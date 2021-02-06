Best Online Glasses in 2021: Where to Buy Eyeglasses at a Discount

With the rise of internet shopping, more people are ordering glasses online as opposed to visiting their nearest eye doctor. Doing so can save a ton of money, time and allow you to spend as long as you need deciding between various styles.

However, we know that finding the best place to buy glasses online can be daunting. That’s why to help with your search, we’ve compiled the six best places to buy glasses online, some of which even let you try out a few frames before settling on a pair! Read on to find out more.

The Best Online Stores to Purchase Glasses

Best Website to Buy Prescription Glasses – GlassesShop.com Best Designer Eyeglasses Online – Coastal Best Online Eyeglasses on a Budget – Readers Best Online Eyeglasses With a Large Variety – Firmoo Best Website for Contact Lenses and Glasses – 1800getlens Best Site to Buy Good Quality Contact Lenses – Hubble Contacts

1. GlassesShop – Best Online Prescription Glasses

Pros

Buy 1 get one free deal

Various styles available

Offers accessories

Includes a loyalty program

30-day return policy

Cons

The virtual “try on glasses” feature could be more accurate

Cluttered website design

GlassesShop offers a ton of unique frames at various price ranges, allowing customers to find something to fit their budget. The American website itself launched in 2004, and since then, has sold millions of pairs of eyeglasses all over the world.

The website features various styles and types of glasses, including blue light blocking lenses, progressive glasses, and even vintage cat eyeglasses. However, the virtual ”try on” feature for glasses isn’t overly accurate, as it doesn’t properly align with the face.

Still, GlassesShop offers a ton of testimonials from other buyers to read through, and a 30-day return policy, in case you aren’t happy.

2. Coastal – Best Designer Eyeglasses Online

Pros

Responsive customer service

Variety of designer frames

Many options for kid’s glasses

Free returns policy

Cons

Expensive

Shipping is a little slow

Originally, Coastal started off selling contact lenses, but since have decided to venture into the world of prescription glasses. They have also paired up with various big names such as Derek Cardigan, Love Perspective and more, to create truly unique designs.

Customers can choose from a wide selection of lens types, ranging from standard air lenses, thin air lenses to super-thin air lenses. It also includes a prescription for single vision, progressives, digital protection, and much more.

While their price range leans towards the more expensive, their frame selection is unique and aesthetic. We also like that they have a wide selection of kids’ glasses as well.

3. Readers – Best Online Eyeglasses on a Budget

Pros

Affordable glasses

Lots of frame shapes available

Informative blog

90-day returns policy

Cons

No kids option

International shipping can take a while

Readers have been around since 2012 and are known for selling good-quality and affordable prescription glasses online. Readers have also partnered with various non-profit organizations, helping underserved communities have access to proper eye care.

On the website, customers can choose from different frames like browline, aviator, oval, rectangle, and many other shapes to suit their style. Additionally, Readers also feature a ton of lens types to choose from. On the downside, orders outside of the U.S. can take more time to arrive, which isn’t great for those of you who are in a rush.

4. Firmoo – Best Online Eyeglasses With a Large Variety

Pros

3-month warranty

30-day exchange & return policy

Wide variety of online glasses and frames

Plenty of ongoing sales

Cons

No kid’s glasses

The online ”try on” feature isn’t accurate

Firmoo was founded in 2009 by opticians and designers who strive to offer prescription glasses with an affordable price tag. Each new pair of specs bears a CE certification, meaning that they have been tested and certified.

Firmoo offers a ton of different frames to choose from, and they even feature 2021 trends and 2020 best pick options, so customers can see what’s trendy right now. On top of that, you can shop for glasses based on your face shape, and there is a large variety of prescription lenses, like blue-light blocking glasses. Unfortunately, they don’t have any kids’ options.

5. 1800getlens – Best Website for Contact Lenses and Buying Prescription Glasses

Pros

Wide range of glasses and contact lenses

Money-back guarantee

Free returns policy

24/7 responsive customer service

Cons

No kid’s glasses

Expensive

1800getlens is a highly convenient online retailer of prescription glasses and contact lenses. The company features a ton of different brands for customers to choose from and provides highly responsive, 24/7 customer service.

Customers can set up a reordering system when ordering contact lenses, which is very convenient. 1800getlens also provides stylish options for sunglasses too, and if you aren’t happy, you can always take advantage of its 30-day money-back guarantee. On the downside, their frames are pricey, and they have no kid’s eyewear available.

6. Hubble Contacts – Best Site to Buy Contact Lenses

Pros

Affordable monthly subscription for lenses

Variety of brands available

Aesthetic and user-friendly website

Cons

Difficult to cancel

Not the best customer support

Hubble Contacts is an innovative and stylish website that allows users to opt for a monthly contact lens subscription. The lenses themselves are precisely manufactured using FDA approved manufacturers to create lenses that are comfortable and affordable. They also offer a ton of different brands such as Biofinity, Air Optix, and more.

While this website only offers lenses, not eyewear, they’re still worth a try. However, some customers have complained that it’s difficult to cancel their ongoing subscription and customer support isn’t overly helpful either. So be mindful of that.

Best Place to Buy Glasses Online FAQ

Can I Order Prescription Glasses From the Web?

Yes! Currently, there are plenty of online retailers who sell high-quality prescription glasses at an affordable rate. Some of our favorites include GlassesShop and Coastal, who offer a ton of designer frames and even contact lenses, from the convenience of your home.

You only need to have your latest prescription on hand, or you can take a new eye exam to make sure you get the correct eyewear.

Should I Buy From an Online Retailer or Local Opticians?

Both options come with their advantages and disadvantages. For example, buying locally will ensure that the glasses are the right fit and any adjustments can be made on the spot, such as loosening or tightening the specs – this would be virtually impossible to do online without the long wait time.

However, buying glasses online allows you to spend time choosing from 100s of frames from the convenience of your home. Even though you might lack the same customer care or flexible return policies as you’d in the shop, a lot of online retailers like GlassesShop promise a quick return.

On top of that, you can also snag an even better deal for your new glasses than you’d at the opticians, even if you have vision insurance.

Do Online Retailers Sell Good Quality Glasses, Frames, Lenses?

While some may tell you that buying a pair of prescription glasses or frames from the web might be risky, in reality, many of them offer FDA approved, high-quality glasses that are as good as you’d find at the local opticians.

However, it’s important to do your research before making a purchase since some sellers may sell frames that might break after a short while or even send you a pair with the wrong prescription. Try choosing a store from our list of trusted online sellers.

How to Choose the Best Online Eyewear Store?

Firstly, it’s important to decide the type of glasses you want, such as the design of the frames, the type of lens, i.e., single vision, and your own face shape too, to know what would be most flattering.

After you’ve narrowed that down, visit a few online retailers to see if they have what you’re looking for; if they do, great!

However, before you choose your favorite prescription lenses, have a read through the previous users’ testimonials to see how the customers found their purchase. Try to avoid stores where people have complained about unresponsive customer care or a long-shipping time.

Lastly, make sure to check out the online store’s refund and returns policy as well as their money-back guarantee, so you can make the necessary changes if you aren’t happy with your new specs.

Where is the Best Place to Buy Prescription Eyeglasses?

Depending on what you prefer, there are many reputable online stores where you can buy prescription glasses. Some even offer up to five frames to try at home if you don’t like the virtual ”try on” feature. Other retailers such as GlassesShop offer a ton of affordable online glasses deals in a large variety of styles to choose from.

Who Has the Best Deals on Prescription Glasses?

Most online eyewear stores offer pretty great deals on designer frames. For example, Readers offer a ton of affordable frames, starting from $20, and they even include a 90-day return policy in case you aren’t happy with them.

Best Place to Purchase Glasses Online: The Takeaway

Buying your eyewear online is a great way to find unique designs, minus the expensive price tag. It’s also a lot more convenient than visiting the opticians and spending hours trying to find a style you like. All our top picks, particularly GlassesShop, offer a variety of different frames to choose from, as well as flexible price ranges too.

The only thing you need is to have your prescription and measurements on hand to find the right pair for you – you might need to pay a visit to the eye doctor for that.

We hope you can find a pair of new specs that you’ll love. Thanks for reading.

The reviews and statements published here are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of Observer.