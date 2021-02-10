Many people suffer from recurrent joint pains in their knees, elbows, shoulders, etc. The pain and other symptoms of osteoarthritis can be easily managed by treating with natural joint supplements for arthritis pain.

Osteoarthritis is a bone disease where the cartilages protecting the ends of bones wear down with time. This makes an easy movement of joints painful and less agile.

Although osteoarthritis can affect any joint, they are very common in the joints of knees, hips, hands, and spine.

The joint pain can be treated with the help of natural and organic joint supplements. Most of these joint supplements work wonders by reducing inflammation or protecting the cartilages from wearing down without using harsh chemicals.

This article makes a list of some of the best joint supplements for arthritis pain treatment. Without further ado, let us jump into the crux of this article.

Best joint supplements to treat arthritis pain (joint inflammation)

Manufactured by Vita Balance Inc, USA, it is one of the best naturally extracted joint supplements to relieve arthritis pain. In addition to Glucosamine, another key ingredient present in this supplement is Chondroitin Sulfate.

Chondroitin Sulfate is naturally present in our body’s extracellular matrix, skin, cartilage, ligaments, tendons, and bones. ProJoint Plus offers a perfect blend of natural extracts that helps to restore or retain the health of bones & cartilages.

ProJoint Plus can act as an additional source of nutrients required to maintain healthy joints.

Glucosamine and chondroitin, along with other ingredients like methionine, turmeric, bromelain, and etc., play a key role in maintaining the mobility of the joints.

Made in an FDA approved cGMP facility with natural extracts, ProJoint Plus is safe to use and loved by many customers worldwide.

The manufacturer recommends taking 3 capsules every day. For faster relief, they even suggest having a loading phase with 6 capsules a day for the first 2 weeks followed by 3 in the following days.

What I like about this product?

It is available without a prescription.

This supplement is shipped across 23 countries.

100% refundable if the bottles are unopened.

ProJoint Plus supports cartilage and joint health, thereby increases joint mobility.

Methylsulfonylmethane, a component in this supplement, not only maintain joint health but also acts as antioxidants.

Chondroitin Sulfate present here maintains the resistance and elasticity of joint cartilages.

Contains curcumin in the form of turmeric, which has additional health benefits, anti-inflammatory, immunity booster, etc.

Each bottle contains a supply for 20 days.

What I don’t like about this product?

Not for people who have trouble swallowing capsules as they do not recommend consuming them after breaking.

It is not vegan. The key ingredient of ProJoint Plus is Glucosamine that is obtained from shellfish. Thus, it cannot be consumed by people with shellfish allergies.

Not found in normal pharmacies or drug stores.

Previnex Joint Health Plus is a dietary supplement made with premium quality ingredients after several clinical trials and scientific studies.

This revolutionary product is projected as a prophylactic solution for worsening or a pre-existing joint problem.

Joint Health Plus is one of the most trusted supplements for joint arthritis pain.

Manufactured by Previnex in their state-of-art cGMP based in the USA, this supplement stands out from the others in the market in terms of its composition.

This capsule incorporates NEM that is clinically proven to relieve joint pain and stiffness. Another key ingredient is Boswellin that gives instant relief from joint inflammation.

The manufacturer recommends taking one capsule every day along with your food for the best result. Continue using it for at least 4- 6 weeks to enjoy the promised benefits.

What I like about this product?

Offers the most comprehensive solution for arthritis joint pain.

Clinically proven to relieve joint pain within 7-10 days.

Improves muscle and joint flexibility.

Reduces muscle stiffness when used regularly.

Protects cartilages during excessive exercise.

Made with ingredients that act as strong, natural anti-inflammatory agents.

Its comprehensive formula is clinically proven to be 5 times more effective than glucosamine or chondroitin.

Comes with a full money-back guarantee.

What I don’t like about this product?

Not available in the local market and mostly can only be procured from the official website.

Contains egg, hence not suited for vegans.

ProFlexen manufactured in the UAE by the popular brand Key Player Limited, are specially curated for people suffering from chronic joint pain.

Composed of 100% natural extracts, this supplement helps to sustain the health of bones and cartilages.

Based on a comprehensive natural formula, it is safe for use and also shows high effectiveness.

ProFlexen guarantees easy joint movements and also helps to prevent morning joint stiffness while promoting the development of new collagen fibers.

Supported by clinical trials and made in a cGMP facility, this product is composed of natural extracts from Boswellia serrata resin, Curcuma Longa rhizomes, rhizomes of the ginger, along with Vit C and manganese.

All these natural extracts and their patented UC-II (denatured collagen type II) help relieve chronic joint pain.

Being a nutraceutical formulation, ProFlexen is surely one of the best joint supplements for arthritis pain treatment.

What is l like about this product?

This can be administered to both men and women, irrespective of their age and physical activity.

Works wonder in both healthy and as well as people with degenerative bone disorders.

Reduces joint inflammation, thereby enhancing the movement of joints.

Helps to maintain joint flexibility.

Induces collagen production.

Helps to strengthen the bones.

It may be used as a preventive measure to protect joints, bones, or cartilages during intensive exercise.

Safe to use for several months.

Since it is made from natural extracts, ProFlexen has no side effects.

If not satisfied, they offer a 100% money-back guarantee.

Usually, it takes 3 to 5 working days to get your order delivered.

What I don’t like about this product?

Not available in normal drug or convenience store.

Due to high demand, stocks are limited.

Flex, manufactured by Performance Lab Ltd based in the UK, is a novel nutraceutical formulation to promote joint health, thereby ensuring increased physical performance.

Performance Lab Flex is specially curated to match the active lifestyle. It helps to alleviate the symptoms of cartilage degradation.

Since it is made from 100% natural extracts, this product is side-effects-free and doesn’t evoke any harmful immune response.

Flex not only soothes but also prevents joint pains. Just 2 capsules daily ensure smooth movement. This capsule also helps in rapid recovery post-intensive workout sessions.

Flex is a perfect culmination of both nature and science. Made from 100% clean and natural extracts like Boswellia serrata and Curcumin, it relieves pain and supports the body’s immune systems.

It is a non-GMO & caffeine-free supplement that helps to treat arthritis joint pain.

It acts to lubricate joints, supports the generation of cartilage, and protects against long-term bone damage.

Flex if administered with performance lab NutriGenesis Multi shows far-reaching effects in treating joint pain.

What I like about this product?

It is 100% natural, hence non-hazardous.

It is vegan friendly.

Promotes joint flexibility.

Reduces joint stiffness.

No artificial colors are used.

Shipment available worldwide.

Induces long-lasting relief from joint pain.

Maintains the health of the cartilage, thereby ensuring steady shock absorption.

Nourishes and protects cartilages from destructive free radicals.

It is specially curated to match any lifestyle of individuals.

Flex supports lubrication by synovial fluids thereby helping easy movements.

Performance Lab Flex comes with 30 days trial period. If you don’t see any improvement or result, they promise a 100% refund.

What I don’t like about this product?

Not available in a local drug store or other e-commerce sites.

There is a minimum order limit for shipping worldwide.

Flexitrinol is manufactured by the Health Research Institute based in the USA, which offers the best relief from joints pains.

Created in an FDA approved laboratory, this product is based on a unique formula that uses the best extracts from potent ingredients to give the ultimate pain solution.

Flexitrinol is a product of ingredients blends, like Vitamin C, Omega 3-6-9 complex, Flaxseed oil, and other potent ingredients that helps cure joint pain.

This medicine helps to supply vitamins and nutrients at a cellular level making it one of the best joint supplements for arthritis pain.

Clinically proven to create ease of movement and reduce joint pain, Flexitrinol is best known for generating new cells and enhancing the functionality of the existing ones.

The action of Flexitrinol can be increased up to 75% by simultaneous consumption of Probitrinol, an all-natural supplement.

What I like about this product?

It is made up of natural ingredients that help to get some relief from swollen and painful joints.

This product supports the generation of new cartilage.

Can be used by anyone experiencing acute joint pain and who want to restore the ease of movement.

Flexitrinol can be administered for the desired length of time depending on the severity of the joint pain and symptoms.

It can also be consumed prophylactically.

Flexitrinol is manufactured in an FDA approved laboratory.

Supports and generates an immune system.

You get a free e-book on joint health with this product.

Acts as a lubricant for joints and helps in ease of movement.

Helps to reduce discomfort and inflammation.

Generates new cells and thereby improves joint strength.

100% money-back guarantee.

What I don’t like about this product?

Not sold through mortar & brick stores, only available in online e-commerce stores.

The results might take a while to show up.

H-Arthritis Formula is the first-ever and one of its kind homeopathic solutions to treat arthritis joint pain. Scientifically curated by Healing Natural Oils, this oil is manufactured in an FDA approved cGMP facility in the USA.

Although several solutions offer relief from joint pain, they may contain harsh chemicals that can be harmful long-term. H-Arthritis Formula brings you a revolutionary 100% natural solution that eases any arthritis discomfort.

This H-Arthritis Formula is a 100% naturally produced oil that can be applied externally; therefore is more convenient and gives more instant relief than capsules.

Arnica montana is present in their unique formula gives instant relief from stiffness or any kind of joint discomfort.

This revolutionary homeopathic formula is manufactured as per the guidelines of Homeopathic Pharmacopoeia of the United States (HPUS) and thereby safe to use for any age group.

What I like about this product?

It is 100% natural; therefore doesn’t have any side-effects.

It is applied externally and doesn’t evoke any inflammation or immune response.

Comes with 90 days guarantee; if you don’t like the product, they offer a full refund.

If you as per manufacturer’s recommendation then you get immediate results.

It can be administered to individuals of any age group.

Since it is natural, it does not interfere with any other medications.

You don’t need a doctor’s prescription to procure and use this product.

What I don’t like about this product?

Not available at local stores for ready purchase.

There is a limitation in the cart value when purchased from the official website. So bulk shopping is not possible.

Move is a quality product produced in the cGMP manufacturing facility of Vitauthority based in the USA. Driven by science, this is composed of natural extracts marking it safe to use.

The supplements are devoid of any artificial dyes. This supplement is a scientifically formulated product that has been through rigorous trials and testing with zero animal cruelty.

The manufacturer recommends consuming two tablets daily with food for better results.

Protect your cartilage and bones from wearing down with Vitauthority Move. Their most advanced formula uses glucosamine and chondroitin that supports bone and joint flexibility.

Along with these scientifically proven components, Vitauthority utilizes Methylsulfonylmethane, another key ingredient that maintains the health of cartilages and relieves joint pains.

What I like about this product?

Produced by combining natural ingredients, thereby non-hazardous and side-effects-free.

Increases mobility and flexibility of joints allowing you to enjoy uninterrupted movement.

Manages and reduces inflammation at the joints, thereby reducing joint pains and soreness.

Glucosamine present in the supplement promotes the formation of cartilages.

The hyaluronic acid present in Vitauthority acts as a joint lubricating agent, thereby helping in smooth movements.

Easy shipment across the USA.

Comes in 60 days trial pack.

What I don’t like about this product?

Sold only on their official site and not found in other e-commerce sites or local drug store.

Shipment limited only to the USA.

Not vegan.

Joint Support is the brainchild of Transparent Lab, USA. People from nooks and corners of the world swear that Joint Support is undoubtedly one of the best joint supplements for arthritis pain.

The scientifically formulated composition has shown promising clinical results. The organic design with no artificial colors or sweeteners does not affect the alimentary system or any other body functioning.

Now you can move freely or do exercises with Transparent Lab Joint Support. This supplement helps to revitalize and rebuild joints & cartilages, thereby giving you back your lifestyle.

Some of the major ingredients in this product are Curcumin C3 Complex, FruiteX-B, Boswellin Super, UC-II Collagen, and Bioperine.

These gluten-free and non-GMO supplements ease inflammation and restore the lost integrity of the bones and cartilages.

The manufacturer recommends taking 2 capsules every day for at least a month to see the onset of results.

What I like about this product?

Maintains joint health with natural and organic composition.

Increases joint mobility even in patients with worse joint problems.

Maintains cartilage and bone health if used for a longer period.

Reduces joint inflammation and soreness.

Reinstates type-II collagen in the joint connective tissues.

Bioperine found in these capsules increases the absorption of nutrient supplements.

Shipped worldwide.

You can pay in installments if you are purchasing this product on their official website.

What I don’t like about this product?

Instead of using natural components, this capsule is mostly made of organic extracts concentrated from natural ingredients.

Not available in mortar and brick stores.

Best supplements for joint pain treatment FAQ

What are joint pain supplements?

The most common form of arthritis is osteoporosis. In this disease, the bone and cartilages are worn down, thereby causing pain, soreness, and difficulty in movement.

This can be effectively treated by chemical drugs like Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs or, to the worse, with surgery.

Recently, scientists have formulated safe and working compositions for arthritis with household supplements like turmeric that can work wonders to relieve joint pain.

In addition to this, many nutraceutical labs worldwide came up with comprehensive natural formulas to treat arthritis pain.

Showing clinical results and made with clinically proven effective ingredients, these supplements have generated a loyal fanbase worldwide.

How pills for joint health work?

Each joint supplement for arthritis pain has its mode of application. Most of the products are taken orally, either before or with food, twice daily.

However, there are certainly other supplements, like H-Arthritis Formula is a natural oil that is applied directly to the source of pain.

However, the mode of action or the desired effects are somewhat similar for all joint supplements.

These supplements work to reduce joint inflammation and thereby reduce pain.

Certain supplements promote the generation of new collagen fibers, whereas other protects cartilages from any kind of shock.

Can these pills be used prophylactically?

Prophylactically is a Greek word that means an advance guard.

These supplements can typically be administered to individuals with healthy bones & cartilages as a protective measure. At the same time, people suffering from cartilage disorders can also use it, if not under any other treatment.

These supplements work magic in protecting the cartilages of joints for individuals who are physically very active or performs high-intensity training.

So, yes, these supplements can be used prophylactically.

Do I need a doctor’s consultation before using joint pain supplements?

Most of these products are a perfect culmination of natural extracts adopted from Ayurveda, homeopathy, and traditional medicine.

Also, all the compositions are clinically tested and scientifically studied to test their ability to reduce joint problems and deem them safe.

So, it is safe to take these joint supplements for arthritis without any consultation.

However, if you are currently being treated by a doctor for joint problems or under any medication or diagnosed with any kind of allergies, you must consult your doctor.

Can I use other products with these joint supplements?

Technically yes, you can use these supplements with even a pharmaceutical drug.

But since these products are designed to function optimally in a course, it is better to use either product so that you can eliminate the cross drug interaction.

However, there are a few drugs or supplements whose functions might interfere with the administration of a similar product.

In such a scenario, it is either best to consult the manufacturer’s details or go for proper doctor consultation.

Do these joint supplements contain heavy metals or other contaminants?

The answer is NO. All these supplements are tested in registered laboratories.

They go through rigorous testing and screening to remove any bacteria, pathogens, or heavy metals.

The by-product then goes through several testing and clinical trials, after which these supplements reach the common people.

Heavy metals, pathogens, carcinogens, and free-radical interactions are tested before deeming these products safe.

All of the products in this list are manufactured in a cGMP facility and follow the international safety guidelines; therefore, you can use them without worry.

Are there any side-effects of joint pain pills?

No, there are no side effects for any joint supplements for arthritis pain categorized under nutraceutical products.

All the products listed in this article are made from natural, 100% organic, and scientifically proven ingredients.

As these supplements are sold worldwide, they are subjected thorough testing and screening to ensure it is safe for public use.

Some countries like the USA, UAE, Australia, and Europe have strict laws regarding dietary supplements. Therefore, any products with harmful side-effects make it through their borders.

However, some supplements come with some extracts that might be allergic to a minority population. Therefore read the composition thoroughly before purchasing.

What are the benefits of joint health supplements?

All the joint supplements are made with ingredients that maintain the overall health of bone and cartilages.

Glucosamine present in these dietary supplements have an anti-inflammatory effect and keep the joint cartilages healthy.

Chondroitin, along with glucosamine, helps to reduce pain and increases mobility.

Curcumin and Boswellia serrata, also a common ingredient of most of the supplements, have an anti-inflammatory function.

Along with these, other nutrients act as antioxidants and provides an additional boost to the overall health of the bone and cartilages.

How long does it take for me to see the results?

Usually, positive effects are seen after 2-4 weeks; however, it depends on the age and severity of the condition.

In some people, whose body responds faster to the composition, can expect quick relief. At the same time, for some individuals, it might take a while.

Thus, it is recommended to keep continuing the dose mentioned by the manufacturer or as per your physician’s recommendation.

Surveys have shown that people who routinely have these supplements show significant results in shorter time frames.

