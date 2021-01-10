ZenBusiness LLC Service Reviews & Alternatives 2021

Want to know if ZenBusiness is the easiest way to incorporate your company in 2021? In this comprehensive ZenBusiness review, we will delve deep into this subject.

Raise your hand if you want to create a company but don’t want the hassle of filing the mountain of paperwork on your own. This is where LLC business formation services, such as Zen Business, come in.

Many entrepreneurs have been able to create their LLC entities from scratch with ZenBusiness, making it one of the top-rated formation companies around. But the million dollar question is do they really offer the best services around or are there better options?

In this ultimate ZenBusiness solution review post we are going to compare it to other leading services and see who the real winner is in 2021!

Summary Information

Founded in 2015

Origin is Austin, Texas

Available across all US states

A to Z incorporation services

Plans start from $49

Brand Score

Overall: 3.75/5

Cost Value: 4/5

Customer Service: 3/5

Ease of Use: 4/5

Included Features: 4/5

ZenBusiness LLC Formation Packages

ZenBusiness offers three different plans for incorporating your business online.

$49 Starter Package

This is their basic – and cheapest – package that includes a registered agent service and fundamental incorporation services. For those who don’t know what a registered agent (RA) is, every corporation needs to have an RA to remain compliant with their respective State government.

Your registered agent will receive important document deliveries on your business’ behalf. In this case, ZenBusiness will act as your registered agent, taking more work off your plate.

In this basic plan, ZenBusiness will also provide custom-built corporate bylaws form so you can define the ownership structure of your business. It also includes a risk-free assessment with one of ZenBusiness’s in-house CPAs.

$249 Pro Package

This plan has all the features of the Starter package, plus:

A banking resolution

Worry-free guarantee: This includes a managed annual report and compliance service. In other words, they will prepare and file your annual report, and 2 amendments per year (which may or may not be necessary for you).

Acquisition of EIN (Federal Tax ID Number) from the IRS on your behalf: Every business needs an EIN as it allows them to open business bank accounts, hire employees, pay taxes, etc.

$349 Premium Package

Their Premium plan has everything included in Starter and Pro packages, plus:

Domain name registration

Domain-name privacy

A business website

A business email address package

Third-party partnership offers

To be honest, the partnership offers are not as useful for most business owners, and you can get the rest of the stuff (domain name, business website, business email) for under $50 if you want.

Advantages of Using ZenBusiness

ZenBusiness helps current and soon-to-be-entrepreneurs build up their Limited Liability Company (LLC) from the ground up. It was founded in Texas in 2015, and since then it claims to have helped thousands of business owners around the US in starting their companies.

The main reason why ZenBusiness has been able to carve a niche for itself so quickly is because of its everything-under-one-roof service model. For a business owner who’s just getting started, Zen Business provides registered agent services, EIN (Employer Identification Number) acquisition, an operating agreement, articles of organization, worry-free guarantee, CPA assessments, compliance guarantee, and more.

As we said, ZenBusiness is so popular mainly due to the wide range of services that entrepreneurs get to enjoy. Here are a few features offered by ZenBusiness form LLC service reviews:

Registered agent service

Formation speed options

DBA name registration

Operating agreement

Employer Identification Number (EIN)

Business website

Domain name registration and privacy

Business name reservation

Business email address

Business insurance

Business bank account

Banking resolution

Filing amendment

New York Publication

Certificate of Good Standing

If you’re planning to create an LLC, without running post to pillar, signing up with ZenBusiness can ease your workload. And the best part is, regardless of which plan you choose, you will get a 1 year worth of Registered Agent service for free!

ZenBusiness LLC Service Brand Review

Cost Value (4/5)

If there’s one thing ZenBusiness excels at as an LLC service, it is the amazing value it provides its customers. The LLC service has three very competitive packages.

Their most inexpensive package is what we we recommend to most startups. The reason for this is that at $49 per year (including state fees), small business owners will have everything they need to form an LLC including their very own registered agent and an operating agreement.

The more expensive packages only get better which goes to show how well they’ve thought out their services as an LLC business. With the pro package service, you’ll be getting an EIN (Employer Identification Number), easy to use templates, faster filing speed, and much more.

Overall, ZenBusiness LLC is considered one of the best LLC services out there by customers, and the value they offer is one of the main reasons so many companies have used ZenBusiness.

Customer Service (3/5)

It is no easy task survivin as one of the best LLC formation services out there, but one of the reasons ZenBusiness has been able to do this for so long is in thanks to its professional customer support team. Their dedication to going above and beyond to assist you with preparation and filing concerns is superior to any regular support team you may deal with.

Sadly, many customers and review sites such as the better business bureau rate ZenBusiness customer support pretty low. The reasons are primarily due to slower response times.

Overall, we give ZenBuinsess LLC formation, a score of 3/5 when it comes to customer service.

Ease of Use (4/5)

The ZenBusiness website is simple and effective. The home page shows everything you need to know about the company and can direct you to the various business formation services they offer such as, operating agreements, registered agent services, business name-checking, and name availability search for your new LLC.

On avergae, it will take only minutes to order their services. We give the LLC formation company website a score of 4/5 on ease of use.

Included Features (4/5)

ZenBusiness reviews often praise them for the number of features they offer in each package such as – name availability search, two amendments per year, handling of state fees, and so much more.

The best LLC services have a close correspondence when it comes to the features they offer and ZenBusiness is no exception. The sheer number of included features they have makes us give this company a score of 4/5.

Overall (3.75/5)

ZenBusiness as a business entity gets a score of 3.75/5. Asides from slower customer service, the company is praised or the value of their package offerings and their simple but easy to use the website.

Top ZenBusiness LLC Alternatives

Founded in 2001, LegalZoom is the oldest and most popular LLC formation service around.

LegalZoom has managed to eliminate all hassles when it comes to helping people create legal documents; whether you want to create an LLC or file a patent, you never have to go to a lawyer again.

Known for their outstanding customer support – which is a great deal in this industry – Northwest is another great alternative to ZenBusiness. However, their incorporations services are more expensive than other alternatives on this list.

What You Like About Brand?

Affordable Pricing

We compared several popular (and less popular) business formations services available in the US today and ZenBusiness came out near the top.

This is due to the many features their $49 Starter Plan includes such as the full preparation and filing of articles of incorporation, a risk-free CPA consultation, and registered agent service. You’d be hard-pressed to find these services anywhere else for such a low price.

If you decide to go for their $149/year Pro Plan, you can take advantage of their annual compliance and report management service, a banking resolution, and a federal tax ID Number (EIN).

Their Premium Plan, which costs $249/year, also has a few more features but in our opinion, it’s not necessary if you already have the Pro Plan.

Successful Track Record

When you trust an LLC formation company to build and legitimize your hard work in the form of a business, you want them to have positive customer reviews and a glowing track record.

ZenBusiness scores were high in this regard. Even though it was founded only 5 years ago in 2015, ZenBusiness has carved out a spot for itself in this highly competitive industry due in large part to its state-of-the-art automation technology.

By using automation to complete most of the business services, ZenBusiness can offer lower prices than many competitors like LegalZoom and Northwest.

ZenBusiness has already created thousands of companies in the 5 years they have been in operation. According to their spokesperson, ZenBusiness wants to form 1 million+ new businesses by 2025.

If you check out their customer reviews online, you’ll see that almost all 4,400+ reviews are encouraging and positive.

Incredibly Easy To Use

This is what finally swept us off our feet.

Most people who are looking to form an LLC are beginners with very little experience in creating corporations. If you are in the same boat, you probably don’t want to deal with a mountain of legal hassles that come with forming a business entity from scratch.

ZenBusiness recognizes this and they have simplified the whole process to such a degree that even an 8th grader can use this platform.

There are some competing incorporation service providers that still require you to do a lot of work, but ZenBusiness has totally optimized their formation process. It will take you a few minutes to fill out the order form, and the step-by-step instructions couldn’t be clearer.

Just choose a package, enter some basic information about your business, and voila! They will do the rest.

Prompt Customer Support

The brand provides customer service by web chat, email, and phone. We tried all three options and found that ZenBusiness’s customer support team provides timely responses with precise information.

Their website states they reply to all emails within 1 business day. We never had to wait more than a couple of minutes to get in touch with someone via chat or phone. Their customer reps seem knowledgeable and we were able to get all of our questions answered.

Fast Turnaround Time

If you are aware of the fact that different states have different incorporations hoops to run through, it wouldn’t be surprising for you to learn most of ZenBusiness’s competitors’ base turnaround times on how fast each state can process the formation.

This is where ZenBusiness is different. Their processing speed is based on which package you buy from them. You can form your business within 3-4 weeks with their Starter Plan, while it takes 1-2 weeks with Pro Plan. If you want it even faster, their Premium Plan has a turnaround time of 3-5 days.

Please note that these estimates can vary a bit, as specified on the ZenBusiness website. For an exact estimate, don’t hesitate to reach out to them.

Is This Brand Right For You?

Overall, ZenBusiness has several important features that make them one of the best incorporations services online. Their Starter and Pro plans provide impressive value-per-dollar, and nearly all of their customers have only good things to say about the brand.

If you have a limited budget to start your business, ZenBusiness is the perfect choice.

ZenBusiness Disadvantages

While we were lucky with our experience, some customers have complained about difficulty communicating with the support staff. Some have expressed their dissatisfaction with the slower than expected business formation time, especially with the Starter package.

You should remember that ZenBusiness doesn’t have the length of experience a large-scale service like LegalZoom might have. It could be said that with only 5 years on the market, this could be expected.

Conclusion

There you have it. This ZenBusiness review should help you make a salient decision as to whether it would be the right choice for your needs.

We’d like to say that considering everything we found about the brand, it’s clear they are on a mission to get bigger and more accessible. As an automated web-based platform, ZenBusiness has several key business services under one roof.

We loved the fact that everything is tailor-made accordingly to help people form a business as well as adhere to state and federal compliance.

Lastly, at the risk of sounding like a broken record, their $49 Starter plan is unbeatable. Regardless of what kind of business you’re looking to start, this extremely affordable package will cover almost all of your needs.

