The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts That the Most Stylish Woman Will Love

By
Valentine's Day is just around the corner. Scroll through to see our favorite gift ideas that she'll absolutely love.
Julia Cherruault for Observer

Alejandra Alonso Rojas Hada Beige and Red Tote

A bold red tote that adds a pop of color to any outfit. $295, Alejandra Alonso Rojas.

Courtesy Alejandra Alonso Rojas

Aurate X Ring With Diamonds

She won't be able to resist falling in love with this diamond criss-cross ring. $1,200, Aurate.

Courtesy Aurate

Hat Attack Bryce Beanie

A perfectly pink beanie with the most adorable pom pom on top. $70, Hat Attack.

Courtesy Hat Attack
Advertisement

Parfums de Marly Delina La Rosée

This lovely rose fragrance features hints of peony, pear, lychee and bergamot. $295, Parfums de Marly.

Courtesy Parfums de Marly

Stag's Leap 2016 Audentia Cabernet Sauvignon

An indulgent Napa cabernet to sip on at home this winter. $200, Stag's Leap.

Courtesy Stag's Leap

Journelle Celine Classic Robe

She deserves this luxurious, silky red robe. $295, Journelle.

Courtesy Journelle
Advertisement

Rothy's Mary Jane Flat

There's no resisting the perfect Mary Jane bow-tie flat, and these happen to be made entirely of recycled water bottles. $155, Rothy's.

Courtesy Rothy's

Alma Kitchen Lavender Shortbread

Flowers are nice and all, but kick it up a notch on Valentine's Day with these lavender shortbread cookies. $56, Alma Kitchen Co.

Courtesy Alma Kitchen Co.

Sicily Hill Champagne Candle

She'll love this festive candle, which comes in a very chic leather purse-inspired case. $50, Sicily Hill.

Courtesy Sicily Hill
Advertisement

Atoms Everyday Face Mask

A mask is by far the most important accessory right now, and she'll love this comfortable, reusable pink style. $12, Atoms.

Courtesy Atoms

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir

The perfect tinted lip oil that's so hydrating and leaves just a hint of color. $40, Charlotte Tilbury.

Courtesy Charlotte Tilbury

Caraa Sport Tote Bag

She'll love this adorable gym bag, which can easily transition from a tote to a backpack and also has compartments for her shoes and a strap for a yoga mat. It even has an internal battery so she can keep her phone charged on the go. $295, Caraa Sport.

Courtesy Caraa
Advertisement

Solana Bromo Shoes

These sustainable and vegan shoes are made of recycled cotton and plastic, and this pair features embroidery inspired by the journey to Mount Bromo, a volcano in East Java, Indonesia. $180, Solana.

Courtesy Solana

Eriness Diamond Smushed Heart Pinky Ring

Diamonds are a girl's best friend, so show her just how much you care with this sparkly pinky ring. $1,795, Eriness.

Courtesy Eriness

Koral Curva High Rise Infinity Leggings

The athleisure-loving lady will live in these stylish shimmery leggings. $105, Koral.

Courtesy Koral
Advertisement

Maya Fragrances Holiday Bundle

This perfume oil adjusts to your body chemistry so it smells different on everyone, for a truly unique fragrance. $99, Maya Fragrances.

Courtesy Maya Fragrances

Room Service Long Sleeve Pajama Set

You can't go wrong with comfy pajamas, especially when they're covered in very Valentine's Day-appropriate hearts. $74, Room Service.

Courtesy Room Service

Garnet Hill Lightweight Cashmere Travel Wrap

A delicate cashmere wrap she can wear at home right now that also happens to be perfect for your next getaway, no matter when that might be. $169, Garnet Hill.

Courtesy Garnet Hill
Advertisement

Thousand Fell White Sneakers

Eco-friendly fashion is so important, and these classic white vegan leather sneakers are totally sustainable and recyclable. $120, Thousand Fell.

Courtesy Thousand Fell

Etu Home White Mod Heart Charcuterie Board

A heart-shaped charcuterie board to show off your Valentine's Day appetizers. $175, Etu Home.

Courtesy Etu Home

On Gossamer Cabana Cotton Stretch Bralette

She'll love this simple and comfortable pale pink bralette. $36, Bloomingdale's.

Courtesy On Gossamer
Advertisement

Monrow Softsoft Cowl Cuff Jumpsuit

She'll want to live in this oh-so-soft jumpsuit. $198, Monrow.

Courtesy Monrow

Sakara Chocolate Trio

The clean eater will love this set, which includes chocolate probiotics for gut health, beauty chocolates for glowing skin and nootropic chocolates for an energy boost. $120, Sakara.

Courtesy Sakara

Away Latitude Tote

A stylish leather tote bag that fits all her everyday essentials. $195, Away.

Courtesy Away
Advertisement

Jiggy Puzzles Jungle Cat

Gift her a puzzle that you can work on together during your next at-home date night. $40, Jiggy Puzzles.

Courtesy Jiggy Puzzles

Chérie Shields of Protection Bracelet

A pretty gold bracelet she can wear every day. $125, Chérie.

Venus et Fleur Petit Love Locks

Elevate your flower-giving game this Valentine's Day with these roses that last a whole year, in the prettiest box inspired by the Pont des Arts bridge in Paris. $499, Venus et Fleur.

Courtesy Venus et Fleur
Advertisement

Dylan's Candy Bar You Make Me Feel Bubbly Mini Basket

A champagne-inspired candy gift basket that will definitely satisfy her sweet tooth. $30, Dylan's Candy Bar.

Courtesy Dylan's Candy Bar

Rouge Pur Couture Zoë Kravitz x YSL Lipstick

Every woman needs a red lipstick, and this pretty shade comes in a fittingly sparkly case. $38, YSL Beauté.

Courtesy YSL

Ultracor Heart Knockout Leggings

The wellness-minded lady will adore these luxe leggings. $198, Ultracor.

Courtesy Ultracor
Advertisement

Eberjey Gisele Printed Short PJ Set

Treat her to the most stylish sleepwear. $120, Eberjey.

Courtesy Eberjey

Byredo Loose Lips Candle

This scent is inspired by a lipstick print, so it's pretty perfect for February 14. It's a mixture of rose and violet petals, with a hint of cherry and iris root. $85, Byredo.

Courtesy Byredo

Rouge Allure Velvet le Lion de Chanel Luminous Matte Lip Colour Set

A dreamy set of eight lipsticks in an exclusive limited edition box, because a girl needs options. $126, Chanel.

Courtesy Chanel
Slideshow | List
- / 34

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, which means it’s time to show the most special lady in your life just how much you care. Even though it’s only January, it’s already been a rather intense year, so make sure you pamper the lovely women in your life a little extra this February 14.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Don’t get nervous if you haven’t found the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your girlfriend, best friend, wife, sister or mom just yet, because we’ve found the most stylish presents that she’ll truly adore. From a silky robe and lavender shortbread cookies to a glitzy diamond ring and an indulgent cabernet, these are the best Valentine’s Day gifts for the most fashionable woman you know.

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, Travel, Home Design, slideshow, Fashion, jewelry, Valentine's Day, Wellness, Gift Guide, athleisure

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]