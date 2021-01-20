The Most Thoughtful and Luxurious Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him

By
It's almost Valentine's Day, but don't worry if you haven't found him the perfect present just yet. Scroll through for our favorite gifts for the most special guy in your life.
Julia Cherruault for Observer

Ralph Lauren Cable Cashmere Throw Blanket

He'll absolutely love this plush cashmere throw. It's such a classic. $595, Ralph Lauren.

Courtesy Ralph Lauren

Tanner Kroll Soft Trunk Double Zipper Suitcase

The most sophisticated gent will so appreciate this ultra-luxurious suitcase. $3,750, Tanner Krolle.

Courtesy Tanner Krolle

Caraa Mask 5-Pack

Wear a mask, thanks! This set includes five double-layer, super breathable 100-percent cotton masks, all in soothing marine-inspired shades. $25, Caraa.

Courtesy Caraa
Maison de Sabre AirPods Pro Case

A stylish leather case to store his Airpods. $99, Maison de Sabre.

Courtesy Maison de Sabre

Canada Goose Hybridge Knit Jacket

This merino wool jacket is such a good transitional piece. $650, Canada Goose.

Courtesy Canada Goose

Atoms Model 000 Navy Sneaker

These no-fuss navy sneakers are so comfortable and classic. $129, Atoms.

Courtesy Atoms
Merrell Cushioned Hiker Crew Socks

Replace his old, worn-out socks with these soft and supportive styles. $17, Loops and Wales.

Courtesy Loops and Wales

Bonobos Cotton Cashmere Half-Zip Sweater

He'll love this sky blue pullover. $128, Bonobos.

Courtesy Bonobos

Corkcicle Coffee Mug

This mug will keep his beverage hot for three hours, because no one wants lukewarm coffee. $34.95, Corkcicle.

Courtesy Corkcicle
Thursday Boots x Rande Gerber Casa Moto

Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber collaborated with Thursday Boots on these leather motorcycle-inspired shoes. $235, Thursday Boots.

Courtesy Thursday Boots

Persol PO3260S Sunglasses

A dapper new addition to his sunglasses collection. $129, Persol.

Courtesy Persol

Away Small Toiletry Bag

A forest green toiletry bag to store all his essentials. $55, Away.

Courtesy Away
Ted Baker Rockies Coat

A chic wool coat for the most fashionable man. $595, Ted Baker.

Courtesy Ted Baker

Bravo Sierra Hand Repair Cream

Hand cream is one of the most important parts of any body and skincare routine right now, and 5 percent of proceeds from this moisturizer go towards the Moral, Welfare and Recreation quality of life programs for U.S. military, veterans and their families. $9, Bravo Sierra.

Courtesy Bravo Sierra

Levi's x Disney Padded Reversible Trucker Jacket

Add a little whimsy to his wardrobe with this playful jean jacket. It's also reversible, in case he decides he wants a more low-key look. $148, Levi's.

Courtesy Levi's
By Robynblair x Mini Melanie Candy Cake Truffles

These colorful cake truffles are almost too pretty to eat—almost being the key word. $40, Mini Melanie.

Courtesy By Robynblair

Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffle

A roomy duffle that's perfect for weekend trips. $89.99, Herschel Supply Co.

Courtesy Herschel Supply Co.

Bombas Cotton Modal Boxer Brief 3-Pack

Bombas just branched into underwear, and the brand did not disappoint. These are so soft, and the best part is that for every pair purchased, a pair is donated to someone in need. $79.80, Bombas.

Courtesy bombas
Ralph Lauren Sutton Backgammon Set

Upgrade the game closet with this indulgent walnut-and-leather backgammon set. $3,495, Ralph Lauren.

Courtesy Ralph Lauren

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Amyris Homme Eau de Toilette

He'll love this new cologne, which smells of amyris tree, iris, rosemary, mandarin and tonka beans. $215, Saks Fifth Avenue.

Courtesy Maison Francis Kurkdjian

Quilt & Co. Puzzle Pack

Wine and puzzles are the necessary ingredients for an at-home date right now, and this gift set comes with six bottles. $299, Quilt & Co.

Courtesy Quilt & Co.
Eberjey Henry PJ Set

Elevate his pajama situation with this incredibly soft set. $148, Eberjey.

Courtesy Eberjey

Assouline 'Jaeger-LeCoultre: Reverso'

The perfect book to gift the watch connoisseur. $195, Assouline.

Courtesy Assouline

Manduka Pro Travel Mat

This mat is easily portable but still provides plenty of cushion, so he can use it for his at-home workouts as well as on the go. $68, Manduka.

Courtesy Manduka
Thiénot x Penfolds Champagne

Valentine's Day warrants a special bottle of bubbly. $200, Penfolds.

Courtesy Penfolds

Truff Variety Pack

Truffles and hot sauce might not seem like a dream mix, but we promise you'll change your mind after trying these. $69.99, Truff.

Courtesy Truff

Nike Men's Element Half Zip Long Sleeve Shirt

A long sleeved half-zip he'll love to wear during workouts. $39.99, Academy Sports & Outdoors.

Courtesy Academy Sports & Outdoors
Happy Dance CBD Bath Bomb

Guys like bubble baths, too, and this CBD bath bomb will definitely help him unwind and relax. $15, Happy Dance.

Courtesy Happy Dance

Frederick Benjamin The Shaving Regimen

A three-piece set for the smoothest shave. $36, Frederick Benjamin.

Courtesy Frederick Benjamin
It’s not always easy finding the perfect Valentine’s Day present for the most wonderful man you know, but don’t fret if you’re still debating what to gift him this February 14. Whether he’s into tech, travel, fashion, the outdoors or anything in between, we’ve found all the thoughtful and dapper gifts that he’ll so appreciate on the most romantic day of the year.

So this year, skip the heart-shaped chocolates and teddy bears, and consider one of these stylish gift options. From fashionable leather boots and sophisticated fragrances to a special bottle of bubbly and a luxurious backgammon set, these are the most tasteful Valentine’s Day gifts for the best guy you know.

