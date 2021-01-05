CBD Oil UK: Buy CBD Oil, Gummies, Capsules & Creams

From cocktails to treats for your dog, Cannabidiol (CBD) can be found in any product you can think of. As one of the biggest wellness products to hit the UK this year, the once controversial substance is now a well-established and extremely popular part of health culture. Shop and buy from the best CBD oil brands in the UK using our selections below.

Post Covid, the popularity and demand for CBD oil products in the UK is set to rise. Are you looking to explore the world of CBD in the UK and see what it can do for you? Discover and buy the UK’s best CBD oils, CBD capsules, CBD creams and CBD gummies.

In the UK market, CBD comes in many different forms. Full spectrum CBD oil tinctures is one of the most popular form of CBD. The CBD tincture comes in a 10ml bottle with a dropper cap, making it easy to dispense drops of oil. CBD oil can be administered sublingually (under the tongue) or it can be added to food or drinks. Shop the UK’s best CBD oils below.

You can find CBD in anything that can be eaten, but the most popular edibles are gluten-free CBD gummy bears, chocolates and lozenges made with natural ingredients (no artificial sweeteners). Gummies are designed to mask the natural flavour of CBD oil, making them easier and more enjoyable to dose. Shop the UK’s best CBD gummies below.

If you don’t like the earthy taste of CBD oil (and many people don’t), pure CBD oil capsules are a great alternative. They are gaining popularity because it is easier to administer a consistent dosage. The downside to CBD pills is that you are confined to a fixed dosage instead of being able to go through a trial and error process to actually determine the best dosage for your needs. Shop the UK’s best CBD capsules below.

Topicals such as balms, moisturizers and creams are great for applying to specific areas of discomfort on your body. Shop the UK’s best CBD creams below.

What is CBD?

CBD is the shortened name for cannabidiol, a cannabinoid that naturally occurs in the cannabis plant, along with over 100 other compounds (such as CBG and CBDA).

The highest quality CBD is extracted from the flowers, stems and stalks of a grown hemp plant and is very different from hemp seed oil/hemp oil (which are more commonly used as carrier oils). Standalone hemp products do not contain the therapeutic cannabinoids that CBD oil does. Though CBD does not cause any mind-altering effects, the Home Office does regulate the growing of the hemp plant, and a licence is necessary for those who want to cultivate it.

CBD oil in the UK is legal as long as the amount of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) in a product is under 0.2% and has been made using hemp plants. Brands in the UK must also label their CBD products as food supplements. Any oil that is marijuana based (which is extremely rare) is not legal and should be avoided (also known as medical marijuana or cannabis oil). Cannabis oil may cause psychoactive effects, whereas CBD oil is non-psychoactive.

What are the potential health benefits of CBD?

Cannabis has only recently started to become destigmatized. Because of this, the medical industry is just starting to take things seriously, putting money into researching all of the potential effects of CBD.

That being said, hemp extracts are widely believed to have a substantial amount of therapeutic properties, with the World Health Organisation claiming that a consistent dose of CBD may offer relief for those suffering from a number of medical conditions including:

Chronic pain and inflammation

Stress and anxiety

Insomnia and other sleep-related issues

Alzheimer’s

Parkinson’s

Epilepsy

Multiple sclerosis

Cancer

Depression

Diabetes

Those are just a few of the conditions it is known to help manage. As studies continue, there is reason to believe Cannabidiol can do much more.

Quality CBD can also be used as a preventative supplement to promote the body’s overall wellbeing, helping to maintain the balance of various bodily functions.

CBD is not intended for use by persons under the age of 18. If someone is pregnant, breastfeeding, taking any medications or under medical supervision, they should consult a doctor or healthcare professional before use (as there may be side effects).

Which CBD product is for me?

If you want a nice and simple product for beginners with easy dosing, go with Blessed CBD’s 500mg CBD oil drops.

If you want a product that is even more effective, potent and made with organic hemp, choose between the 1000mg CBD oil drops offered by Blessed CBD or Vibes CBD.

If you don’t like the natural taste of CBD oil, go with Blessed CBD’s tropical mix CBD gummies or their easy-to-take CBD capsules.

If you’re looking for a high-quality product that can be applied topically to your body, go with Blessed CBD’s relief CBD cream.

There’s nothing like living in the UK because everything is easily accessible and CBD oil is no different. The UK has the second largest CBD market (behind the United States and in front of Europe and Netherlands). These range of products are even available on the UK high street. Surprised? Don’t be – CBD oil is seriously that huge. Major retailers sell CBD products and some even carry their own brands.

Walk into any Holland & Barrett and you’ll find shelves of their Jacob Hooy MCT oils and CBD vapes. Dragonfly and CBDistillery are brands sold at Boots and Healthspan, Hempura, Love Hemp, Provacan are some other brands for sale at Superdrug.

Though some people reported okay results, buying high street CBD oil has not yielded the kind of effects most people were looking for. If you’re looking to buy the best CBD products in the UK, we recommend shopping the products featured above.

Always buy from a brand that uses the best extraction methods (supercritical CO2 extraction process is said to be the best). Similarly, quality products will have third-party lab reports clearly outlining the test results: amount of CBD in the product, terpenes, additives, contaminants, fatty acids, solvents, pesticides, flavonoids, THC content and breakdown of phytocannabinoids. The UK’s top CBD brands will usually carry out lab testing with each of their new batches.

Buying CBD oil in the United Kingdom is simple, but it’s important to make sure you’re getting one that is safe, Non-GMO and actually has an enough amount of CBD in it to provide the benefits and effects you are looking for (such as a full or broad spectrum CBD oil).

Full spectrum CBD products are known to be the best, as they allow you to achieve the “entourage effect” when the cannabinoids interact with the human endocannabinoid system. CBD isolate products only contain CBD, and this is usually common with vaping, CBD e-liquid and skincare products.

Physical locations may offer convenience, but that is about all. Much better products can be found online and the best can be found right here at Blessed CBD and Vibes CBD.