her real vagina.

As well as the realistic pussy opening, the inside texture of this masturbation sleeve is INTENSE and frequently praised as one of the best fleshlights ever made, featuring rubber fangs and bumps galore. Nasty.

9. B Vibe Rimming Plug XL – Best Device For Trying Prostate Play

If you’re looking to try anal play, but beads and dildos aren’t for you, maybe you should try this unique B Vibe butt plug designed to replicate the feel of rimming. There are seven modes to explore, complete with a remote control and high-quality silicone construction.

You can get this rimming plug in various sizes, so feel free to start small if you’re less experienced!

If you’re new to butt stuff, you can also check out the B Vibe anal play guides!

10. Quickshot Vantage – Train To Last Longer

Do you wanna look at your penis while you stroke it? Well, now you can! This short double-ended masturbator is made to be totally transparent, pleasing your inner pleasure voyeur. It can be used for masturbation or handjobs/blowjobs with a partner, depending on your size.

Oh, and you can use it with the Quickshot Launch that we mentioned earlier. Win-win.

11. Tenga Flip Zero – Easiest Male Sex Toy to Clean

Armed with penis suction and numerous vibration patterns, the Tenga Flip Zero is one of those products that needs to be seen to be believed. This quirky Japanese toy just requires a little water-based lube, and you’re ready to go.

If you want to buy something that’s unlike any other male vibrator, buy this.

12. Hitachi Magic Wand – Powerful Male Vibrator For Couples

The Hitachi Magic Wand is a classic adult toy that’s often recognized as the best vibrator for women. However, many people have discovered that it feels AMAZING when used on the penis too, especially around the head of the penis where there are sensitive nerve endings to tickle.

No matter who your partner is, you can both benefit from the Magic Wand.

13. Doc Johnson Good Head – Best Male Stroker

Undoubtedly one of the best masturbation sleeves on the market, Doc Johnson Good Head reminds us that simple can be very effective. 2.25 inches long, this stretchy male stroker is made from high-quality Ultraskin and is great for solo masturbation or partner play.

Try having your partner perform oral while stroking your penis with this – it’s insane.

14. Aneros Helix Syn Trident – Best For Prostate Beginners If playing with your prostate (aka the “P Spot”) appeals to you, but you’re not sure where to begin, I always recommend the Aneros Helix Syn Trident to people. Slim and only 4 inches long, this prostate massager is perfect for both newcomers and experienced prostate play fans – I still use mine regularly.

Made from medical-grade silicone, all you need to do is pop this toy inside you with some water-based lube, relax, and think horny thoughts. It takes some getting used to, but you can have the most intense orgasms of your life. I’ve ejaculated without even touching my penis before. Yes, really.

You can find more information in this Aneros guide.

15. Bionic Bullet Vibrating Cock Ring – Cheap Vibrating Cock Ring

Looking for a cock ring that’s a little cheaper than the Lelo Tor? We’ve got you covered. The Bionic Bullet comes with a removable bullet vibrator, giving you a versatile dick ring complete with two rings – one for your penis and one for your testicles.

As cock rings go, this cheap men’s adult toy is a great introduction!

16. Pink Butt Anal Fleshlight – Feels Just Like Real Anal

Ever wanted to try giving anal? Well, now you can.

Simple yet effective, this ultra-tight Fleshlight sleeve features a butthole orifice and tight, simple internal texture. Perfect for gay men and/or guys who just want to plow someone in the ass, the Anal Fleshlight never fails to disappoint.

When it comes to vibrating prostate massagers, you aren’t gonna get much better than the Lelo Hugo! This vibrating prostate massager comes with a dedicated remote control complete with SenseMotion technology, allowing you to control the vibrations on your P spot with a simple flick of the hand or a push of a button!

This prostate vibrator is also 100% waterproof, USB rechargeable, and has a rating of 4.7/5.0 from 308 guys who’ve tried it. What’s not to love?

18. Ultimate Nodules Double Penis Stroker – Best Cheap Men’s Sex Toy

A 5.5-inch male stroker, this masturbation sleeve is actually reversible, so there are two different sides to explore with unique textures and feels. For a cheap men’s sex toy that you won’t see in GQ or Men’s Health, give this fun little penis toy a try!

19. Aneros Progasm – Best Large Prostate Massager

If you’ve got a little experience with prostate products, then the Progasm is right for you. This large-and-in-charge prostate massager is one of the largest toys that Aneros makes, measuring in at 4.2 inches long and 1.25 inches wide.

Made from 100% ABS plastic, this cool prostate massager is designed to resemble glass, but it’s totally plastic. Honest.

20. Fleshlight Ice Lady – Coolest-Looking Penis Toy For Men

Another great Fleshlight masturbator, this pleasure device is totally transparent throughout, allowing you to see your cock gliding past all those little rubbery bumps and nodules on the inside while your toes curl up in pleasure.

If you and/or your partner like to watch the masturbatory fun unfold, consider spicing up your sex life with an Ice Lady.

21. Fleshlight Flight Pilot – Sleekest Male Sex Toy

Designed to be super ergonomic and aerodynamic, the Fleshlight Flight Pilot features a sleek, semi-transparent masturbation sleeve with a tight 0.5-inch opening, a 6.5-inch depth, and a bunch of nodules and ridges that glide past the head of the penis, feeling amazing.

One of the more unique products from Fleshlight, this is something you shouldn’t miss!

22. Fun Factory Cobra Libre II – Best Penis Vibrator

Made in Germany (like all Fun Factory products), this penis vibrator, male vibrator, or “guybrator” is designed to stimulate the cock glans/head and the frenulum – that sensitive part underneath the head.

Pop your cock in, use a little lube, and then cycle through the vibration modes until the Cobra Libre tickles your pickle justttttt right. There’s even a little chamber to catch your cum when you’re done… how polite.

23. NJoy Pure Wand – Best For Advanced Prostate Stimulation

Perfect for both P Spot (prostate) and G spot stimulation, the NJoy Pure Wand can be used by basically any person of any gender, making it a staple in the sex toy community for years. It’s essentially a long metal dildo with a ball on each end – a small 1-inch tip and a large 1.5-inch tip.

Made from 100% high-grade stainless steel, this metal pleasure wand is one of the best prostate massagers you’ll ever use in your life. However, this toy is NOT for beginners, so stay away if you’re new to prostate play!

24. Fun Factory Manta – Amazing Couples Sex Toy

Another great male vibrator toy from Fun Factory, the Manta comes with vibrating silicone flaps that are incredibly versatile for all kinds of play! Use them on the testicles, cock head, nipples, butthole, your partner’s clitoris… wherever.

This is a great universal sex tool for the bedroom. Get creative!

If you’re a fan of pegging, you’ll love this pegging kit from LoveHoney. Complete with a strap-on harness and curved 7-inch dildo designed to hit the prostate just right, you’ll be screaming in orgasmic pleasure when she plows you with this bad boy.

26. 3-Inch Mega Mighty Penis Extender – Excellent Penis Sleeve

If your partner is a bit of a size queen, they might want you to try a penis extender. This penis sleeve makes your cock around 3 inches longer, with a total of 8.5 insertable inches. That’s bigger than most guys can ever dream of being!

The exterior features bumpy, pronounced veins for the receiver’s pleasure. We think your partner will be very pleased with this! Excellent for many people with ED or guys who just want to try having a bigger cock.



27. EDGE Ultimate Stamina Penis Pump – Great For Men With ED

If you want to strengthen your erections and improve sexual performance, you should consider penis pumps. The EDGE is a brilliant beginner’s penis pump that comes with a grenade-style hand pump, quick release valve, and soft rubbery base for a comfortable experience.

After a few minutes pumping with this, you’ll take your partner on a ride they’ll never forget!

Different Types of Male Sex Toy Explained

Fleshlights

Fleshlight is actually a company, and the product they’re famous for is called the “Stamina Training Unit” or STU for short. However, their products have become so famous that the word “Fleshlight” is often now used to describe any male stroker that has a similar flashlight-style design.

These products come in many different styles, with vagina/anus/mouth openings, different textures inside the sleeve, different cases, and more. Made from Superskin – a material designed to feel as realistic as possible – these products are the #1 male sex toy for a reason!

Masturbation Sleeves

Sometimes called male strokers, masturbators, or something similar, these products are essentially plastic pussies that you can have sex with instead of a partner. There are many different styles, such as realistic “pocket pussies” and open-ended strokers like the Quickshot Vantage.

Be sure to use water-based lube and clean up after.

Penis Vibrators

Sometimes called “male vibrators” or “guybrators,” penis vibrators come in various different designs, though the most famous one is probably the Fun Factory Cobra Libre II, which uses vibrations to massage the head of your penis.

These vibes can be VERY intense.

Automatic Blowjob Machines

Often called automatic male masturbators, masturbation machines, or something similar… these high-tech devices use a penis stroker and mechanics to stroke your penis for you, automatically milking you dry.

Advanced products like the Kiiroo KEON can also integrate with a smartphone app and VR (virtual reality), allowing guys to take their masturbation game to the next level.

Prostate Toys

If you haven’t tried a prostate massager, you’re missing out. Sometimes called the “P Spot” or “Male G Spot,” the prostate is a walnut-sized gland located around 2-3 inches inside a man’s anus. This area can cause MULTIPLE MALE ORGASMS and even make you ejaculate without touching your penis.

I know, I’ve done it.

If you want more detail, this prostate milking guide has more info.

Cock Rings

These sexual wellness devices are usually used when having sex with a partner, as they’re designed to restrict blood flow to the penis once you already have an erection. C-rings are commonly used by older men or young guys who just want to last longer with a rock-hard erection!

Warning – don’t use them for more than 20-30 minutes and ALWAYS stop if your penis becomes painful or discolored.

Penis Pumps

Penis pumps come in many different styles, though water-based penis pumps are probably the most popular. These unique products can temporarily increase the size and hardness of your erection, though you need to use them safely as they can cause damage if misused!

Butt Plugs

Butt plugs are unisex items – everyone has a butthole with a bunch of sensitive nerve endings.

A butt plug can offer pleasure in many ways – it can provide anal pleasure, it can tickle your prostate, it can stimulate your anus, or you can simply wear it while having sex for an improved orgasm. Don’t rule out butt plugs as a potential pleasure tool – products like the B Vibe Rimming Plug XL are unmatched.

The Bottom Line – What Are the Best Sex Toys For Men?

Hopefully, you enjoyed this guide to the best sex toys for men!

Personally, I’d recommend the Kiiroo KEON as the best sex toy for men overall. This automatic male masturbator can reach speeds of 230 strokes per minute, and it even has VR settings for a futuristic masturbation experience.

If you can afford it during the coronavirus pandemic, I’d say give it a try!

Whether you want to have sex with a Fleshlight, vibrate the head of the penis, or experiment with the joy of prostate massager toys, we hope you found something that gives you the amazing self-pleasure you desire.

Good luck, and have fun!

