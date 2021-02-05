5 Best Sportsbooks Online: Guide To Sports Betting Sites in USA

Today, there are so many online sportsbooks to choose from, but it’s not always easy to find ones that are reliable and have fast payouts.

So in this post, we’ve put together a list of the best sportsbooks by category. We’ll tell you which sportsbooks are best for each sport, and which have the best odds and lines.

Meet the author: As professional bookmakers for nearly 20 years, my brother and I have been calculating odds and setting prices as long as sports betting sites have existed. For more sportsbook reviews like this one, check out the Betworthy.com blog.

5 Best Sports Betting Sites Online

Top Pick: Bovada Best Odds and Lines: MyBookie Best Signup Bonus: Betway Best Fantasy Sports: DK Sportsbook Best Loyalty Bonuses: Bet365

1. Bovada – Best Online Sportsbook in USA

If what you are looking for is the best overall online sports betting site that offers you the best of everything across several sports, including the UFC, NHL, NBA, NFL, and NCAA odds, then look no further than Bovada sportsbook. With a decade’s worth of experience, it has all it takes to take your online sports betting experience to unimaginable heights.

Some benefits of Bovada that stand out:

An array of gaming options, including a casino, a poker room, a racebook, and a sportsbook.

The unrivaled variety of very competitive sports betting odds.

A decent selection of fast, reliable, and secure payment options.

Accepts BTC and pays out fast

Bonus: 50% up to $250

2. MyBookie – Sportsbook with Best Odds and Lines

Since it launched way back in 2014, MyBookie has built up quite the reputation as a reliable and customer-focused online sportsbook. Its odds and lines are way above what most other sports betting sites offer, which means that you will not regret trusting it with your money.

In summary, the pros of this top online sportsbook include:

Outstanding design that has been optimized for both mobile and desktops.

Lots of bonuses and promotions spread throughout the year.

Top-notch security features and a solid selection of integrated banking methods.

Bonus: 50% up to $1,000

3. Betway – Best Signup Bonus of Any Sportsbook

This Malta-based online gambling operator has been in the gaming business since 2006, which means that it knows quite a lot about running a successful sportsbook. Its success is amazing features coupled with its dedication to offering the best possible experience to customers in all of the jurisdictions that it is operating in.

The most notable benefits of choosing Betway over other online sports betting sites include:

A massive range of betting options, including futures bets, live in-game wagering, parlays, etc.

Offers odds on lots of local and international sports markets.

Polished design with an emphasis on excellent cross-platform compatibility.

Bonus: $30 Free Bet plus 100% up to $250

4. Draftkings – Best Fantasy Sports Online Betting

Best known for its unrivaled live betting options as well as its mind-numbing bonuses and promotions, DraftKings has quickly risen to become one of the most recognizable sports betting brands in the United States. As if that is not, the online sportsbook has done a great job in designing an experience that is very memorable and quite easy to recommend to other sports betting enthusiasts.

Some of the best aspects of this online bookmaker include:

Well-designed and very intuitive platform design.

Massive range of betting markets and very competitive odds.

The aggressive offering of bonuses and promotions, including a loyalty scheme.

Bonus: $100 Free Bet plus 20% up to $1,000

5. Bet365 – Best Sports Betting Site for Fast Payouts

While it might be a new entrant into the rapidly-expanding United States sports betting market, Bet365 is an established gambling operator that easily passes for one of the best online betting sites on the planet. It is already proving to be a favorite in the United States thanks to its outstanding features and its affordability, which make it the go-to destination for both high rollers and casual sports bettors.

Some of the benefits that bettors can look forward to if they choose this site include:

A vast array of sports betting options and markets.

Excellent customer support.

Safe, reliable, and swift deposit and withdrawal options.

Bonus: 100% up to $500 in Bet Credits

US Sportsbooks 101: Is it Legal to Bet on Sports Online?

In May 2018, the United States Supreme Court banned PASPA, thus lifting the federal ban on sports betting. This decision handed over the legislative decision of legalizing sports betting to the individual states. So, yes, sports betting is legal in the United States, but this does not apply to all the states as some are either yet to get on board or are still pondering over sports betting legislation.

Naturally, this means that sports betting is legal in the U.S., but might not be regulated in the state where you are located.

Since this guide is all about helping you to find the best places to bet on sports online, our main focus is on states where online sportsbooks are legalized and regulated. These include Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, California, and Washington DC whose sole online betting option is currently Intralot.

More states are likely to get on board in 2021 and beyond, given the very lucrative nature of the sports betting sector. For now, you will need to be in the listed states if you want to enjoy the full benefits of online sports betting on locally-licensed and regulated sportsbooks.

See more: Sports Betting Legalization Tracker

Which Sportsbook Is Best for You?

Even though the choice of an online sports betting site will often come to personal preferences, this should not always be the only thing you look into when choosing a sportsbook. If you are looking for a great and well-rounded experience, there are some other factors that you will need to keep in mind. Here are some of the most important ones:

Bonuses, Free Bets, and Promotions

The sports betting market is pretty crowded, to say the least, and each online sportsbook will be working very hard to attract your attention. One of the ways that they do this is by offering very enticing bonuses, free bets, and promotions. As much as the idea of gaining a lot from this reward may be pleasing, bettors should always proceed with caution.

Bonuses and promotions can result in a very enjoyable gambling experience, but only if they are designed to be fair. The best ones will be those that are accompanied by reasonable terms and conditions. That said, huge bonuses are not always the best since they may come with extremely high rollover requirements and other unreasonable conditions.

Always look through and compare multiple offers so that when you are finally ready, you can make an informed decision that you will not regret later. Also, be on the lookout for loyalty programs, especially if you are a seasoned sports bettor, as these can go a long way in adding value to your sports betting experience.

Depositing and Withdrawal Options

Nothing quite comes close to the thrill of betting on your favorite sports or team with real money. However, this can easily be ruined by shortcomings in a site’s cashier system. The sportsbook you choose has to be very serious about how it handles both deposits and withdrawals.

The first way of determining this is by checking for the number of payment or baking options that have been integrated into the sportsbook. Having more options in this regard is always better since you can then choose the ones that you prefer the most. The available options will often vary from one place to the next, but so long as you are good with the ones you find, you will be good to go.

Besides the number of payment options that are available on the site that you have chosen, the sportsbook also has to check all the right boxes in terms of safety, security, and speed. Payment options such as digital currencies, credit cards, and even e-wallets are already very secure, but the site needs to implement extra features to ensure your funds arrive at their destination safely and swiftly.

Range of Sports Betting Options

One of the main reasons why many people have been switching to online sportsbooks and ditching retail bookmakers is because of the variety that exists online. Most land-based sportsbooks will often only feature the major sports, which may vary depending on their location. International or less popular sporting activities are often sidelined.

This is not the case with online sports betting sites. Not all of them are built the same way, though. As such, you will want an online sportsbook that covers as many sports as possible. Having this much variety means that you do not have to worry about missing out on the chance to enjoy some sports betting action, even if your favorite sport is in its off-season.

Moreover, online sportsbooks that offer a variety of sports betting options give bettors the chance to explore and try out sporting activities they have never tried out before. It’s a nice way to keep the fun going all through the year.

Competitive Odds and Lines

The main goal for many casual gamblers and professional sports bettors is to win some money from their bets. That said, if you want the best value or bang for your buck, finding the most competitive odds and lines is very important. Even the slightest differences may have huge impacts on your chances of winning or even how much you end up winning.

Lots of people often underplay this particular aspect, and while finding the best value can be a relatively tough skill to master, even a little knowledge can make a difference. The easiest way to go about this is to shop around for the best betting sites for players in the US. This will more often than not have the most lucrative odds and lines for you.

Once you narrow down on a few great sportsbooks, you can either switch between them as the odds change or compare them and choose the one that truly tickles your fancy. Just remember that in sports betting, every penny that is lost or won always adds up.

User-Friendly Betting Interface

User experience is an incredibly important aspect of online sports betting, and many of the best sportsbooks do what they can to ensure they have great reputations in this regard. No one wants to get stuck while trying to place bets or when navigating through any site, which makes choosing the right site very important.

Other factors such as device compatibility may come into play because there are currently lots of internet-enabled devices floating around. Thankfully, the best sports betting sites have invested in responsive designs that will work on just about any modern smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop.

You should also make sure that the site’s layout and the chosen themes or color schemes appeal to you before you dive in.

Additional Features

As much as sports betting may be fun and exciting, sometimes you may want to try out something else. So, if you want to take a break from online sports betting but still want to enjoy some gambling action, you should try out other kinds of gambling instead.

The best sports betting sites also happen to be some of the best online casino sites in existence. The chances are that if you find an awesome online casino, you will also be choosing a great online casino, live casino, and poker room. To make it even better, the best sites will let the customers enjoy all of those amazing products using the same casino account and bankroll. What more could you ask for?

Other notable features that sports bettors should keep an eye out for include the reliability or accuracy of the customer support services, overall reputation, user reviews, transparency, integrated security features, responsible gambling control as well as licensing and regulatory information.

Best Sports Betting Sites by Sport

NFL football betting

The 17 weeks of the regular NFL season is usually the best time to bet on the league’s games. Each team is scheduled to play 16 games between late July and early February – these periods, therefore, often involve lots of betting activity on both land-based sportsbooks and online sports betting sites. In total, there are a total of 22 weeks of NFL action from the start of the first game, right down to the Super Bowl.

MyBookie is arguably the best online betting site for NFL betting fans since its offers lots of betting options, including futures, parlays, in-game wagers, and point spreads, among others. It also happens to feature some of the fastest payouts in the industry. Bovada is also a great option.

NBA basketball betting

The National Basketball Association (NBA) season usually runs for a total of 6 months, and in this period, 82 games are played. Each team will usually play about three games. If you intend to bet on these games, the normal season will usually kick off in October and end sometime in April. This is then followed by the Playoff championships, which usually end in May and are followed by the Finals that will often run between May and June.

For any sports fans that are looking for the most competitive NBA betting lines and odds, MyBookie is a great place to start. You will be assured of getting access to lots of other amazing features and betting options. This combination of very realistic odds and a variety of betting options is further complemented by outstanding bonuses and a very robust cashier system.

College basketball betting

College basketball in the United States is governed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). Its season usually officially begins in mid-October or early November, with Conference games running from December through late February. This leads up to March Madness, which is usually the best time for most sports bettors who are fans of college basketball.

For college sports betting, there is no better site to bet on than DraftKings. Here you can find lots of options for live wagering, alternate lines, and even props. In addition to that, the odds that online sportsbook offers are very competitive when compared to other sportsbooks.

College football betting

The college football season usually kicks off on Labor Day weekend and runs till early January. The regular season normally starts off one week after the conference championship games and concludes on the first weekend of December. In total, the college football regular season typically runs for 13 weeks. These are the best times if you intend to bet on the games.

Bovada offers college football bettors the best experience as well as decent bonuses and promotions that will keep them coming back for more. With the wide array of betting options as well as the very competitive odds that are on offer, you will have no reason whatsoever to look elsewhere.

MLB baseball betting

The regular season of the Major League Baseball (MLB) usually runs from late March or early April through late September or early October. This equates to a little under 27 weeks, within which a total of 162 games are played.

If you are looking for a delightful MLB baseball betting experience, then you will certainly not go wrong with Bovada. The site has already built up quite the reputation for offering very competitive odds for baseball games during the seasons, and you can expect nothing short of that during the next season. DraftKings and Bet365 are also worth checking out.

NHL hockey betting

The regular season of the National Hockey League (NHL) usually runs from October till April. This is then followed by the Stanley Cup that runs from mid-April till June. This is more than enough time for bettors to rap into some betting action as the 82-game schedule plays out.

MyBookie is arguably the best online sportsbook to bet on NHL games. Not only are the odds pretty decent, but the site also happens to offer some amazing features to all of its customers. These include a wide array of betting options as well as enticing bonuses and promotions to keep everyone happy.

Best Online Sportsbooks FAQs

Is sports betting legal in the USA?

Yes, sports betting is legal in the United States, and even this is not the case in all parts of the country, many states have either legalized and are regulating the activity since PASPA was abolished back in mid-2018.

Where is sports betting legal in the USA?

Sports betting in the United States is legal in the following states: Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.

Do online sportsbooks in the US payout?

Yes, online sports betting sites in the United States pay out player’s winnings. Just make sure that the site you are playing at is a reputable one.

What is the best online sportsbook for US players in 2021?

The best sportsbook for players in the United States is one that checks all the right boxes in terms of what the players want as well as standard features and good examples of these include Bovada, MyBookie, DraftKings & Bet365.

Which online sportsbooks accept PayPal in the US?

Some of the online sportsbooks that allow their customers to use PayPal as a payment method include DraftKings, Betway, and Bet365.

