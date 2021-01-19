The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts That the Most Stylish Woman Will Love

Alejandra Alonso Rojas Hada Beige and Red Tote
A bold red tote that adds a pop of color to any outfit. $295, Alejandra Alonso Rojas.
Aurate X Ring With Diamonds
She won't be able to resist falling in love with this diamond criss-cross ring. $1,200, Aurate.
Hat Attack Bryce Beanie
A perfectly pink beanie with the most adorable pom pom on top. $70, Hat Attack.
Parfums de Marly Delina La Rosée
This lovely rose fragrance features hints of peony, pear, lychee and bergamot. $295, Parfums de Marly.
Stag's Leap 2016 Audentia Cabernet Sauvignon
An indulgent Napa cabernet to sip on at home this winter. $200, Stag's Leap.
Journelle Celine Classic Robe
She deserves this luxurious, silky red robe. $295, Journelle.
Rothy's Mary Jane Flat
There's no resisting the perfect Mary Jane bow-tie flat, and these happen to be made entirely of recycled water bottles. $155, Rothy's.
Alma Kitchen Lavender Shortbread
Flowers are nice and all, but kick it up a notch on Valentine's Day with these lavender shortbread cookies. $56, Alma Kitchen Co.
Sicily Hill Champagne Candle
She'll love this festive candle, which comes in a very chic leather purse-inspired case. $50, Sicily Hill.
Atoms Everyday Face Mask
A mask is by far the most important accessory right now, and she'll love this comfortable, reusable pink style. $12, Atoms.
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir
The perfect tinted lip oil that's so hydrating and leaves just a hint of color. $40, Charlotte Tilbury.
Caraa Sport Tote Bag
She'll love this adorable gym bag, which can easily transition from a tote to a backpack and also has compartments for her shoes and a strap for a yoga mat. It even has an internal battery so she can keep her phone charged on the go. $295, Caraa Sport.
Solana Bromo Shoes
These sustainable and vegan shoes are made of recycled cotton and plastic, and this pair features embroidery inspired by the journey to Mount Bromo, a volcano in East Java, Indonesia. $180, Solana.
Eriness Diamond Smushed Heart Pinky Ring
Diamonds are a girl's best friend, so show her just how much you care with this sparkly pinky ring. $1,795, Eriness.
Koral Curva High Rise Infinity Leggings
The athleisure-loving lady will live in these stylish shimmery leggings. $105, Koral.
Maya Fragrances Holiday Bundle
This perfume oil adjusts to your body chemistry so it smells different on everyone, for a truly unique fragrance. $99, Maya Fragrances.
Room Service Long Sleeve Pajama Set
You can't go wrong with comfy pajamas, especially when they're covered in very Valentine's Day-appropriate hearts. $74, Room Service.
Garnet Hill Lightweight Cashmere Travel Wrap
A delicate cashmere wrap she can wear at home right now that also happens to be perfect for your next getaway, no matter when that might be. $169, Garnet Hill.
Thousand Fell White Sneakers
Eco-friendly fashion is so important, and these classic white vegan leather sneakers are totally sustainable and recyclable. $120, Thousand Fell.
Etu Home White Mod Heart Charcuterie Board
A heart-shaped charcuterie board to show off your Valentine's Day appetizers. $175, Etu Home.
On Gossamer Cabana Cotton Stretch Bralette
She'll love this simple and comfortable pale pink bralette. $36, Bloomingdale's.
Monrow Softsoft Cowl Cuff Jumpsuit
She'll want to live in this oh-so-soft jumpsuit. $198, Monrow.
Sakara Chocolate Trio
The clean eater will love this set, which includes chocolate probiotics for gut health, beauty chocolates for glowing skin and nootropic chocolates for an energy boost. $120, Sakara.
Away Latitude Tote
A stylish leather tote bag that fits all her everyday essentials. $195, Away.
Jiggy Puzzles Jungle Cat
Gift her a puzzle that you can work on together during your next at-home date night. $40, Jiggy Puzzles.
Venus et Fleur Petit Love Locks
Elevate your flower-giving game this Valentine's Day with these roses that last a whole year, in the prettiest box inspired by the Pont des Arts bridge in Paris. $499, Venus et Fleur.
Dylan's Candy Bar You Make Me Feel Bubbly Mini Basket
A champagne-inspired candy gift basket that will definitely satisfy her sweet tooth. $30, Dylan's Candy Bar.
Rouge Pur Couture Zoë Kravitz x YSL Lipstick
Every woman needs a red lipstick, and this pretty shade comes in a fittingly sparkly case. $38, YSL Beauté.
Ultracor Heart Knockout Leggings
The wellness-minded lady will adore these luxe leggings. $198, Ultracor.
Eberjey Gisele Printed Short PJ Set
Treat her to the most stylish sleepwear. $120, Eberjey.
Byredo Loose Lips Candle
This scent is inspired by a lipstick print, so it's pretty perfect for February 14. It's a mixture of rose and violet petals, with a hint of cherry and iris root. $85, Byredo.
Rouge Allure Velvet le Lion de Chanel Luminous Matte Lip Colour Set
A dreamy set of eight lipsticks in an exclusive limited edition box, because a girl needs options. $126, Chanel.
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, which means it’s time to show the most special lady in your life just how much you care. Even though it’s only January, it’s already been a rather intense year, so make sure you pamper the lovely women in your life a little extra this February 14.
Don’t get nervous if you haven’t found the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your girlfriend, best friend, wife, sister or mom just yet, because we’ve found the most stylish presents that she’ll truly adore. From a silky robe and lavender shortbread cookies to a glitzy diamond ring and an indulgent cabernet, these are the best Valentine’s Day gifts for the most fashionable woman you know.