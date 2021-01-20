The Most Thoughtful and Luxurious Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him

Guys like bubble baths, too, and this CBD bath bomb will definitely help him unwind and relax. $15, Happy Dance.

Truffles and hot sauce might not seem like a dream mix, but we promise you'll change your mind after trying these. $69.99, Truff.

This mat is easily portable but still provides plenty of cushion, so he can use it for his at-home workouts as well as on the go. $68, Manduka.

Wine and puzzles are the necessary ingredients for an at-home date right now, and this gift set comes with six bottles. $299, Quilt & Co.

Bombas just branched into underwear, and the brand did not disappoint. These are so soft, and the best part is that for every pair purchased, a pair is donated to someone in need. $79.80, Bombas.

Add a little whimsy to his wardrobe with this playful jean jacket. It's also reversible, in case he decides he wants a more low-key look. $148, Levi's.

Hand cream is one of the most important parts of any body and skincare routine right now, and 5 percent of proceeds from this moisturizer go towards the Moral, Welfare and Recreation quality of life programs for U.S. military, veterans and their families. $9, Bravo Sierra.

This mug will keep his beverage hot for three hours, because no one wants lukewarm coffee. $34.95, Corkcicle.

It's almost Valentine's Day, but don't worry if you haven't found him the perfect present just yet. Scroll through for our favorite gifts for the most special guy in your life.























It’s not always easy finding the perfect Valentine’s Day present for the most wonderful man you know, but don’t fret if you’re still debating what to gift him this February 14. Whether he’s into tech, travel, fashion, the outdoors or anything in between, we’ve found all the thoughtful and dapper gifts that he’ll so appreciate on the most romantic day of the year.

So this year, skip the heart-shaped chocolates and teddy bears, and consider one of these stylish gift options. From fashionable leather boots and sophisticated fragrances to a special bottle of bubbly and a luxurious backgammon set, these are the most tasteful Valentine’s Day gifts for the best guy you know.