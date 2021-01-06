Shepard Fairey, KAWS, and More Contribute to This Film on Behalf of Young Artists

Throughout the pandemic, artists, museums and galleries have been slogging through independently as best they can while awaiting a large spate of federal relief that is still, unbelievably, hanging in the balance. In the interim, fundraisers and temporary grants have been very popular, but more help is still needed; both for existing artists and young artists. It’s very welcome, then, that on Wednesday, the National YoungArts Foundation announced the impending release of Together, a short film, which has been put together in order to financially support the young artists who receive professional development with the aid of the organization. While the pandemic, hopefully, will soon come to a close, young artists will always need help on their way to pursuing long-term artistic careers.

Furthermore, the film will feature the contributions of several well-known artists, including Shepard Fairey, KAWS, Julia Chiang, Paula Crown and Isabela Dos Santos, all of whom have submitted original drawings and paintings of birds. Overall, the film consists of 1,500 individual digital frames, and each one of these frames is a work of original art that was made by one or more artists. “YoungArts remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering artists by providing them with essential opportunities for artistic, professional and financial support throughout their careers,” Jewel Malone, the Executive Director of YoungArts, said in a statement. “During these uncertain times, YoungArts is raising critical funds for the organization through virtual campaign efforts to continue its support of artists, while also celebrating art and its power to bring people together.”

Each unique frame of the film will be made available for purchase, and all of the proceeds will go towards supporting YoungArts. The film will debut on January 25th on the YoungArts website at 8 p.m.