Six Best Acne Treatment Products for Pimples, Blackheads, Whiteheads and Scars

Are you suffering from oily skin and clog spots? Is the dull & pimply face your confidence crusher?

If yes, this article is for you. Here we discuss the best acne treatment products to revitalize your skin cells and make them clear, shining, and beautiful.

Acne is one of the most common skin problems in both men and women. It refers to the formation of red and black (or at times white) spots on your skin.

These spots usually contain oil, blackheads, and dirt, which require immediate attention and removal right from its root. This is because these spots can lead to inflammation, eventually causing harmful skin diseases.

This article substantiates the best and the most effective non-invasive products for acne treatment. Read the complete article for more info.

Best Skin Care Products to Treat Acne

1. Exposed Skin Care

Exposed Skin Care is a multi-choice skin treatment package for acne removal. It comes in different serum-based creams and gels to prevent pimples and dark spots on your skin.

Manufactured by Exposed Skincare LLC, based in the USA, the treatment kit comprises a scrubber, cleanser, toner, and a charcoal mask to rejuvenate your skin to give you a full-blown salon experience.

Each of these products plays a unique role in enriching your skin cells and make them look flawless. For example, a toner helps prevent blackheads and whiteheads while a scrubber removes your dead skin cells and clears the pores.

Some of the ingredients are from organic sources and herbal extracts, making this face cream more skin-safe.

Furthermore, the non-toxic formulation is clinically tested on volunteers and deemed safe & free of any major side-effects. They contain premium quality ingredients and the essence of natural herbs to clarify your skin.

What I like about this product?

Exposed Skin Care acne treatment kit is a comprehensive acne therapy for younger-looking skin.

Each of their products contains herbal and chemical-free components to give you acne-free skin.

Their paraben/sulphate-free formulation detoxifies your skin cells and removes blemishes from the surface.

The website offers an extensive range of acne treatment products.

It provides a comparative study of two or more kits to help users chose the best.

Each kit comes with a one-year guarantee.

Positive customer reviews support the genuineness of these acne treatment packages.

Save 40% while placing an order for this product.

What I don’t like about the product?

Exposed Skin Care acne treatment kit cannot be used by breastfeeding mothers.

It is unsure if the products are animal tested.

Not available in any other offline or e-commerce stores.

2. KitavaMD Acne Skincare Kit

KitavaMD Acne Skincare Kit is a dermatologically tested solution for fighting acne. Its multi-vitamin composition helps reduce pimples and dark spots with a routine application and also prevents the clogging of skin pores.

Herbal manufacturing of KitavaMD Inc USA, this product is a 3-step formulation to deliver outstanding results within 2 weeks of regular use.

The highlight is the cleansing gel made from tea tree extract and willow bark, detoxifying your skin cells and nourishing them from the inside.

Besides, the kit also contains a facial cream to smoothen your skin texture and a tea tree spot treatment serum to clear away blemishes through its active vitamin C extracts.

The manufacturers designed this kit with great quality ingredients like willow bark extract, green tea extracts, Licorice, etc.

The spot treatment creme takes care of rough skin surface and neutralizing it with tea tree oil extracts and vitamin C.

What I like about this product?

KitavaMD Acne Skincare Kit is a combination of natural herbs to rejuvenate your skin cells.

Skincare specialists recommend this product for those who are more prone to acne.

Each product in the kit is dermatologically tested for routine application.

The kit contains multiple products for exfoliation, detoxification, and the removal of blemishes.

Customers have given positive feedback for this product.

The manufacturing company offers an incredible discount on this item.

You can also order this product on easy EMI’s and even save by subscribing to their website.

What I don’t like about this product?

The price tag is not pocket friendly compared to competitors, but the results are definitely worth it.

The market penetration of this product is average.

3. Eden Beauty Acne Targeting Kit

Eden Beauty Acne Targeting Kit is a proactive combination of selected products to fight acne and infections right off from their roots. The kit is a unique formulation for skin vulnerable to pimples, dark spots, and blemishes.

The brainchild of Eden Beauty USA, the kit contains three premium facial supplements: scrubber, toner, and serum to prevent acne.

Each of the products in the kit has a significant and dedicated function to perform.

The scrubber is a great exfoliator to attack the dead skin cells, which otherwise would lead to clogging.

The toner works as a hydrating agent to purify your skin from within while the serum directly targets acne spots and reduce their redness.

Furthermore, these products contain herbal extracts of coffee, almond oil, lavender flowers, and citrus lemon to soothe your skin down to its core. Use these products twice a day for radiant and glowing skin.

What I like about this product?

Eden Beauty Acne Targeting Kit is a chemical-free package for acne treatment.

The products included in this comprehensive kit have distinctive features of exfoliating, hydrating, and blemish reduction.

All of their products are dermatologically tested and approved.

Authentic customer testimonials support the herbal formulation of this kit.

The manufacturing company offers a 100% money-back guarantee within 6 months of purchase.

They also offer a free shipping facility.

You can avail exciting discounts when purchased from the official website.

What I don’t like about this product?

The fanbase and market penetration of this product is average, but the results are great, though.

Not sold in any of the offline shops or e-commerce websites.

4. Biogetica Freedom Kit

Biogetica Freedom Kit is an ayurvedic cum homeopathic acne treatment formula containing 100% safe and natural ingredients for daily use.

This top-of-the-line cream is from Biogetica USA; the kit contains 4 selected products to fight acne: AC-NEE 200, Sangpure tablets, Detoxym, and Top Berberis Cream.

Each of these products is manufactured in cGMP labs following FDA standards. And each of them contains ayurvedic and homeopathic extracts of natural herbs.

Even doctors and skin therapists recommend these products owing to their highly effective composition. They contain organic compounds like millefolium, sabina, amino acids, dry turmeric essence, vitamin B1, etc.

Apply the products as per the recommendations mentioned in the product package.

What I like about this product?

Biogetica Freedom Kit is a comprehensive kit for fighting acne and eliminating oily skin right from its root.

It is a homeopathic cum ayurvedic formulation to nourish and glam up your skin.

The kit contains 4 select products for the effective revitalization of your skin cells.

All of their products are manufactured in a cGMP composition and follow all international testing standards.

There are hundreds of real testimonials to back this product.

The company offers an attractive discount on this item, which was purchased from the official website.

90 days money-back guarantee on this product in case you’re not satisfied with it.

What I don’t like about the product?

This combination can only be manufactured from the official website.

The price tag is slightly on the higher side.

5. H-Acne Formula

H-Acne Formula is a natural acne treatment system for smooth and flawless skin. It is a homeopathic therapy for removing blemishes from different parts of the body.

Designed by Healing Natural Oils USA, the product contains a blend of essential oils to prevent pimples and dark spots.

The manufacturing company prepares this product in a cGMP facility and ensures that it is suitable for all skin types.

The design also adheres to the specifications in the Homeopathic Pharmacopoeia of the United States (HPUS). It contains active homeopathic ingredients like silica 12C, Nux Vomica 12 C, and Calendula officinalis 12 C.

Apply a small amount of serum on your affected acne areas before washing it with a mild soap.

What I like about this product?

H-Acne formula is a homeopathic skin treatment system.

It contains herbal & homeopathic ingredients to combat molecules from its root.

The product helps in soothing your skin from inflammation, itching, and blotching.

You can use this product regularly as it does not contain any harsh chemicals.

It is prepared in cGMP facilities following FDA guidelines.

Positive customer reviews verify the authenticity of the product.

The company offers a 90-day money-back guarantee in case of customer dissatisfaction.

You can avail superb discounts on this item.

What I don’t like about the product?

H-Acne Formula is available only on the registered web page of the company and nowhere else.

6. Molyrose Acne Clearing Solution

Molyrose Acne Clearing Solution is an advanced formula to give you pimple-free skin in a short time. The product features an effective composition of herbal ingredients to nutrify your skin cells and clear the pores.

Manufactured by Molyrose USA, this product contains ingredients like willow bark extract, 2% BHA (Beta Hydroxy Acid) with Nelupure, Melaleuca Alternifolia (tea tree), etc.

Each of these ingredients has specific functions to clear away acne spots from your skin. They function as rich anti-inflammatory and anti-blemish agents to rejuvenate your skin and maintain its smooth texture.

The product is especially suitable for oily skin type to de-clog its pores and hydrate it from within.

What I like about this product?

Molyrose Acne Clearing Solution is a safe and chemical-free acne treatment therapy.

The product contains natural ingredients to reawaken your skin and clear it from blemishes, pimples, blackheads, and scars.

It is an incredible exfoliator and reduces sebum secretions if used daily.

You can use this product with a mild toner and moisturizer or even a sunscreen lotion of SPF 30.

You can also purchase this product wholesale if you plan to order 10 or more units of this item.

The manufacturing company offers an amazing discount on this product.

What I don’t like about this product?

The product popularity is on the average side.

You cannot buy this product from any other sources other than the official website.

Best Acne Treatments for Every Type of Acne FAQ

What makes these acne treatments different from commercial acne creams?

Acne treatment therapies are different from commercial creams in a variety of ways. Each acne treatment product is extensively researched to prevent acne, while the commercial creams mostly skin whiteners.

These products aren’t displayed via commercial advertisements on the television or the internet; rather, they route the promotion money into R & D.

Therefore, the ones mentioned in this list are therapeutically superior to those you would find in the supermarket.

Moreover, these products have higher organic content than commercial ones; the latter is mostly refined chemical formulations.

Finally, each acne treatment product delivers a salon-quality result without any side-effects.

How does this acne treatment work?

Acne treatment works on the principle of skin cleansing and detoxification. These supplement therapies help clear clogged pores.

Their anti-inflammation properties reduce redness and rejuvenate your skin from within.

Furthermore, acne treatment products also improve blood circulation to prevent dark spots and pimples. Most of these products contain herbal ingredients that keep your skin moisturized and smoothen deeply into the cells.

In short, these products radiate your skin and improve its complexion with regular application.

Can I use these acne products along with other medicines?

Yes, you can use acne products with other medicines. This is because these products are mostly nutraceutical formulations containing organic and herbal ingredients.

In addition, their harsh chemical-free base does not interact with other medicines.

For this reason, they feature as over-the-counter supplements which you can avail of without a doctor’s prescription.

However, it is better to use any one of the products in a single go in order to extract the best results out of it.

Do I need a doctor’s consultation to use these acne products?

No, you do not need a doctor’s consultation to use these acne treatment products. This is because of their herbal and organic base, which makes these safe to use and rely upon.

Moreover, each of these products is scientifically manufactured in cGMP labs adhering to FDA guidelines.

This is one reason why these products also feature over-the-counter supplements, which you can avail of without a doctor’s prescription.

However, seek medical advice if you feel allergic to any of the ingredients or are under treatment for any skin conditions.

What are the major ingredients to look for in an acne treatment product?

Acne treatment products contain nutraceutical and herbal ingredients such as:

Willow bark extract

Tea tree oil

Vitamin C

Coffee

Almond oil

Lavender flowers

Citrus lemonum

Silica 12C

Nux Vomica 12 C

Calendula officinalis 12 C.

Each of the ingredients above plays a pivotal role in deep cleansing your clogged pores and detoxifying them from within.

Moreover, Scientists conduct extensive research on each component base before blending them in acne treatment products.

Why are the acne treatment products in this list not seen in advertisements?

The acne treatment products in this list are not advertised in order to eliminate the promotion cost, which significantly adds to the cost of creams.

Furthermore, these products are mostly promoted by dermatologists and other professionals by mouth or other platforms, thus saving ad promos expenses.

This makes their availability in spas and skin care centres easier than local cosmetic shops or even branded showrooms.

Also, acne treatment therapies heavily invest in R&D to improve the cream’s efficacy instead of advertising.

Are there any side-effects for these acne treatment products?

No, acne treatment products do not have any side-effects. This is because of their herbal and nutraceutical formulation in addition to laboratory manufacturing adhering to cGMP and FDA guidelines.

This makes these products safe and free from side-effects. In addition, these herbal therapy creams do not use any harmful chemical or artificial additive while designing these supplements.

Therefore, you can rely on these treatment therapies without a second thought and get wonderful and glowing skin with regular use.

What are the benefits of acne treatment over others?

Acne treatment therapies immensely benefit its users in the following ways:

These products are therapeutic grade supplements to banish acne, pimples, blackheads, and dark spots.

Each of the products undergoes extensive research and scientific study before getting amalgamated into suitable supplements.

These products ensure guaranteed results with regular use. This is because of their herbal composition, which is both safe and free from side-effects.

Multiple nutraceutical elements like tea tree oil, lavender flowers, vitamin C, coffee, etc., are blended together to form these products.

Are these acne treatments suitable for all skin types?

Each of the above-listed acne treatment products is designed for both genders and all skin types. This gives you a wide variety of products to choose from based on your skin type.

Ranging from oily to dry, tanned to blotchy, you can choose a suitable acne treatment therapy to detoxify your skin cells. However, it is important to go through the product packaging before placing an order.

Some of these products may be suitable for all skin types, while some may not be. Thus, it is better to check the product description before purchase.

Are these products backed by science?

Yes, indeed! All these products are scientifically backed and clinically studied formulations that are manufactured in a cGMP facility.

They are basically adopted from Ayurveda, homeopathy, and other traditional medicine regimes.

Most of the ingredients are organic in nature and might contain only an insignificant amount of inorganic components.

Like all other cosmetic products, these therapeutic supplements are also clinically studied in human volunteers before market release.

Also, there is a higher degree of efficacy for these products, thanks to their heavily invested R&D.

