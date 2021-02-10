10 Best Antivirus Software Providers in 2021

Are you weighing up a few antivirus software programs but aren’t sure which is the ideal pick for you or if you want a paid or free antivirus?

To provide reviews of the best products available in computer safety software, we have excluded those that we couldn’t verify through consumer reviews. With reliable sourcing, you can use this list to make an educated decision on the best antivirus software for your device.

10 Best Antivirus Software Providers

Best Overall Antivirus Provider – Norton Best for Affordable Pricing – McAfee Best Free Antivirus – Panda Best In System Performance – BullGuard Best For Businesses – Vipre Kaspersky Avira Bitdefender TotalAV Trend Micro

Antivirus software exists to protect your computer and other devices against malicious data and security attacks.

Depending on the features you are looking for, there are many options available. However, it’s essential to choose a trustworthy, reputable, and reliable antivirus protection service if you don’t want to waste time and money.

Without further ado, let’s look at our top picks of the best antivirus programs.

1. Norton – Best Overall Antivirus Provider

Pros

100% malware protection on Windows, macOS, and Android

Excellent parental controls

Full identity theft protection

$1 million identity theft insurance option

Money-back guarantee

Cons

Mac users miss out on parental controls, cloud backup options, and more

Identity protection features only available to US citizens

Norton 360 is one of the best antivirus protection programs in the industry. The company is known for its state-of-the-art bonus features and cross-platform capabilities with its support of macOS, Android, and IOS.

The program offers protection against online and offline threats, and the Norton 360 deluxe paid version offers total security in the form of phishing protection.

Additionally, Norton adds a password manager, doesn’t spam customers with notifications, and has a platform that runs smoothly with minimum lag on windows, macOS, Android, and other devices. The top three features that Norton 360 offers are:

Outstanding Security Features

Should you choose Norton 360, you will receive a software system based on five core security features. These features include device security, secure VPN, a password manager, cloud backup, and parental control.

Cloud-Based Backup

Norton offers a cloud backup feature whereby you can remotely store all your important files. Their most inexpensive plan includes up to 10GB of cloud storage, while their most expensive plan will give you up to 75GB of cloud-based storage.

Password Manager

Possibly one of the most attractive extra features in Norton’s arsenal is their password manager. Customers can impressively auto change their password on various compatible sites. They can also store usernames and card details through secure 256 bit AES encryption.

What Consumers Say

Norton has numerous positive online reviews from customers and experts alike for security, ease of use, and support. The average overall satisfaction rating across the board was a competitive 9 out of 10.

2. McAfee – Best Allrounder with Affordable Pricing

Pros

Four pricing options available

Excellent customer support

Industry competitive security features

Compatible with Android, Windows, Mac, and IOS

Free version available

Cons

Interface not as user-friendly as other programs

Limited total protection features

McAfee total protection is affordable while still retaining essential safety features that protect against malware, spyware, and it is compatible with Android and IOS. This antivirus also offers a file shredder feature, which is a big positive for many people. These are the notable features McAfee comes with:

Fast and Efficient Virus Scan Function

The McAfee antivirus software gives customers two different virus scan tools, either a quick scan or a full scan. The quick scan feature is ideal if you don’t have the time to do a full scan as it only takes 5 minutes as opposed to the full scan, which takes an hour.

Unique McAfee WebAdvisor

The unique McAfee WebAdvisor extension feature allows for a secure browser and adequate internet security. WebAdvisor will tell you if there are any malicious malware issues detected and alert you of suspicious activity.

Simple Mobile App

The free antivirus app offers real-time protection through scanning functions that allow you to check if wi-fi connections are secure and analytical reports of your scans and data.

What Consumers Say

Amongst customers, McAfee is a provider they trust due to its free antivirus version. The free version offers many of the perks that the paid version supplies.

However, customers have complained that the features are hard to use, and some get irritated with all the system pop-up notifications.

3. Panda – Best Free Antivirus

Pros

USB protection

Free VPN included

Improved password manager

Excellent malware detection tools

Doesn’t affect your device speed negatively

Cons

No internet security, malware, or phishing protection on IOS

VPN limited to 150mbs/day

Panda software is perfect for home and business users. This program is of middling quality as it isn’t as comprehensive as some of its industry competitors.

However, the program does offer parental controls, a full security suite, performance optimization tools, and a gaming mode. Moreover, the company offers an attractive 30-day money-back guarantee should you decide they are not the antivirus provider for you. Below are three of Panda Domes tools:

Panda Rescue Kit

This is a desirable Panda software component; if you have an infected PC with malware and viruses, you can save your computer and files using the Panda rescue kit. You would do this by creating a rescue USB drive and then use their cloud scanner tool to clean the PC.

File Encryption and Shredding

These tools allow you to delete files completely by shredding them, and you can create a file extracting archive that will allow those without the tool access to them.

Panda Mobile App

Panda supplies customers with a superb Android mobile app; however, the iPhone app leaves much to be desired. The app houses family tools like parental controls and child tracking. Additionally, it also has an antivirus scanner, call blocker, and anti-theft tools.

What Consumers Say

The Panda antivirus software is a contender on this list. However, it doesn’t hit the mark completely in the customer support and pricing arenas. Consumers enjoy the free VPN and the extras but have issues gaining support from the company when they have issues with the software.

4. BullGuard – Best In Performance

Pros

Ideal protection for safe browsing

Innovative and intuitive design

Doesn’t affect your PC’s speed

One of the highest scores on Trustpilot

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Does not support iOS

Only basic protection for Mac users

Although BullGuard doesn’t offer as many options as its competitors, the tools they do have on offer do very well. In 2021 BullGuard has seen many key improvements that make the software stand out in the industry. Below are a few of their key components that perform well:

Improved Vulnerability Scanner

The vulnerability scanner that BullGuard provides will identify suspicious practices, and it will alert you to unsecured wi-fi networks and certain drivers with no digital signature.

Premium Home Network Scanner

This premium feature will prevent all unauthorized devices from connecting to your network. They take it one step further by tracking all device network activity to warn you of any suspicious behavior.

Newly Introduced Firewall

A huge point of contention before 2021 was surrounding the fact that BullGuard did not offer a firewall. This is now a concern of the past as they have introduced a capable, fully functioning firewall for users.

What Consumers Say

Most consumers are happy with BullGuard as they are easy to use and also have decent customer service and pricing across all their plans. However, some users who use the software with children are not overly fond of the privacy filter tool.

5. Vipre – Best For Businesses

Pros

High accuracy rating at AV-Test

Top tier plan grants uncapped VPN

Caters to businesses

Consistent high ratings at independent testing labs

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

High pricing after initial sign-up discount

Limited firewall protection

The limited features make this antivirus program more suitable for businesses. The program works well for businesses because of its software patching capabilities, auto-installs, and management tools.

Vipre has relatively advanced security with its firewall and spam filters. However, these components don’t fully measure up to industry standards as many of the firewall features are disabled by default. Despite this, their dark web scanner, webcam, and microphone protection somewhat make up for what the program lacks. Noteworthy tools include:

Antivirus Functions

Although the antivirus functions are basic, they are straightforward to use. The dashboard is easily navigable, and the scan capabilities are functional.

Patch Control

The manage patches tool automatically detects any new updates for common applications and auto-installs them saving users time.

Spam Filter Capabilities

Vipre’s Advanced Security plan includes a basic spam filter that scans POP3 and SMTP traffic for any mail that presents junk status potential.

What Consumers Say

Some swear by this antivirus software for businesses, while others state that the program needs some big improvement. Many consumers have been drawn to the introductory discount price. If you’re looking for a low-priced antivirus for your small business, this one could be the best alternative for you.

6. Kaspersky – Easiest to Use

Pros

Offers Kaspersky cloud protection

Affordable

Excellent malware and ransomware protection

Virtual keyboard for on-screen commands

Free protection tools available

Cons

Password manager store 15 passwords max

Poorly written and unorganized FAQs

Kaspersky antivirus offers many extras like malware identifying tools, an easy-to-use interface, and works well with most operating systems.

Despite the limited VPN capabilities and some hard to enable tools, this software is still prevalent amongst gamers and avid internet users. We have listed below a few of the noteworthy items the software comes with:

Kaspersky Mobile App

The Kaspersky mobile app has a wide array of free tools, such as many anti-theft tools that include locking your phone if your sim has been removed. There is a real-time on-demand malware scanning function if you’re worried a site has breached your phone.

Kaspersky Safe Money

The safe money tool can prohibit attackers from accessing your payment information. The virtual keyboard they use will prevent your payment information from being logged.

System Usability

For many years, customers have put their trust in Kaspersky due to its straightforward interface and ease of use. More and more people are attracted to Kaspersky’s fast installation times and scanners that don’t slow down computers or other devices.

What Consumers Say

Many customers are pleased with the easy-to-use system and well-developed privacy and security components, but many are unimpressed with the customer support. Some have complained that they have emailed and tried to make contact with no response or a late one from the support team at Kaspersky.

7. Avira – Good Free Antivirus

Pros

A free security suite

Reliable password manager

Exemplary anti-phishing and anti-malware protection

Ideal entry-level antivirus program

Cons

Many features require the paid version

Slow on-demand scanning feature

Should you seek an antivirus compatible with a Windows operating system while having a large range of system optimization tools such as a file shredder, disk defragmenting, and file encryption, then Avira could be the best bet. Avira is not only user friendly but also provides a free version of their antivirus product.

The advanced Avira Prime paid plan option offers an excellent anti-malware engine that provides exemplary security against spyware, ransomware, and most viruses, with some users reporting a 100% effective rate. Some of the top tools by Avira virus protection include:

Unlimited VPN

Unlike other antiviruses, Avira’s Prime version offers unlimited VPN browsing data capabilities and follows a strict no-logging policy ensuring your data isn’t sold to third parties.

Web-Based Password Manager

Avira’s password manager is wholly web-based, which is a huge positive for some customers. Additionally, Avira antivirus uses bank-grade encryption to ensure all your passwords are kept safe with their simple and efficient password dashboard.

Safe Shopping Capability

On the chrome web store, you can opt to enable the Avira shopping extension. This extension is convenient as it can block pesky ads and tracking links and help you find better pricing deals on goods.

What Consumers Say

Avira antivirus has proven to be an option that many consumers opt for when it comes to an antivirus plan for their PCs due to their free version. Many are more than happy with the wide array of capabilities that this program’s free version has.

8. TotalAV – Best In Security Protection

Pros

7-day free trial

30-day money-back guarantee

Defends against 99% of malware attacks

Four different virus scanning options

Impressive premium security features

Cons

More expensive than other comparable programs

Included VPN slows internet speeds

TotalAV is possibly one of the most sought after virus programs because of its competitive security protection tools. Their scanners can identify and detain 99% of all security breaches, and the program works across platforms. TotalAV provides many tools, which include:

Real-Time Malware Protection

With TotalAV, the malware detecting tool is constantly running in the background and will continue to scan all downloads and incoming files when you have it active. TotalAV will stop any malicious threats in real-time and detain them.

System Tune-Up

This is ideal for those who are obsessive about always cleaning their junk files. Not only will you be able to clean them quickly, but doing so will speed up your computer when you use this tool.

Virus Scan Capabilities

TotalAV has an almost perfect 100% detection rate when it comes to malicious threats. This is well above the industry standard that falls in the 90% range.

What Consumers Say

Arguably the only downside that many users report is the high pricing on TotalAV’s plans. Consumers are frequently unimpressed with the so-called special limited-time deals that other providers offer for one fee in their premium plans.

9. Bitdefender – Best Entry Level

Pros

Excellent privacy features.

Great discounts available

Doesn’t slow your computer down

Scores high in performance tests

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

VPN capped at 200MB/day

Limited features on Mac

BitDefender antivirus plus is a go-to option for many people who like to use a tried and trusted service that they know will work to industry standards.

The BitDefender Antivirus Package Plus packs quite the punch when it comes to value for money, with their services being on par with much of their competition. This entry-level software is ideal for people who don’t have children and don’t require parent control tools. The software has many impressive tools, such as:

Multi-Layer Ransomware Protection Tool

The multi-layer ransomware tool offered by BitDefender will prohibit all unauthorized changes to your data and works in tandem with Advanced Threat Defence protocols to protect all your private files.

BitDefender Network Threat Prevention

This tool is highly effective against all online threats and can block most viruses simultaneously, quickly, and efficiently. It works well against full-blown attacks and sneaky ones too.

Easy One-Click Optimizer

The one-click optimizer will not slow your computer down but instead help speed it up. You can use this tool to optimize and improve your system completely.

What Consumers Say

Although most users have found BitDefender reliable and efficient, some have complained that it lets threats through now and then. On the plus side, the software is straightforward to use.

10. Trend Micro – Best Malware Protection Technology

Pros

AI technology analyzes computer behavior

Easy installation

Premium plan allows five devices

Folder shield

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Scans slow down devices

Issues with the app on iOS devices

You might still be using Windows Defender to combat computer virus threats, but there is a much better alternative that will show you just how obsolete Windows Defender is.

Trend Micro Internet security has impressive detection rates and a variety of anti-ransomware capabilities. The software also provides a vault, folder shield, and toolbar for secure browsing. Options Trend Micro includes are:

24 Hour Mute Mode

Most don’t want to be disturbed by constant notifications on their Android, IOS, or Windows device, so Micro Trend allows you to use this tool to prevent or mute notifications for up to 24 hours.

Secure Erase File Shredder

This tool allows you to wholly shred files and quickly erase files from your hard drive. Additionally, the secure erase tool can permanently erase files seven times over to make sure it is unrecoverable.

Social Networking Protection

With this tool equipped on your Mac, Android, or Windows device, you can see which social media links are safe to follow or share—minimizing the likelihood of picking up a virus from those pesky social media train viruses. You will also be able to see which links lead to hazardous web addresses.

What Consumers Say

IOS customers have issues using the Micro Trend mobile app, particularly with the Imessage checker not working how it should. However, overall reviews show customers happy with the pricing, privacy, and easy-to-use tools.

How To Choose the Best Antivirus Software?

Choosing the perfect antivirus software for a secure browser can be somewhat challenging.

Malware protection, parental controls, anti-phishing, a free trial, and unlimited VPN capabilities are not the only essential factors to consider when deciding.

Take Antivirus Testing Labs Seriously

Antivirus testing lab results will give you a good indication of how well an antivirus program truly runs and how it comes to the other ones on the market. Often the results from a lab are a good indication of an unbiased opinion on how well an antivirus performs across the spectrum of services and tools offered.

Ensure Total Protection

There are many plans from various providers that don’t offer everything you might need. Be sure to choose the right pricing plan when signing up, as the most expensive one usually offers the most tools and functions. Without adequate tools, your devices could fall victim to threats that you could prevent.

Look for Additional Features

Many providers will have a wide variety of additional features from which you can choose. Try to narrow down your wants and needs, and if you need a free version, monthly or per year subscription, and take it from there. Look for VPN services, password managers, parental controls, and if the provider offers a free version.

Check for Regular Updates

Failing to check for regular updates can have catastrophic consequences to your data and computer. Without regular updates, the antivirus you have installed won’t run smoothly or properly.

Antivirus Software Frequently Asked Questions

Do I Really Need Antivirus Software?

Most people frequently use the internet and require malware protection against a host of online and offline threats. If you want your PC and devices to be protected and any sensitive information you may have, including banking and password details, it’s vital to consider using an antivirus.

What Is the Best Antivirus For My Computer?

Your needs, operating systems, and internet security and malware detection requirements will all play a role in determining the antivirus you should choose.

If you need a comprehensive antivirus for your Windows, macOS, Android device, we recommend Norton antivirus. Bitdefender total security antivirus or Kaspersky antivirus works well if you only have a Windows PC operating system, however they are a top antivirus on reddit.

What Is the Best Free Antivirus Software?

The answer to this simple question is entirely subjective and will largely depend on you, the customer; however, in our opinion, the best overall full package antivirus software is Norton 360.

Is It Worth Paying for Antivirus Software?

In most instances, it is worth paying for antivirus protection software. Although free versions are great, they don’t have the many extra features you need to adequately protect your devices. Should you not want to commit to a 30-day subscription, free antivirus programs like McAfee will give you a discount if you pay yearly.

What Is the Best Antivirus Software for Windows 10?

In our findings, we have determined that the best antivirus for Windows 10 is Norton 360. Norton provides possibly the best internet security, malware protection, parental controls, webcam protection, and extra features.

What Is the Best Antivirus Software for IOS?

Getting an antivirus suitable for IOS devices can be tricky as not many offer exhaustive or comprehensive tools and functions for IOS. It would be a safe bet to choose Norton as it has cross-platform compatibility that doesn’t skimp on usability.

Best Antivirus Software: The Takeaway

Norton is our number one pick because it checks nearly every box. According to many customers and experts alike, it is truly one of the most comprehensive antivirus products currently available. Not only is their malware protection top-notch, but they also offer reliable support and parental controls.

Before choosing the ideal software to use to protect your data, first, analyze all the available options, and check compatibility. Some antiviruses will only be compatible with Windows PCs; others will work with Mac, Android, IOS but not Windows.

Try not to sign anything without carefully examining if it offers everything you need and require.

The reviews and statements published here are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of Observer.