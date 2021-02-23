5 Best Wrinkle Creams and Anti-Aging Serums of 2021

Of the many indignities of aging, the degradation of our skin is one of the most visible. After age 35 or so, skin starts to lose its elasticity as collagen and elastin break down and do not replenish as quickly as when we were young. Sun exposure, even when we’re young, causes cumulative damage that accelerates the aging process and can result in age spots and other discoloration as well as lines and wrinkles.

So, you may have decided to try products you’ve seen advertised, such as a night cream for wrinkles. Perhaps a friend recommended their favorite neck cream or your dermatologist has urged you to start treating sun damage to your skin. You may even have seen an advertisement touting a product that claims to be the best wrinkle cream.

With so many wrinkle creams on the market to choose from, with each product claiming to be the best, how do you know which face creams work and which ones are a waste of money?

Luckily, we’ve reviewed all of the top anti-wrinkle creams to help you decide. Each product was evaluated on a variety of key factors including ingredients, customer reviews, advertised benefits, and price.

If you’re ready to reduce wrinkles, fine lines, and look years younger than you actually are, here are the best wrinkle creams to buy for 2021.

Top 5 Best Wrinkle Creams of 2021

Kollagen Intensiv : Best wrinkle cream overall

XYZ Collagen : Best for anti-aging moisturizer

AgelessSkin : Best for dark circles

Brilliance SF : Best for revitalizing damaged skin

Eyelasticity : Best eye cream

#1 Kollagen Intensiv: Best Anti-Wrinkle Cream

Kollagen Intensiv promises to smooth out wrinkles and crow’s feet and firm your skin. It is an organic cream, packed with natural anti-aging ingredients that you can use on any part of your body where you want to reduce the signs of aging. Most customer reviews say that it firms the skin and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

This wrinkle cream works to stimulate collagen production in your skin, which makes it firmer and more elastic, smoothing out wrinkles. Kollagen Intensiv also is high in antioxidants, which help to repair skin damage. Finally, shea butter and other moisturizers hydrate the skin and plump it up for a more youthful appearance.

Kollagen Intensiv contains a number of anti-aging products, including retinol, peptides, fatty acids, antioxidants, enzymes, vitamins, and trace minerals. These ingredients work in combination to repair, rejuvenate, and nourish the skin. Simply apply Kollagen Intensiv after morning and evening cleansing, massaging gently with a circular motion until your skin absorbs it. You’ll have no need for a separate day and night cream or another for under-eye care.

We think Kollagen Intensiv is the best wrinkle cream for those wanting to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The manufacturer offers a 67-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with confidence.

Clinically proven to reduce the appearance of wrinkles by 354%

Reduces dark under-eye circles, puffiness & crows feet

Firm and tone the skin for a more youthful appearance

Reduces the appearance of even the deepest lines and wrinkles

#2 XYZ Collagen: Best Anti-Aging Moisturizer

XYZ Smart Collagen is another anti-aging cream focused on collagen production and management. The manufacturer claims that it restores the natural balance between the production and breakdown of collagen to preserve youthful skin and improve the appearance of mature skin. This anti-wrinkle face and neck cream is Cosmos- and Ecocert-listed, Nagoya- and Natrue-compliant, certified organic, and 100% vegan.

Most other anti-aging products focus solely on boosting the production of collagen. XYZ Smart Collagen controls the rate of new production, so it doesn’t interfere with your skin’s healthy inflammatory response. This helps to preserve the balance between collagen and elastin, maintaining your skin’s elasticity and ensuring that the new tissue is strong and healthy. Your skin will look more youthful, and the results will last longer.

The active ingredients in XYZ Smart Collagen come from the leaves of Bulbine frutescens, a South African plant. The leaf sap contains two compounds: Knipholone and Acetylated Polymannose (APM). Studies have shown that APM increases high-quality collagen production, while Knipholone slows its breakdown and prevents its uncontrolled growth. The manufacturer uses a cold-press method to extract the most sap from the leaves while preserving the active compounds within.

If you’re interested in maintaining a youthful appearance, XYZ Smart Collagen might be the best anti-aging wrinkle cream for you. Its balance of ingredients helps the skin to produce more collagen while maintaining its healthy balance with elastin. This results in a visible, long-lasting improvement in the firmness and elasticity of the skin.

Protect your skin against free radical damage

Restore your skin to its natural, youthful state

Tighten, firm, and lift sagging skin

Can be used as a day cream or night cream

#3 AgelessSkin: Anti-Aging Face Cream

AgelessSkin anti-aging moisturizer promises to address the whole range of skincare issues that come with mature skin. Like all the best wrinkle creams, it helps grow new cells to firm the skin, repair damage, and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. It also hydrates and moisturizes to plump up the skin, while retinol helps to reduce pigmentation, age spots, and dark circles.

AgelessSkin is distinct from other anti-aging products by the type of collagen it contains: very small whole molecules that your skin can more easily absorb. Other natural ingredients work together to provide all the benefits of the best wrinkle creams. In particular, AgelessSkin reputedly reduces dark circles and puffiness under the eyes.

This anti-wrinkle daytime moisturizer’s formula contains ingredients that experts have tested for safety. In addition to the collagen, the primary active ingredients include retinol and peptides. Especially interesting to those who wish to reduce age spots and dark circles is the retinol. It not only helps repair skin damage, but it also evens skin tone and lightens those dark spots.

So if you want to get rid of unsightly dark circles and other effects of aging, AgelessSkin is probably the best choice for you. The manufacturer produces AgelessSkin to GMP standards from 100% natural ingredients. AgelessSkin comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with confidence.

Visibly brighten skin’s appearance

Improve skin elasticity

Powerful anti-aging ingredients

Best overall anti-aging moisturizer

#4 Brilliance SF: Top Rated Wrinkle Remover

The full product name—Brilliance SF Collagen Retinol Cream—provides a clue to the primary focus of this anti-aging day and night cream. Studies have demonstrated that retinol is effective at repairing skin damage, especially damage due to sun exposure. Brilliance SF can also smooth your skin, remove or lessen dark spots, and even your skin tone.

This anti-ager works in a number of ways to revitalize skin and lessen wrinkles. In addition to the rejuvenating effects of retinol, Brilliance SF stimulates collagen production, which helps to firm the skin and improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It also hydrates deeply and helps remove dead skin cells that can dull the skin’s appearance.

Along with retinol, Brilliance SF contains a number of natural ingredients that protect and repair your skin. Vitamin C and vitamin E both protect against damage from UV exposure. Peptides increase collagen production, while hyaluronic acid is essential for healthy skin function and repair. Phytoceramide may restore moisture loss due to the degradation of lipids in the skin, and Amcella blossom extract helps to strengthen skin cells and smooth fine lines.

Exposure to sun and wind can prematurely age skin, causing wrinkles and dark spots. For this reason, any board-certified dermatologist will tell you to avoid the sun as much as possible. If the damage is already done, Brilliance SF can help repair it and assist in preventing further signs of aging. So if you need help rejuvenating damaged skin, Brilliance SF wrinkle cream should be a part of your skincare routine.

Restores elasticity and firmness

Eliminates wrinkles and fine lines

Counters free-radical damage

Dermatologist formulated & recommended

#5 Eyelasticity: Most Effective Anti-Aging Cream For Eyes

Of the anti-aging creams we reviewed, Skinception Eyelasticity is the only cream focusing specifically on reducing crow’s feet and laugh lines as well as puffiness and dark circles under the eyes. Clinical trials of its active ingredients have shown noticeable improvements in fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, along with a clear reduction in dark circles, puffiness, and bagging. Eyelasticity also promises to firm and thicken thin skin around the eyes.

In a clinical study of Elasticity, 90% of participants showed a reduction of under-eye puffiness, and dark circles lightened by 35%. This anti-aging cream boasts a healthy dose of peptides, which can improve the skin’s firmness and elasticity. The Eyelasticity cream is also rich in antioxidants to help repair skin damage. Anti-inflammatory agents in the cream help to reduce puffiness.

Eyelasticity contains several proprietary ingredients with a special reputation for their impact on the appearance of the skin around the eyes. Eyeseryl is a tetrapeptide that reduces puffiness and dark circles. Regu®-age also addresses dark circles and puffiness by improving circulation and reducing the damage done by free radicals. A compound called Syn®-ake imitates Temple Viper snake venom’s muscle-freezing property, helping to prevent wrinkles and crow’s feet. It’s the new topical alternative to Botox. Finally, ProCollONe+ stimulates collagen synthesis, improving skin tone.

The product of a dermatologist, Eyelasticity is our choice of wrinkle creams for those who want a skin care product for the area around the eyes. All the evidence points to Eyelasticity being an effective anti-aging cream. The manufacturer offers a 67-day money-back guarantee as well as 24/7 customer support for its products.

Reduce crow’s feet and laugh lines

Less under-eye puffiness

Dark circles vanish

Results beginning in 4 weeks

What to Look for in the Top Anti-Aging Creams

Retinoids

Retinoids are vitamin A compounds, and two of the most common are retinol and retinoic acid. Studies have shown that retinol firms the skin and reduces or eliminates fine lines and wrinkles. Creams that contain retinol also can help reduce the appearance of dark spots and other signs of aging that sun damage causes.

Retinol can cause skin irritation in the form of redness, burning, and dryness. For most people, these side effects go away when their skin builds up a tolerance. But some people’s skin doesn’t acclimate to the retinol, and so they may need a retinol alternative such as bakuchiol or resveratrol.

Peptides

Living organisms naturally produce peptides, which are molecules of varying sizes consisting of chains of amino acids. The peptides we most commonly hear about are proteins, but many different types exist. Some peptides in the skin function to stimulate collagen production, which can improve skin texture and wrinkles.

Antioxidants

Unstable oxygen molecules called free radicals can break down cells. Antioxidants help protect cells from this damage. In the skin, this cellular damage can cause wrinkles. Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) is a popular and potent antioxidant, contained in many of the best anti-aging products. Be sure to store wrinkle creams with Vitamin C away from heat and sunlight.

Hyaluronic Acid

Also known as hyaluronan, hyaluronic acid is a common ingredient in skincare products that is essential for normal skin function and repair. Scientists find it distributed widely throughout skin tissue in the spaces between and below the skin cells’ outer layers. Hyaluronic acid plays a key role in cell growth and division and also provides a hydrated structure for the passage of nutrients to the cells. Studies have shown that hyaluronic acid increases in the presence of retinol, and the two substances work together to repair sun damage.

Alpha Hydroxy Acids

Alpha hydroxy acids serve to remove dead skin cells from the surface of the skin. This process prepares your skin to absorb other products and stimulates the growth of new skin cells. Alpha hydroxy acids, beta hydroxy acids, and polyhydroxy acids also reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

SPF (sun protection factor)

We all know that sunlight is essential to our health, but excessive sun exposure damages skin and can cause both wrinkles and dark spots. SPF is not necessary for a night cream, but a daytime wrinkle cream should include sun protection of at least SPF 30. If it doesn’t, then it should be compatible with a separate sunscreen. Be sure to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen that protects against both UVA and UVB rays and has a good SPF.

Things to Consider When Buying an Anti-Wrinkle Cream

Skin sensitivities

Some ingredients in anti-aging creams may cause skin irritation, redness, or rash, especially for users with sensitive skin. A product with several active ingredients isn’t necessarily any more effective than a wrinkle cream with only one. But the more ingredients an anti-wrinkle cream has, the greater the chance that those with sensitive skin will have a reaction.

You can reduce the likelihood of side effects by selecting wrinkle creams that scientists have designed for sensitive skin, such as that don’t cause acne (noncomedogenic) or allergic reactions (hypoallergenic). To limit any side effects, be sure to follow the product instructions. If a reaction does occur, discontinue use and contact the manufacturer’s consumer hotline.

Skin type

It’s natural to assume that if a particular wrinkle cream works for a friend, it will work for you, too. But differences in skin type indicate that may not be the case. No one product exists that performs the same for everyone.

The best anti-aging cream manufacturers are aware of the differences in skin types, and many of them offer some kind of satisfaction guarantee. If you find that particular wrinkle cream or night cream products don’t work for you, you may be able to get your money back on return of the unused products.

Budget

Keep in mind that the cost of wrinkle cream is not correlated with its effectiveness. The best wrinkle cream is not necessarily the most expensive one. And while an over-the-counter wrinkle cream (like the ones we’ve reviewed here) may cost less than prescription wrinkle treatments, it may also be less effective because it may contain smaller amounts of active ingredients. Even so, many creams can be effective, and creams are certainly less invasive, painful, and costly than even the most minor cosmetic surgery.

Final Thoughts – Are Wrinkle Creams Right for You?

Before using any skin treatment products, prudence dictates that it’s best to first consult your doctor—preferably a board-certified dermatologist. Chances are they will approve the use of over-the-counter anti-aging products, but your doctor can tell you if your skin is too sensitive, for example, or if you should consider a retinol alternative.

Besides using wrinkle creams, a few other practices and products should be part of your anti-aging skin care routine. Always shield your skin from the sun with protective clothing and a hat. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen on any exposed skin when outdoors, regardless of the time of year. When choosing a face moisturizer (and you definitely should use one), select one with an SPF of at least 15, but preferably 30 or higher.

Nutrition carries a great deal of importance too. Many nutrients in our diet, such as vitamin C, vitamin B3, and iron, are important for skin health and repair.

Finally, don’t smoke, because it causes your skin to sag and age prematurely. Even if you’ve been smoking for years, quitting now will improve your skin tone and prevent more wrinkles.

Your dermatologist can create a personalized skin care plan for your particular skin type and condition. They can help find creams or products that are likely to be effective for you, as well as providing advice for the most effective skin care links for further learning.

The reviews and statements published here are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of Observer.