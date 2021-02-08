  8 Best Anti-Aging Creams & Serums To Reduce Face Wrinkles

The concept of beauty always gets redefined as time flows, but the wrinkle-free, shining, and healthy skin is still the hallmark of youthness.

This article introduces you to some of the best anti-aging creams and serums that will help you stay young.

Unlike the fake promises and heavy advertisement, these are a different category of products that fall under nutraceuticals made from herbs or organic extracts.

The best part is that they are made after rigorous scientific studies and testing, thus are safer and efficient in fulfilling the claims.

The growing fan base of these modern-day creams and serums is breathtaking. Their testimonials alone are the best proof these products work.

Without stuffing more words here, let us jump into the crux of this article.

8 Best Anti-Agining Creams and Serums To Help You Get Rid of Wrinkles

XYZ Smart Collagen is a skin repair creme from Wolfson Berg Limited, the UK, that can help you relive your youth without spending a fortune in beauty-care products.

According to the manufacturer, this is a collagen cream that can help you look 7.5 years younger with 84 days of use.

Smart collagen helps restore the collagen levels in your skin by compensating for natural collagen breakdown.

With regular use, you can restore the skin’s elasticity by increasing collagen production, thus preventing thin and sagging skin.

The product is made by combining nourishing plant extracts like Bulbine frutescens, knipholone, and APM.

Frequent users can enjoy reduced wrinkles, fix the sagging skin, tighten the skin and improve the skin texture.

The manufacturer recommends applying it two times a day, morning and night, after cleansing the skin.

What I like about this product?

According to their survey, 90% of women recommended this product with 97% customer satisfaction.

138% reduced wrinkles, 212% improvement in stretch marks, 137% improvement in skin texture, and 84% improved skin firmness.

Helps to restore the skin’s collagen balance and improve natural production.

Contains cold-pressed organic ingredients obtained from NAGOYA compliant sources.

Dermatologically studied and scientifically validated product, endorsed by famous dermatologists.

The company claims that the result arrives in 84 days.

Free shipping within the US

What I don’t like about this product?

This product only features 3 active ingredients.

It might cause allergic reactions in some people.

Collagen Select is a natural skin rejuvenator that can restore your skin’s collagen balance, and it is manufactured by Key Player Limited based in UAE.

You can enjoy reduced wrinkles, increased skin elasticity, and thereby helps you maintain a youthful appearance.

The increased collagen helps to improve the elasticity of the skin and help you preserve the natural appearance.

Collagen Select features 9 of the best tropically flavored multi-ingredients, of which patented VERISOL is the highlight.

Some of the other ingredients include vitamin A, vitamin C, riboflavin, niacin, biotin, zinc, and copper, all of which are essentially required for skin health.

The antioxidant property of this product protects the skin’s mucous membrane from oxidative stress, thus ensuring that your skin is moisturized all the time.

Not just skin, but this product could also protect your hair and nails, preventing the pigmentation of nails and split ends in hair.

An improved 65% collagen production, 10% skin elasticity, 32% reduced wrinkles around the eyes, and 18% more elastic skin are some of the claimed benefits of Collagen Select.

Unlike creams and serums, this is a dietary supplement that you can drink. Measure the recommended dose in 200 ml of water and consume once daily.

What I like about this product?

Takes care of wrinkles, skin health and helps to improve natural beauty.

Unlike conventional creams or serums, this is a dietary supplement.

Collagen production is increased by an amazing 65%.

This product features some of the top-notch clinically proven ingredients like Verisol and DracoBelle NU.

Good for hair and nails as well.

Manufactured in cGMP facilities in Europe.

A Money-back guarantee is offered.

What I don’t like about this product?

Topical products are much safer than oral remedies for skincare.

The internet presence is average.

This is a successful product from TWC Holdings based in the USA, and it is best known for its skin smoothening properties.

One serving of this product will add 5gm of collagen to your system, which is good enough for the skin, nails, and hairs.

Again, this is also a dietary product, which means it can be included in your diet so that you don’t have to worry about applying it every day.

If you check their official website, several testimonials and before/after pictures from real users prove how effective Premium Collagen 5000 is.

The mode of working here is also the same; the supplemented collagen would increase the elasticity of the skin and improve the skin’s firmness to give a youthful look.

The collagen in this product is sourced from marine animals and doesn’t contain gelatin that would mess with your tummy.

Unlike others, there are only two ingredients in this product, collagen and vitamin C; therefore, you don’t have to worry about any unwanted side effects.

The manufacturer recommends adding 7g of this product into water or your routine drink and consume it daily.

What I like about this product?

The collagen is sourced from fish, and it doesn’t contain any gelatin.

Contains only 2 ingredients; therefore, least worry about side-effects.

The fish collagen can work magic by improving the elasticity and hydration ability of the skin.

Contains no harmful chemicals or synthetic additives.

There are many testimonials on the official website that support the efficacy of this product

Since it is a dietary product, it can benefit skin, nails, and hair.

What I don’t like about this product?

The offline presence of this product is a downside.

None of the scientific validations regarding this product are displayed on the website.

Skinception by Dr. Dave David is a popular sub-brand under the US-based Leading Edge Health and Kollagen Intensiv is one of their finest offering for skincare.

This is a clinically proven product that can reduce wrinkles by a jaw-dropping 354% in 84 days of use, according to their scientific studies.

It contains a natural moisturizing factor (NMF) to boost skin hydration to keep it fresh all the time and helps with a faster rejuvenation of skin cells.

Regular users can protect their skin from photodamaging and prevent wrinkles around the eyes caused by glycation.

The best part is that all clinical data regarding this product can be found on their official website, and their patron, Dr. Dave David is a connoisseur in the field.

This might be the only product you need for beauty care if you are not suffering from any other major skin disorders.

What I like about this product?

A clinically studied and proven product that can reduce wrinkles by 354%, according to the manufacturer.

Helps with skin hydration, thus keeping it moisturized all the time.

Repairs skin damage caused by UV exposure.

Prevent age spots and makes the skin firmer for a youthful look.

You can find many testimonials from real-life users on the website.

The results can arrive within 84 days of regular use.

67 days money back policy.

The market penetration of Kollagen Intensiv is very high.

What I don’t like about this product?

The results are highly subjective and depend on the skin type, texture, and other physiological factors.

H-Glow is a star product from the Healing Natural Oils, based in the US, and it focuses on nourishing the skin to improve its texture.

While other products on this list are collagen-based, this is a blend of natural oils like jojoba, rosehip seed, avocado, helichrysum italicum, and frankincense, all of which are best known for their nourishing properties.

Even the product doesn’t put forward any bold claims and magic; instead, they focus on smoothening the skin texture and reduce wrinkles around the eyes, lips, and neck.

It comes in a bottle of oil and is applied directly on the skin and massaged for a few minutes to allow the nutraceutical blend to penetrate into the skin.

The natural fatty acids and vitamins in this product will rejuvenate the skin cell while ensuring the natural expansion of new cells.

It is manufactured in a cGMP facility based in the USA and follows all strict guidelines set by FDA.

The manufacturer recommends applying the oil to the face and neck after cleansing, followed by gentle massaging for a few minutes.

What I like about this product?

This is a blend of natural oils and contains only organic ingredients like jojoba, avocado, rosehip seed, etc.

More than a million products are sold by this brand since 2001, and the customer satisfaction index is very high for this brand.

Manufactured in a cGMP facility based in the USA and contains only FDA approved ingredients.

Takes care of your skin from the inside out by rejuvenating skin cells, nourishing and moisturizing them.

Wrinkles will be drastically reduced upon consistent use.

The brand offers 90 days money-back guarantee.

What I don’t like about this product?

There are slight convenience issues because oil can get easily wiped away.

Market penetration of this product is average.

Kremotex is a USA based skincare brand, and they manufacture one of the finest rejuvenating skin solutions.

This cream works in a three-step process by providing an intensive lift in the first few weeks of use, followed by wrinkle smoothening in the next step. Lastly, it gives you a color & tone enrichment.

The highlight of this cream is the Uttwiler Spätlauber apple extracts, which combine with top-tier products like jojoba oil, vitamin C, Licorice, and olive oil, give you smooth skin.

The dark circles are reduced in the first few weeks, and the skin becomes moisturized instantly when you use this cream.

Upon long term use, the skin rejuvenates and becomes more vibrant. The Licorice and vitamin E content would boost the immune system of skin cells to prevent any infections.

There are no dangerous fillers, additives, or synthetic chemical used in this product; therefore, it is side effects free.

What I like about this product?

It contains the goodness of natural ingredients and is made from 100% organic components.

Reduces age spots, dark spots, and sunspots with frequent use.

The skin is kept moisturized for 24 hours when you apply it once.

The dark circles near the eyes are reduced in the first few weeks of use.

Visible results can be achieved in 3 months of regular use.

It is manufactured in a cGMP facility and is animal-cruelty-free.

What I don’t like about this product?

Its availability outside the US is a downside. And It can only be purchased online.

Molyrose Advanced Anti-Wrinkle Retinol Serum is a popular skincare solution from Molyrose LLC based in CA, USA.

It contains 1% retinol with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to help with efficient epidermis (outermost skin layer) rejuvenation.

Mostly this blend keeps the skin moisturized, thus preventing dryness related cell damage, also supplements vital nutrients to promote faster skin repair.

This product’s highlight is its retinol content, a derivative of vitamin A, which is clinically proven to benefit the skin texture.

This serum is preferable for slowing aging, preventing fine lines, wrinkles, skin dehydration, dull complexion, hyperpigmentation, and acne.

The manufacturer recommends applying this serum 2-3 times a week along with an SPF 30+ cream to prevent further skin damage.

It is always better to use this serum during the night since sun exposure might have a reverse effect.

What I like about this product?

Prevents wrinkles, age spots, sun spots and slows down all signs of aging.

Contains clinically proven retinol and hyaluronic acid.

The serum seeps deep into the skin and rejuvenates the new cell growth.

Need to use only 2-3 times a week.

The vitamin E in the serum helps ward off dark spots and infections by boosting the skin’s immune system.

It has both anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties.

What I don’t like about this product?

Retinol has a negative effect when exposed to the sun, so user discretion is highly recommended.

Need an additional SPF cream to complement the working of this serum.

Pro-YOUth Antioxidant Serum is a state-of-the-art formulation from Eden Beauty, US. It is a nourishing solution that can deeply penetrate into the skin to give a smooth texture.

The company promotes it as an anti-aging formula, thanks to its antioxidant properties, which prevents the free radical damage of skin cells.

Not just that, the detox blend contains all major vitamins and minerals needed for the skin to balance the texture.

When you start to apply to oil, you could see a visible difference within a few weeks. The saggy skin would feel firmer, and wrinkles would slowly begin to disappear.

Some of the major ingredients in this product include Oryza Sativa (Rice Bran) Oil, Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate (Vitamin C), Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Extract, Tocopherol (Vitamin E) Oil, etc.

The oil has a soothing earthy citrus fragrance that would fade away soon after massaging.

The manufacturer recommends applying two-three drops of the serum on the face and neck, followed by a gentle massaging for 10 seconds.

What I like about this product?

This is more of an antioxidant serum that can protect the skin cells from oxidative stress.

Contains all vital minerals and vitamins that would help the skin cell rejuvenation.

Contains a dozen plus ingredients, all of which are traditionally proven beauty care products.

This product is 100% organic and doesn’t contain any synthetic chemicals to aid its working.

The manufacturer offers a no-questions 6-month return policy if you don’t like the product.

What I don’t like about this product?

The price tag is way too hefty for an average user, but its efficacy would justify it.

The market presence of this product is limited.

Best Wrinkle Creams and Serums for Anti-Aging Skincare FAQ

What are anti-aging creams & serums?

Anti-aging wrinkle creams are products that are made from organic substrates, herbal extracts, and nutraceutical components.

They work just like a chemical cream and reduce wrinkles, aging spots, scars, etc., on the skin.

The mode of working might change slightly depending on the ingredients, but the end result is mostly a shining and younger-looking face.

They come in all forms, ranging from creams, serums, oils, and even sold as dietary supplements that you can consume along with food.

They can be used just like your ordinary beauty products, but the results will be of salon-quality, thanks to their superior formulations.

How do anti-aging creams & serum for wrinkles work?

Anti-aging wrinkle creams & serums basically focus on three things to give you shining and youthful aesthetics.

One is the skin’s hydration or moisturization, which can keep the skin cells healthy, look fresh all time, and preventing dryness-induced damage.

Secondly, some of the products supplement additional collagen, which is an important protein that helps with the skin’s elasticity, making it look healthier.

Lastly, nourishing is done by ingredients like vitamin C, oil extracts, etc., which would supply essential nutrients that the skin requires to divide faster.

The antioxidant ingredients would prevent free radical oxidation of the skin cells, thus preventing further damage.

Do I need a doctor’s prescription to use anti-wrinkle creams & serums?

No, you don’t need to consult a doctor for using these products because they fall under the category of nutraceuticals.

They are made by combining herbal extracts, organic components, and other plant-based products that too in their raw form. Therefore, they are less likely to cause any side-effects.

Unless you are currently under some medication or using any skincare products, you don’t need to consult your doctor.

However, if you are suffering from any skin disorders, then take a second opinion from your doctor.

Is it safe to use anti-aging wrinkle creams & serum?

Yes, these products are 100% safe and secure to use. The major concern is if these are scams that are too good to be true.

Even though some of the claims look unnatural, the best part is that they are clinically proven, and you can get the scientific journals that reported the relevant studies.

Plus, safety can also be assured from the testimonials and reviews posted by real-life users who had tried these products.

All the anti-aging wrinkle creams & serums mentioned in this list come from reputed nutraceutical brands with years of experience in the field.

Not just that, all of these products are manufactured in a cGMP facility based in Europe, the US, or the UAE, all of which follow strict international guidelines in manufacturing.

So, dismiss your worries regarding their safety.

Can I use wrinkle creams & serums with my existing beauty care products?

Since these are organic products, there are no technical problems in using them with your other beauty care products.

But, each of these products is designed in such a way that it would be best if you use it alone.

Because other beauty products might have active ingredients that may reduce or nullify the good properties in the nutraceutical supplements.

Also, harsh chemicals in the regular product might cause skin irritation if used along with these products.

So, it is better to use any one product at a time, or you can consult your doctor before trying it.

How long should I rely on face creams & serum for wrinkles?

It is a highly subjective question because the results would vary from person to person depending on the physiology, skin texture, genetics, and other factors.

On average, it takes 2 – 8 weeks for the initial set of results to arrive and up to 3 months for the complete results.

However, you may continue to use anti-aging wrinkle creams & serums as long as you wish to maintain the gains.

Since these are nutraceutical preparation, safety is assured as long as you follow the manufacturer’s guidelines.

Are there any side-effects for anti-aging products?

Side-effects are unexpected or unsolicited effects associated with any products that we use.

For a product to cause any harm, it must contain a potent active ingredient that can retain longer in the human system and trigger secondary reactions.

The nutraceutical blends mentioned in this article are mostly raw herbs and organic extracts which don’t contain refined chemical components.

They are cleared from the system along with the food and contain only essential nutrients that support the skin’s health.

Therefore, it is safe to say that these are side-effects-less products. Still, to be doubly sure, do a patch test or trial consumption before using these products.

What are the benefits of wrinkle creams & serum?

There are many benefits for anti-aging wrinkle creams & serums, still to name a few:

Removes wrinkles and age spots that make you look older.

Hydrates the skin, thus keeping it moisturized.

Improves the immunity of the skin.

Reduces sunspot and tanning.

Prevents acne and pimples.

Nourishes the skin from within to add glow.

Increases the elasticity of the skin to make to prevent wrinkles.

How can I be doubly sure about these products before using it?

Before making the purchase make sure that you are getting a nutraceutical product, that too, from a reputed brand.

You can do a basic googling and see if the brand’s name is endorsed/reviewed on other websites and featured in any other sources.

If it is available on e-commerce websites, check for the user rating and reviews. You can also go with a trusted third-party reviewer to reduce the pain of researching.

Most popular and efficient products will feature one or more clinically proven ingredients; see if your product of interest has the same.

Are these skin care products scientifically proven?

Yes, just like their pharmaceutical counterparts, these products are also scientifically studied and clinically proven.

At least, the ingredients used in these products are scientifically studied products.

You can always google search the ingredients and check the associated journals for the product’s scientific relevancy.

Reputed brands will publish all of the in-house scientific data on their website itself, thus making it easy for the user to access them.

Also, all of these products are manufactured in a cGMP facility that is approved by FDA.