Best Hemp Gummies & CBD Gummy Bears of 2021

Although CBD oil has been the leading choice for fast-acting effects, edible products like hemp gummies are becoming increasingly popular for getting your daily dose of CBD. Gummy bears are without a doubt the tastiest, most-convenient option.

The beauty of the CBD gummy bear market is that it efficiently caters to a wide variety of preferences, all while being very palatable. Need a vegan option? No problem! Prefer a nighttime variety – you got it! Tired of the same bland tasting product? You won’t have that problem with these. Below, we identify 20 of the best hemp gummies for you to try today.

How Did We Compile This List?

There are many factors to consider when compiling a list of top hemp gummy products. And if you’ve tried searching the web for the ideal product that will bring you the relief and sense of wellness you’re looking for, you know just how daunting that search can be. So many brands claiming they have the best products but how do you know for sure? Well, below we’ve listed the criteria we considered when we conducted our search.

Quality of ingredients: Without high-quality ingredients, CBD’s potency and efficacy can be altered. Plus, we are focusing on the improvement of health, which requires premium ingredients throughout.

Customer Experience: The beauty of online shops is the transparency of customer experience – good or bad, we check the reviews to be sure we recommend well-vetted brands.

Independent, Third-Party Laboratory Testing: CBD brands should demonstrate integrity by offering transparency about third-party lab testing. Otherwise, their claims are unverified, and we can’t trust them.

Hemp Source: Where the hemp grows matters. If their hemp is grown in regulated locations, like the U.S., we rest easy.

Length of Time in Business: Time allows businesses to develop a reputation when it comes to quality and customer experience.

Hemp Gummies & CBD Gummy Bears – Brand Reviews

CBDfx has deliciously flavored, chewy CBD bites to boost wellness, promote sleep, and even to support hair and nail growth. Their gummies contain broad spectrum CBD with 50mg per serving and they’re vegan and gluten-free. Plus, they contain only all-natural ingredients, including vitamins to support good health.

Founded in 2014, CBDfx has been providing CBD products to a grateful market with a goal to improve wellness worldwide. They are now recognized as one of the top five CBD companies in the world. Their reputation precedes them, and their products are verified by third-party labs to confirm purity, quality, and efficacy.

Hemp Gummy Products (60 gummies per bottle):

CBDfx takes their gummies seriously, packing each serving with 50mg of broad-spectrum CBD. Each bottle is specially formulated, whether you need a dose of your multivitamins or would like a biotin boost, they have the right CBD formula for you.

Gummy Bears (1500mg)

With Turmeric and Spirulina (1500mg)

For Sleep with Melatonin (1500mg)

And many more…

Hemp Source: CBDfx sources all their industrial hemp from Kentucky and share third-party lab results directly on their website.

Pros:

Choose from multiple flavors

Each product geared for a specific purpose

Unmatched customer care

Best reputation in the industry

Cons:

Occasional low stock due to high demand

Learn more at CBDfx.com

These gummies are formulated with naturally sourced CBD along with other premium ingredients. Each gummy bottle is packed with a variety of flavors for you to enjoy from the second they touch your tongue.

Founded with a purpose to provide alternative solutions to common ailments, CBDmd delivers high-quality products with premium broad-spectrum CBD to customers looking to improve their health and wellness.

Hemp Source: Premium hemp is sourced within the United States.

Hemp Gummy Products (30 gummies per bottle; tropical mix flavors):

300mg of CBD

750mg of CBD

1500mg of CBD

750mg of CBD + 750mg of Vitamin C

Pros:

Multiple potencies available

Fun tropical flavors

60-day money back guarantee

Cons:

Results vary; maintain consistent use for 30 days before increasing dose

Learn more at CBDmd.com

Joy Organics combines clean and simple ingredients and omits any artificial colors or flavors for a pure CBD product you can trust. Choose between two available flavors: green apple or strawberry lemonade. These premium hemp gummies are not only delicious, but they are also 100% vegan and packed with 10mg of broad-spectrum CBD per gummy.

Joy Organics operates with one sole purpose: to develop superior CBD products through innovation and a standard of excellence, both in their products and through their customer experience.

Hemp Source: Joy Organics works only with the finest growers, manufacturers, and suppliers of hemp-derived phytocannabinoids in the United States.

Products (30 gummies per bottle):

CBD Gummies (300mg)

Pros:

Two delectable flavors to choose from

No artificial colors or flavors

Completely vegan

Cons:

Only one concentration available

Learn more at JoyOrganics.com

Diamond CBD has lots of gummies to choose from. They are available in a host of different flavors, concentrations, and strengths. Whatever you’re looking for – you’re sure to find your preferred item in their long list of products. All their products are infused with high-quality industrial hemp oil; try a sample pack or dive in with their “Chill Extreme” gummies for ultimate calm and relaxation.

Without a focus on research and development, Diamond CBD wouldn’t be able to produce the many innovative hemp extracts they do. Their collaboration with doctors and scientists permits them to produce premium products with a high purity level. Their main purpose is to create vast varieties of hemp extract products and deliver them to customers throughout the nation.

Hemp Source: All of Diamond CBD’s hemp is sourced and lab tested in the U.S.A.

Hemp Gummy Products (gummy count varies per product):

Sugar Free Relax Gummies (100mg, 13 gummies per pouch)

Chill Plus Delta-8 Extreme Fruity Mix Gummies (1250mg, 50 gummies)

Yum Yum Gummies (1000mg, 105 gummies)

Relax Gummies – Peach Rings (100mg, 4 gummies per pouch)

Pros:

Wide variety to choose from

Sugar free option available

Frequent sales for savings

Cons:

Shipping limited to U.S.

Learn more at DiamondCBD.com

Extract Labs has an assortment of strawberry, lemon, and watermelon flavors in each bottle that will make your mouth water. You won’t forget to take your daily dose of CBD with these irresistible gummies. Each gummy is packed with 33mg of CO2 extracted full spectrum CBD oil.

Founded by a combat veteran in search of relief through medical cannabis products, Extract Labs now produces and delivers premium CBD products to provide relief to customers all over the world. Having realized the amazing benefits of CBD, they work hard to share the medicinal assistance with new and experienced users from every walk of life.

Hemp Source: All hemp-derived products by Extract Labs are sourced in the U.S.A.

Hemp Gummy Products (30 gummies per bottle):

Full Spectrum CBD Gummies (1000mg)

Pros:

33mg CBD per gummy

Full spectrum CBD

Less than 0.3% THC

Vegan and gluten-free

Cons:

Only one CBD gummy product available

Learn more at ExtractLabs.com

Receptra Hemp gummies are formulated with full spectrum hemp extract and include a combination of both CBD and CBN to help you get some “serious rest.” The gummies are flavored with a natural mountain strawberry flavor, making your nighttime routine as sweet as it is serious. These CBD gummies make getting to sleep easy so you can tackle whatever tomorrow brings with the energy you need.

Receptra Naturals was founded in 2015 with a focused mission to create a legacy of reliable, effective CBD products designed to bring relief to thousands of people seeking assistance. Their mottos are trust and transparency and they build on a foundation of truth. Finally, they keep their focus on delivering all-natural, plant-based, high-quality ingredients with every dose.

Hemp Source: Receptra’s hemp is locally and sustainably grown within the United States. Plus, they own the supply chain, which means they self-grow their premium, hand-harvested hemp flower. Third-party testing confirms quality and purity, and you can enter batch numbers on their website to trace products back to their source.

Hemp Gummy Products (30 gummies per bottle):

Serious Rest Gummies (25mg CBD + 3mg CBN)

Pros:

Sweet mountain strawberry flavor

Combined with CBN for extra benefits

30-day satisfaction guarantee

Cons:

Only one CBD gummy product type available

Learn more at ReceptraNaturals.com

Sunday Scaries has vegan CBD gummies infused with Vitamins D3 and B12 for an extra boost of calm. They are formulated with a proprietary blend of high-quality broad spectrum CBD and include an assortment of flavors: lime, tangerine, lemon, and cherry.

Founded by two former bar owners who were way too acquainted with stress, Sunday Scaries now provides premium CBD products to share the many medicinal benefits with consumers at large.

Hemp Source: All of Sunday Scaries hemp is sourced from family-owned farms in the Denver, CO area.

Hemp Gummy Products (20 gummies per bottle):

Vegan CBD Gummies (200mg)

Pros:

Natural ingredients

Infused with vitamin support

Lab report available under product

Cons:

Not a lot of variety

Learn more at SundayScaries.com

These CBD gummies are available in mixed fruit flavors or if you’re feeling fancy, choose from their variety of gourmet gummies. Made with terpene rich hemp oil, these gummies make for an ultra-sweet CBD dosing experience. All of CBD American Shaman’s products are formulated with U.S.A.-grown hemp and are lab tested to confirm purity and potency.

CBD American Shaman works with a dedication to usher wellness into the world via their superior, ultra-concentrated, terpene rich CBD oil. They follow the highest industry standards to ensure quality and efficacy in their products. Plus, they’ve developed a program entitled Compassionate Care, to provide discounts for veterans, those in need of medicinal CBD, and those with low-income.

Hemp Source: CBD American Shaman is certified by the U.S. Hemp authority for safety.

Hemp Gummy Products (gummies per product vary):

CBD Gummies, Fruit Flavors, 30 gummies per bottle (300mg)

Sample Pack of Gummies, Fruit Flavors, 10 gummies per bag (100mg)

CBD Gourmet Gummies, Assorted Gourmet Fruit Flavors, 10 gummies per bag (250mg)

Nano CBD Gummies, Watermelon and Peach Flavors, 15 gummies per bag (150mg)

CBG Gummies, Cherry Flavor, 15 gummies per bag (150mg)

CBD Energy Gummies, Lemon Flavor, 10 gummies per bag (250mg)

Sugar Free CBD Gourmet Gummies, Orange, Blue Raspberry, or Watermelon Flavor, 10 gummies per bag (250mg)

Pros:

Variety of potencies available

Choice of flavors, including gourmet options

Sugar free gummy option available

Cons:

Proprietary nanotechnology unconfirmed regarding absorption

Learn more at CBDAmericanShaman.com

Medterra CBD gummies blend top-quality CBD with yummy gummy flavors to help you get the support you need. Whether you’re looking for a calm effect, a sleep aid, or an energy boost, they have the edible product for you. Their gummies are plant-based also, so if you’re avoiding animal-based gelatin, Medterra has got what you need.

Medterra was started by a group of people who share the same passion and respect for the power of CBD products. Their core belief is that these medicinal products should be made widely available at an affordable cost for all in need.

Hemp Source: Medterra’s industrial hemp is grown and extracted based on the guidelines imposed by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

Hemp Gummy Products (30 gummies per bag):

Keep Calm, Tropical Punch Flavor (750mg)

Sleep Tight, Strawberry Flavor (750mg)

Stay Alert, Citrus Punch Flavor (750mg)

Immune Boost, Elderberry Flavor (750mg)

Pros:

All natural ingredients

U.S.-grown

Non-GMO

THC-free

Cons:

Pricer than others

Learn more at Medterracbd.com

These gummies contain a 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC, CBN, and CBC. Infused with additional cannabinoids and terpenes, these full spectrum gummies give you the daily dose of goodness you’re looking for.

Five CBD operates with the knowledge that there is a lot more to hemp than CBD. Their full spectrum products incorporate all the other good stuff, including flavonoids, terpenes, and minor cannabinoids. While other companies focus on isolating CBD, Five focuses on incorporating everything hemp has to offer. Their name is purposeful because of the 5:1 ratio they use with their CBD products.

Hemp Source: Five CBD sources their hemp from some of the top farms in the U.S. and their products are CGMP and third-party lab tested.

Hemp Gummy Products (30 gummies per bottle):

Original Strength, Multiflavored (750mg CBD)

The Daily Buzz, Multiflavored (1500mg CBD)

Original Strength Sleep (750mg CBD + 90mg Melatonin)

Pros:

U.S.A. grown

5:1 ratio for added benefits

Subscription savings available

100% vegan

Cons:

Products contain 0.8mg of THC and may not be appropriate for those avoiding THC altogether

Learn more at fivecbd.com

CBDistillery provides high-quality CBD gummies derived from non-GMO industrial hemp that’s grown using natural farming practices. Their gummy supplements are infused with CBD packaged in a sweet, easy to remember, treat. Pick from two of their varieties or try both in a pack of two.

CBDistillery is focused on furthering the CBD movement by providing access to a host of CBD products, including their scrumptious gummies. They are interested in not just providing CBD products, but also in educating their consumers about CBD and its benefits.

Hemp Source: CBDistillery products are clearly labeled by the U.S. Hemp Authority and each item has a QR code you can use to look up results from third-party labs.

Hemp Gummy Products (30 gummies per bottle):

CBD Sleep Gummies + Melatonin (900mg CBD + 60mg Melatonin)

CBD Anytime Gummies (900mg CBD)

CBD Mix Pack (the two bottles above in one pack)

Pros:

0% THC

Nighttime and anytime options

Mixed berry flavor

Subscription savings

Cons:

Products are not organic

Learn more at TheCBDistillery.com

Charlotte’s Web gummies are blended with additional functional nutraceutical and botanical ingredients to enhance the already powerful benefits of CBD. Each blend is geared for a specific purpose, either calm, sleep, or recovery. Their gummies are gluten-free for those of you with gluten sensitivities and they even have a quick questionnaire to help you identify which product is best for your needs.

With a noble purpose to not only better the planet, but also better the lives of those living on it, Charlotte’s Web keeps their simple purpose at the forefront of their operations. They take their role as nature’s stewards and provide products with high-quality hemp extract that harnesses potent botanical benefits.

Hemp Source: Charlotte’s Web grows their hemp in Colorado.

Hemp Gummy Products (30, 60, or 90 gummies per bottle):

Sleep (10mg per gummy)

Recovery (10mg per gummy)

Calm (10mg per gummy)

Pros:

Formulated for specific uses

Available to purchase in packs

Taste-approved by consumers

Cons:

Their products are not currently certified organic, though they operate in a manner to earn that certification in the future

Learn more at CharlottesWeb.com

Kats Botanicals CBD gummies use CBD isolate in their berry and passion fruit flavored gummies, making this product completely free of THC. They offer full transparency on their farming, extraction, and manufacturing processes so customers can rest assured they are receiving a high-quality product with verified potency and purity.

Kats Botanicals started with a sincere search for natural solutions to everyday health issues and through that curiosity, their CBD line of products was born. They realized many products touted as medicinal were either packed with poor quality ingredients or simply didn’t provide the benefits claimed. They operate with the belief that CBD has therapeutic benefits and they work to create the safest and purest CBD products on the market.

Hemp Source: Kats Botanicals is based in New Jersey and all their hemp is produced in the U.S.A.

Hemp Gummy Products (30 gummies per bottle):

Berry CBD Gummies (300mg)

Passionfruit CBD Gummies (300mg)

Pros:

30-day satisfaction guarantee

Top quality customer care

0% THC content

Full transparency

Cons:

Some third-party lab reports may need to be requested separately

Learn more at KatsBotanicals.com

Green Roads boasts some of the best tasting gummies on the CBD market. They have a sweet tooth series that plays off original gummy bears to help you relax and they have a more dedicated product, their sleepy Zs gummies to help make bedtime a calm experience.

Green Roads’ founder spent over two decades as a licensed compounding pharmacist prior to starting the company. It is this background that has allowed Green Roads to focus on unique formulations that define their difference and has allowed them to make a name for themselves in this ever-growing market.

Hemp Source: All Green Roads’ CBD is extracted from industrial hemp grown on American farms.

Hemp Gummy Products (gummy count varies per product):

CBD Relax Bears, Assorted or Blackberry Flavors, 30 gummies per bottle (300mg)

Sleepy Zs CBD Gummies, Assorted or Blackberry Flavors, 30 gummies per bottle (750mg)

On the Go Gummy Pouches (25mg and 50mg per gummy available)

Pros:

Sweet n’ sour flavors

American-farmed hemp

Gluten free

Available in travel sizes

Cons:

Some consumers reported a strong hemp flavor

Learn more at GreenRoads.com

15. Verma Farms

If you’re looking for a solid selection of tasty gummies with a variety of irresistible flavors, Verma Farms has the CBD gummies for you. Whether you’re craving a peach smoothie or an island apple, you can pop just the right dose of CBD in your mouth and enjoy their Hawaii-inspired flavors.

Verma Farms takes a Hawaiian approach to hemp, meaning they operate in a socially conscious manner which permits them to not only make a product that helps people, but also leave the world in a better place than when they first encountered it.

Hemp Source: Verma Forms sources all its hemp exclusively from organic farms in the U.S.

CBD Gummy Products (20 gummies per bottle):

Maui Melon (500mg)

Peachy Pau Hana (500mg)

Blueberry Wave (500mg)

Beary Beach (250mg)

Island Apple (500 mg)

Rainbow worms (250mg)

And more!

Pros:

Organic

Pesticide-free

Non-GMO

Cons:

No returns on opened products

16. Lord Jones

Lord Jones brings class to its old-fashioned hemp-derived CBD gumdrops. These gumdrops are made by hand in small batches and are available in natural fruit flavors. They are infused with only the finest broad spectrum CBD and each gumdrop contains a hefty dose of 20mg of CBD.

Lord Jones makes you feel like royalty with their delicate packaging and handmade products. They use full spectrum formulations and lab-test all their products to verify purity and potency “for your royal highness.”

Hemp Source: Their website notes their CBD ingredients are extracted from “select domestically cultivated hemp.”

Hemp Gummy Products (9 gumdrops per batch):

Old Fashioned Hemp-Derived CBD Gumdrops (20mg per gumdrop)

Pros:

Handmade gumdrops

Unique packaging

Gluten-free

Cons:

Not vegan, as gumdrops contain gelatin

More expensive than other brands

17. Penguin CBD

Penguin CBD gummies are made with only the purest CBD isolate and are shaped into worms with a soft and chewy texture. They are both sweet and tangy for a treat so delicious, you’ll forget you’re dosing!

Penguin CBD focuses on maintaining the purity of their products, ensuring they’re pesticide-free and GMO-free. Inspired by the lifestyle of penguins, they hold steadfast to a mission to keep all their customers ready to dive into life, no matter the circumstances: “keep calm and waddle on.”

Hemp Source: Penguin CBD’s hemp is grown in Oregon with eco-conscious and sustainable farming practices.

Hemp Gummy Products (30 gummies per bottle):

CBD Gummies (300mg)

Pros:

Fun gummy worm shape

Subscription savings available

THC-free CBD isolate

Cons:

Limited product variety

18. Kanibi

Kanibi’s gummies are made with organic ingredients and infused with CBD distillate. Control your dose with each 10mg individual gummy. They’re not only fruit-flavored, they’re also well equipped to provide you with the benefits you seek. These gummies are THC-free, so you don’t have to worry about any unwanted psychoactive effects. Kanibi promises a product that’s fresh, safe, and sufficiently potent.

Kanibi makes a promise to its consumers. They are committed to educating you with science-backed CBD nutrition information. Plus, they test their products twice through third-party labs to be absolutely sure their products hold up to their standard of excellence.

Hemp Source: Kanibi sources their hemp from clean, U.S.-grown PCR hemp plants.

Hemp Gummy Products (30 gummies per bottle):

Organi Gummies (300mg or 750mg)

Pros:

Free shipping on orders over $100

Products made in an FDA inspected facility

100% money back guarantee

Cons:

Limited gummy product variety

19. Infinite CBD

Infinite CBD gummies are made with natural ingredients, are cruelty free, and vegan approved. They offer several gummy products to suit your needs, whether you prefer gummies infused with B12 or love a sour candy carrier to get your CBD dose in.

Founded in 2016, Infinite CBD’s team realized the power of CBD and began working together to bring the benefits to consumers throughout the U.S. Being local in Colorado has allowed Infinite CBD to keep a watchful eye on the hemp industry, using the knowledge they’ve gleaned to craft a business that benefits their customers.

Hemp Source: They only source hemp from industrial hemp farms in the U.S.

Hemp Gummy Products (5, 10, or 20 gummies in a pack):

Asteroid Gummies (25mg per gummy)

Sour Asteroids (25mg per gummy)

Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies (25mg per gummy)

Sweet & Sour Bundle (25mg per gummy)

B12 CBD Gummies (25mg per gummy)

Pros:

100% vegan

Cruelty free

Made with natural ingredients

Subscribe and save

Cons:

Limited gummy quantity per pack

20. Plus CBD

Plus CBD ensures their CBD oil comes from true agricultural hemp that’s grown under specific conditions. With only the use of soil, water, and sunlight, they create a natural product from farm to your hands. They value the many benefits of true hemp, including the minor cannabinoids, terpenes, and fatty acids that complement CBD.

Plus CBD shares their simple commitment with their customers: to improve the wellbeing of both people and this planet. They innovate responsibly, striving to support the health of their employees, their customers, and their communities.

Hemp Source: Plus CBD sources their hemp in Europe, with the use of EU certified hemp seeds.

Hemp Gummy Products (30 gummies per bottle):

Plus CBD Oil Gummies (300mg)

Plus CBD Gummies Cherry Mango (300mg)

Pros:

No artificial sweeteners

Gluten free

Non-GMO

Always third-party tested

Cons:

Limited gummy product range

What Makes Each Hemp Brand Unique?

Look at the label of the products. Make sure they clearly outline nutrition facts, label each ingredient (look for natural ingredients), and make sure they are third-party lab tested. Ultimately, you’re looking for the following to confirm you’re purchasing from a reputable brand:

Nutrition facts

Ingredients

Certifications

Organic

Pesticide-free

Non-GMO

Hemp source

Third-party lab testing

With all these considerations in mind, you can quickly weed out any products that aren’t up to standards. Brands should offer their consumers transparency, so if you’re having a hard time finding any of the above factors clearly listed, it’s best to move on to the next brand.

How Can CBD Help You?

CBD is popular because people love its benefits. CBD gummies are an easy, tasty, and fun way to obtain those benefits and it’s not just all about relaxation. In fact, CBD has several uses:

Pain Management: CBD works as an anti-inflammatory, which provides relief from pain. CBD works with your endocannabinoid system and your body’s CB1 and CB2 receptors to blunt the source of where pain originates, making them a popular choice for their analgesic effects.

Stress Management & Anxiety Relief: Stress and anxiety can often lead to other, more serious illnesses, so CBD is used frequently to alleviate stress and calm anxiety by supporting a relaxed mood.

Conclusion

By now, you probably know which gummy you’re going to try first. No matter your ailment, there is a product for you. Whether you’re looking to enjoy the benefits of calmness and better mood or you need an immune boost. Go ahead, pick your favorite brand and make your purchase! You won’t regret it.

