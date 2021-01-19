The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts That the Most Stylish Woman Will Love

This scent is inspired by a lipstick print, so it's pretty perfect for February 14. It's a mixture of rose and violet petals, with a hint of cherry and iris root. $85, Byredo.

Elevate your flower-giving game this Valentine's Day with these roses that last a whole year, in the prettiest box inspired by the Pont des Arts bridge in Paris. $499, Venus et Fleur.

Gift her a puzzle that you can work on together during your next at-home date night. $40, Jiggy Puzzles.

The clean eater will love this set, which includes chocolate probiotics for gut health, beauty chocolates for glowing skin and nootropic chocolates for an energy boost. $120, Sakara.

A delicate cashmere wrap she can wear at home right now that also happens to be perfect for your next getaway, no matter when that might be. $169, Garnet Hill.

This perfume oil adjusts to your body chemistry so it smells different on everyone, for a truly unique fragrance. $99, Maya Fragrances.

Diamonds are a girl's best friend, so show her just how much you care with this sparkly pinky ring. $1,795, Eriness.

These sustainable and vegan shoes are made of recycled cotton and plastic, and this pair features embroidery inspired by the journey to Mount Bromo, a volcano in East Java, Indonesia. $180, Solana.

She'll love this adorable gym bag, which can easily transition from a tote to a backpack and also has compartments for her shoes and a strap for a yoga mat. It even has an internal battery so she can keep her phone charged on the go. $295, Caraa Sport.

A mask is by far the most important accessory right now, and she'll love this comfortable, reusable pink style. $12, Atoms.

Flowers are nice and all, but kick it up a notch on Valentine's Day with these lavender shortbread cookies. $56, Alma Kitchen Co.

There's no resisting the perfect Mary Jane bow-tie flat, and these happen to be made entirely of recycled water bottles. $155, Rothy's.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, which means it’s time to show the most special lady in your life just how much you care. Even though it’s only January, it’s already been a rather intense year, so make sure you pamper the lovely women in your life a little extra this February 14.

Don’t get nervous if you haven’t found the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your girlfriend, best friend, wife, sister or mom just yet, because we’ve found the most stylish presents that she’ll truly adore. From a silky robe and lavender shortbread cookies to a glitzy diamond ring and an indulgent cabernet, these are the best Valentine’s Day gifts for the most fashionable woman you know.