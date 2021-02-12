Best Home Workouts (2021) Top Fitness Exercise Plan Programs

With more people spending time at home, home workout programs are more popular than ever.

However, home workouts are not made equal. Some home workouts are straightforward. They lead to poor results and minimal gains.

Other home workouts require complex equipment that few people have at home.

Fortunately, home workout programs have surged in popularity, and that means you have options. There are freer, paid, and subscription-based home workout programs available in 2021 than ever before.

Which home workout program is right for you? What’s the best home workout program you can follow in 2021? Check our rankings today.

Ranking the Best Home Workout Programs in 2021

After much deliberation, our editorial team chose the following home workout programs as the best options for 2021.

As we all know, workout equipment can be expensive, bulky, and cumbersome to store. In addition to the cost of the equipment itself, a gym membership can easily double your monthly expenses. And since the 2020 quarantine lockdown phase began and has slowly rolled into 2021 thus far, many gyms remain boarded up and not functioning, putting the onus on all of us to actively workout and do fitness exercises at home. For better or for worse, this is the new reality.

If you’re looking for an alternative to paying for a gym membership or following a traditional home workout plan that requires an excessive amount of new items and things in order to get effective results from, then we’ve got you covered! Below is our curated list of at-home workouts that are effective and easy on your wallet. These workouts will get you results and can be done from the comfort of your own home without the need for expensive equipment or exhaustive measures just to get started today.

Here are the best home workout programs of 2021 that offer the top fitness systems and exercise plans for men or women of all ages:

Metaboost Connection – Meredith Shirk’s Female Sculpting System

Danette May’s 30 Day Booty Camp

The One & Done Workout

Danette May’s 7 Day Jumpstart

Fit After 50

SpecForce Alpha

Old School New Body

YogaBurn Yoga Fitness System

Pelvic Floor Strong

Back To Life – Erase My Back Pain

Perfect Body’s DNA

Weight Loss Breeze by Blue Heron Health News

Cinderella Solution

All of these at-home workout programs are at the top of their fitness game for men and women. Each deserves a full-length review to properly understand why these professionals and experts are so good at developing an effective plan for improving overall health and wellness through practical nutrition and exercises that yield real results.

MetaBoost Connection

Meredith Shirk’s MetaBoost Connection is a popular home workout program. The program is marketed primarily to women over age 40 who want to lose weight efficiently. After buying MetaBoost Connection, you’ll learn Meredith’s theory about slow metabolism and weight loss. Meredith flips conventional diet advice on its head, explaining in a no-nonsense way how to raise your metabolism, lose weight, and balance hormones, among other benefits.

We also like the MetaBoost Connection because it comes with detoxification, superfood recipes, targeted exercises, and inflammation. You can buy MetaBoost Connection exclusively for weight loss, although bonus materials are available for those who want them. It’s a good-value, popular program led by a certified weight loss specialist – all priced at just $29 with a generous refund policy.

Price: $29

Danette May’s 30 Day Booty Camp

A good butt is always in style. In Danette May’s 30 Day Booty Camp, you learn how to transform your booty with simple, effective exercises. Like Meredith Shirk, Danette May is rapidly making a name for herself in the online home workout program community.

In exchange for a one-time $47 fee, you receive a complete bundle of digital products teaching you everything you need to know about building a perfect butt. You get targeted exercises you can perform at home today. However, you also get body scrubs to remove cellulite, including a unique coffee-based body scrub you apply to your butt to maximize its appearance. If you want efficient butt exercises proven to work, then Danette May’s 30 Day Booty Camp is one of the most popular home workout programs available today.

Price: $47

The One & Done Workout

The One & Done Workout is the second home workout program on this list led by Meredith Shirk. Meredith Shirk is rapidly making a name for herself in the weight loss community, emphasizing science-based evidence and proven results.

The One & Done Workout is perfect for people who want a quick, highly-effective workout in the shortest possible length of time. The program teaches you the “SIT” strategy. SIT is similar to HIIT: you perform Sprint Interval Training techniques to accelerate weight loss and enjoy other benefits. If you like High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), then The One & Done Workout may be the right choice. You can complete the workout in just 7 minutes per day, with approximately 1 minute of hard work across the 7-minute program.

Price: $37

Danette May’s 7 Day Jumpstart

Danette May’s 7 Day Jumpstart is a fast, effective home workout and diet program. If you want to quickly reset your body, metabolism, and toxicity without torturing yourself with diet and exercise, then Danette May’s 7 Day Jumpstart is the right choice for you.

By following the 7 Day Jumpstart program, you can learn how to trick your body into thinking it’s on a strict diet – even when you’re eating 6 meals per day. The book recommends delicious meals to eat while losing weight, metabolism-boosting movements you can perform to maximize weight loss, and mind-clearing meditations anyone can perform. If you want to transform your body and mind in a few minutes per day, then Danette May’s 7 Day Jumpstart is one of the best home workout programs available today.

7 Day Jumpstart is available for free online, although you have to pay a “shipping” fee of $9.95. At under $10, it’s one of the best-value home workout programs available in 2021.

Price: $9.95

Fit After 50

You may recognize the “ripped grandpa” in Fit After 50’s marketing. He’s appeared all over the internet in recent years to promote Fit After 50.

Fit After 50 targets a unique niche in the home workout program community: older men seeking to rejuvenate themselves, boost testosterone, and lose weight.

Most workouts are designed for young men. That’s a problem. It can lead to joint pain, mobility issues, and other problems. In Fit After 50, you learn home workouts you can safely perform anywhere with minimal equipment. The package of digital products also includes guides for dieting, targeting specific muscles, boosting sex drive, raising testosterone, and targeting other benefits important to men 50 and up. At just $37 and with a generous refund policy, Fit After 50 is one of the internet’s hottest home workout programs for a reason.

Price: $37

SpecForce Alpha

SpecForce Alpha is a home workout program targeted to men of any age who want to maximize lean muscle mass, boost testosterone, lose weight, and attract more women.

The program is backed by a dramatic marketing campaign featuring plenty of sexy, scantily-clad women chasing chiseled, muscular men. The women are all interested in the “alpha shape effect,” which is the effect you’ll enjoy after following SpecForce Alpha’s program.

Although the marketing is over the top, SpecForce Alpha teaches you how to torch off stubborn fat with weight loss secrets, maximize testosterone, and become the alpha male you were meant to be. It’s priced at $37 and comes with a complete refund policy, which means you can return it if you’re unhappy with your results.

Price: $37

Old School New Body

Old School New Body is a popular home workout program featuring Steve and Becky Holman. The husband and wife team have taken old school workout techniques and modernized them for 2021. The result? A unique workout system catered to people who appreciate the 80s and 90s-style workouts but are backed by modern science.

Old School New Body claims you can transform your body with just 90 minutes of hard work per week. You don’t have to torture yourself with dieting and exercise. Instead, it’s about performing highly-efficient workouts that target the right muscles quickly.

Old School New Body also emphasizes anti-aging benefits, claiming you can slow the aging process by following their techniques. Strength training can activate anti-aging effects in your body, helping you look and feel younger. Whether you’re 30 or 60, you could enjoy Old School New Body’s unique home workout program.

Price: $20

YogaBurn

The YogaBurn fitness system is primarily marketed towards women who want to lose weight. It consists of digital products and physical guides, including eBooks, DVDs, and other materials.

Led by Zoe Bray-Cotton, YogaBurn teaches you how to use yoga for weight loss. By following the program, you can enjoy the benefits of yoga while losing weight at the same time.

Zoe is a certified personal trainer and yoga instructor who uses her years of experience to recommend specific yoga strategies. Maybe you’ve done hot yoga before. Maybe you’re completely new to yoga. Whatever the situation may be, YogaBurn is a popular home workout program for anyone interested in weight loss and yoga.

Price: $47

Pelvic Floor Strong

Pelvic Floor Strong teaches you how to strengthen your pelvic floor with simple, easy-to-perform workouts at home. As the body ages, the pelvic floor weakens. Many women perform specific workouts to strengthen their pelvic floor and avoid the side effects of a weak pelvic floor (like poor bladder control).

In Pelvic Floor Strong, you get everything you need to know about strengthening your pelvic floor, improving your core and lower body strength, and quickly transforming your body. Your purchase comes with a package of five digital guides, including an informational video and manual, a 10-minute quick start video, the Flat Belly Fast exercise manual, and a diastasis recti improvement checklist.

Packed with content at a reasonable price, Pelvic Floor Strong is popular for anyone who wants a stronger pelvic floor. The program is led by a Canadian fitness instructor and women’s health specialist Alex Miller.

Price: $37

Back To Life

80% of people experience back pain at some point in their lives. Some people constantly have back pain. Others relieve back pain with simple, effective workouts. Back To Life aims to solve your back pain with simple workouts anyone can perform at home.

The program is targeted at people with low back pain and sciatica, although anyone can perform the workouts at home regardless of the source of your back pain. During the program, you learn simple techniques you can implement at home to get rid of your back pain without relying on drugs, chiropractor visits, or surgeries.

Like most other home workout programs listed here, Back To Life is backed by a generous refund policy, which means you can request a complete refund if Back To Life does not solve your back pain.

Price: $37

Bonus Home Workout Programs: Other Recommended Home Workouts

With so many home workout programs available today, we left strong options outside of our top 10 list above. Here are some honorable mentions and bonus home workout programs that have surged in popularity in 2021.

Perfect Body’s DNA

Perfect Body’s DNA is the only home workout program on this list customized to your unique body. You complete a brief, 25-question quiz before buying the book. 28 Days customizes the book’s advice based on your answers. That means you get advice catered to your unique physiology – not the physiology of anyone else.

Perfect Body’s DNA emphasizes real weight loss results for men and women. You get actionable advice you can implement today to start quickly losing weight. This information is designed for you – not anyone else. It includes a personalized meal plan based on your dietary preferences. You also get customized educational content and extensive information about losing weight, dieting, and exercising maximum weight loss results.

28 Days claims to employ a specialist named Christine Ellis as the Head of Nutrition, and Christine provides all weight loss advice in Perfect Body’s DNA. It’s unclear just how much this information is customized, but Perfect Body’s DNA makes big claims about your potential weight loss results.

Price: $39.99

Weight Loss Breeze

Created by Blue Heron Health News, Weight Loss Breeze teaches you how to start losing weight “on autopilot.” The program claims anyone can enjoy fast, easy, effective weight loss with minimal hard work required.

Although we’re skeptical of some of the claims made in Weight Loss Breeze, the program provides actionable advice anyone can implement today to lose weight quickly. It’s similar to advice you can find online for free, although Blue Heron Health News has packaged all of this information into a convenient eBook.

We also appreciate the generous refund policy with Weight Loss Breeze. You have 60 days to request a complete refund – and you don’t even have to return the eBook if you’re unsatisfied.

Price: $49

Cinderella Solution

Have you ever looked at your body in the mirror and asked yourself: “What happened to the old me?” Cinderella Solution is based on that premise. It’s a complete home weight loss system consisting of diet and exercise guides, eBooks, videos, and more.

By following Cinderella Solution’s weight loss advice, women can enjoy rapid, safe, and rewarding weight loss results.

Cinderella Solution is an all-in-one system created by Carly Donovan. Carly had a personal motivation to create the program: She watched herself gain weight and sacrifice her body over time, eventually leading to severe health complications. She made changes, reversed her weight loss failures, and is not healthier and happier than ever – and she shares her secrets in Cinderella Solution.

Price: $37

Bonus Home Workout Gadgets

The home workout programs above teach you how to lose weight with diet and exercise. However, the right gadget can accelerate weight loss even further.

Smartwatches, fitness trackers, and other weight loss gadgets are more affordable than ever. We’ve listed some of the most popular home workout gadgets below, including devices proven to help you lose weight.

KoreTrak

KoreTrak has been a trendy home workout gadget throughout 2021. It’s a smartwatch and fitness tracker that contains all of the features of higher-end fitness trackers – but with a price tag of just $50. It’s not as powerful as a $200 fitness tracker, but you get an affordable gadget proven to help you lose weight – and at a reasonable price.

You can wear KoreTrak while working out at home or outside. It tracks heart rate; distance traveled, steps, and other data. You can pair it with your phone for additional information. Or, you can use it by itself.

Price: $49.95

TorroBand

Resistance band workouts are popular in the home workout community. TorroBand is a complete set of resistance bands. You can transform any environment into a gym, performing multiple workouts at different resistance levels.

TorroBand provides up to 350 pounds of resistance, making the resistance bands ideal for beginner and advanced exercisers alike. Some of the home workout programs listed above recommend resistance bands, and TorroBand can easily complement your weight loss or strength training routine. At $99 for a complete set of resistance bands with ankle straps, handles, and a door hook, TorroBand is a reasonably-priced home workout gadget.

Price: $99

Kailo

Kailo is a pain relief skin patch that uses your body’s natural electricity to relieve pain. You apply the Kailo patch to your skin with an adhesive, and the patch quickly goes to work to relieve pain at the source.

Some people swear by Kailo, claiming it provides more effective pain relief than anything else they have tried. Some people apply a Kailo patch after working out to relieve muscle pain. Others use Kailo to relieve lower back pain, elbow pain, or other joint pain.

Kailo is currently completing a clinical trial. If that clinical trial is successful, it proves that Kailo’s nanotechnology can legitimately provide short-term pain relief throughout the body.

How We Ranked

All home workout programs promise similar benefits: powerful results from the comfort of your own home.

However, few home workout programs live up to that claim. To separate the best home workout programs from the merely good programs, we considered all of the following when calculating our rankings:

Instructor Experience and Qualifications: Some home workout programs get their advice from free websites online. The best home workout programs, however, are led by qualified instructors with decades of experience. These instructors know the best ways to lose weight, and they’ll tell you exactly how to lose weight quickly and easily. We preferred home exercise programs featuring qualified, licensed, and certified instructors.

Customizability: Some people don’t like push-ups. Others don’t like squats. Some people struggle with certain movements but not others. The best home workouts are customizable. You can perform them in different ways, adjusting your workout as needed to suit your unique body.

Follow ability: Was it easy to follow the workout? Did the instructor do a good job of guiding you through the movements? Or was it difficult to copy the movements and complete the workout?

Price and Value: Some home workout programs cost hundreds of dollars per month. Others cost a one-time fee of $20 – or nothing at all. We featured home workout programs for a range of budgets, although we emphasized good value across all programs.

Equipment Requirements: Most people don’t have a complete gym at home. Some people do, however, have dumbbells, yoga mats, and other basic equipment. We emphasized workouts with minimal equipment requirements – or customizable workouts for those with and without equipment at home.

Scientific Evidence: Some home workout programs are backed by scientific evidence. They incorporate research-backed principles of HIIT, for example, or utilize the latest nutrition and exercise training. We preferred home workouts that cited scientific evidence to support their results.

Transparency and Honesty: You can’t lose 30 pounds in a week without diet and exercise. However, some home workout programs make ridiculous claims, suggesting you can achieve huge results with minimal work. That’s not realistic, and we emphasized home workout programs that were transparent and honest with their results.

Bonuses: Most home workout programs come with more than just a workout guide. The best programs come with bonus diet guides, recipe books, videos, instruction manuals, and more. We considered these bonus materials in our rankings.

FAQs About Home Workout Programs

Q: What is a home workout program?

A: A home workout program is any series of exercises you can perform outside of a gym. Some people do a home workout daily for weight loss or strength.

Q: Do I need equipment for home workout programs?

A: Some home workout programs require basic equipment (like dumbbells and a yoga mat). Other home workout programs can be done with no equipment whatsoever.

Q: I have zero experience. Can I still follow a home workout program?

A: All of the leading home workout programs above are customizable to different needs. You can follow a beginner or advanced workout, customizing the program as needed to match your skills and experience.

Q: Do home workout programs really work?

A: Many people are surprised by how effective a good home workout program can be. Sure, your home will never be a gym. However, good home workout programs lead to real weight loss or strength training results.

Q: What’s the best home workout program?

A: Any of the top 10 best home workout programs of 2021 listed above are among the top-ranked options today.

Q: How do I use a home workout program?

A: Most home workout programs come in the form of digital videos or guides. Some home workout programs ship DVDs or physical books to your home.

Q: When can I start my home workout program?

A: You can start a home workout program in minutes if you like. Most of the programs listed above are digital, which means you get instant access as soon as your payment goes through.

Q: How much do home exercise programs cost?

A: Good home exercise programs cost anywhere from $20 to $100. Most programs are a one-time fee, although some are subscription-based. You can also find plenty of free weight loss guides online, including high-quality home workout programs that are completely free with no strings attached.

Q: How do I find the right home workout program for me?

A: There are hundreds of good home exercise programs available today. Some are marketed to men or women. Others are marketed to young or older adults. Pick the one that works for you, and understand that your physiology is different from others’ physiologies.

Final Word

Home workout programs are more popular than ever. That’s a good thing: it means you have more options.

Check out any of the home workout programs listed above. Some focus on weight loss. Others emphasize muscle building. Some help you relax, while others energize your body and mind.

Simply put, opting to follow any one of these top home workout plans will be better than not following someone who is in the know and on the go when it comes to leading an active lifestyle centered around nutrition and exercises.

To discover the best home workout program in 2021, check out any of the programs listed above.

