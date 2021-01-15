The Best New Movies and TV Shows to Watch This Weekend

This week’s new film and TV releases include a buddy movie between teens, a night in Miami, a hunt for a serial killer and more. Observer Entertainment has curated the guide below to help figure out what to watch this weekend on your off-hours. We’ve included most of the major streaming services, like Netflix, Amazon and Hulu, below, and swap in others week by week as the offerings allow, with recommendations for all of them.

The list below is not comprehensive, but it is curated. Here are some of the finest offerings available to stream online or watch on TV right now.

Subscribe to Observer’s Keeping Watch Newsletter

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise

What would you do if you learned you were an audiophile who was about to lose his hearing? Like Sound of Metal earlier in the movie season, The Ultimate Playlist of Noise listens closely to the wants and needs of its protagonist, played by Keann Johnson, as comes to grips with the loss of this sense. Unlike Sound of Metal, this is an effort made for the young-adult audience. Watch The Ultimate Playlist of Noise on Hulu.

Locked Down

Starring Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor as a couple on the outs, Locked Down is a heist movie by director Doug Liman, with a twist: it’s set in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, taking into account all of the anxieties that come with it. The supporting cast includes Stephen Merchant, Mindy Kaling, Ben Stiller and Ben Kingsley. Watch Locked Down on HBO Max.

One Night in Miami

Regina King’s directorial debut is finally available for mass consumption, and what a movie it is. One Night in Miami collides the worlds of Muhammed Ali, Malcolm X, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke in a stagey, spectacular evening of drama and tension. It’s an actors’ movie directed by one of Hollywood’s finest actors, with performances by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr. Watch One Night in Miami on Amazon Prime.

Night Stalker

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer hasn’t arrived without its share of controversy this week. Netflix’s new true crime docuseries continues its ripped-from-the-headlines approach that paid off with the mega-hit Tiger King and focuses on the case of how Richard Ramirez, one of the most notorious serial killers in American history, was hunted down and brought to justice. While it’s been greeted as a well-made true crime show, it has been criticized for the uncritical approach it takes toward its law enforcement sources. Watch Night Stalker on Netflix.

Keeping Watch is a regular endorsement of TV and movies worth your time.