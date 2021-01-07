Ten Productive Ways to Fight Boredom During and After Quarantine

2020 has been an….interesting year, to say the least. If you’ve been in quarantine since March, you’re probably finding that, aside from all the other terrible things this year has produced, it’s been incredibly boring. You’ve sat through endless Zooms, taken countless naps, and probably watched the same show three times. The biggest shake up to your routine might be The Office leaving Netflix. Unfortunately, we may still be inside for a few more months – but that doesn’t mean things can’t change. We’ve thought of a few ways you can fight the ennui and spark a new sense of productivity. From playing poker online to baking bread in your kitchen, you may feel inspired to actually leave your couch.

Fun Online

Home Gym

Not leaving your home means not going to the gym. But that doesn’t need to stop you from working out. No matter how big or small your home is, anybody can make a home gym. Maybe you can use large water bottles as weights or a chair for a barre. Find some inspiration online and get started.

Call Family and Friends

With all the spare time you have in quarantine, you might have more time for certain things than you have before. You may not be able to visit your grandmother, but she will definitely love receiving a call from you. Now is a great time to reconnect with all of your family and friends who may have been neglected in busier times.

Outdoor Activities

One of the few safe things to do outside of your home during quarantine is to experience nature. As a healthy alternative to sitting on your couch, take a moment to get dressed, go outside, and enjoy some fresh air. Gardening, jogging, hiking, biking – all are great activities that are both good for your mind and body. Perhaps you’ll even find a new long term hobby that you’ll continue past quarantine.

Walks with Friends

One of the best outdoor activities for after your quarantine is taking walks, either by yourself or with some friends. It’s a light, easy form of exercise that may even be relaxing for you. Walking can be social as well – even while social distancing. Masks on and six feet apart, take a stroll with your friend to catch up and unwind. It’s possible to walk and talk while keeping a distance, so why not enjoy some safe socializing.

Cooking and Baking

Staying home is a great time to learn how to cook some great food. Food is a necessity for survival and it can also be comforting during stressful times like these. If you’ve never been much of a chef before, now’s the time to open a cookbook and sharpen your knives. Explore the internet for recipes and enjoy the product of your hard work in the kitchen. A delicious meal is in your future.

Sort Your Home

One productive way to pass quarantine is to organize your home. Maybe you’ve been avoiding that huge mess in the basement storage room or your kitchen drawers. Take advantage of all your extra time and take on the challenge. Throw out old stuff that you don’t need anymore, reorganize in more suitable, satisfying ways. Maybe you’ll even discover the joys of reorganization and try Marie Kondo’s method.

Redecorate Your Home

Spending all this time at home, you may find your house or apartment to be not quite as satisfying as you thought. Now is a great time to change things up and tap into your inner interior decorator. Redecorating your home does not necessarily have to be an expensive endeavor. Changing a few, small components can make a huge difference. Try moving furniture you already have and adding small accents like pillows or art. Your home will feel completely new.

Inbox Zero

Have you heard of the inbox zero method? The inbox zero method is an approach to emailing that keeps your inbox consistently at zero, meaning all emails received should be read, answered or moved to another folder – even if that folder is the trash. Maybe you’re the type of person who’s always been annoyed with the 2,000 unread emails just sitting there but could never find the right time to sort through them. Take advantage of the time you have now and take on this inbox challenge – you’ll thank yourself later when you return to work.

Get Creative

You don’t have to do “work” in order to be productive. You can also be productive while doing something relaxing that you enjoy. Quarantine is a great time to explore new, creative hobbies like painting or knitting. Maybe you’ve never picked up a knitting needle in your life, but you’ve always been curious. Now is the time to indulge that urge. Go online, find yourself a DIY-guide or YouTube video, and get creative.

There are a ton of different kinds of creative activities you may want to try- and you don’t have to be good at them in order for them to bring you joy. You may even end up making something that you can impart to friends or loved ones. It’s as good a time as any to spread joy and share with others.

