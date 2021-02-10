Best Fat Burner: Top 5 Thermogenic Fat Burners of 2021

Losing weight can be tricky. Everyone is different, and some people find that even with a healthy diet and exercise program, they still struggle to lose weight. Sticking rigidly to a strict diet is no fun, and it is also difficult to maintain.

What does this mean? Should you just give up?

Not at all. There are plenty of other options available, and fat burner supplements are especially popular.

In this article, we’re going to review three of the top fat burner supplements;

PhenQ – Highest Quality Instant Knockout – Best Thermogenic Fat Burner Trimtone – Best Fat Burner for Women

There are plenty of choices available in the fat burner supplement market, but not all supplements work the same for each individual. There’s also the risk of buying a poor-quality supplement that wastes your money and doesn’t work.

There are some important points to consider before buying a course of fat burner supplements:

Ingredients

This is the number-one important factor. While many supplements are made from all-natural ingredients, it’s important to read the ingredients list carefully. Are you allergic to any of the ingredients? Could they be harmful to you? Consult a doctor if you aren’t sure. Will the ingredients help with weight loss?

Do further research if necessary. And if the ingredients do help with weight loss, check the amount you’ll be getting with each dosage. If the amount is too low, the supplement might be ineffective.

Price

This will be an important consideration for just about anyone. There is a great variety of supplements available, and you don’t necessarily have to buy the most expensive one available to get needed results.

Type

People mostly lose weight in different ways, depending on the amount of weight you want to lose, your lifestyle, and your metabolism. Fat burners work in different ways too.

Appetite suppressants. These keep you feeling full for longer and preventing overeating.

Fat blockers. These prevent fats from being absorbed into the body. The fats are then excreted from the body.

Stimulant-free fat burners. These don’t contain stimulants or caffeine. They rely on fat blocking and appetite suppressing.

Thermogenic fat burners. More body heat helps with burning and using up fat in the body. These kinds of fat burners help with the production of body heat.

Form

Taking a fat burner supplement shouldn’t be a messy, inconvenient process. You should be able to take the dosage in an easy form, like a tea, capsule, or powder.

3 Best Fat Burner Supplements

No one wants to take a trial-and-error approach to choose a fat burner supplement. It’s cheaper and easier to find the right supplement for you on the first try.

1. PhenQ – Highest Quality Fat Burner

Brand Overview

PhenQ is a popular supplement choice for a reason. It’s marketed as being equivalent to five weight loss pills in one, meaning that it targets weight loss in five different ways. Its ingredients are 100% natural, and the supplement is manufactured in FDA approved facilities.

PhenQ works by burning fat, suppressing appetite, inhibiting fat absorption, improving mood, and improving energy levels. It means that you might also feel better while taking PhenQ.

PhenQ Ingredients

PhenQ’s ingredients are natural and also proven to help with weight loss.

Some of their ingredients include:

Caffeine

Caffeine is a popular ingredient in many fat burner supplements. It’s a stimulant, so it can make you feel more energetic and focused. It can also boost fat burning via thermogenesis, improve performance, and make you feel less hungry.

Capsimax Powder

This is actually a blend of piperine, caffeine, capsicum, and niacin (Vitamin B3). It has thermogenic properties, meaning you burn fat more quickly. The key ingredient is the capsicum, which has been linked to high weight loss in some individuals.

Nopal

Nopal is a high-fiber ingredient, helping you feel fuller for longer and suppressing appetite. It also helps flush fluids out of your tissues, which in turn helps with water retention.

L-Carnitine Fumarate

L-Carnitine Fumarate is an amino acid found naturally in our diet, from foods like nuts, red meat, and green vegetables. It helps turn fat into energy, which works on two levels; helping you lose fat and gain more energy.

Chromium Picolinate

Chromium Picolinate is a mineral that can also be found in our diet, usually in meats, vegetables, and whole grains. It works to curb appetite and control cravings. It helps our cells absorb as much sugar as possible, and once there’s enough sugar in our cells, it stops cravings. This makes it easier to lose weight and means we feel fuller for longer.

Does PhenQ Work?

PhenQ has had plenty of success due to its five main methods of targeting weight loss; burning fat, stopping future fat production, appetite suppressing, mood-improving, and energy-boosting.

Losing weight can be a discouraging and frustrating process, but the mood and energy boosts from PhenQ can help you get through it.

Pros:

100% natural ingredients, all known to aid weight loss

Suitable for both men and women to use

Has a five-in-one approach to weight loss, meaning more value for money

Made in FDA approved facilities

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

It contains caffeine. This might restrict who can have this supplement, or what time of day they can take it. Careless use may interfere with your sleep.

Only available for sale on the Official Website

2. Instant Knockout – Best Thermogenic Fat Burner

Brand Overview

Instant Knockout is formulated with athletes and fighters in mind. If high-intensity workouts and a strict diet aren’t working, this might be the supplement for you.

Its ingredients are very powerful and very concentrated and 100% natural and made in FDA and GMP approved facilities.

The dosage for this supplement is a little more complicated than Trimtone and PhenQ. The recommended dosage is four capsules a day, spread out before each meal (breakfast, lunch, dinner, and the evening meal). It means continual boosts during the day, so you can keep on burning fat.

Instant Knockout Ingredients

Glucomannan

You may remember this ingredient from the Trimtone ingredients list. It is a fiber that helps with weight loss and cravings. It makes you feel fuller and less likely to snack on sugary foods later. It also helps to improve metabolic health, which will be better for you in the long run.

Cayenne Pepper Seeds

The key element here is capsaicin, found in cayenne pepper. Capsaicin has long been linked to weight loss, as well as many other health benefits. Cayenne is also a thermogenic, meaning it boosts your metabolism and therefore burns more fat.

Green Tea Extract

Another ingredient shared with many other fat burners, including Trimtone, Green Tea works to boost both mood and metabolism. It also helps you keep the fat off long-term.

Caffeine Anhydrous

It is a dehydrated caffeine powder. It is very potent and gives a huge energy boost. It is ideal for athletes and bodybuilders because it provides added energy and power to get through a workout.

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is a vitamin we’d usually get from foods like meat and dairy. It helps boost metabolism and even the immune system and can also help the body absorb nutrients more efficiently.

Vitamin B6

It helps with synthesizing energy. It lifts your metabolism and can also lead to helping build muscle. Vitamin B6 is another important vitamin and an essential ingredient of bringing the whole Instant Knockout formula together.

Zinc

Zinc helps the body process nutrients into fuel and is especially important if you’re following an intensive workout routine. It boosts testosterone, which leads to increased energy.

GTF Chromium

We all need trace elements of GTF Chromium in our bodies, but a high-sugar diet can easily lead to a deficiency. It helps to control insulin, reduces food cravings, boosts metabolism, and boosts energy levels.

Piperine

Piperine is a multi-faceted weight loss aid. It helps to boost metabolism, digestion, and thermogenesis.

Green Coffee Bean

Again, this is an ingredient found in Trimtone. Green coffee beans contain chlorogenic acid, which helps with metabolism and fat burning.

Does Instant Knockout Work?

Designed for both men and women, Instant Knockout boasts an impressive list of ingredients, all chosen for their fat burning and metabolism-boosting properties.

It’s intended to have a remarkable effect on your body, especially when coupled with a balanced diet and a good workout routine.

It also deals with unhealthy food cravings. It suppresses appetite, making you feel fuller, which in turn means you’ll snack less.

Pros:

It contains 10 very powerful ingredients, all proven to help with weight loss.

The recommended doses are evenly spread throughout the day, maximizing your fat-burning potential.

Boosts energy levels, meaning you can work out harder and for longer. It also benefits you in your everyday life.

It can help get rid of stubborn fat.

90-day money-back guarantee.

It helps to curb hunger cravings. It means you’ll avoid overeating and losing your progress.

Cons:

The four-capsule a day dosage can be inconvenient. It’s also easy to miss a dose.

Only available for sale on the Official Website

It contains caffeine. It may affect sleep if taken too late in the day. Beware of taking stimulants while on a course of supplements with high caffeine content.

3. Trimtone – Best Fat Burner for Women

Trimtone is a fat burner supplement designed especially for women. Ideal for a busy woman on the go. It’s designed to fit into an active lifestyle and boasts 100% natural ingredients. The dosage is easy, with just one capsule to be taken every morning.

Trimtone stimulates metabolism, meaning you burn fat naturally during the day. It also suppresses appetite and speeds up thermogenesis.

Trimtone Ingredients

Caffeine

Like PhenQ, Trimtone uses caffeine as a stimulant to boost energy, alertness, and thermogenesis.

Green Tea

Green tea is packed full of benefits, from improving mood and brain function to boosting your metabolism. It means you burn more fat and feel better while doing it.

Green Coffee

This means unroasted, raw coffee beans since a lot of healthy elements of the coffee are removed by the roasting process. Green coffee has thermogenic properties, meaning it helps you burn more fat and boost your metabolism.

Glucomannan

Glucomannan is a fiber that may help aid weight loss. It also makes you feel fuller for longer, curbing appetite and reducing cravings. Too much glucomannan can make you feel sluggish, but Trimtone only uses a small amount. It means the dosage is effective without making you feel bloated or drained of energy.

Grains of Paradise

Another key element to losing weight is to activate your BAT (brown adipose tissue). It can have a thermogenic effect on your body and may even regulate your blood sugar levels more efficiently. Grains of Paradise helps to fire up your BAT, making it an important ingredient in helping you lose weight the natural way.

Does Trimtone Work?

The best way to lose weight is to kick-start our body into burning its own fat. Trimtone’s ingredients are all geared towards that purpose, each ingredient targeting a specific element of weight loss.

As well as this, Trimtone helps suppress appetite using fiber, already an important part of our diet. Because it’s helping burn fats in your body, this means you can still eat a balanced diet.

Carbs and fats are important in a healthy diet, but Trimtone will help you stop craving unhealthy, sugary foods that are full of empty calories.

Pros:

Suppresses appetite, helping to combat overeating and sugar cravings.

Works to boost energy during the day, helping to beat fatigue.

Boosts metabolism, meaning you burn even more fat.

It helps to prevent future weight gain, which can be a problem with fat burning supplements.

It regulates blood sugar levels.

100-day money-back guarantee.

Cons:

The supplement is not suitable for vegetarians or vegans, as the supplement comes in a gelatin capsule.

Trimtone contains caffeine. It means it could have an impact on sleep. Also, taking stimulants during the supplement course can lead to serious side effects.

Only available for sale on the Official Website

How Do Fat Burners Work?

There are many different types of fat burners available. Every individual is different. So be sure to choose a supplement that’s suitable for your personal needs.

Another element that’s often overlooked is that fat burners need to be taken as part of a balanced lifestyle. Taking fat burning supplements while maintaining a very unhealthy lifestyle with a bad diet will damage your health.

For absolute best results, take the supplements along with a balanced diet, which includes staying well hydrated, getting plenty of sleep, and taking sufficient exercise.

A good fat burning supplement will aid all of this. Aside from giving energy and mood boosts, fat burners can help you sleep deeper and longer. Plenty of rest is essential to a healthy body.

Aside from all this, fat burners help you lose weight in a variety of different ways, such as:

Suppressing Appetite

We often crave food, especially sugary or high-calorie foods, when we aren’t really hungry. Or perhaps the food we eat doesn’t fill us up enough to get us from meal to meal.

Suppressing appetite helps keep us at a balanced level, which means that we’ll only get hungry when it’s time for a healthy and sustaining meal. It prevents overeating, which can become a badly ingrained habit that hinders our weight-loss progress.

Speeds Up Metabolism

As we get older, metabolism tends to slow down. It means our body isn’t processing food as quickly or efficiently as it did before.

There are other causes for slow metabolisms, such as genetics or our individual makeup. A faster metabolism means we turn food into fuel more efficiently. It also means less fat buildup.

Boosts Energy Levels

There are plenty of reasons for a dip in energy levels. But that can make losing weight much harder, especially if we’ve committed to an exercise routine.

Higher energy levels mean longer and harder workouts, but it also means we’ll have more energy in our day to day life. It also means increased alertness and focus.

Hormone Regulation

Hormones can have a massive impact on how much fat we gain or lose. The hormones in our body are carefully balanced, and even small changes can throw those balances out.

It can have a knock-on effect, and unbalanced hormones can cause further health problems. It’s best to get the hormones back under control as soon as possible so that our body can function as it’s supposed to.

Increasing Thermogenesis

Another key element to burning fat, thermogenesis, is a vital process. There are a number of nutrients, minerals, and foods that can boost this process. Each supplement we’ve discussed today contains at least one thermogenic ingredient, usually more.

Burning Fat in The Body

Any good fat burning supplement will work to burn fat already accumulated. Once you start to see progress, you’ll be invigorated to keep going and attain your goals.

The best fat burners work in several ways, for example, PhenQ’s five-in-one approach to weight loss. Ideally, a supplement should target several weight-loss areas, encouraging your body to work to remove its own fat.

Promoting natural ways of fat burning can be better in the long run, as your body should continue working after the course of supplements has ended.

Who Should Use a Fat Burner?

Really, fat burners are ideal for anyone who is trying to lose some extra weight. Ideally, they should be taken along with a healthy diet, exercise, and a balanced lifestyle. Taken like this, the fat burners will really enhance the results from the weight-loss program.

If you were already sticking to a good diet and exercise routine and found that you weren’t seeing any results, now might be the time to consider taking a course of fat burners to supplement your routine.

You might find that a particular obstacle to your weight loss is your cravings. Cravings are our body’s way of telling us to eat, but they can easily become warped. We might crave food when we aren’t really hungry, meaning that we often overeat. This can become a difficult cycle to break out of.

Sugar cravings are possibly the most common food cravings, and since sugar is addictive, it’s certainly very difficult to find a way of dealing with sugar cravings. It means that the foods we’re eating, aside from unhealthy, are full of empty calories.

They won’t provide the nutrients and energy we need to get through the day; in fact, we might find ourselves hungry again very quickly.

Going on a diet will likely make the cravings worse. Our body will take time to adjust to the new diet, and in the meantime, we’ll find ourselves hungry more often and with intense cravings.

Fat burner supplements can help with this. They suppress the appetite, meaning that we don’t feel hungry so quickly, and can also help curb our cravings for sugary snacks. They also provide extra energy, which means we won’t feel weak and tired.

Fat burners can also help the length and quality of your sleep. Insufficient sleep can have a detrimental effect on weight loss, so it’s important to get plenty of sleep. Many fat burners include ingredients that boost mood, make you feel better and calmer, and encourage sleep hormones. All of this adds up to a wonderful night’s sleep!

While fat burners are available to anyone who wants to shed some extra pounds, it’s important to get the right fat burner for you. Many fat burners are available to both men and women, like PhenQ, or have options available for both, like Instant Knockout. Some fat burners are gender-specific, like Trimtone.

This is because some fat burners, depending on the formula, may enhance certain hormones. This is great for fat burning but can have adverse effects if taken by the wrong gender.

For example, some fat burners designed for men can lead to higher levels of male hormones in women, and vice versa. These hormonal imbalances can lead to other unpleasant side effects.

How to Make the Most Out of Your Fat Burner Supplement

As mentioned before, fat burners work the best when taken as part of a healthy, balanced lifestyle. Simply taking a fat burning supplement and doing nothing else will not help.

The supplements are designed to be part of a balanced lifestyle and won’t really work by themselves. There are a few tips you can follow to get the best results out of your supplement.

Do Your Research

Choose your supplement wisely. Each individual is different, and not every fat burner will work for everyone.

As mentioned earlier, some supplements are only suitable for one gender. Be sure you choose the right one.

Check the ingredients list before taking it. Most fat burners are made of 100% natural ingredients, but this doesn’t rule out a possible allergic reaction. If you have existing health conditions, it’s wise to check with a doctor before beginning a course of supplements.

Some fat burners such as Resurge contain ingredients proven to help with some health conditions, but others might aggravate your condition.

Prepare

A well-balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle won’t happen by chance. If you’ve decided to start an exercise program, plan it out. If you’re starting a new diet, plan ahead the foods you intend to eat.

Remember, we need a certain amount of carbohydrates and fats in our diet to stay healthy. While a healthy diet is essential to losing weight, don’t restrict yourself too much. Make sure you are eating sufficient food every day.

A very strict diet is fine in the short term, perhaps to lose weight quickly, but if you’re trying to choose a diet to stick to long term, perhaps consider cutting yourself some slack. Restrictive diets are more difficult to stick to, and relapses will only discourage you.

We also discussed the importance of getting plenty of sleep. Be sure to stay well-rested, and also make sure you drink plenty of water every day. Ideally, you should drink 8 glasses of water a day.

Now that you’ve planned your diet and workout routine, it’s time to think about the fat burners. Always follow the recommended dosage and take at the recommended times.

Depending on what kind of fat burner you’re taking, you might consider tweaking your diet and exercise routine. For instance, an energy-boosting supplement would work better when taken right before a workout. An appetite suppressor might be taken between meals to increase effectiveness.

Consistency is Key

It’s important to keep up your balanced lifestyle. The fat burner supplements won’t help you if you let your diet or exercise program slip, and you might not see the desired results if you keep missing doses of your supplements.

Also, everyone is different. Some individuals might see results very quickly; others might have to wait a little longer.

This can be very disappointing, but remember that the end result will be worth it, even if you have to wait a little longer than you’d hoped.

Are There Side-Effects of Taking Fat Burners?

The three fat burners we’ve looked at here contain all-natural ingredients. It greatly reduces the risk of side effects such as allergies, anxiety, and insomnia.

Some supplements do contain artificial ingredients. Rather than helping your body increase its natural functions to help you burn fat, they use artificial methods. Sometimes these supplements can even seem to have a more powerful effect, but this is only a short-term benefit.

Aside from possible side-effects and long-term health problems, artificial methods of losing weight can lead to gaining rebound weight. It means that you quickly put the weight back on, maybe even gaining more.

As mentioned earlier, you should always check the ingredients before starting a course of supplements to make sure there are no artificial ingredients. If in doubt, choose another supplement.

You should NOT take fat burner supplements if you are pregnant or a nursing mother. If you are already taking medication, consult with your doctor first.

Also, be aware that some fat burners can have effects on certain medications. It will largely depend on which fat burner you’re taking and which medication you need to begin taking. Remember to mention to your doctor that you’re taking a certain fat burner if you are being prescribed medication.

FAQs

How Long Should I Be Taking Fat Burners?

You can take fat burner supplements until you have reached your weight goals. However, there is a danger that your body can become accustomed to the supplements, and then they will no longer have an effect. To combat this, take the supplements for approximately two months at a time, and take breaks in between courses.

Should I Stick to A Diet and Exercise While Taking A Course Of Fat Burners?

Yes. The supplements are designed to be taken alongside a balanced, healthy lifestyle. You can continue with the good lifestyle habits you’ve started, even after you finish the course of fat burners.

How Much Weight Will I Lose?

It largely depends on each individual. You can control certain aspects, such as your diet, exercise routine, and the type of fat burner you use. But each person is different, and so the amount of weight lost will vary.

How Quickly Will I See Results?

Again, this will depend on the individual, their lifestyle, and the type of fat burner. Many people report seeing results after only a couple of weeks, and you are likely to see at least a small amount of progress in that time. However, you may need to wait a little longer than that to see the kind of results you’re looking for.

What’s the Best Fat Burner? Bottom Line

Fat burners can be extremely effective when coupled with a healthy lifestyle. All-natural formulas offer low-risk aids to weight loss, helping you to look and feel your absolute best, as well as encouraging healthy habits that will set you up well for the future.

By combining a high quality fat burner like PhenQ with a proper diet and exercise regime, it’s almost certain you will quickly start seeing the results you desire.

