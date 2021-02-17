Best Pure CBD Oil for Sale: Top Brand Reviews

Confused about buying CBD oil online due to the abundance of different brands and products? We’re here to help!

Most people who start their supplementation with CBD oils usually type “Where to buy CBD oil near me,” “where to buy CBD oil online” and “CBD oil for sale.” These phrases are still smoking hot despite the market’s growth and increasing consumer awareness.

More often than not, online searchers have you end up on a manufacturer’s websites, and no producer will tell you that they offer poor-quality products or, at least, mediocre ones. Can you imagine a situation when a company selling flat-irons tells its customers that “yeah, maybe it will do the ironing — or maybe not, maybe you should just look somewhere else.”

Everybody claims to sell “the best pure CBD oils”, but only a few companies can actually prove their claims with legitimate evidence.

If you’re looking for the best CBD oils online, read on to check out unbiased product reviews based on our team’s extensive research and interviews with CBD users.

Top 3 Best Pure CBD Oil Products for Sale (2021 Review)

1. Royal CBD (100% Pure & Potent)

Pros:

Colorado-grown hemp

CO2 extraction

Full-spectrum CBD

Up to 83.3 mg of CBD/mL

Third-party tested for potency and purity

Cons:

Priced slightly higher than competitors (although this is still the best value you can get)

About Royal CBD:

Royal CBD is an ideal company if you’ve had a bad experience with cheap CBD oils from companies that don’t understand the market’s loosely regulated nature. This California-based brand offers the highest-quality pure CBD oil, available for sale in 4 strengths and 3 flavored options. You can choose from potencies like 250 mg, 500 mg, 1000 mg, and 2,500 mg.

The company sources its hemp from local farms in Colorado. The plants are then moved to an extraction facility where they are processed with the use of supercritical CO2 — ensuring high purity and consistent potency throughout the batches.

Royal CBD is very serious about laboratory testing. They provide batch-specific certificates of analysis on request for all its products, including the CBD oil, capsules, hemp edibles, vape pens, and topicals. And if you’re not satisfied with your results, you can send your order back within 30 days for a full refund under Royal CBD’s satisfaction guarantee program.

2. Gold Bee (Best Organic Formula)

Pros:

Organic hemp

CO2 extraction

Full-spectrum CBD

Sweetened with organic honey

Third-party tested for purity

Unique product selection

Cons:

Limited potency options

About Gold Bee:

Gold Bee is a relatively new company with an outstanding product selection. Aside from the classic formats like oils and capsules, the Gold Bee offers all-organic CBD gummies and tantalizing honey sticks.

Similar to Royal CBD, Gold Bee uses organically-grown hemp from Colorado farms to ensure high purity and decent CBD content of the source material. These plants are gently extracted with pressurized CO2 that pulls the beneficial compounds from hemp without using additional heat or solvents. This helps the company preserve the original chemical profile of its hemp strains.

The Gold Bee CBD oil is available in one concentration. At 1200 mg of CBD per bottle, this product carries 40 mg of full-spectrum CBD in every milliliter. You can choose from two flavor options: natural and kiwi. The latter is sweetened with organic honey from Brazillian rainforests, adding valuable nutrients to the formula.

The entire Gold Bee selection is rigorously tested in a certified laboratory for CBD content and purity.

Pros:

US-grown, organic hemp

Supercritical CO2 extraction

Full-spectrum CBD

Lab-tested for quality

90-day return policy

Cons:

Not the strongest CBD oil out there

Premium pricing

About CBD Pure:

CBD Pure provides some of the finest quality products on the market. The brand specializes in traditional forms of CBD, including oils, capsules, and creams. Recently, CBD Pure has released the most potent version of its CBD oil, with 1000 mg of full-spectrum CBD per bottle. While it’s not the most potent CBD product out there, the formula works effectively especially if you take CBD for depression and anxiety.

If you’re looking for a risk-free way to try out CBDPure’s products, the guys have a nice 90-day return policy; you can return the product for a full refund within 90 days if you aren’t satisfied with your results.

Where to Buy Pure CBD Oil for Sale?

Like we said, CBD is a booming market, so there are specialty stores popping everywhere around the U.S. every month. Whether you’re paying a visit to a cannabis dispensary, your local vape shop, or some organic food store — you’ll find plenty of CBD products on the shelves.

In this article, we’ll mostly focus on buying CBD online because we believe doing so offers more perks than shopping for CBD locally.

The first reason why we prefer online stores over local retailers is the prices. When you run a physical storefront, there are certain operational costs you need to cover, so if you want to remain on the surface, the prices of your products need to cover these costs. With online stores, this isn’t a problem because most tasks are performed remotely. This, in turn, gives online retailers the opportunity to offer better prices on their products aside from discounts, seasonal deals, bulk pricing, and reward programs.

Freedom of choice is another argument in favor of online suppliers. When you shop for CBD somewhere near you, you’ll need to visit a few dispensaries or head shops to compare different products and their prices. Online stores usually offer a wide range of CBD extracts available as oils, capsules, vape liquids, edibles, and topicals. If you want to compare different brands, you just open several tabs in your browser — and there you have it.

Research is also easier with online stores. You can check for third-party lab reports, read user reviews, browse expert blogs, and get in touch with the manufacturer if you have any questions they don’t cover on the website. Many CBD brands offer live chat with their customer service to make shopping more convenient.

Keep in mind we’re referring to hemp-derived CBD oil, which is legal in all 50 states. If you want to purchase medical-grade CBD oil, you’ll need to visit a cannabis dispensary in a state where marijuana is legal.

Buying CBD Oil Products Online

Now that we’ve established the advantages of buying CBD oil online, let’s shed some light on the pitfalls. With everybody selling “the best CBD oil on the market,” it’s easy to fall into a trap of appealing promises, often ignoring the important factors determining the quality of CBD oil.

Most Common mistakes when Buying CBD Oil Online

Much as we appreciate the easy accessibility of CBD products online, we’re also aware of some fly-by-night producers who use misleading marketing and morally dubious advertising. Of course, everybody wants to get a fair shake of the cake in this industry, but not everybody plays the game by the rules.

Here we cover 4 common mistakes when buying CBD oil online.

Buying “Cheap CBD Oils”

When you see a slogan “cheap CBD oil for sale,” run away. It’s not that CBD oils can’t be affordable — because they can — it’s the way some products are marketed that makes people confused.

CBD oils can’t be cheap because too much time, effort, and resources are fueled into its production, from the seed to the end product. The laboratory testing and packaging aren’t cheap too, so expecting a cheap product considering what we’ve just said is just wishful thinking.

And still, most CBD oil producers advertise their products in such a way. However, when you ask them about third-party lab reports, they may not be as willing to share them as they are about selling people fake products.

Aren’t we too skeptical?

Not at all. According to statistical reports, approximately 70% of CBD oils sold online are mislabeled and contain less CBD than advertised; some of these products contain dangerous contaminants and are downright dangerous.

Never fall into the trap of buying CBD on the cheap.

Looking for a Miracle Cure

CBD has been mentioned in the scientific literature as a potential therapeutic agent for many health concerns, some of which are known as painful diseases. People use CBD oil to alleviate pain, anxiety, insomnia, inflammation, seizures, psychotic behaviors, and more.

However, this doesn’t mean CBD is an overnight solution to every illness out there. CBD is a complex compound with over 65 identified molecular targets. It’s totally understandable from a scientific standpoint why people often choose it as an alternative to conventional medications — but CBD isn’t a magical pill.

It won’t mend broken bones.

It won’t cure you of cancer.

Nothing will improve the quality of your life if you care only about one aspect. And companies advertising CBD as a miracle cure shouldn’t be trusted.

Ordering Hemp Seed Oil Instead of CBD Oil

CBD oil isn’t the same as hemp oil or hemp seed oil.

Hemp oil is a broad term to cover different oils that are extracted from hemp plants — including CBD oil and hemp seed oil.

CBD oil is extracted from the plant’s flowers using a solvent such as pressurized CO2 or high-proof alcohol. It is rich in cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and other potentially therapeutic ingredients.

Hemp seed oil, on the other hand, is made from cold-pressed seeds, and while it is chock-full of nutrients, it doesn’t contain any CBD.

Some manufacturers label hemp seed oils as “hemp oils” to lead people into thinking that they’re buying CBD oil, while in fact, they’re getting a completely different product. Beware of such ‘hemp oils,’ especially if they list ridiculously large figures, e.g. 10,000 mg.

Choosing Companies with Poor Transparency

CBD companies should be honest with their customers about their hemp farming practices, extraction methods, and laboratory testing. Reputable CBD brands provide Certificates of Analysis (CoA) for every product to prove their potency and purity. Third-party laboratories analyze the product’s CBD content and look for potentially dangerous contaminants.

You can use a simple rule when searching for pure CBD oil for sale:

No certificates = no trust.

How to Find a Trusted Online CBD Brand?

Finding a trustworthy online supplier is actually easy. There are several factors that can help you distinguish between premium brands and suspicious vendors.

If you want to make sure you’re buying CBD oil from a credible company, make sure it:

Uses organically grown industrial hemp

Extracts its products using the CO2 technology

Offers the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes

Provides 3rd-party lab reports

Sells CBD oil at market prices (with occasional discounts)

Keeps the facts straight when talking about CBD oil

Provide above-average customer service.

Buying CBD Oil Products Near Me

If you know reputable CBD stores near you, chances are they will have high-quality pure CBD oil for sale. Cannabis dispensaries are the safest option as of now, since they need to stay compliant with state regulations regarding the production and sales of cannabis products. If you’re up for some local shopping around your neighborhood, you can check one of the dedicated mobile apps that compare different stores and dispensaries according to buyers’ reviews.

Now let’s get back to remote shopping. Here’s where to buy CBD oil online.

How to Buy Pure CBD Oil Online?

Wondering where to buy CBD oil online? Below you’ll find the list of important considerations that can make or break your purchase decision.

CBD Exclusive Websites vs Large Consumer Marketplaces

When looking for pure CBD oil for sale, you may be tempted to purchase from large consumer marketplaces like Amazon or Walmart rather than from the manufacturers. However, these places don’t offer real CBD oil. Instead, they sell hemp seed oils that are often mislabeled, using the misleading term “hemp oil.” Such products usually have ridiculously large numbers of milligrams on the bottle, e.g. 10,000 mg or 15,000 mg. This refers to the sum of all ingredients in the product, not the potency of CBD. Hemp seed oil is devoid of cannabinoids.

If you want to make sure you’re getting real CBD oil, always buy from CBD-exclusive websites or straight from the manufacturer.

Companies that Educate About CBD Oil

Educating potential CBD users is a foolproof way of knowing how to trust a company. If the brand provides in-depth information about the effects of CBD, instead of bragging about how awesome its products are, it’s a good sign. A helpful website should answer specific questions about CBD oil, from dosage to benefits to potential risks and side effects. Your health should always be a priority, so keep an eye on FAQs, blog pages, and other informative sections of CBD websites.

THC Content

Hemp-derived CBD oils must contain no more than 0.3% of THC. With only trace amounts of THC, such products aren’t capable of inducing intoxication and rarely show up on a drug test when consumed in regular doses. Some consumers prefer CBD products that come with at least small amounts of THC because theoretically, a wider range of cannabinoids may be more effective, depending on your goals with CBD. On the other hand, some people may prefer products with zero THC due to allergies to other hemp compounds or driven by the fear of failing a drug test.

Delivery Times & Options

Needless to say, your CBD oil should be packaged discreetly and delivered in a timely manner. Although free or discounted shipping is still rare among CBD companies, most of the time, they deliver their products within 2–3 days, providing an order confirmation.

Customer Service

Customer service is paramount when it comes to buying CBD oil online. You can have the purest CBD oil, but it doesn’t matter when the website is clunky and the customer service unresponsive. The quality of the customer service is what turns random customers into returning ones. People often leave reviews regarding the customer service of their suppliers so that new users can decide whether or not a company is worth the try.

Ease of Placing Orders

While we’re discussing customer experience, let’s leave a word on websites and their functionality. Site layout and design are vital to making a purchase. Effective layout should have clear search options on top of neatly listed categories. The simpler the checkout page, and the less fields to fill, the better.

Assistance Programs

As mentioned at the beginning of this article, high-quality CBD oils can be expensive. That’s why reputable brands include special assistance programs for veterans, low-income consumers, disability recipients, and/or senior citizens. You want a company that cares about customers from more than just a business perspective. It’s also a good sign of their contribution to the community.

Final Thoughts on Buying CBD Oil Online

Finding high-quality pure CBD oil is easy and safe if you know where to look for it. But on the other hand, not all CBD oils for sale are equal; some of them may contain significantly less CBD than advertised, while others may be contaminated with pesticides or heavy metals. That’s why we underline the importance of research when shopping for CBD.

The question shouldn’t be about “where to buy CBD oil online” but rather “how to buy it.” The unregulated nature of the CBD industry creates ripe opportunities for fly-by-night companies whose goal is to harvest as much money from the unknowing customers as possible. Reputable CBD brands will always put your health before income, providing sound evidence of the quality of their products — such as Certificates of Analysis from independent laboratories.

We hope you’ve found our guide to buying CBD oil online useful. We cannot help but wish you fruitful hunting; and if you don’t have the time to do your own research, feel free to use our product recommendations!

