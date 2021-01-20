The Most Thoughtful and Luxurious Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him

Ralph Lauren Cable Cashmere Throw Blanket
He'll absolutely love this plush cashmere throw. It's such a classic. $595, Ralph Lauren.
Tanner Kroll Soft Trunk Double Zipper Suitcase
The most sophisticated gent will so appreciate this ultra-luxurious suitcase. $3,750, Tanner Krolle.
Caraa Mask 5-Pack
Wear a mask, thanks! This set includes five double-layer, super breathable 100-percent cotton masks, all in soothing marine-inspired shades. $25, Caraa.
Maison de Sabre AirPods Pro Case
A stylish leather case to store his Airpods. $99, Maison de Sabre.
Canada Goose Hybridge Knit Jacket
This merino wool jacket is such a good transitional piece. $650, Canada Goose.
Atoms Model 000 Navy Sneaker
These no-fuss navy sneakers are so comfortable and classic. $129, Atoms.
Merrell Cushioned Hiker Crew Socks
Replace his old, worn-out socks with these soft and supportive styles. $17, Loops and Wales.
Bonobos Cotton Cashmere Half-Zip Sweater
He'll love this sky blue pullover. $128, Bonobos.
Corkcicle Coffee Mug
This mug will keep his beverage hot for three hours, because no one wants lukewarm coffee. $34.95, Corkcicle.
Thursday Boots x Rande Gerber Casa Moto
Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber collaborated with Thursday Boots on these leather motorcycle-inspired shoes. $235, Thursday Boots.
Persol PO3260S Sunglasses
A dapper new addition to his sunglasses collection. $129, Persol.
Away Small Toiletry Bag
A forest green toiletry bag to store all his essentials. $55, Away.
Ted Baker Rockies Coat
A chic wool coat for the most fashionable man. $595, Ted Baker.
Bravo Sierra Hand Repair Cream
Hand cream is one of the most important parts of any body and skincare routine right now, and 5 percent of proceeds from this moisturizer go towards the Moral, Welfare and Recreation quality of life programs for U.S. military, veterans and their families. $9, Bravo Sierra.
Levi's x Disney Padded Reversible Trucker Jacket
Add a little whimsy to his wardrobe with this playful jean jacket. It's also reversible, in case he decides he wants a more low-key look. $148, Levi's.
By Robynblair x Mini Melanie Candy Cake Truffles
These colorful cake truffles are almost too pretty to eat—almost being the key word. $40, Mini Melanie.
Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffle
A roomy duffle that's perfect for weekend trips. $89.99, Herschel Supply Co.
Bombas Cotton Modal Boxer Brief 3-Pack
Bombas just branched into underwear, and the brand did not disappoint. These are so soft, and the best part is that for every pair purchased, a pair is donated to someone in need. $79.80, Bombas.
Ralph Lauren Sutton Backgammon Set
Upgrade the game closet with this indulgent walnut-and-leather backgammon set. $3,495, Ralph Lauren.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Amyris Homme Eau de Toilette
He'll love this new cologne, which smells of amyris tree, iris, rosemary, mandarin and tonka beans. $215, Saks Fifth Avenue.
Quilt & Co. Puzzle Pack
Wine and puzzles are the necessary ingredients for an at-home date right now, and this gift set comes with six bottles. $299, Quilt & Co.
Eberjey Henry PJ Set
Elevate his pajama situation with this incredibly soft set. $148, Eberjey.
Assouline 'Jaeger-LeCoultre: Reverso'
The perfect book to gift the watch connoisseur. $195, Assouline.
Manduka Pro Travel Mat
This mat is easily portable but still provides plenty of cushion, so he can use it for his at-home workouts as well as on the go. $68, Manduka.
Thiénot x Penfolds Champagne
Valentine's Day warrants a special bottle of bubbly. $200, Penfolds.
Truff Variety Pack
Truffles and hot sauce might not seem like a dream mix, but we promise you'll change your mind after trying these. $69.99, Truff.
Nike Men's Element Half Zip Long Sleeve Shirt
A long sleeved half-zip he'll love to wear during workouts. $39.99, Academy Sports & Outdoors.
Happy Dance CBD Bath Bomb
Guys like bubble baths, too, and this CBD bath bomb will definitely help him unwind and relax. $15, Happy Dance.
Frederick Benjamin The Shaving Regimen
A three-piece set for the smoothest shave. $36, Frederick Benjamin.
It’s not always easy finding the perfect Valentine’s Day present for the most wonderful man you know, but don’t fret if you’re still debating what to gift him this February 14. Whether he’s into tech, travel, fashion, the outdoors or anything in between, we’ve found all the thoughtful and dapper gifts that he’ll so appreciate on the most romantic day of the year.
So this year, skip the heart-shaped chocolates and teddy bears, and consider one of these stylish gift options. From fashionable leather boots and sophisticated fragrances to a special bottle of bubbly and a luxurious backgammon set, these are the most tasteful Valentine’s Day gifts for the best guy you know.